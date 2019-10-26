Politics
I’ve no regret stepping down for Ogboru, PDP rigged us out –Ofehe
Comrade Sunny Ofehe was an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant during the 2019 election in Delta State. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he spoke on the state of the nation and issues affecting the Niger Delta, among others. Excerpts…
You were part of the events marking Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary in The Hague. With recent happenings in the country, do you think it was worth the celebration?
Of course, Nigeria has a lot to celebrate in its 59 years since Independence. First we must celebrate our democracy that has taken over from military dictatorship. We must also not forget our history so soon. Remember that six years after we gained Independence, there were backto- back coups staged by the military. This eventually led to civil war in 1967, which lasted until 1970. This three-year-old war claimed an estimated 3 million people.
The whole of the 70s was dominated by military rule until the country returned to democratic rule in 1979. This democratic transition only lasted four years when the military took over in December 1983. A country with a young history enduring a three-year-old civil war and more than 30 years of military rule still very much united as one nation, should be proud to celebrate at 59. Don’t you see anything wrong with the complaints about poverty in the land?
I very much acknowledge the high level of poverty and insecurity in the country. I believe the current government is taking decisive steps to alleviate the suffering of the people. However, it will take time for the people to start feeling the impact of such economic policies.
The celebration of Independence is not only to enjoy the merriment but also to look back at our journey since Independence and critical call for national unity in dealing with the existing threats and chaos that may destabilise our corporate existence as a people. When you look at the current situation of countries like Sudan, Libya, Iraq and Venezuela, that is facing political and economic crisis resulting from conflicts, you will appreciate the situation of Nigeria today.
As a proponent of a united Nigeria, I see a lot of reasons to celebrate Nigerian 59 Independence Day celebration. During the 2019 elections campaign, you talked about how Europe has evolved from the ashes of the Second World War to become a global economic super power. Why such comparison? I believe so much in Nigeria and its people; that is why in my more than two decades of living in Europe, I have refused to be disconnected from the country.
Today, we talk about emerging economic countries like India, Brazil and even Malaysia. Let us look at China that is now a global economic power rising from the ashes of a closed Communist country to becoming a liberal economic hub with emerging billionaires in the last two decades. What is the secret behind these countries’ success story; their population. Nigeria is the most populous black nation in the world with a population of almost 200 million people with enormous human capacity.
There is no renowned citadel of learning around the world today that doesn’t have Nigerians as tutors or students exceling at the highest levels. We are blessed with abundant natural and mineral resources; crude oil and natural gas has been the mainstay of our economy, earning us almost 80 per cent of our foreign exchange. We are so blessed with natural resources that we do not even utilize most of them. Look at agriculture; we have a very big expanse of land and flat in most part of the country. The country has enough capacity in agriculture to feed the population and become major exporter of agriculture produce. Today, in The Netherlands we buy beans, palm oil, yam, garri from retail shops. I am always proud when I see processed in Nigeria on their labels.
We can do more if the government can mobilise global support for our farmers and subsidise them like the Dutch are doing today with their farmers. The Dutch farmers get subsidy from the Dutch government and also from the European Union and that is why food has become the cheapest and affordable in the country. They understand the significance of quality and affordable food to human health and existence. Such subsidy will help bring down the cost of prod u c t i o n and eventually reduce the m a r k e t price for consumers. So, Nigeria can indeed become a global powe rh o u s e , a super power. You stepped down for Chief Great Ogboru and he eventually lost the election. Do you regret your action?
I have no regret stepping down for Chief Ogboru. As I have always said, I have so much respect for him and I see true leadership in him. I was even more convinced of his leadership acumen during the campaigns because it afforded me the opportunity to study his true character. You cannot say he lost because there were clear evidence of voting malpractices and rigging from the PDP. I personally monitored a few polling units and I saw what happened.
He contested the election at the election tribunal, though the tribunal ruled in favour of the PDP, he has taken his case to the Court of Appeal where we are all hoping for a positive outcome. Today, we have Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the Deputy Senate President and Festus Keyamo (SAN) as a minister. How do you think the people of Delta State can benefit from these appointments? We need to look at the character of this two great personalities that you have mentioned; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Festus Keyamo.
They are one of the greatest political exports from Delta State to the country and they have distinguished themselves first as lawyers and now as politicians. I have known Omo- Agege from when he served at various capacity in previous Delta State executive cabinet before he was elected as a Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District. My first encounter with him was at his residence in Asaba during the campaigns and subsequently we met at political rallies, where he clearly stood out as a grassroots politician and one sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of his people. Remember, he became a senator under the Labour Party in a state dominated by PDP and APC.
His meteoric rise to the position of Deputy Senate President (DSP) today is a testament to his political astuteness. I have visited his office twice since he became the DSP and I must say that I am very impressed with the conduct of his staff and how things are managed. How about Keyamo? Keyamo is a SAN, he worked his way to the top solely on his belief in equity and fair play.
He has never hidden his admiration for President Muhammadu Buhari; he was the spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Committee and today he is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment. We all saw what he did for the party and the president’s campaign.
Knowing Keyamo from our days of humble beginnings in Ughelli, Delta State, where he was two classes ahead of me, it is no surprise to see him attain such enviable height in both his legal and political career. I have also visited him as a minister with investors from Europe and I can testify that he has a magnanimous policy for the common man. Therefore as a citizen of Delta State, with these two great personalities representing us at the national level, one can only be more proud. This is because they understand the needs of the people they represent, and the willingness to deliver on their promises will always remain paramount.
How do you see the choice of Chief Bernard Okumagba as the MD of NNDC?
Firstly, I am very thrilled that Delta State is getting the chance to produce the MD but most importantly I applaud the choice of Chief Okumagba as the nominated person. He is a man of exemplary qualities who has attained a great height as a financial mogul and a successful businessman yet unassuming and God fearing. I recently met him and had the chance to discuss several issues including the perennial challenges of under-development in the Niger Delta region.
I can categorically state that he is the superlative choice for the position and NDDC as it is now needs an experienced manager that embodies quality and accountability to run the day-to-day affairs of the commission that has been ridden with massive corruption and mismanagement.
