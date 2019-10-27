Business
Kaduna Dry Port: Nigeria losing 100,000TEUs cargo to Benin annually
T
hough it is more economical for Nigeria’s neighbouring landlocked country, Niger Republic to be transiting her imports through the Kaduna Dry Port or Kano Inland Container Terminal (ICD), the country has continued to patronise the Benin seaport which is over 1500 kilometers to Maradi, Niger’s southern Commercial hub.
This development, President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Hon Iju Nwabunike disclosed, is costing the country loss of over 100,000TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent unit)of container traffic annually (67,000 twenty foot containers and 18,000 forty foot containers).
He disclosed that the revenue loss to Nigeria as a result is heavy because Benin is paying huge transport cost for transporting her transit cargoes from the Cotonue Port to Maradi.
Nwabunike, who spoke in a recent interactive session with maritime journalists in Lagos tagged: ‘AMJON Monthly Roundtable’, organised by the Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria, disclosed that it will be extremely cheaper for Niger to transit her cargoes from the Kaduna Dry Port (about 250 kilometers to Mardi) or Kano ICD (about 150 kilometers to Maradi); than from the Cotonue Seaport which is over 1,500 kilometers to Maradi.
Nwabunike, who is also a Director of ICNL, operators of the Kaduna Dry Port, regretted that since the Dry Port was inaugurated with much fanfare by President Muhammadu Buhar in January 2018, it has been confronted with several challenges including ineffective rail transporting system and poor state of the roads from Lagos to Kaduna.
He, however, said that the most daunting challenge is the failure of the Shipping Companies to in line with global standards, start to send cargoes directly to the Dry Port and add the cost of land transportation from Lagos to the Dry Port, in the tariff chargeable on the cargo. He expressed fears that the action of the Shipping Companies might be aimed at sabotaging the success of the Dry Port.
Meanwhile, the Kaduna Dry Port is a port of origin and port of destination with full paraphernalia of all government agencies involved in the cargo import and export processes.
Nwabunike further warned that unless the Kaduna Dry Port is up and running effectively soonest, Nigeria would lose forever the over 100,000TEUs Niger’s transit cargoes as Benin Republic has already commenced construction of 1500 kilometers Standard Gauge rail line from Cotonue Port to Maradi, Niger Republic.
According to him, over 800 kilometers of the new Cotonue-Maradi rail line has been completed.
“When that rail line is completed, it will reduce the cost of transportation of cargoes from Cotonue to Maradi.” He said the only advantage we have over Benin is to snatch the Niger transit cargo traffic from them is the low cost of transportation we offer to Niger Shippers. “Otherwise, they are more emotionally attached to Benin which is their fellow French speaking nation than to us.”
He added that to make the bad situation worse: “Our recent closure of our borders with them, has turned them against us. Infact they almost mobbed us during our recent visit to that country to explain to them why they should use the Kaduna Dry Port.”
Business
Border closure: Big scramble for rice
…as price hits N28,000 per bag 2 months to Christmas
•Supply of frozen chicken, vegetable oil, others dry up
•Inside Kebbi rice market •Flood threatens harvest
B
arely two months to the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the rising prices of basic foodstuff occasioned by the acute shortage in their supply, has raised fears among Nigerians that this year’s Yuletide is set to be a bleak one.
This is coming on the heels of the recent closure of Nigeria’s land borders with its neighbours (which the Government said implies total ban on importation of food through Nigeria’s land borders) which has drastically reduced the influx (smuggling) of most imported food items into Nigeria.
Most hit items, Sunday Telegraph investigation reveals, includes rice, vegetable oil, frozen chicken and turkey, stockfish and second hand clothing. These items are either outrightly prohibited from being imported into the country or among the 43 items the Central Bank of Nigeria considered ineligible for foreign exchange allocation by the apex bank.
The Federal Government has said that ‘total closure of the land borders’ is indefinite, pending when it will be able reach an agreement with the countries to strictly obey the ECOWAS protocol on transit of cargo and movement of people from one country to another.
However, backlash of the border closure is the rapidly rising price food items in the market, the imported and locally produced ones inclusive, forcing Nigerian inflation to rise for the first time in three months.
