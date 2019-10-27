BREAKING NEWS
JUST IN: Two-storey building collapses in Jos
A two-storey building collapsed on Sunday in Jo’s, the capital of Plateau State.
However, there were no casualties in the incident which happened at Butcher Line, Dilimi around Zololo Junction, Jos North LGC.
Sunday’s disaster is coming three months after the collapse of a three-storey building at the same area in which four persons were trapped and later died.
The state government is yet to issue a statement on the incident.
More details soon…
BREAKING NEWS
JUST IN: FG to sanitize social media – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has confirmed that the Federal Government is going to sanitize the social media.
He said the regulation will, however, be in line with global best practices as obtainable in the United Kingdom, Singapore and other jurisdictions.
He said the government has no plans to gag the press or stifle the media as being insinuated.
Mohammed made the clarifications at a briefing in Abuja a few minutes ago.
He said the government will never allow anarchists to take over the nation’s airwaves and media space.
He said: “Gentlemen, since we launched our reform of the broadcast industry, many Nigerians have reached out to us, demanding that we also look into how to sanitize the Social Media space. “I can assure you that we are also working on how to inject sanity into the Social Media space which, today, is totally out of control
”No responsible government will sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to dominate its media space, because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines to set us against each other and trigger a national conflagration.
“That is why we will continue to evolve ways to tackle fake news and hate speech until we banish both.
“Therefore, Gentlemen, we once again seek your support for our efforts to banish fake news and hate speech from our media space.”
BREAKING NEWS
ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi targeted, believed dead in US raid in Syria
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State last seen alive in a video in April, was targeted in a strike by U.S. Special Operations Forces in Syria on Saturday, according to three U.S. officials.
The ISIS leader is believed to be dead, those officials told ABC News.
One official told ABC News al-Baghdadi is believed to have detonated a suicide vest he was wearing as a U.S. special mission unit carried out a ground raid in Idlib. The building containing al-Baghdadi was leveled by U.S. operators, the official said.
U.S. officials said they’re awaiting final confirmation of his death through fingerprinting or other biometric methods.
The White House declined to comment, saying the president was planning to deliver remarks at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday. No details were provided on what would be included in President Donald Trump’s remarks.
The Pentagon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The video in which al-Baghdadi appeared earlier this year, only his second, showed him discussing losing the group’s Baghouz stronghold as well as praising deadly attacks in Sri Lanka.
More than 250 people died because of those eight coordinated attacks, which al-Baghdadi claimed were retribution for ISIS being forced from Baghouz. It was the terror group’s deadliest mission.
There had been a $25 million U.S. bounty on the head of al-Baghdadi, who, in his only previous video, recorded in a Mosul mosque in 2014, called himself “Caliph,” or leader of all Muslims.
Rumors had swirled since at least 2014 that al-Baghdadi had been wounded, or possibly even killed, but he’d often quash those himself by releasing audio recordings.
U.S. special forces nearly killed him in August 2017, destroying a compound south of Ragga in which he was believed to have been during a massive bombardment. The following month, he released an audio recording to prove he’d survived.
BREAKING NEWS
Ondo judge regains freedom after 5 days with abductors
Abdul Dogo, a judge of the Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo state, has been released by his abductors.
Dogo, who was kidnapped by gunmen at the Ibilo axis of Edo/Isua Akoko area of Ondo state while returning to Akure from Abuja was released about 2am on Saturday.
However, online newspaper, TheCable could not confirm if any ransom was paid before he was freed.
The judge was abducted along with his driver, and a ransom of N50 million was demanded for his release.
A witness had explained that Dogo was in a black SUV with registration number HC 72 FJ, which belongs to the federal high court, when the gunmen attacked him, shooting sporadically into the air.
BREAKING NEWS
EFCC arraigns Maina
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Abdulrasheed Maina, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) arrived the court on Friday morning in company of his son who is also to be arraigned by the anti-graft agency, online news portal, Saharareporters is reporting.
BREAKING NEWS
Finally, Kogi Assembly impeaches Dep. Gov. Achuba
Barely five hours after receiving the report from its panel of enquiry, the Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday impeached the Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba.