He will definitely restore the lost confidence in the board of NDDC. President Buhari has just ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC; do you see this as a step against your kinsman? I have always advocated for the holistic review and audit of NDDC since inception (2001). Therefore, I fully support the bold action taken by the President to carry out a forensic audit of the NDDC since 2001. According to reports, the NDDC has received trillions of naira from the federation account since 2001 with no meaningful projects within the Niger Delta region to justify such revenue.
It has also been reported that not less than 5,000 NDDC projects costing the commission billions of naira had been abandoned within the region and contractors still being owed in billions. It is estimated that NDDC’s total debts to bogus contractors is more than one trillion naira.
The commission’s poor performance can be blamed on lack of proper monitory mechanism, over inflation and non-execution of contracts. The NDDC was setup to improve the lives and environment of the ordinary citizens of the Niger Delta region but what we see today is poverty, degraded environment and non-existing infrastructure. No responsible government will continue to watch a commission such as NDDC remain a conduit pipe for corrupt government officials and politicians to syphon money meant for developmental projects.
Therefore, I personally believe that the President has acted in good faith and in the interest of the good people of the Niger Delta region and that is why his action has received massive support from everyone including the opposition PDP. How do you think the government can deal with the issue of poverty, lack of basic necessities and health challenges? You have just mentioned two vital issues that are pivotal to the growth and development of any country: poverty and healthcare. Poverty can simply be defined as the lack of basic life necessities such as food and access to medicare.
Do you know that major Western European countries faced hunger and health challenges after the Second World War?
They were able to conquer these challenges with massive investment in agriculture and giving the people access to quality and affordable healthcare services.
A recent report by a very good friend of mine and a renowned European doctor of psychiatric and mental health Prof. (Dr.) Ernst Franzek titled; “Prenatal Malnutrition and Its Devastating Consequences on Mental Health Later in Life,” which was published in the Open Journal of Nutrition and Food Sciences, states that wars, armed conflicts, incompetent and corrupt governments, lack of infrastructure for agriculture, lack of economic development and lack of adequate healthcare and education are besides natural disasters like severe droughts, flooding and earthquakes the main consequences for hunger, malnutrition and starvation of millions of people around the globe, hunger, malnutrition and starvation do not only have terrible immediate consequences, but also have devastating long-term consequences on affected people’s health including mental health during their whole life. This article is a must read for any policy maker in Nigeria.
If you look at Nigeria today, there is so much addiction and antisocial personality disorders, which can be interpreted as “functional anti-social personality traits” of environmental adaptation.
Therefore, the solution necessary to stay alive is by acquiring and maintaining food and safety for our population group that are exhibiting high levels of impulsivity, lack of remorse for opponents when fighting against other population groups, disregarded for their own safety. The government must invest massively in our agriculture sector to ensure that we produce what we eat affordably. Also, the government must improve policies that will ensure that citizens have access to quality and affordable healthcare services.
You came with some Dutch investors to Delta State.
What are their roles and your interest?
It will shock you that before I entered politics to contest as Governor of Delta State, I critically studied the state to understand why we are blessed with so much resources and earning so much in federal and internally generated revenue but yet the people are living in abject poverty. During the cause of moving around communities and engaging the people, I saw and spoke to people living in hopelessness.
The healthcare and education system were dead. There were almost no existence of factories and industries. Delta State has the highest number of tertiary institutions in Nigeria with most youths roaming the streets jobless. Nearly all the youths have become politics boys since they cannot find jobs, therefore relying on politicians for crumbs to meet certain basic life needs.
What is this ‘FixDelta’ mantra that you keep promoting? I compared Delta State to Rotterdam in The Netherlands, which is the city that I live and found so many similarities. I saw a developed Rotterdam and an under-developed Delta State with difference only in patriotism and good management of resources. It then dawned on me that with good leadership, Delta State can be fixed. That was how I made ‘FixDelta’ my campaign mantra. I believe that, if we must create jobs for our youths, we must attract foreign investments and make it attractive to visitors.
Even though I stepped down from the governorship race, I still kept the mantra and have tried to use my connections in Europe to woo investors to the state. How can Prof. Franzek and your other friends be of help? Prof. Franzek has a strong passion for Africa and when we met he found so much interest in Nigeria and since then we have visited Nigeria twice together. We organised a public lecture at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and the Federal Neuro- Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City where he gave lecture on this report. This year we decided to form an organisation called “Legionnaires for Mankind’s Health” along with Prof. Kingsley Akhigbe of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City. This organisation will among things look at the basic human rights for everyone including enough and healthy food, clean water supply, adequate sanitation for every household and in public places, midwifery and adequate baby care.
We intend to launch the organisation in May 2020 during a visit to rural communities in Delta State.
Kogi guber: NCP will shock many pundits –Dangana
Mohammed Ibrahim Dangana, is the govership candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State. In this Interview with MUHAMMAD BASHIR, he spoke on his plans to govern the state. Excerpts…
What are your chances in the governorship race next month?
My chances in the election are very bright. As a youth in his early 40s, I have seen the way and manner successive administrations have ruled the people since the return of democracy, and having gone round to convince the people on the need to try another platform this time, and their acceptance of my candidacy, there is a bright prospect for me and my party going into this election.
What are the things you want to correct if elected as governor?
There are lots of issues and problems begging for attention in this state. Any politician who knows his onions and the game of politics should know that there are lots of campaign tools in the state right now that could be used to ride smoothly to Lugard House. We have witnessed one of the worst administrations in this state since the return of democracy in 1999.
For instance, as a civil service state, everyone in Kogi depends on monthly salaries but are the salaries being paid?
The answer is No. But the government recently said the issue of salary and other things are beign addressed. Don’t you agree? Nothing is being addressed. There are lots of school dropouts these days because teachers are not paid.
There is no infrastructural development on ground, even the ones started by previous administrations are suffering from decay. Our hospitals are ill equipped, doctors and other health personnel are running away from the state all because of bad governance and impunity.
Any leader who addresses these societal ills would be a god in the eyes of the people. These issues, with youth/women empowerment, agricultural revolution, sound healthcare delivery system and a vibrant and viable educational system are some of the things I intend to do differently. A major issue in the state is the absence of human and physical development, how would you want to change the narative? With my sound knowledge of the entire state, its people and their diversity in different aspects, it will be absolutely wrong of me not to change the cause of history in this state.