Nigeria’s annual inflation edged up to 11.24 per cent in September 2019, its highest level since June, after falling to 3 1/2-year low of 11.02 per cent in the previous month. Food prices rose the most in three months after the government partially closed the borders with Benin, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, to curb the smuggling of rice. Inflation Rate in Nigeria averaged 12.43 per cent from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 47.56 per cent in January of 1996 and a record low of -2.49 per cent in January of 2000
Despite border closure, smuggling not abating
Despite the border closure, which the Federal Government believes will end smuggling across the country’s borders as well as encourage local producers and manufactures of the effected goods, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday, said it has since the border closure, intercepted 1,879 bags of foreign rice illegally smuggled into the country through Niger, Kogi, and Kwara states.
The Customs Area Controller in charge of Kogi and Niger states, Yusuf Abba-Kassim, told journalists at a press briefing in Minna, Niger State, that all the seizures were in October.
Mr. Abba-Kassim said the command also intercepted eight cars being smuggled into the country by suspected smugglers in his zone.
Analyst predict increase in food inflation
In view of the rising food prices without any immediate solution in sight to mitigate the short supply of the food items, Meristem analysts have said that the complete closure of all land borders will further pressure the prices of foods items in the coming periods.
“We are of the opinion that the envisaged increase in food prices could set the progress of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) growth strategy a step back.
“With the uptick in inflation, coupled with the border closure which could incite further rise in the inflation figure, we expect foreign investors to price this into their risk assessment for the market, dampening their confidence in the space.”
Meristem analysts further said that the increase in the inflationary trends was not unconnected to the recent regulations in the domestic economy which “has begun to weigh in on inflation figures.”
They stated that the partial closure of land borders in August inhibited the free movement of goods, resulting in an uptick in the prices of food items such as frozen foods, rice, vegetable oil and fruits, amongst others. “In September, the food price index rose by 13.51 per cent as against13.17 per cent in August, mirroring the pressure on the aforementioned items. Core price index walked a similar path, trending upwards by 8.94 per cent year-on-year, on the back of price increase in hospital services, cleaning, clothing, footwear and household appliances, amongst others.
Price of local rice spikes, as scramble triggers scarcity
Following the closure of the Nigerian borders, prices of food products have been on steady rise with no ameliorative intervention in sight, says Ebuka Uzoigwe, a rice seller in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
Uzoigwe is one of the traders who lamented the ordeal traders now have to go through to get supply of rice, adding that the country is not yet prepared for the border closure.
He said: “The border closure has triggered a scramble for local rice, thus forcing the price of rice to go up. The local rice is speedily going out of the reach of ordinary people and it is not yet Christmas. The rice is not even available and even where it is available, it is costly. Before the border closure, local rice was sold between N12, 000 and N14, 000 but now Mama’s Pride is N20, 000 while Chef’s Choice is N18, 000. They are almost the same price with foreign rice which is sold from between N22, 000 – N24, 000 but unavailable. Most of the bags of foreign rice you see in the market today are old stocks.”
Uzoigwe noted also that even with ready cash, it was difficult to get supply of local rice.
“Some of us came together, contributed money and ordered a trailer load of local rice. It is two months now since we gave money to our supplier and we have not gotten any supplies. Only recently, he called us to tell us that to facilitate timely delivery of the supply, we must add an extra N1500 for each bag of the rice. It is the final consumer that bears the brunt.”
Mrs. Ngozi Okereke in Orlu told our correspondent that Coscharis local rice sells for N21, 000 a bag. She also lamented the sudden hike in the price of local rice in the market.
She said: “It defeats the purpose of closing the borders and banning the importation of foreign rice.”
There is a massive drop in the consumption of frozen turkey and chicken. Most of the people spoken to actually did not make reference to border closure as reason for not consuming frozen turkey and chicken but noted that there is the awareness that it is unhealthy.
A house wife, Dora Ikemefuna, said: “Many people hardly bother about frozen turkey or chicken because of the well highlighted health risks. In Owerri now, if you want fresh chicken or turkey, just go down to Relief Market or Amakohia Market, you will see young men whose job is to kill and dress the turkey or chicken for you at a little cost and that is fresh food. So, most people no longer go after frozen chicken in shops when they could get it fresh and cheaper in these markets. Again, you can get chicken for N1000, N1500, N2000, N2500 and even N3000 and above. So you can make your choice according to your pocket.”
