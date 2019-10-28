News
JUST IN: EU agrees to Brexit extension to Jan 31
The EU has agreed to extend Brexit until January 31, 2020, according to a tweet from the European Council president.
Donald Tusk said the bloc would allow for a so-called “flextension” – meaning the UK could leave before the deadline if a deal was approved by Parliament, reports the BBC.
It comes as MPs prepare to vote on proposals by Boris Johnson for an early general election on December 12.
News
Fire outbreak at FIRS HQ in Abuja
There has been a fire incident at the headquarters of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in Abuja.
According to a statement issued by Wahab Gbadamosi, spokesman of the agency, on Monday, the fire outbreak happened on Saturday.
It was said to have affected the store, where old files are kept, located at the annex building of the service.
”There was a fire incident at the store, by Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), canteen located at Annex (1) office of the Service headquarters, No 15 Sokode Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja at about 5:10PM on Saturday, 26th, October 2019,” the statement read.
”The fire affected the store by the FIRS canteen where disused/old computers awaiting disposal are often kept. Also burnt were envelopes, printing paper and stationeries.
”The FIRS hereby assures the general public that nothing critical to FIRS operations was affected. Officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service arrived the scene a couple of minutes after the fire began and worked with Security and Safety officers of the FIRS, to put out the fire within two hours.”
Tunde Fowler, Executive Chairman of the FIRS, was said to have visited the scene of the fire incident for first-hand assessment.
News
Remains of Balewa’s wife buried in Bauchi
The remains of Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, wife to Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, has been buried on Monday at the Bauchi Central Cemetery in Bauchi State.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral prayers, presided by the Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Mallam Bala Baba-Inna, took place at exactly 2.15 p.m at the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and other dignitaries in attendance.
Others who also attended the funeral rite were the Emirs of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman; Dass, Alhaji Bilyamunu Othman; Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya; Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman; Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk, and and representative of that Jama’are, Yerima Jama’are.
Jummai passed away at a Lagos hospital on Sunday at 4 p.m after a protracted illness.
She was aged 85, and left behind eight children and many grandchildren.
News
Detained Moroccan jihadists were planning sea attacks – official
An Islamic State cell broken up last week planned to attack Casablanca and its port, but a Syrian militant who assisted the group remains at large, the head of Morocco’s BCIJ security agency said on Monday.
The group had targeted economically sensitive sites both in the city of Casablanca and offshore, said Abdelhak Khiame, adding that the jihadists, all aged between 19-27, were radicalised online.
Khiame said the cell was probably the last to pledge allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before he was killed on Saturday in a U.S. Special Forces raid in north-western Syria, reports Reuters.
Police said on Friday they had arrested seven suspected militants near Casablanca and in the northern areas of Ouazzane and Chefchaouen in possession of firearms, bomb-making material, an inflatable boat, diving and navigation tools.
“The leader of the cell had attempted to join IS in the Sahel but failed,” he said, referring to the area stretching along the southern fringe of the Sahara across West Africa.
The global jihadist group had then instructed him to prepare attacks inside Morocco instead and an unnamed Syrian had provided him with logistical help,” Khiame said. “The weapons seized originated from the Sahel region,” he added.
Compared with other North African countries, Morocco has been largely insulated from Islamist militant attacks. Its most recent took place in December 2018, when militants loyal to Islamic State killed two Scandinavian tourists.
News
Buhari to embark on private visit to London, after Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia
The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will be embarking on a private visit to London after attending the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit holding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative will be holding from October 29 and 31 and President Buhari is expected to perform Lesser Hajj immediately after the forum.
Adesina stated that, on the sidelines of the economic forum, President Buhari, who will be departing Abuja Monday, would hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.
“On Wednesday, October 30, the President will participate in the High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.
“At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday November 2, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit,’’ he added.
According to the presidential aide, President Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on November 17.
The FII is an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators with the power to shape the future of global investment.
It is focused on utilizing investment to drive growth opportunities, enable innovation and disruptive technologies, and address global challenges.
World leaders, investors and innovators will explore the opportunities, trends, and challenges shaping the global investment landscape.
In its third consecutive year, attendees will continue to discuss the role of companies, governments and global institutions in working together to achieve prosperity and growth in the long term.
The conference will be held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
In 2018, deals signed at the forum reached a total value of 56 billion dollars with American companies accounting for most of the deals signed, according to the Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.
News
Social Media: Yoruba Youths laud Osinbajo’s call for self-regulation
The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, an apex youth umbrella organisation in the Southwest, on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the Vice President Osinbajo over his call on the need for self-regulation in the individual use of social media, describing the move as crucial in promoting mutual peace and dousing any tension in the country.