I was on the streets too, so I know where the shoe pinches and I know what the people want from their government. If elected, I will assemble the best hands and brains to drive the state out of under development, poverty, infrastructural decay, ethnic jingoism and many more.
As a leader, I can’t drive development alone, and that’s why the first thing that readily comes to mind after my developmental blueprint for the state is qualified, capable and unbiased hands and technorats to ensure we succeed in this task of bailing our state out of its present condition.
There is wide spread notion that the election would be marred with violence, going by the political activities so far. What’s your view? Over the years, elections in Nigeria have been marred with violence. This is because desperate politicians want to win at all cost thereby putting aside the principle of democracy which talks about allowing the popular wish of the people to prevail.
Kogi is not an exception. As we approach November 16, there have been lots of flash points especially in the local government areas where the polls can be rigged. The security agencies have assured us that they are already gearing themselves up for any eventuality and that every political party will be given a level playing ground. We have also raised the alarm on certain areas where we may likely experience some pockets of violence. I want to use this medium to appeal to the security agencies to be vigilant and arrest whoever tries to disrupt the process and also their sponsors. Many believe that the APC and PDP are the major contenders.
Can your party pull any surprise?
Every political party cleared to contest this election is a major contender and capable of shocking anyone. The PDP ruled the state from 2003 to 2015, at a time when they dominated the political landscape while APC and whatever nomenclature it bore then was in the opposition. But in the build up to the 2015 election, some aggrieved politicians pooled resources together and fought PDP and today it is APC in power. So in politics, anything can happen, it is about acceptance by the people and the ability of the party to convince the masses on the need to key into your ideology.
As you know, the slogan of our party is ‘Abolition of Poverty’, which is what the people prefer to hear, rather than ‘Next Level’, ‘Change’ or Power to the People’. NCP as a party has a great deal of chance in this coming election and we will shock many people.
Specifically, what are your programmes for the state, if given the mandate to govern?
In my short sojourn on earth and interaction with people of different sphere, I have come to realise that if you want to achieve result in anything you do, make your concept and programmes short, concise and understandable. Numerous programmes is a pathway to failure. On this note I have seen the areas of need of my people and that is where I want to hit the ground running. Civil service review and prompt payment of salaries, agricultural revolution, sound healthcare delivery system, proper attention to the educational sector, youth and women empowerment, as well as infrastructural development are my focus.
There are calls and distrust on the leadership of INEC and police in the state, is your party advocating for restructuring of these two agencies before the election? Absolutely, I am a frontline advocate of the call for removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner.
We have lost confidence totally and completely in his ability to deliver a free, fair and credible poll. Why would INEC conduct a credible election under him when he has become a friend to the government of the day. If what happened during the rerun election last year and the February elections this year is anything to go by, the REC should be transferred from this state though the duration is absolutely short to the period of election. They are the problem of conducting elections in the state. They take sides openly during elections which is very wrong.
If the system must work, we must as a matter of fact weed out biased leaders from the saddle.
What are your expectations?
INEC should make everyone happy in this state by allowing free, fair and credible elections so as to deepen the institutionalisation of the principle of democracy. The police and other security agencies should also not show support or favour a particular political party.
Let whoever God has ordained take the day and I hope they will heed this advise. Your advice and call to the electorates. They should endeavor to conduct themselves in a very good manner during and after the election. People should not take laws into their hands.
The security agencies would be on hand to deal with troublemakers and ballot box snatchers. Go to the poll and cast your vote peacefully and move away from the voting point to await the compilation of the results. Election is not war. It is those who are alive that celebrate victory.
We won’t allow greedy politicians turn Edo to bloodletting zone –Agol
Hon. Ebun Tracy Agol was the candidate of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) during the 2016 governorship election in Edo State. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, the two-time chairperson of the Nigeria Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) spoke on the political feud between the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki, among other issues. Excerpts…
How would you describe the ongoing political crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole?
It is very disappointing at this stage of our democracy that people we look up to as our mentors and leaders could get themselves involved in such a mess. I am a woman that had been in the political circles for quite a long time, so, I know that politicians do disagree on certain issues, but there are ways of settling disputes rather than getting themselves involved in war of words and abuses. In the first place, they shouldn’t have given room for such to happen at all, the leaders of the party ought to have called a meeting to resolve the issue before it escalated, it is not a good development for us, and it shows that some politicians are not matured to be elected as leaders. Adams Oshiomhole never consulted with top members of the APC when he brought Godwin Obaseki to power, so now that there is crisis, he should be able to handle the matter without letting a third party know. Edo people are peace-loving people; we won’t fold our hands and allow a few greedy politicians to turn our state to bloodletting zone.
If the matter is not settled before the election, there can be possibilities of Edo State suffering political setbacks. Who would you blame for the rift?
As a top member of the Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC), our major role is to advise, I have not been opportune to meet with the governor or Oshiomhole, or any other group, so I do not want to blame anybody, but my main concern is that they should not have given chance for such a thing to happen.
In fairness to Oshiomhole, he did everything possible to ensure that Obaseki became governor, when everybody in the party was against it; that alone is enough for the governor to overlook whatever Oshiomhole might have done. Again, Oshiomhole should also know that he is no longer the governor; he should therefore allow the man there to do his job.
I do not also think that Oshiomhole is interfering with the activities of the governor; both parties have refused to tell Edo people what the matter is. In the game of politics, we disagree to agree, this is not the first time two political heavyweights are getting involved in issues, their inability to settle the matter is a sign of failure of the party leaders. APC as the ruling party has failed the nation. We have had presidents, governors and leaders in the past; it has never been this bad. As politicians, we are bound to have differences in our ideologies and manner of leadership, but there is always room for settlement.
It is very wrong for party leaders that the people had so much c o n – fidence in to get themselves involved in power struggle or supremacy battle. Do you think APC will still give Governor Obaseki a second chance to govern the state? This is purely an internal party affair, which can be settled if they have interest of the people at heart. It is the party that would determine who they want to give the 2020 APC gubernatorial ticket to. Governor Obaseki is the incumbent governor, he has the power to do what he wants to do, and he is the head of the APC structure in the state. If Edo people want him back that would be decided during the party primaries.