Consumers fear bleak Christmas as rice hit N28, 000 per 50kg bag
With the rapidly rising prices of foodstuffs in the market in the country, a foodstuff seller in Ogba Sunday Market, Ogba, Lagos State, Mrs. Amina Muhammed, has expressed strong fear that this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations will be a bleak one.
She said that her fear stems from the fact that Nigerians try to make themselves happy during that period by making merry with food and drinks. The expected increase in demand cannot be made rather as the supply of local and foreign rice is drying up. “Local rice would be more than N35,000 by then and I don’t know how many Nigerians can afford it at that price.”
Mrs. Muhammed said that Ofada Rice now sells at N54,000 per 50kg bag while foreign rice for those that still have it, goes for N25,000, N28,000 respectively.
Mr. Nzube Ezelagu who is also a rice seller in Mushin Market, Lagos, said on Thursday that the price of Nigerian rice is rising daily as 50kg per bag now goes for N21,000, N22,000, N23,000 and N24,000 depending on the brand. This is over 10 per cent increase of the price it was sold on Thursday (the previous week) at N19, 000 per 50kg bag.
Prices of rice rise by 80 and 30 per cent in Kwara
Before the closure of the borders, the price of foreign rice, the long grain rice from Thailand was N14, 500 per 50 kg bag, while the short grain from India sold for N13, 500 per 50kg bag. But after the border closure, the foreign rice from both Thailand and India, which is now very scarce in major markets in Kwara State because of incessant raids by the Custom officials, now goes for N23, 000 and N25, 000 per 50kg bag, which is about 80 per cent increase.
For the Nigerian Rice, before the border closure, Ofada Rice sold at N12, 000 per 50kg bag, while the other brands go for between N15, 000 and N16, 000 per 50kg bag. The prices of the local rice also jumped to between N18, 500 and N20, 500 per 50kg bag. This is over 30 per cent increase against the price sold before the border closure.
As for frozen chicken and turkey before border closure, whole frozen chicken was sold for N9, 000, while whole frozen turkey was sold for N11, 000. The irony of the whole thing now is that these items have disappeared from major markets. Investigation by our correspondent revealed that it was as a result of the fear of Customs officials who constantly raid major markets and warehouses to confiscate banned items.
Interestingly, majority of people in the state, especially Ilorin, have boycotted rice and shifted to other commodities like yam and beans which are far cheaper and more affordable.
Rice cheapest in Kebbi
The closure of borders by the Federal Government did not affect the price of the rice much in the state known as one of the major rice producing states in the country.
A survey carried out by our correspondents inside the Birnin-Kebbi Central Market and some top supermarkets in the city shows that a 50kg bag of rice sells at N15, 000 as against N14, 000 it was sold before the closure of the land borders across the country.
The fact remains that there is a healthy rivalry and competitiveness between the three major rice processing and milling companies in the state -Labana Rice Ltd. Wacott Rice Nig. Ltd. and Lolo Rice Ltd. However, it is interesting to note that rice processed by the locals sells at between N10, 000 and N11, 000 per bag of 80kg bag.
In his words during an interview, the State chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), who is also a rice farmer, Alhaji Muhammad Sahabi Augie, applauded the Federal government decision to close land borders, adding that the closure will in no small way go a long way in boosting the morale of various rice farmers in the country.
He said rice processed in Nigeria will be sold cheaper if the borders remain closed and Nigerians themselves help government by shunning foreign rice and patronise local rice.
The RIFAN chairman said with the wet season planting about to be harvested, more rice will be produced across the country, which will invariably bring prices down and many households in the country will be able to afford them.
The General Manager of LABANA Rice Ltd. situated in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, Abdullahi Idris Zuru, stated that rice processors across the country under the leadership of Muhammed Abubakar met at the union level in Kano State and they all agreed to cooperate with the Federal government to maintain stable and acceptable prices across board.
AutoBeat / Auto Trends
Audi abandons air taxi plans
A
udi has suspended work on its Pop.Up air taxi and has put its partnership with Airbus to develop the vehicle up for review.