The group, which also specifically commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for its commitment at improving the welfare of Nigerians and tackling national challenges, said Osinbajo’s call for self-regulation in the individual use of social media, while downplaying any attempt of government regulation during an inter-faith leaders conference at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja recently, was good move to sustain peace in the country.
The Council, in a statement signed by its President, Aremo Oladotun Hassan, a lawyer, however, pledged its continued support to the Buhari/Osinbajo-led administration, especially with its commitment towards improving the nation’s economy and addressing the country’s security challenges.
Expressing confidence in the administration to tackle security and other challenges, the council said the successful meeting President Buhari held with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, was a clear indication of the federal government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its citizens through enhanced security and the economy.
Hassan pledged the council’s continued support to the Buhari/Osinbajo-led administration, especially with its commitment towards improving the nation’s economy and addressing the country’s security challenges.
“As President Buhari noted in Sochi, Russia, while speaking to a gathering of Nigerian students and professionals, we believe that his government is truly committed to protecting Nigerians at home and abroad,” he said.
News
US congresswoman resigns amid affair allegations
US lawmaker Katie Hill has announced her resignation from Congress, following allegations that she had an affair with a Capitol Hill aide.
The California Democrat, who has denied the claim, said she was stepping down with a “broken heart”.
“I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country,” she wrote on Twitter.
The resignation came days after she was placed under investigation by the House of Representatives Ethics Committee, reports the BBC.
Why is there an investigation?
The ethics committee launched an inquiry after conservative blog RedState reported allegations that Ms Hill had an affair with one of her congressional aides, a man.
The same blog separately reported claims that Ms Hill, who is bisexual, had also engaged in a three-way consensual romance with a female campaign staff member and her husband. It published naked images of the politician.
She has asked police to investigate the nude photos being published online.
Ms Hill, 32, has denied having an affair with her aide, which would be a possible violation of House rules.
In a statement announcing the investigation, the ethics committee noted that the opening of an inquiry did not mean “that any violation has occurred”.
Hours before the congressional inquiry was launched on Wednesday, Ms Hill sent a letter to supporters acknowledging a “relationship” with a female 2018 campaign staff member. She described that affair as “inappropriate”.
The relationship that Ms Hill acknowledged took place before she was elected, so it fell outside congressional rules on personal relationships.
What did she say?
In her resignation letter on Sunday, Ms Hill said stepping down from Congress was the “hardest thing” she had ever had to do.
“Having private photos of personal moments weaponized against me has been an appalling invasion of my privacy. It’s also illegal, and we are currently pursuing all of our available legal options,” she wrote.
“However, I know that as long as I am in Congress, we’ll live fearful of what might come next and how much it will hurt.”
Ms Hill has accused her husband, whom she is in the process of divorcing, of trying to humiliate her. She says the campaign relationship began in the final “tumultuous” years of her marriage.
“I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment,” she said in the letter to supporters. “For that I apologise.”
Two years ago during her congressional campaign, she described Kenny Heslep, whom she wed in 2010, in a social media post as “my best friend and the love of my life”.
In the statement on Sunday, she defined herself as a “fighter”.
“Now, my fight is going to be to defeat this type of exploitation that so many women are victims to and which will keep countless women and girls from running for office or entering public light.”
Who is Katie Hill?
Ms Hill has represented the 25th district in southern California since 2018, when she was elected as part of a Democratic wave.
She is also Vice-Chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which has been investigating President Donald Trump’s financial dealings.
She previously worked as executive director of non-profit organisation People Assisting the Homeless.
News
Argentina election: Fiery ‘Cristina’ stages remarkable return as VP
In a dramatic comeback, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, one of Argentina’s most popular presidents during her two terms in 2007-2015, has been voted back into office as vice president.
A large crowd of supporters burst into a roar outside the Frente de Todos (Everybody’s Front) party bunker in the Chacarita neighbourhood of the capital city of Buenos Aires at 9pm when preliminary official results gave the victory to presidential candidate Alberto Fernández and Fernández de Kirchner.
Incumbent Mauricio Macri conceded defeat on Sunday night, telling supporters at his headquarters that he had called Fernández to congratulate him and invited him for a breakfast chat on Monday at the Pink Presidential Palace, reports The Guardian.
“We need an orderly transition that will bring tranquility to all Argentinians, because the most important thing is the wellbeing of all Argentinians,” Macri said.