Again, Obaseki is a product of the APC, he knows how he came into position, and he should also try as much as possible to respect the ladder that he climbed to limelight. Also, Oshiomhole should play his role as a father and a National Chairman of the ruling party. APC does not belong to one individual, politics is about the people and any politician who neglects the people that voted him into power is not a good politician.
Do you think Obaseki has done well to deserve a return to the Government House in 2020?
I think his score is high judging by what people say about him. But you also know that politicians do hire crowd to sing their praises. I am a top chieftain of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), so I cannot be singing praises of an APC person. As an opposition party, our duty is to criticise objectively and be watchful of the party in government. If they are not criticized, they will not know the pains that the ordinary person is going through. It is not yet time for me to praise Obaseki, if and when that time comes, I will do it.
There is no need for the ongoing rift between the master and his boy; our leaders are gradually paving way for miscreants to turn the state to war zone. I want to call on traditional leaders, clerics, leaders of political parties and peace loving Edolites to intervene in this matter by calling the two parties involved to order so that Edo can avoid a looming war that is already knocking on our doors. What is your rating of the President Buhari’s performance so far? APC has failed us at the national level. Nigerians have lost total confidence in its leadership. In the history of this country, we have never seen such insecurity problem in Nigeria. People no longer complain about the government at the federal level, we are just praying and believing God to help us.
This present situation is beyond man, it is only God that can save us from this precarious situation that we have found ourselves. God is angry with the leaders of this country
Sanwo-Olu committed to people’s welfare, says Yoruba group
A pan Yoruba civil society organisation, Egbe Omo Yoruba Ronu (EOYR), has appreciated the commitment of the Lagos State Governor to pay the new minimum wage of N30, 000, while urging residents of the state to exercise patience and show understanding over the poor condition of roads across the state.
The organisation, in a statement by its coordinator, Adekunle Adeosun, said Sanwo-Olu is a worker-friendly administrator and expressed concern over the pain, anguish and agony that the people had been subjected to in the past few weeks. Noting that the bad roads were inherited from the immediate past administration and are now causing endless traffic gridlock which has resulted in loss of man hours, stress, the group said the damages to vehicles, and human body as well as the security risk had been of concern to the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led government. The group however, expressed consciousness of the fact that, the rainy season naturally hampers road construction and rehabilitation due to the weather condition, admonishing the government and people of Lagos to exercise patience and allow the rainy season to terminate before doing the needful with regard to the roads so as to have good value for tax payers’ money.
The group expressed delight over the declaration of a state-of-emergency on Lagos roads by Governor Sanwo-Olu and called on all the contractors handling the jobs to ensure that the roads receive quality, public safety and attention when construction and rehabilitation works start.
The organisation promised to interface as a monitoring eagle eye for the people on the road construction when it begins, while appreciating Lagosians for their patience, understanding and perseverance over the present state of the roads which it believes will soon be a thing of the past.
The group expressed delight that Sanwo- Olu’s is a man of the people who wants to pay more than N30,000 minimum wage to the workers, pointing out that, “it is a testimony that he is a man that gives priority to the welfare of the workers to encourage them to put in their best. According to the organisation, a state that accounts for more almost 55 per cent of the country’s economy needs good roads to drive economy, and good pay to motivate the work force, stressing that, with zero potholes on Lagos roads and good salaries in the workers’ pocket, wasting of quality time in traffic jam would be the thing of the past and maximum productivity in all the sectors would be enhanced.
“Against the forgoing, the people of the state are expected to reciprocate Sanwo-Olu’s good gestures by doubling their support for him to encourage him to do more,” assuring that, “with the steps he is taking, he would not disappoint the people that gave him their mandate to be their governor.” Concluding, the group therefore, called for more support, words of encouragement, useful advice and constructive criticism for him to remain more committed to governance for the interest of all and sundry.
Why I’m gunning for PhD at 87 – Olola Ogunlan
Born as far back as 1932, Olola Olabode Ogunlana stands tall today as the Doyen of Insurance in Nigeria. A graciously aging patriot who has continued to give himself to the country after serving Nigerian for decades, he is currently studying for his PhD at 87 years old. With publications including Quest for the Rare Leaf and Other stories, Yoruba Love Stories and Out of the black pot, the chairman of SCIB, who started his career at Inland Revenue Department and later Royal Exchange Assurance Group before the old Western Nigerian Government appointed him General Manager and Director, Great Nigeria Insurance Company Limited and later Managing Director of National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), spoke to ADEDAYO ODULAJA.
How many of your peers do you still get to call upon or meet with regularly?
I still relate with many of them. Days ago, I spoke to one of my classmates who is now 88. This morning, I have talked to one who turned 90 years old back in July, a few of us are still around although many of us are dead. So we still get to meet once in a while.
As a trail-blazer in the insurance subsector in Nigeria but who can you say influenced your choice of career?
That is a mighty question. I was not planning to be in insurance; I was studying to be an architect with a passion in fine art, technical drawing and all such but my boss, a friend of my father. Both of them had attended St Andrew’s College between 19 and …, he was my boss and he said I should take the exams for fun. I did and although it was for fun, I passed. And the western government wanted to give scholarships for insurance.
In those days, it was a great thing to go abroad so I applied and was given a scholarship.
Before then, I was a civil servant, working at the Inland Revenue which was until sometime in 1951 but since 1st of April, 1952 I got into insurance and I became stuck since then. I was in royal exchange for 17 years, then I took over the management of the western Nigeria government insurance company in those days called Great Nigeria where I served for five years. Then I went into the national insurance corporation of Nigeria, became the first managing director and later started a company of my own.
That company became 41 or 42 years old this year so I have been in insurance now for about 67 or 68 years.
Which moments can you recall now as some of your greatest moments in this storied career you just mentioned in a few minutes?
Frankly, everyday in my life is an important moment. In addition to everything else, i am a lay preacher and I got licence from 1966. So when a man goes to bed and wakes up in the morning, it is by the grace of god. And if you believe in god, anything that you put your hand in, is a great moment. Recently, we had an event that was called celebration of our heroes in the insurance industry and I was honoured as the doyen of the insurance industry.
It was a joy for me seeing all the big men who were either my students or worked under me, some of them using walking sticks and i felt really great and thank god.