Audi said it is working on a fresh direction for its urban air mobility activities as part of its new strategy announced in May.
“At present we are working on a new direction for our urban air mobility activities and have not yet made a decision regarding potential future products,” Audi said in a statement to Automotive News Europe.
Audi said it had stopped all work on the Pop.Up concept that was developed by its Italdesign subsidiary with Airbus.
The concept has a flying passenger capsule that sits on top of a car chassis. The idea was to pick up a customer up at home, drive them to a heliport where the car connects with the flight module.
The Pop.Up had a successful trial flight as a scaled down model during Drone Week in Amsterdam last November.
Audi executives said then they wanted to continue with the project. “We want to have fully flightworthy prototype ready by the end of next year, that’s our development goal,” Audi board member Bernd Martens said at the time.
Audi had also planned to test air taxis in Ingolstadt, its German home city.
In the statement, however, Audi reversed course, citing the challenges specific to the project.
“We believe it will be a very long time before an air taxi can be serially produced that does not require passengers to change vehicles. In the modular concept of Pop.Up, we were working on a solution with the highest complexity,” it said.
Airbus declined to comment on the potential end of the partnership. It said the Pop.Up was not envisaged to flank its own CityAirbus and Vahana flying demonstrators.
A number of automakers are working on autonomous flying cars that can be used as taxis and for ride-sharing purposes. They see flying taxis as a mobility solution in crowded urban cities because they can soar above congested roads.
AutoBeat / Auto Trends
Hope rises on 1,400km East-West railway
H
ope has risen over the commencement of the East-West rail as indication are that the Russian Government might have agreed to support the development of Nigeria’s rail infrastructure by constructing the 1,400 kilometres track which commences from Lagos and terminates at Calabar.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that the development was one of the highpoints of the agreement reached at a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit, in Sochi, Russia.
Besides, the deal is expected to put China on its toes as the country is the only one saddled with the responsibility of building railway presently in the country, but the coming of Russia could engender competition and enhance quality.
A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, explained that there was also discussion on the advancement of ongoing project for the establishment of a nuclear power plant in Nigeria.
The document also states that the parties will seek to expand cooperation for the development of the railway industry and the improvement of railway equipment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Russian Railways will determine the extent of its participation in the proposed projects in Nigeria, in particular the Lagos-Calabar railway project and Port Harcourt – Maiduguri railway project, taking into account its technical and personnel resources.
In addition, Russian Railways will offer the directions of development of railway transport systems through the design, construction, management and maintenance of railway infrastructure in Nigeria and the introduction of other modernisation solutions that may be proposed to Nigeria.
According to Putin, the next step in the implementation of the project should be the commencement of construction of a power plant.
Business
Experts canvass daily fruit juice intake
T
he Managing Director of CHI Limited Nigeria, Roy Deepanjan, and Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN), Dr. Oluwatosin Adu have called on Nigerians to embrace daily intake of fruit juice as a way of boosting their physical wellbeing.
The duo made this call at the 2019 Chivita World Juice Day Conference with the theme: ‘Everyday Wellness – Crystallising the Role of Fruit Juice,’ in Lagos.
Speaking at the event, Deepanjan said fruit juice intake is an excellent way to achieve the recommended daily amounts of nutrients the body requires to meet its optimal health.
He stated that 100 per cent fruit juice is an alternative to fresh fruits and vegetables known to contain essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals.
“This is why nutrition experts recommend that we drink one quarter to two quarter glasses of 100 per cent fruit juice every day,” Deepanjan said, adding that research indicates that countries that are low in consumption of natural foods and fruit juices also rank low in life expectancy because fruit juice is a key component of the healthy living equation.
He said: “Being the leader in the fruit juice category in Nigeria, Chivita has boldly taken up this public interest initiative to drive awareness for everyday wellbeing through fruit juice consumption.”
According to him, Chivita is not only committed to producing quality and healthy beverages, but also feels responsible to educate consumers about making the right beverage choices to ensure their overall health and wellbeing.
Speaking, Dr Adu, Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry at the Lagos State University, stated that, “100 per cent fruit juice plays a major role in boosting wellness and that its nutritional value is at par with that of fresh fruits and vegetables”.