With almost 70% of the vote counted, Fernández, who is no relation of Fernández de Kirchner, recorded a 47% victory against Macri’s 41%.
The victory puts an end to the pro-business economic policies of Macri’s administration, who promised “zero poverty” during his electoral campaign but exits office with a plunging peso, an inflation rate that rocketed to an annual 56% and the number of people living beneath the breadline having risen from 29% to 35%.
President-elect Fernández, who assumes office on December 10, is a moderate Peronist who has pledged to respect the $57bn IMF loan taken out by Macri last year to try and salvage Argentina’s creaking economy while promising to improve wages and benefits for workers and pensioners.
His victory was widely expected and car horns started sounding non-stop in Buenos Aires after polling booths closed at 6pm on Sunday celebrating his victory.
In one quiet neighbourhood, a group of bicycle delivery workers– one of the few job opportunities available for young people during Macri’s administration – rode through the streets tinkling their bells ecstatically celebrating the end of hisgovernment.
Argentina’s elections, traditionally held the last Sunday of October, coincided this year with the ninth anniversary of the death from a sudden heart attack of Néstor Kirchner, the husband and predecessor in office of Fernández de Kirchner.
During his 2003-2007 administration Kirchner led Argentina’s astounding recovery from its economic collapse and monumental foreign debt default in 2001-2002. The couple headed Argentina’s presidency for a successive 12 years in 2003-2015.
The memory of this period of sustained economic growth, during which newly-elected Fernández was cabinet chief, played an important part in the election campaign.
Reflecting his confidence in an easy win, Fernández, an amateur musician who enjoys hanging out with rock stars, spent a relaxed Saturday afternoon playing guitar and singing 1960s and 70s Argentine rock songs with Gustavo Santaolalla, the Argentine musician who won two consecutive Academy Awards for Brokeback Mountain and Babel in 2005-2006.
A short video of the impromptu jam uploaded by Fernández’s
spokesman Juan Pablo Biondi soon reached over 170 thousand views on Twitter.
News
Fresh battle to upturn Buhari’s victory begins
The battle to upturn the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election begins today at the Supreme Court.
While the nation’s apex court will, today, hear a fresh appeal filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) to contest the declaration of President Buhari as winner of the election, the Supreme Court has fixed Wednesday to hear the appeal filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which upheld the election of President Buhari.
The apex court chose to hear the appeal afresh following protest by the HDP that the court’s earlier decision which dismissed the appeal was based on technicality rather than merit of law.
In the bid to ensure that the appeal is heard within time allowed by law, the court had issued hearing notices to parties in the matter notifying them of the October 28 date for fresh hearing.
Respondents in the appeal are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
HDP had filed a fresh motion to challenge the way and manner its appeal against President Buhari’s election was determined and dismissed on what it termed technicality rather than merit of law.
The party, in the new motion, is asking the apex court to reverse itself in the judgement delivered on October 3, which on technical ground dismissed its appeal filed against the election of Buhari.
In a fresh motion on notice brought pursuant to order 8 rule 2 of the Supreme Court Rules and sections 6 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution as well as section 22 of the Supreme Court Act, the party and its presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, claimed that the judgement delivered by Justice Mary Peter Odili in favour of Buhari is invalid on the ground that it was based on technicalities of law rather than merit and justice.
The motion filed by Chukwunonyerem Njoku on behalf of the appellants pleaded with the court to restore their appeal for a fresh hearing.
The HDP and its candidate maintained that the dismissal of their appeal on technical ground was without compliance with the mandatory procedure of law.
The apex court had dismissed the HDP’s appeal on the grounds that more than one notice of appeal was filed in the same appeal contrary to the provisions of law.
Justice Odili, who delivered the lead judgement, also held that Owuru and HDP failed to appeal against the ruling delivered by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on August 22 which struck out their petition based on the lack of jurisdiction.
“The two notices of appeal filed by the appellants and jointly utilised is a procedure not backed by law and cannot be used. Rather the appellants have come here to tackle the decision on the merits which the court below handled out of the abundance of caution,” Justice Odili said.
Presidential candidate of HDP, Owuru confirmed that the Supreme Court has notified him and the party that the appeal will be heard afresh today.
In their petition at the tribunal, they had prayed for nullification of the February 23 election on the ground that its shift from February 16 by INEC was not in compliance with any law and, as such, a nullity.
The two appellants claimed that a referendum election was conducted by Nigerians on February 16 and won by them with over 50 million voice votes and that they should be inaugurated as President of Nigeria based on the referendum election results.