So, honestly, everyday is a great moment but many don’t think about god. If i may compare to when I was young, Nigeria has become a god-less nation. Because people say ‘I’m a Chris tian’ and when you ask them which church they attend, they don’t have any. How can someone say ‘I belong to the Armed Forces when you are not in the Army, Navy or the others?
Although I have lived for just about 87 years, I have seen great changes but Nigeria is not on the right path. Apart from the great impact you made in the insurance sector, you are also a great reader and author. What informed your love for books and reading? My father was a teacher and from the age of 10 in our home, you had to read two novels a month. By the time you were 13, you graduate to six novels a month. So that made me love reading, writing and poetry.
It all goes with my love for nature, I am a child of nature. I love the environment and joined the boy’s scout in 1942 and I am still there. In scouting, you tell stories, you dramatise stories and it is a way of life.
I was chief commissioner for the scout in Nigeria, I was their president in Africa and their vice president for the whole world. I go to Germany and other places for scouting events and all of them entail storytelling. In the Boy’s Scout, I was known as Olabode opitan (storyteller). You must tell stories and I ask questions. I asked questions of my grandfather who died in august 1939 and he used to tell us stories he heard from his father and grandfather.
That is nature of the Oral culture which is now dying. This background would easily explain your love for the preservation of culture?
Yes, for instance since 1975 when I left service, I stopped wearing suits and I dress not just in native dresses but with a cloth wrapped around it like this. That is the way my grandfather dressed and I belong to Egbe Ijinle Yoruba where we teach children Yoruba culture, about our food, our folksongs and show the value of indigenous ways that have been undervalued during the colonial period.
Most tribes are doing it now, I am happy to say, Igbos, Hausas, Efiks and we should all value our own traditional ways because it is the sum total of them that make a nation.
Unfortunately we have not been able to weld all of them into one and we cannot discuss in one language and with one purpose. You said the western regional government put the scheme in place that aided your scholarship and later bringing you on board to manage the region’s insurance company. It means those in charge must have seen the value in insurance at the time.
That fervour seems to have waned over the years? In the past, we had visionary leaders. Chief Obafemi Awolowo was responsible for starting Great Nigeria Insurance Company, the instrument he used was the Western Nigeria Finance Corporation.
He got his B.Com as a private student here and he knew the importance of invisible income to Britain, insurance, shipping, banking, accounting, transportation. So he decided to start the western region production development board and the area of specialty of that board was to give scholarships for all those subjects that would give invisible income. That was why he started the board around 1955, all of them are doing very well, that was how Great Nigeria was started.
The first manager was an American but then the politicians started to interfere and after seven years, they were making losses and they wanted to know why. So I was asked to come and take over management of the company, we got good managers, put our acts together and within three years, we broke even and we started building the Great Nigeria House. Leadership counts, visionary leadership is what Nigeria lacks. And in those days, we had that through a personality like Chief Awolowo.
Who do we blame for the lack of visionary leadership we have today, with generations locked in the debate about which did better? Nation building is like a relay race. My grandfather ran his race, his sons were the sources of wealth, they all went to farm but when the missionaries asked him to give up one of his sons, that was his contribution. He passed the baton to my father who was trained by St. Andrew’s College as a teacher. He contributed his bit, after sometime, he resigned and went to the civil service.
He was the first manager of the law courts at Tafawa Balewa Square and in those days, when that place was built and my father was the manager, everything was spick and span. I was there recently, it was in shambles. Now I went into insurance, I am enjoying it, I built the Insurance Training Centre to build insurance managers and I can count no less than 50 managers I trained. It is like that, every generation should try and do it better than the one before it but there is a breakdown in Nigeria today.
That is why we have the issue about leadership. Education is like a triangle, this is home training. Many of our children today lack home training. In my time, we went to neighbourhood schools, my mother was a full housewife and she would walk me to door of St. Paul’s Breadfood School and at the close of school, she will be there to pick me up back home.
She would insist that I do my homework before i go and play ball with my friends so education starts from the home. Today, you don’t have that, the average father or mother would leave home so early because of traffic when the children are still in bed and also come back very late, again because of traffic when the children have gone to bed. And during the weekend when there should be children-parent bonding, they will be going for weddings and other ceremonies. So the base of education has been eroded.
And what they teach in schools nowadays is like the knowledge some people have put in a test tube, you just pinch it out and drum it into the heads of the children and when they are able to regurgitate them, they say they have passed and they are released into the school of life to start intermingling with other people. To produce visionary leaders, all the three must mix well together and that is not happening today.
I will give you an example, when we became independent in 1960, America, through the auspices of the ford foundation, gave Nigeria a present. They didn’t build a fountain like the funny thing you have as Tinubu Square, what was there before was a magnificent supreme court building.
It was knocked down to build that funny fountain. Instead, the Americans brought about 32 young Nigerians together drawn from different parts of Nigeria and we interacted for six weeks at the federal palace hotel.
And all of them without exception, went to the top. I will give you some examples, Prince Solomon Akenzua became the Oba of Benin, Dr Michael Omolayole became the chairman of Lever Brothers, late Olaku became the boss of SCOA, McEwen became the chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, I got on in insurance, among others.
The selection was very good and it was not a matter of who knew who; they wanted the best from the private and public sectors and got them. That is the way things should be done, do we do that in Nigeria of today, that is why things are like this.
Beyond what you just said, how do you see the educational terrain today?
We have millions of graduates today who are not employed, and some of them are unemployable because the system they went through, bought question papers, were dashed first class, they would not be able to perform.
Shouldn’t our leaders sit down and take a fresh look and redesign the educational system?
Sometime ago, i tried to put in place a school for the training of artisans. I got a parcel of land and applied for the c of o from the state government nine years ago. I am yet to get the c of o today but in the meantime I had interviewed teachers and lecturers in South Africa, Ghana, all over the place. I just wasted my money, $100,000 just went down the drain because I wouldn’t pay bribe.
Many are not doing things right because they are not patriots.
You went back barely 8 years ago to bag another B.A and a Masters and now you are gunning for a PhD at 87?
Why not?
We are all students of life. Education is an aggression of knowledge. I am better able to do that now because I have lived for this long span and I have been tracing the history of the Yoruba since 1955 when I listened to the first in the series of the Lugard Lectures by Dr S.O Biobaku, he wasn’t even a professor then. And I told myself I must find out more about my background.