He noted that: “Consuming 100 per cent fruit juice along with foods rich in non-haem iron can help increase absorption of minerals. It helps consumers to achieve recommended potassium intake levels and support the maintenance of normal blood pressure in the general population.
“Pure fruit juice contains bioactive substances such as carotenoids (mainly luteins and cryptoxanthins) and polyphenols (hesperidin and narirutin which are within the flavanone group). Flavonoid and phenolics found in fruit juice have been shown to modulate oxidative stress, inflammatory stress and microbial growth,” he said.
Business
Access Bank to acquire Kenya’s Transnational Bank
Barely eight months after combining with Diamond Bank to become Nigeria’s biggest lender, Access Bank Plc, is set to acquire a Kenyan lender.
According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, the Competition Authority of Kenya has given Access Bank the go-ahead to acquire 93.57 per cent of Transnational Bank Ltd., amid ongoing consolidation in the East African nation’s banking industry.
Access Bank Plc’s purchase follows the merger of NIC Group Plc and Commercial Bank of Africa Ltd., and KCB Group Ltd.’s acquisition of National Bank of Kenya Ltd. earlier this year. Access Bank thus joins other Nigerian lenders, Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd. and United Bank of Africa Plc in operating in the Kenyan market.
The news agency notes that the deal bodes well for the Central Bank of Kenya’s push for consolidation in an industry of more than 40 lenders and a population of almost 50 million people. Kenya has more banks per person than South Africa and Nigeria, Africa’s two largest economies.
In the past two years, SBM Holdings Ltd. of Mauritius bought up some of the assets of Chase Bank Kenya Ltd. and the entire capital of Fidelity Commercial Bank Ltd.
Business
Why I’m gunning for PhD at 87 – Olola Ogunlan
Born as far back as 1932, Olola Olabode Ogunlana stands tall today as the Doyen of Insurance in Nigeria. A graciously aging patriot who has continued to give himself to the country after serving Nigerian for decades, he is currently studying for his PhD at 87 years old. With publications including Quest for the Rare Leaf and Other stories, Yoruba Love Stories and Out of the black pot, the chairman of SCIB, who started his career at Inland Revenue Department and later Royal Exchange Assurance Group before the old Western Nigerian Government appointed him General Manager and Director, Great Nigeria Insurance Company Limited and later Managing Director of National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), spoke to ADEDAYO ODULAJA.
How many of your peers do you still get to call upon or meet with regularly?
I still relate with many of them. Days ago, I spoke to one of my classmates who is now 88. This morning, I have talked to one who turned 90 years old back in July, a few of us are still around although many of us are dead. So we still get to meet once in a while.
As a trail-blazer in the insurance subsector in Nigeria but who can you say influenced your choice of career?
That is a mighty question. I was not planning to be in insurance; I was studying to be an architect with a passion in fine art, technical drawing and all such but my boss, a friend of my father. Both of them had attended St Andrew’s College between 19 and …, he was my boss and he said I should take the exams for fun. I did and although it was for fun, I passed. And the western government wanted to give scholarships for insurance.
In those days, it was a great thing to go abroad so I applied and was given a scholarship.
Before then, I was a civil servant, working at the Inland Revenue which was until sometime in 1951 but since 1st of April, 1952 I got into insurance and I became stuck since then. I was in royal exchange for 17 years, then I took over the management of the western Nigeria government insurance company in those days called Great Nigeria where I served for five years. Then I went into the national insurance corporation of Nigeria, became the first managing director and later started a company of my own.
That company became 41 or 42 years old this year so I have been in insurance now for about 67 or 68 years.
Which moments can you recall now as some of your greatest moments in this storied career you just mentioned in a few minutes?
Frankly, everyday in my life is an important moment. In addition to everything else, i am a lay preacher and I got licence from 1966. So when a man goes to bed and wakes up in the morning, it is by the grace of god. And if you believe in god, anything that you put your hand in, is a great moment. Recently, we had an event that was called celebration of our heroes in the insurance industry and I was honoured as the doyen of the insurance industry.
It was a joy for me seeing all the big men who were either my students or worked under me, some of them using walking sticks and i felt really great and thank god.
