JUST IN: Appeal Court sacks Dino Melaye, orders fresh election
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has sacked the Senator representing Kogi West, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.
The Court on Friday affirmed the judgment of the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.
It has, therefore, nullified the election of Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
It asked the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh elections within 90 days from today.
Recently, the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja had sacked Senator Dino Melaye as the representative of Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
The judgment was on the petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 26 election.
Ethiopia PM, Abiy Ahmed, wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
He was awarded the prize for his efforts to “achieve peace and international cooperation”.
Ethiopia reached a peace deal with Eritrea last year, ending a 20-year military stalemate following their 1998-2000 border war, reports the BBC.
He was named as the winner of the 100th Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.
The prize, worth nine million Swedish crowns (about £730,000; $900,000), will be awarded in Oslo in December.
A total of 301 candidates had been nominated for the prestigious award, including 223 individuals and 78 organisations.
There had been great speculation over who would win the prize, with climate activist Greta Thunberg widely tipped as the favourite. Under the Nobel Foundation’s rules, nomination shortlists are not allowed to be published for 50 years.
Who is Abiy Ahmed?
After becoming prime minister in April 2018, Abiy introduced massive liberalising reforms to Ethiopia, shaking up what was an extremely tightly controlled nation.
He freed thousands of opposition activists from jail and allowed exiled dissidents to return home. Most importantly, he signed a peace deal with Ethiopia’s neighbour Eritrea, ending a two-decade conflict.
But his reforms also lifted the lid on Ethiopia’s ethnic tensions, and the resulting violence forced some 2.5 million people from their homes
FG shifts extraordinary FEC meeting to Monday
The Federal Government has announced the postponement of the extraordinary Federal Executive Council meeting earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday to Monday, October 7, 2019, by 12 noon.
A statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, said the FEC meeting “is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which would still be presented to the National Assembly by 2 pm on Tuesday.”
JUST IN: Gunmen abduct 6 female students, 2 teachers in Kaduna
Unknown gunmen are said to have abducted six female secondary school students and two teachers from a school in Kaduna State.
According to reports, they were said to have been forcefully taken away from a private school in Kakau Daji Village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state early Thursday.
More details later…
Court remands Sowore in DSS custody, fixes Oct. 4 for hearing of bail application
The Federal High Court sitting on Abuja this morning made an order remanding Omoyele Sowore in the DSS custody pending October 4 when his bail application will be heard.
The court made the order after Sowore pleaded not guilty to the seven count criminal charge slammed on him by the Federal Government.
Sowore was, however, led out of the court under a heavy security by men the DSS.
There was, however, a heated altercation between Sowore’s supporters who stormed the court in their hundreds and the security agents.
Details later…
JUST IN: Okagbare’s appeal successful
The appeal lodged by Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare against her disqualification from the on-going World Athletics Championships in Doha has been been upheld by the International Athletics Federation.
This means that she will now be allowed to complete in the 200m, which heats get underway later today.
Okagbare, along with NCAA champion Divine Oduduru, had been banned from the Championships because their federation entered them in events they never planned to run.
When they didn’t show up for that event, the IAAF disqualified them from the rest of the meet, including the 200 and 4×100 relay, which both were hoping to run.
But in an earlier interview with The Associated Press, Okagbare said an appeal to IAAF was in the works and that federation president Sebastian Coe had called her and told her the case was being reviewed.
“He told me he understood what was going on, and to get some sleep,” Okagbare said. “My hope is that they get the appeal on time.”
With the appeal accepted, Oduduru will now run in the 200-meter heats set for Sunday and Okagbare would run Monday.
IAAF rules state that, unless they’re injured or sick, athletes who withdraw after a certain deadline become ineligible for the rest of the championships.
Okagbare said both she and Oduduru repeatedly told the Nigerian federation that they had no plans to run in the 100.
“It’s not the first time they’ve done a thing like this,” she said. “They deal with the African Games and national championships, but this is not Africa. We’re not running at national championships. People here take the rules seriously and we keep bending them. It’s wrong. It’s incompetency. I feel like they’re wasting my world championships. I don’t know how many more I have. I’m 30.”
Kidnappers free Siasia’s mother
The 80-year-old Ogere, mother of former Super Eagle skipper and coach, Samson Siasia, has finally been released by her abductors after spending more than two months with them.
It is not yet clear if any ransome was paid, but only recently the former national team player had appealed for the release of his mother who had already been abducted before a couple of years ago.
Details later…
Democrats to ‘launch formal Trump impeachment inquiry’
US Democrats will open a formal impeachment hearing into President Donald Trump over claims that he sought political help from Ukraine, US media reports say.
The decision by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, who had resisted such moves, follows growing demands from party members, reports the BBC.
More details later…
Report: Ghana foils ‘coup plot’
Ghanaian security forces have arrested and are questioning three alleged coup plotters after their plans to target the presidency were foiled.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Ghana’s government said the plot had “the ultimate aim of destabilising the country”.
Military personnel were involved in obtaining weapons, the statement said.
According to the government, the group were aiming to recruit and radicalise a base of young people.
A stash of weapons and ammunition was found following 15 months of surveillance.
This included six pistols, three smoke grenades, 22 IEDs, two AK47 magazines and one long knife.
Computer equipment, a voice recorder and a Ghanaian passport were also among the list of items seized.
Security analysts have downplayed the claims of a coup plot, saying the group lacked the weapons and mass movement required.
The government statement said the three men arrested, named as Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, had set up a group targeting young people.
Known as Take Action Ghana (TAG), the aim was to mobilise the youth for “nation-building”.
But this was a guise for their intention to “build a support base of youth, and radicalise them against the political authority in Ghana”.
The alleged coup plotters, one of whom is a doctor, had started procuring weapons and improvised explosive devices.
The statement said they procured some chemicals that were to be used to concoct weapons from a hospital.
The government has also accused military personnel of plotting to obtain weapons.
The BBC’s Favour Nunoo in the capital, Accra, said that although there is a lot of dissatisfaction in Ghana at the moment, this alleged plot still comes as a surprise.
When President Nana Afuko-Addo was elected at the end of 2016, he promised he would do all in his power to live up to voters’ hopes and expectations. But those hopes and expectations were high and have not been met, our correspondent said.
Ghana will go the polls in next year, reports the BBC.
Court ruling: UK Speaker orders MPs back to Parliament
The Speaker of the UK House of Parliament has ordered MPs back to work after the Supreme Court ruled Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the house for five weeks was unlawful.
A total of 11 judges at the Supreme Court in London made the historic decision that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not have asked the Queen to prorogue parliament until October 14.
The justices were asked to determine whether the PM’s advice to the Queen was ‘justiciable’ – capable of challenge in the courts – and, if so, whether it was lawful.
They unanimously agreed the advice was justiciable. They also unanimously agreed that the prorogue was unlawful, reports metro.co.uk.
In a statement, Speaker John Bercow said: “I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.
“The judges have rejected the Government’s claim that closing down Parliament for five weeks was merely standard practice to allow for a new Queen’s Speech.
“In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold Ministers to account.
“As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”
