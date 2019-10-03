Jansen Foo to handle Brazil, Nigeria friendly

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed shock over the death of two players of Nigeria Women Professional League club, Police Machine Female FC, who were killed by a hit-and-run Jeep driver that ran into about five persons in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Tuesday night.

“It is with deep shock and sense of immense loss that we received the tragic news of the death of the players. It is a very, very sad situation for such young ladies to be cut down in their prime in such manner,” NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said on Wednesday morning.

“This is a tragedy of immense proportions. We are much grieved. Our hearts go out to the families of the players, Police Machine FC, the Nigeria Women Football League and the entire Nigerian Football family. We pray that Almighty God will grant the departed players eternal rest and also comfort those they have left behind.”

Also, the board of the Nigeria Women Football League, headed by Aisha Falode, has sent an official letter of condolence signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Alhaji Ayo Abdulrahman, to the management of the Nigeria Police Female Machine Football Club of Uyo over the unfortunate incidence that led to the death of two of the club’s players on Tuesday October 1, 2019, Miss Aniebet Ekong and Glory Saturday, in Uyo.

The C.O.O, said in the condolence letter addressed to the club Chairman: “We collectively commissirate and grieve with you and the entire officials and crew of the club.”

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, the board of the Nigeria Women Football League, to show due respect to the departed players of Police Female Machine of Uyo, has announced the postponement, by one week, the kick-off of the Nigeria Women Pro-League Competition.

This was contained in a letter to all the four participating clubs: Pelican Stars of Calabar, Moje Queens, Police Female Machine and Olori Babes.

“Due to the sad incident that happened in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state yesterday, October 1, 2019, where two players of the Police Female Machine FC lost their lives, the NWFL Pro-League 2018/2019 season earlier scheduled between 3rd to 7th October, 2019 in Lokoja, Kogi State has been postponed to now hold between 7th to 11th October 2019 at same venue.”

Reports said the ladies, Aniebet Ekong and Glory Saturday were crushed by the vehicle as they left their team’s evening training session, with the team due to travel to Lokoja to participate in the Nigeria Women Premier League play-off competition.

Another player who was hit by the trailer driver is said to be receiving treatment at a hospital in the Akwa Ibom State capital.