So, honestly, everyday is a great moment but many don’t think about god. If i may compare to when I was young, Nigeria has become a god-less nation. Because people say ‘I’m a Chris tian’ and when you ask them which church they attend, they don’t have any. How can someone say ‘I belong to the Armed Forces when you are not in the Army, Navy or the others?
Although I have lived for just about 87 years, I have seen great changes but Nigeria is not on the right path. Apart from the great impact you made in the insurance sector, you are also a great reader and author. What informed your love for books and reading? My father was a teacher and from the age of 10 in our home, you had to read two novels a month. By the time you were 13, you graduate to six novels a month. So that made me love reading, writing and poetry.
It all goes with my love for nature, I am a child of nature. I love the environment and joined the boy’s scout in 1942 and I am still there. In scouting, you tell stories, you dramatise stories and it is a way of life.
I was chief commissioner for the scout in Nigeria, I was their president in Africa and their vice president for the whole world. I go to Germany and other places for scouting events and all of them entail storytelling. In the Boy’s Scout, I was known as Olabode opitan (storyteller). You must tell stories and I ask questions. I asked questions of my grandfather who died in august 1939 and he used to tell us stories he heard from his father and grandfather.
That is nature of the Oral culture which is now dying. This background would easily explain your love for the preservation of culture?
Yes, for instance since 1975 when I left service, I stopped wearing suits and I dress not just in native dresses but with a cloth wrapped around it like this. That is the way my grandfather dressed and I belong to Egbe Ijinle Yoruba where we teach children Yoruba culture, about our food, our folksongs and show the value of indigenous ways that have been undervalued during the colonial period.
Most tribes are doing it now, I am happy to say, Igbos, Hausas, Efiks and we should all value our own traditional ways because it is the sum total of them that make a nation.
Unfortunately we have not been able to weld all of them into one and we cannot discuss in one language and with one purpose. You said the western regional government put the scheme in place that aided your scholarship and later bringing you on board to manage the region’s insurance company. It means those in charge must have seen the value in insurance at the time.
That fervour seems to have waned over the years? In the past, we had visionary leaders. Chief Obafemi Awolowo was responsible for starting Great Nigeria Insurance Company, the instrument he used was the Western Nigeria Finance Corporation.
He got his B.Com as a private student here and he knew the importance of invisible income to Britain, insurance, shipping, banking, accounting, transportation. So he decided to start the western region production development board and the area of specialty of that board was to give scholarships for all those subjects that would give invisible income. That was why he started the board around 1955, all of them are doing very well, that was how Great Nigeria was started.
The first manager was an American but then the politicians started to interfere and after seven years, they were making losses and they wanted to know why. So I was asked to come and take over management of the company, we got good managers, put our acts together and within three years, we broke even and we started building the Great Nigeria House. Leadership counts, visionary leadership is what Nigeria lacks. And in those days, we had that through a personality like Chief Awolowo.
Who do we blame for the lack of visionary leadership we have today, with generations locked in the debate about which did better? Nation building is like a relay race. My grandfather ran his race, his sons were the sources of wealth, they all went to farm but when the missionaries asked him to give up one of his sons, that was his contribution. He passed the baton to my father who was trained by St. Andrew’s College as a teacher. He contributed his bit, after sometime, he resigned and went to the civil service.
He was the first manager of the law courts at Tafawa Balewa Square and in those days, when that place was built and my father was the manager, everything was spick and span. I was there recently, it was in shambles. Now I went into insurance, I am enjoying it, I built the Insurance Training Centre to build insurance managers and I can count no less than 50 managers I trained. It is like that, every generation should try and do it better than the one before it but there is a breakdown in Nigeria today.
That is why we have the issue about leadership. Education is like a triangle, this is home training. Many of our children today lack home training. In my time, we went to neighbourhood schools, my mother was a full housewife and she would walk me to door of St. Paul’s Breadfood School and at the close of school, she will be there to pick me up back home.
She would insist that I do my homework before i go and play ball with my friends so education starts from the home. Today, you don’t have that, the average father or mother would leave home so early because of traffic when the children are still in bed and also come back very late, again because of traffic when the children have gone to bed. And during the weekend when there should be children-parent bonding, they will be going for weddings and other ceremonies. So the base of education has been eroded.