Bayelsa polls: Group urges new gov to focus more on women, youth
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
As the Bayelsa State governorship comes up on November 16, a non-governental organisation known, as Girl Child Empowerment and Reproductive Health Initiative (GREP) has urged any candidate that is eventually elected to work assiduously to improve the free maternal and child health care services in the state.
GREP also called on any candidate that will emerge as the next governor to build and rehabilitate primary and secondary school structures in all local government areas of the state, and invest in the free education scheme for primary and secondary school children.
Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a policy dialogue organised by GREP in collaboration with the National Democratic Institute (NDI), for the governorship candidates, Rosemary Oweufawari the Executive Director of the group, promised to promote good policies to enhance the well being of women and girl child as well as providing employments to the teaming population of youths.
She also solicited with them to upgrade public health facilities and increase budgetary allocations to health institutions in all the local government areas in the state, as well as increase the numbers of medical doctors and nurses in public health sector.
Oweifawari said: “Access to business economic opportunities that drive trade and exchange is very slow for women denominated business both in the formal and informal sectors of the state. Lack of business incubation centers and accelerators programmes to promote entrepreneurship education and business development for women.”
APC, PDP in war of words ahead of poll
A head the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) have re-enacted rivalry in ‘war of words’ as they canvass for votes.
Senator Douye Diri, PDP candidate had on Tuesday raised alarm, when he met with United Kingdom and U.S. officials on advocacy for peaceful polls in Bayelsa, that the rival APC was not ready for peaceful polls but to deploy violence.
The APC in a reaction accused the PDP in Bayelsa of trying to foster panic in the state to prepare the grounds for a state government-sponsored violence ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship election.
The party’s Publicity Secretary and Secretary, Mr Doifie Buokoribo, stated this on Thursday in Yenagoa in reaction to allegations of poll rigging and violence by the Bayelsa PDP Chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas.
APC also accused Gov. Seriake Dickson and his party of engaging in “a dress rehearsal for their own usual electoral violence and polls robbery”.
APC described the allegations by PDP as “the ranting of a panic-stricken party rocked by greed and fear of failure owing to its own poor performance.”
“It is clear to the people of Bayelsa and, indeed, Nigeria that the Peoples Democratic Party in the state is in a terrible panic mood.
“Raising false alarm is only a way of managing their anxiety.
“False accusation and panic-mongering have been their signature election eve dress rehearsal for violence and electoral manipulation.
“Ahead of Nov. 16, PDP in the state is engaged in another full-scale practice before the launch of their terror assault on our electoral democracy.
“The party seems even more desperate this time.
“Hit by a wave of defections and imminent consequence of its poor performance, PDP in Bayelsa is nervous. And it has entered a persecution complex mode.
“But, unfortunately for them, their strategy has become an old joke to Bayelsans.
“Let us reiterate that APC is not distracted by PDP’s antics ahead of the governorship election. We remain focused.
“We are on the ballot to win. The mood of Bayelsa currently accords with our message. And we will win.” APC stated.
Meanwhile, the PDP state chairman said that the party was not under any threats from the opposition All Progressives Congress as a result of a few politicians who defected to the opposition.
Cleopas reassured the Bayelsa citizenry that the household of the PDP was stronger and more united as shown by the massive crowd of party supporters that have been attending its rallies across the state, in a statement on Thursday.
The PDP State Chairman said that all those who defected were those who were readmitted into the party with the former Managing Director òf the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Timi Alaibe, in November last year.
He said that that Bayelsans and Nigerians would readily observe that only a few passive members of the party and opposition politicians mobilized by Alaibe for the purpose of his election defected from the party.
According to him, the supporters of Alaibe whose original motive was to support him under the platform of the ADC and who were readmitted with him into the PDP in November are the ones leaving for their party.
Cleopas who urged the members of the PDP to ignore the stories of defections within the party said that only those members of the APC who were defeated by the PDP in 2015 elections defected to their base to await a more crushing defeat.
He listed the politicians to include Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, Prof Seiyefa Brisibe, who was Alaibe’s Campaign Director General, now alternate DG in APC, Chief Nimi Amange, APC Senatorial Candidate , Hon. Enegesi, Mike Ogiasa, Beinmo Spiff, and Hon. Tiwei, Orunimighe, a former State Chairman òf the APC who came with Alaibe.
He said, “The good people of Bayelsa State should ignore the orchestrated report of defections in the PDP. The fact is that Chief Timi Alaibe mobilized some passive members of the party and opposition elements to pursue his gubernatorial agenda. These are the people who are defecting.
“Alaibe’s supporters whose original objective was to support him on the platform of the ADC came to fight within the party and are the purported party leaders who are leaving. They all came with him from the APC in November.
“The PDP is stronger, more united and vibrant and as far as we are concerned, victory is a certainty in this election.”
It’s senseless discussing 2023 presidency now – Salvador
Hon. Mashood Salvador, a former member of the House of Representatives is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, the early race for the 2023 presidency and governance in Lagos State. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
Nigeria recently marked her 59th years Independence and some are of the view the country is not where it should be. What is your take on that?
It is only when you don’t believe in Almighty Allah that you will think you should be more than what you are. It is what Almighty Allah ordained you to be that you will be; everything has its reason. Do you think Nigeria is not growing? Do you think Nigeria is not developing? Everything is comparative in life. Don’t even talk of 59 years; about 40 years ago, majority of Nigeria’s space were bush and jungles. Even then at the University of Lagos, when I was in 100 Level, if we sit down at the Arts Block, we do see monkeys jumping inside our classroom.
Anybody that attended University of Lagos then will attest to what I am saying. We cannot walk at night, especially when there is light rain; heavy white craps will cover the whole road because of the level of development. Now you can’t see that, not to talk of inner parts of Nigeria. Forty years ago, Lekki Peninsula that is now one of the fastest growing estates in the world was mangrove and yet you are saying we are not developing. We have everything to appreciate what God has done for us.
But what many people are really concerned about is the value of life and that cost of living now cannot be compared to that time. You are talking of university; you know some of the facilities you enjoyed in your university day are no longer there. Now, we are talking of rate of poverty…
It is about people involving in corrupt activities in the country. The civil servants are there; they are the greatest enemies of the nation. They are the ones destroying the society. We will just sit down and be speaking grammar, practical things to do to stop it, we refused to do. We have to bring capital punishment back; capital punishment for corruption.