Achuba’s impeachment followed the submission of the judicial panel of enquiry set up by the Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nadir Ajanah to investigate the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against him same Friday.
Chairman of the panel, Barrister John Baiyeshea, led six other members of the panel, to submit the report to the Speaker, of the state House of Assembly, Kolawole Matthew, at the State House of Assembly in Lokoja.
And about five hours after deliberating on the report, the House announced the Deputy Governor’s impeachment.
Majority Leader of the House, Abdulahi Bello announced that the House had met, sat and deliberated on the recommendations of the panel before arriving at their conclusion.
BREAKING NEWS
JUST IN: Appeal Court sacks Dino Melaye, orders fresh election
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has sacked the Senator representing Kogi West, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.
The Court on Friday affirmed the judgment of the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.
It has, therefore, nullified the election of Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
It asked the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh elections within 90 days from today.
Recently, the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja had sacked Senator Dino Melaye as the representative of Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
The judgment was on the petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 26 election.
BREAKING NEWS
Ethiopia PM, Abiy Ahmed, wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
He was awarded the prize for his efforts to “achieve peace and international cooperation”.
Ethiopia reached a peace deal with Eritrea last year, ending a 20-year military stalemate following their 1998-2000 border war, reports the BBC.
He was named as the winner of the 100th Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.
The prize, worth nine million Swedish crowns (about £730,000; $900,000), will be awarded in Oslo in December.
A total of 301 candidates had been nominated for the prestigious award, including 223 individuals and 78 organisations.
There had been great speculation over who would win the prize, with climate activist Greta Thunberg widely tipped as the favourite. Under the Nobel Foundation’s rules, nomination shortlists are not allowed to be published for 50 years.
Who is Abiy Ahmed?
After becoming prime minister in April 2018, Abiy introduced massive liberalising reforms to Ethiopia, shaking up what was an extremely tightly controlled nation.
He freed thousands of opposition activists from jail and allowed exiled dissidents to return home. Most importantly, he signed a peace deal with Ethiopia’s neighbour Eritrea, ending a two-decade conflict.
But his reforms also lifted the lid on Ethiopia’s ethnic tensions, and the resulting violence forced some 2.5 million people from their homes
BREAKING NEWS
FG shifts extraordinary FEC meeting to Monday
The Federal Government has announced the postponement of the extraordinary Federal Executive Council meeting earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday to Monday, October 7, 2019, by 12 noon.
A statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, said the FEC meeting “is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which would still be presented to the National Assembly by 2 pm on Tuesday.”
BREAKING NEWS
JUST IN: Gunmen abduct 6 female students, 2 teachers in Kaduna
Unknown gunmen are said to have abducted six female secondary school students and two teachers from a school in Kaduna State.
According to reports, they were said to have been forcefully taken away from a private school in Kakau Daji Village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state early Thursday.
More details later…
BREAKING NEWS
Court remands Sowore in DSS custody, fixes Oct. 4 for hearing of bail application
The Federal High Court sitting on Abuja this morning made an order remanding Omoyele Sowore in the DSS custody pending October 4 when his bail application will be heard.
The court made the order after Sowore pleaded not guilty to the seven count criminal charge slammed on him by the Federal Government.
Sowore was, however, led out of the court under a heavy security by men the DSS.
There was, however, a heated altercation between Sowore’s supporters who stormed the court in their hundreds and the security agents.
Details later…
Trending
-
Sports20 hours ago
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Eaglets, Ecuador battle for round of 16 ticket
-
Business20 hours ago
Why Chinese bank coughed out $4.93bn for Mambilla
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
DPO injured as police, IPOB clash in Ebonyi
-
News20 hours ago
Akeredolu, Fayemi, others unveil FLAC’s logo in Lagos
-
Sports12 hours ago
African champions, Cameroon, stumble at Brazil 2019
-
Sports11 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests new nickname for Ronaldo
-
Back Page Column20 hours ago
Our president has travelled again
-
News17 hours ago
Minimum wage: Govs, labour set to clash