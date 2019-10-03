BREAKING NEWS
JUST IN: Gunmen abduct 6 female students, 2 teachers in Kaduna
Unknown gunmen are said to have abducted six female secondary school students and two teachers from a school in Kaduna State.
According to reports, they were said to have been forcefully taken away from a private school in Kakau Daji Village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state early Thursday.
More details later…
Court remands Sowore in DSS custody, fixes Oct. 4 for hearing of bail application
The Federal High Court sitting on Abuja this morning made an order remanding Omoyele Sowore in the DSS custody pending October 4 when his bail application will be heard.
The court made the order after Sowore pleaded not guilty to the seven count criminal charge slammed on him by the Federal Government.
Sowore was, however, led out of the court under a heavy security by men the DSS.
There was, however, a heated altercation between Sowore’s supporters who stormed the court in their hundreds and the security agents.
Details later…
JUST IN: Okagbare’s appeal successful
The appeal lodged by Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare against her disqualification from the on-going World Athletics Championships in Doha has been been upheld by the International Athletics Federation.
This means that she will now be allowed to complete in the 200m, which heats get underway later today.
Okagbare, along with NCAA champion Divine Oduduru, had been banned from the Championships because their federation entered them in events they never planned to run.
When they didn’t show up for that event, the IAAF disqualified them from the rest of the meet, including the 200 and 4×100 relay, which both were hoping to run.
But in an earlier interview with The Associated Press, Okagbare said an appeal to IAAF was in the works and that federation president Sebastian Coe had called her and told her the case was being reviewed.
“He told me he understood what was going on, and to get some sleep,” Okagbare said. “My hope is that they get the appeal on time.”
With the appeal accepted, Oduduru will now run in the 200-meter heats set for Sunday and Okagbare would run Monday.
IAAF rules state that, unless they’re injured or sick, athletes who withdraw after a certain deadline become ineligible for the rest of the championships.
Okagbare said both she and Oduduru repeatedly told the Nigerian federation that they had no plans to run in the 100.
“It’s not the first time they’ve done a thing like this,” she said. “They deal with the African Games and national championships, but this is not Africa. We’re not running at national championships. People here take the rules seriously and we keep bending them. It’s wrong. It’s incompetency. I feel like they’re wasting my world championships. I don’t know how many more I have. I’m 30.”
Kidnappers free Siasia’s mother
The 80-year-old Ogere, mother of former Super Eagle skipper and coach, Samson Siasia, has finally been released by her abductors after spending more than two months with them.
It is not yet clear if any ransome was paid, but only recently the former national team player had appealed for the release of his mother who had already been abducted before a couple of years ago.
Details later…
Democrats to ‘launch formal Trump impeachment inquiry’
US Democrats will open a formal impeachment hearing into President Donald Trump over claims that he sought political help from Ukraine, US media reports say.
The decision by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, who had resisted such moves, follows growing demands from party members, reports the BBC.
More details later…
Report: Ghana foils ‘coup plot’
Ghanaian security forces have arrested and are questioning three alleged coup plotters after their plans to target the presidency were foiled.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Ghana’s government said the plot had “the ultimate aim of destabilising the country”.
Military personnel were involved in obtaining weapons, the statement said.
According to the government, the group were aiming to recruit and radicalise a base of young people.
A stash of weapons and ammunition was found following 15 months of surveillance.
This included six pistols, three smoke grenades, 22 IEDs, two AK47 magazines and one long knife.
Computer equipment, a voice recorder and a Ghanaian passport were also among the list of items seized.
Security analysts have downplayed the claims of a coup plot, saying the group lacked the weapons and mass movement required.
The government statement said the three men arrested, named as Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, had set up a group targeting young people.
Known as Take Action Ghana (TAG), the aim was to mobilise the youth for “nation-building”.
But this was a guise for their intention to “build a support base of youth, and radicalise them against the political authority in Ghana”.
The alleged coup plotters, one of whom is a doctor, had started procuring weapons and improvised explosive devices.
The statement said they procured some chemicals that were to be used to concoct weapons from a hospital.
The government has also accused military personnel of plotting to obtain weapons.
The BBC’s Favour Nunoo in the capital, Accra, said that although there is a lot of dissatisfaction in Ghana at the moment, this alleged plot still comes as a surprise.
When President Nana Afuko-Addo was elected at the end of 2016, he promised he would do all in his power to live up to voters’ hopes and expectations. But those hopes and expectations were high and have not been met, our correspondent said.
Ghana will go the polls in next year, reports the BBC.
Court ruling: UK Speaker orders MPs back to Parliament
The Speaker of the UK House of Parliament has ordered MPs back to work after the Supreme Court ruled Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the house for five weeks was unlawful.
A total of 11 judges at the Supreme Court in London made the historic decision that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not have asked the Queen to prorogue parliament until October 14.
The justices were asked to determine whether the PM’s advice to the Queen was ‘justiciable’ – capable of challenge in the courts – and, if so, whether it was lawful.
They unanimously agreed the advice was justiciable. They also unanimously agreed that the prorogue was unlawful, reports metro.co.uk.
In a statement, Speaker John Bercow said: “I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.
“The judges have rejected the Government’s claim that closing down Parliament for five weeks was merely standard practice to allow for a new Queen’s Speech.
“In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold Ministers to account.
“As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”
Johnson wrong to suspend Parliament, court rules
Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, the Supreme Court has ruled.
Johnson suspended – or prorogued – Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, saying it was to allow a Queen’s Speech to outline his new policies.
But the UK’s highest court said it was wrong to stop Parliament carrying out its duties.
The court’s president, Lady Hale, said: “The effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme.”
She said the unanimous decision of the 11 justices was that Parliament had not been prorogued – the decision was null and of no effect – and it was for the Speakers of the Commons and Lords to decide what to do next, reports the BBC.
Lionel Messi beats Ronaldo, van Dijk to FIFA Best Award