Are you saying death penalty should be brought back?
You can call it anything you like, I never mentioned death. Is death penalty the only capital punishment? I said we have to bring capital punishment to corruption. If we don’t do, we are only wasting our time. Looking at us now, putting up N10.33 trillion budget for 2020 and how much in the amount in the budget will touch the lives of individuals, not even up to N1.2 trillion.
What happens to the rest? They will start stealing the rest, change it to dollars and the rate of dollar will now go up and skyrocket and the value of the one that will affect the lives of people will be valueless and people will suffer. We all know this, why are we doing this to ourselves? We should all think and start changing Nigeria from our own hearts. Let everybody feel for this nation. That is the only solution; if you start talking grammar from now till thy kingdom come, you are only wasting your time.
As a former lawmaker, how would you react to the calls for reduction in the number of federal lawmakers and the need for Nigeria to adopt a unicameral legislature on account that much is being spent to maintain the National Assembly?
It is not true. If you give me opportunity; I am not begging for it and I am not looking for it. I am comfortable enough in my life. What God gives me, I don’t even need it; I use it for the public. During Ramadan, I usually distribute all that I saved to the public. Hardly do I want to eat twice in a day because I am comfortable, while you see people who are even struggling and praying to get four times. They can afford to eat four times, but they cannot even get one. That is punishment. So, if we cannot be out to solve such punishment, then we are wasting our time.
Don’t think you are doing anybody’s favour if you do good things; you are doing yourself a favour. If I am in government and I say I want to be feeding everybody in Lagos; feeding in the sense of subsidised food, you are going to work with some people and 80 per cent of those you want to work with, have started thinking of how they want to enrich themselves from that opportunity for the poor. That is the problem. Therefore, our problem is from us, not from anybody. Our problem is man-made, not just man-made, we made them.
Will you agree with Prof. Anya O. Anya’s recent statement at a public function in Lagos that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as others lack the capacity to address the problems of Nigeria?
If Prof. Anya can say that, let him form himself into a political party and do otherwise. Why can’t he join a political party and make sure he changes orientation or policy of that political party. The interest of Nigerians is to talk; they can talk, no action. So, I don’t believe in all what they are saying. Tell him to go to his constituency and say he want to contest. Democracy is the government of the people by the people and for the people. If people don’t want you, what can you do?
One of the major promises of the APC in 2015 was to fight corruption. With what has happened in the last four and half years, are you convinced that party is really fighting corruption?
Talking about the fight against corruption; if the arrowhead is saying he wants to fight corruption, what about the followers? Therefore, he is going to fight all of them. That is enough for you to know that he will just carry the load on his head and stand on a spot. That is to say you are doing no work because you will just carry the load and the load will be pushing your head inside and you will not be able to make a step..
What is the way forward?
We have to be realistic. We should all change and let everybody feel that. If I have N50 and I know that if I eat N50 food, it will be too much for my tummy; I will give part of it to somebody that is hungry. Let us feel for ourselves. Let us put off our eyes from excess wealth. Don’t let us appreciate thieves in this society; those that steal your money, embezzle public fund, the society will give them chieftaincy titles and universities will give them doctorate degrees. All these rubbish must stop.
The media should help the nation. When I was in the House of Representatives, I told them that the fourth tier of government is the media after the three recognised tiers of government in Nigeria. I proved it to them and if anybody doesn’t accept it, so be it. Because you are saying somebody is sitting down in the hallowed chamber discussing about our problems because we put them there. But some people are taking what was discussed to the world to hear. If they discussed in that hallowed chamber and the thing ends there, it has no effect. The media is the fourth tier and if we can accuse first, second and third tiers of government, the accusation also goes to the media too.
It seems the battle for the 2023 presidency is distracting the country, looking at the comments and jostle over which zone should produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 between the North and South. What is your take on that?
I am not even interested in talking about the 2023 presidency because the one we have done, we have not seen what we promised the public. So, why should I be talking about 2023? I am sorry, I don’t want to talk about it; it is senseless discussing such a thing.
The South-West is agitating that it is its turn and some people are saying if the principle of zoning should be followed, it should go to the South-East, while some northerners are saying they want to retain power. Don’t you see that Nigeria is heading towards the rock?
If you see it that way, that is your problem. This is not the first time such thing will happen; it has been happening and nothing happened to Nigeria. You can only hit your head, nothing will happen to Nigeria. My concern is the poor people. I don’t want to talk about somebody becoming anything. You can be anything in your life only when God says you will be.
As a chieftain of the APC in Lagos State, are you satisfied with the performance of the present administration in the state?
They just started. How can I be scoring somebody that has just entered Primary One?
But people are complaining about the poor state of roads and other infrastructures in the state…
I just have to tell them to be patience. When did you swear-in the new governor? He was sworn-in office on May 29 and we are in October. It is just about five months for somebody, who has 48 months to spend in office. So, we have to be patient with them. This is raining season; that is an act of God, we have to be considerate with that. If after the raining season, we cannot see change, we will then ask the governor, what he has done with the tax we paid.
I am a regular taxpayer and just last week I called the person I know in the tax office to tell him that we have been trying to pay certain amount and the code is rejecting it. He later sent me another code, which I used. We should voluntary pay our tax for us to have the moral justification to ask them what they have done with our money.
Nigeria enjoys absolute freedom of speech under Buhari – Sagay
Professor Itse Sagay is a constitutional lawyer and chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC). In this interview with EMMANUEL ONANI in Abuja, he offers perspectives on the state of the nation, freedom of speech, the electoral process, among others
You seem to have a lot of confidence in the current 9th National Assembly as opposed to the preceding one. What difference do you think this Assembly will make from the 8th parliament?