Meanwhile, one of the lawyers in Buhari’s legal team confirmed that the Supreme Court will begin hearing in the Atiku’s appeal on Wednesday.
The President’s counsel, who prefers anonymity, confirmed that the hearing notice was passed on to them by a phone call.
“CA/PEPT/ 002/2019 – SC/1211/2019 – ATIKU ABUBAKAR & 1 OR. VS INEC & 2 ORS.
“TAKE NOTICE that hearing in the appeal on the above-named petition has been slated for Wednesday, 30 October 2019 at the Supreme Court by 9a.m.
NB: Hearing Notice was by phone call,” a short messaging service (SMS) sent by the lawyer to our correspondent read.
The lawyer further confirmed that a panel that will hear that matter had been constituted.
“A panel has been constituted to hear the case. Although members of the panel are not yet made public, it is believed that the apex court would not deviate from the practice of nominating the most senior Justices into the panel.
“In the order of seniority, those likely be in the panel are the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad, Justices Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Mary Odili, Mohammed Musa Datijo, Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta, Kayode Ariwoola and Tokunbo Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.”
PDP on its verified official Twitter handle confirmed that a date has been fixed for hearing of the appeal.
The party said in the tweet: “Breaking News! The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the appeal of the @OfficialPDPNig and @atiku/@PeterObi, arising from the judgement of the Appeal Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”
Spokesperson of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, also confirmed that the coalition’s lawyers had been informed of the hearing date.
Atiku and his party had, after the February 23 election, approached the tribunal to challenge Buhari’s victory on ground of irregularity and non-qualification of the President to contest the election.
The tribunal had, however, on September 11 in a unanimous judgement, dismissed the petition on ground that the petitioners could not prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.
The tribunal went ahead to hold that Atiku has no case in his petition.
The tribunal further held that Buhari is not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest the said election based on his academic qualification.
It consequently threw out the petition in its entirety.
Not satisfied with the judgement, Atiku had approached the apex court to challenge the judgement.
Atiku, in his 66 grounds of appeal, insisted that the five-man panel led by Justice Umar Garba erred in law to hold that President Buhari did not need to attach his academic qualification for the form CF 001 submitted to INEC.
In the appeal, the appellant argued that the learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they relied on “overall interest of justice” to hold that the 2nd Respondent’s Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were properly admitted in evidence.
In the particulars of error, the appellant submitted that Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were not pleaded by Buhari who is the second Respondent.
He added that Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were not frontloaded and that no leave of court was sought pursuant to paragraph 41 (8) of the 1st Schedule to the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) to receive Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 in evidence.
In the particulars of error, the appellant submitted that the court below gave restrictive interpretation to Section 76 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) in order to exclude Form CF001 from its provisions.
“The conduct of election by INEC which is 1st Respondent starts with the screening of candidates.
“No candidate can be screened unless he completes Form CF001 (Exhibit P1).
“In Form CF001, under the column for “Schools Attended/Educational Qualification with dates”, there is the clear provision: “ATTACH EVIDENCE OF ALL EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS”.
“Certificates are evidence of educational qualifications,” the appellant submitted.
However, the APC challenged the admission of the report and evidence of the three data analysts who testified for the petitioners at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and whose evidence was admitted by the tribunal in the interest of natural justice.
The party, in the cross appeal filed by its lead counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), wants the Supreme Court to expunge the evidence of the three Information Communication and Technology (ICT) experts who testified on the existence of server allegedly used by INEC to store results of the February 23 presidential election.
The three key witnesses are Segun Sowunmi, a media aide to Atiku, David Njoga, a Kenyan and Joseph Gbenga who are famous data analysts and employed by Atiku to carry out forensic analysis of the presidential election results.
They had, in their testimonies, informed the tribunal that they analysed presidential election results state by state and found discrepancies in the results credited to Atiku and President Buhari.
Specifically, they alleged that in the results sheets they analysed, the votes of Atiku were deliberately depleted while that of Buhari and APC was inflated.
But Fagbemi, in the cross appeal, pleaded with the Supreme Court for an order setting aside the evidence of the three witnesses and the documents including video clips tendered through them from the bar.
Fagbemi also wants the apex court to expunge their testimonies and documents from the record of the court for being inadmissible in law.
The APC argued that the tribunal erred in law when it held that the evidence and the documents of the three witnesses were considered in the interest of natural justice.
Fagbemi submitted that the decision of the tribunal on the point was untenable on the grounds that the issue of admissibility or otherwise of a document is a point of law and not natural justice as erroneously held by the tribunal.
Besides, the senior counsel also sought order of the apex court to strike out Atiku’s allegations of electoral malpractices in 10 states of the federation on the grounds that the allegations of the electoral fraud were vague and not specific as required by law.
The counsel said that the petitioners did not state the specific polling units where the alleged frauds were committed; hence they must be expunged for lacking in merit that can warrant the tribunal to look into them.
News
CJN: Disobedience of court orders, a major hindrance to development
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammad has said that the disobedience of lawful court orders has been a major hindrance to national development and progress.
The CJN, who made the statement in Abuja at the seventh convocation of Nile University of Nigeria on Saturday, added that Nigerian judiciary will always be the hope of everybody, irrespective of his or her status in the society.
According to him, “We will, as usual, be pursuing the total adherence to the tenets of the rule of law by all citizens because it has always been about bastion of genuine democracy.
“Needless to say that disobedience of lawful court orders is antithetical to a nation’s growth and progress. It is our passionate desire to place the Nigerian judiciary in that strategic position where the country can occupy a pride of place among the comity of nation. By the grace of God, Nigeria will be great and we all shall be very proud of our heritage.”
The CJN, who bagged a honorary doctorate degree in the school, noted that the future of the country is bleak if youths continue in vices such as kidnapping, armed robbery and others.
He equally noted that the trend of kidnapping, armed robbery, internet fraud, among other vices must be reversed as soon as possible.
“Sometimes we may feel frustrated, disillusioned or disappointed at some situations, especially when our hard work is not being recognised. But here am I today, with an honorary degree as an act of appreciation for the service I have put in for the nation,” he said.
Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Osman Aras, said that the university graduated 491 students, comprising 40 First Class.
News
2020 budget: BPE to sell redundant assets to meet N447bn target
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) may throw more redundant public assets for sale next year to meet its 2020 fiscal budget funding pegged at about N447 billion, its Director-General, Mr. Alex Okoh, has hinted.
Redundant assets are national monuments located in various corners of the country that have been abandoned over the years.
In 2019 budget, the bureau had budgetary funding target of N220 billion. It has so far realised N135 billion, leaving balance of N85 billion deficit.
Okoh, who confirmed the plan to New Telegraph in Abuja at a sideline of farewell programme in honour of a retired Director, Mr. Chigbo Anichebe, cited economy losses the nation incurs by keeping redundant, unproductive assets.
“We can’t continue to keep federal redundant assets to an extent they are beginning to turn into liabilities when we can convert them to values, to cash, and use the proceeds to fund a national budget rather than resort to borrowing to fund expenditure when we have these assets lying over there. And these assets are even making serious demands on government’s purse by way of subvention. It doesn’t make sense.
“For me, that’s throwing good money after bad assets. We should convert those assets to value, privatize those that can be privatised; concession those that can be concessioned and use the proceeds to fund other social imperatives of our fiscal plan,” he said.
On the amount BPE will be contributing to fund 2020 budget, Okoh said the amount is a bit higher to 2019 budget funding target.
“So far, we’ve done N135 billion in 2019. For 2020, we’re looking at about N447 billion. And that is where the idea of converting redundant assets to cash for funding fiscal budget comes in.
“If you look at the National Theatre, for example, that is an asset that is just lying there redundant; degenerating on a daily basis. For those kinds of assets, rather than regard them as monuments, we should be able to convert them to value. If you go abroad and visit New York, for example, you can see what they have done out of the 911 memorial. It’s not just a memorial for people to visit, it generates money for the City of New York. So, this idea of looking at national assets as just monuments rather than assets and liabilities, we need to change our mentality. “Government doesn’t have the money to keep subsidizing and providing for the maintenance of the assets, including the National Stadium,” he said.
On his part, Anichebe urged the National Assembly to expedite action on eight Bills, some of which had been pending since 2004.
He said the focus of majority of the Bills has to do with reforms of the sectors. He said reforming the sectors is key to opening them for private sector participation for efficiency.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
IG’s wife planning to take over our shops –Traders
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
After sex, 23-year-old lady steals SUV, phones, N1m
-
Business19 hours ago
Analysts: Multiple taxes’ll erode new minimum wage’s gain
-
Business18 hours ago
Refineries’ $2.4m crude transport in vessels stalled
-
News15 hours ago
I’ve no apology allocating Abuja land to self, cronies – Gov
-
News15 hours ago
Fresh battle to upturn Buhari’s victory begins
-
Business19 hours ago
Zenith Bank Ghana names Nigerian as CEO
-
Sports19 hours ago
Arsenal may offer £50m plus Xhaka For Ndidi