The 9th Assembly basically is very eager to be in a cordial relationship with the executive and to work together in the interest of the nation. The 8th Assembly was the real opposition. It wasn’t a question of PDP being opposition and APC as the party in power, no. They bonded together and formed a strong opposition in the National Assembly against the Buhari government throughout, and frustrated so many things, including in areas of corruption. The bills that were sent to them to be approved were completely left undone; nothing happened. The bill on special courts is still there, the bill on proceeds of crime, the approval of nominations of critical elements in the fight against corruption, they were either denied or delayed unreasonably. The confirmation of Magu was denied throughout the period, they never agreed to confirm him even though it was clear that he was doing tremendous work in the fight against corruption. The case of the ICPC chairman, Professor (Bolaji) Owasanoye was delayed for over a year for no reason and if you recall, the budget too. They will just laugh at the budget and then take a long break for weeks and then come back from recess. So, the decision to make our budget a January to December budget was completely defeated. And there are so many other things. And of course, you remember the way they use to pad all their budgets, hide things and hide money for projects that don’t exist, for streets and roads that are in their backyards which have no existence in reality.
In one word, how would you describe the 8th Assembly?
Well, I will say the 8th Assembly was hostile to the interest of Nigeria and was just interested in promoting its own personal interest in terms of material things and political matters among others. They just didn’t care about the interest of this country. Even when Saraki was accused and charged to the Code of Conduct Tribunal, virtually the whole Senate went with him. In my view, that was the senate that was hostile not only to corruption (fight), but to good governance.
There is this argument in some quarters that free speech under this government was being threatened. Do you think so?
Not at all. I think Nigeria is an example of a state where there is almost absolute freedom of speech in which people say whatever they like – the press, the ordinary man, will say all sorts of things and get away with it and nobody does anything about it. The level of freedom of speech we have in this country, I am not sure that even in Europe they enjoy it. I don’t know what example you can give of somebody being prosecuted or oppressed for expressing his views. There is hardly anything like that. Look at the social media it is all abuses, insults, hate speeches, and they are getting away with it. So, anybody saying that the freedom of speech in Nigeria is being threatened is definitely speaking in bad faith.
There is this claim in some quarters that prior to the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had allegedly spoken of training ad-hoc staff for electronic transfer of election results to a central server. Should the public hold the electoral body to account, in the event that funds may have been allocated for the exercise, which INEC said never happened?
To start with, electronic transfer (of results) was itself not legitimate under our law. Our law makes it quite clear that the present system that we have is manual. And you know, two or three times the President refused to sign anything electronic voting, electronic transfer and so on. So, there is no law. And if they had done it, the whole election would have been null and void, if they had used electronic system. That is the first issue. At that stage, the loser of the election could now have brought an action, that the whole process of transmission of results was illegal. And, that would have brought it down because there is no provision for it at all in our law. The present provision only provides for manual transfer, and it’s stated stage-by-stage. That is why I don’t understand the whole purpose of this legal action based on the existence of a server, which is an illegal entity. As far as the law is concerned, our law makes it quite clear that the present system that we have is manual. If actually INEC was given money under the budget for electronic transfer, (and) if it has not lawfully vired that money for any other purpose, then it has to account for it.
The President was inaugurated for a second term a few months ago, what policy direction do you think this government should pursue to move Nigeria to the next level?
Well, if you look at what they are doing now, they are consolidating on what they were working on. Look at infrastructure, you can see that all over the country, roads and bridges are been completed including the famous Niger bridge. Work is going on at a rapid rate. Ibadan –Lagos; all over the North, the same thing. You will even come to railway transport, the same thing. They got to Ibadan and from Lagos now they are on their way to the north and also in the same Lagos, they are trying to construct a modern rail line straight to the port to evacuate goods in future travel. This deliberate and well-mapped infrastructure will surely address all these problems we have of trailers blocking the roads and so on.
The Police Service Commission and the Force Headquarter are currently engaged in a crisis of recruitment of 10,000 police personnel. As a constitutional lawyer, who, between the two, has the mandate to recruit?
This is something I need to check because it is what somebody can get confused about as to who has the power to do what. What I know is that the Police Service Commission normally deals with policemen already in service. The commission is the one that presides over their affairs, appointment, conditions of service and so on. I am not sure who is in charge of actual recruitment. That is something one has to check. I don’t want to give you any definite answer without checking the appropriate provision in the constitution.
Kogi poll: NYSC DG tasks corps members on good conduct
Corps members participating in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State have been urged to be of good conduct and avoid any form of unholy activities detrimental to the success of the poll.
The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the advice at an INEC-NYSC sensitisation programme yesterday in Lokoja.
Represented by Mr. Yusuf Abdullahi, the NYSC Area Coordinator in the North Central, Ibrahim stressed the need for corps members to remain apolitical throughout the electioneering process, urging them to make the scheme proud.
He enjoined the corps members to be properly dressed in their NYSC uniform, as security measures would be taken to ensure their safety during the conduct of the election.
The NYSC director-general assured the corps members that he would meet with security stakeholders in the state to give optimum priorities to their security in the course of the assignment.
Ibrahim had earlier met with NYSC staff members at the state secretariat, where he described the new Area Office as “a good initiative to make the implementation, coordination and supervision of programmes and activities of the scheme more achievable.”
APC to FG: Release Bayelsa’s N7bn VAT refund after guber election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the federal government not to release N7 billion Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds for the Bayelsa State government to avoid squandering the money on vote-buying.
This note of caution was given yesterday by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yekini Nabena, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.
The statement specifically urged the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, to delay approval of N7 billion VAT refund to the Bayelsa state government until after the conduct of the November 16 governorship election in the state.
Nabena said, “There is a N7 billion VAT refund to Bayelsa State awaiting the Minister of Finance for approval. The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson has committed to a commercial bank to give him the N7 billion with an agreement that the Ministry will, in turn, pay the money to them.”
The APC deputy spokesperson believes that if the money is released to the outgoing government in the state it will not serve the purpose it is meant to achieve.
He said, “The Minister is advised not to approve the VAT refund until after the governorship election. Governor Dickson has recently been in the news on an account of several schemes to raise money through the diversion of state funds to fund the election of his stooge and Bayelsa governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“Coupled with Governor Dickson illegally withdrawing and diverting N17.5 billion from bank accounts belonging to the state government to prosecute the November 16 Bayelsa governorship election in the state, Bayelsans are still smarting from the exposed plan of Governor Dickson to sell off an oil field, Atala Marginal Field (OML 46) belonging to the state, months to the his handover.
“Governor Dickson must be stopped from achieving his selfish and desperate plan to buy votes using state funds and rig the election in favour of his unpopular candidate.”