And what they teach in schools nowadays is like the knowledge some people have put in a test tube, you just pinch it out and drum it into the heads of the children and when they are able to regurgitate them, they say they have passed and they are released into the school of life to start intermingling with other people. To produce visionary leaders, all the three must mix well together and that is not happening today.
I will give you an example, when we became independent in 1960, America, through the auspices of the ford foundation, gave Nigeria a present. They didn’t build a fountain like the funny thing you have as Tinubu Square, what was there before was a magnificent supreme court building.
It was knocked down to build that funny fountain. Instead, the Americans brought about 32 young Nigerians together drawn from different parts of Nigeria and we interacted for six weeks at the federal palace hotel.
And all of them without exception, went to the top. I will give you some examples, Prince Solomon Akenzua became the Oba of Benin, Dr Michael Omolayole became the chairman of Lever Brothers, late Olaku became the boss of SCOA, McEwen became the chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, I got on in insurance, among others.
The selection was very good and it was not a matter of who knew who; they wanted the best from the private and public sectors and got them. That is the way things should be done, do we do that in Nigeria of today, that is why things are like this.
Beyond what you just said, how do you see the educational terrain today?
We have millions of graduates today who are not employed, and some of them are unemployable because the system they went through, bought question papers, were dashed first class, they would not be able to perform.
Shouldn’t our leaders sit down and take a fresh look and redesign the educational system?
Sometime ago, i tried to put in place a school for the training of artisans. I got a parcel of land and applied for the c of o from the state government nine years ago. I am yet to get the c of o today but in the meantime I had interviewed teachers and lecturers in South Africa, Ghana, all over the place. I just wasted my money, $100,000 just went down the drain because I wouldn’t pay bribe.
Many are not doing things right because they are not patriots.
You went back barely 8 years ago to bag another B.A and a Masters and now you are gunning for a PhD at 87?
Why not?
We are all students of life. Education is an aggression of knowledge. I am better able to do that now because I have lived for this long span and I have been tracing the history of the Yoruba since 1955 when I listened to the first in the series of the Lugard Lectures by Dr S.O Biobaku, he wasn’t even a professor then. And I told myself I must find out more about my background.
Aviation
Indonesia report on 737 MAX crash faults Boeing design, says Lion Air made mistakes
Boeing, acting without adequate oversight from U.S. regulators, failed to grasp risks in the design of cockpit software on its 737 MAX airliner, sowing the seeds for a Lion Air crash that also involved errors by airline workers and crew, Indonesian investigators found.
The fatal crash, followed less than five months by another at Ethiopian Airlines, led to a global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and a crisis for the world’s biggest planemaker, which this week ousted its commercial airplanes chief reports Reuters.
In its final report into the Oct. 29, 2018, Lion Air crash that killed all 189 people on board, Indonesia made recommendations to Boeing, the airline, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other agencies.
A copy was seen by Reuters and it is due to be released publicly later on Friday or on Saturday, an investigator said.
Indonesian regulators criticised the design of the anti-stall system known as MCAS, which automatically pushed the plane’s nose down, leaving pilots fighting for control.
“The design and certification of the MCAS did not adequately consider the likelihood of loss of control of the aircraft,” the report said.
Boeing has been working on a redesign of MCAS although it has yet to certified by the FAA.
The report also said “deficiencies” in the flight crew’s communication and manual control of the aircraft contributed to the crash, as did alerts and distractions in the cockpit.
The accident had been caused by a complex chain of events, Indonesian air accident investigator Nurcahyo Utomo told reporters at a news conference, repeatedly declining to be drawn on providing a single dominant cause.
“From what we know, there are nine things that contributed to this accident,” he said. “If one of the nine hadn’t occurred, maybe the accident wouldn’t have occurred.”
During the flight, the first officer was unable to quickly identify a checklist in a handbook or perform tasks he should have had memorised, it said, adding that he had also performed poorly in training exercises.
The captain did not properly brief the first officer when handing over control just before the plane entered a fatal dive, it also said.
The report noted that according to the cockpit voice recorder, the first officer told the captain the flight was not in his initial schedule and he had been called at 4 a.m. to be informed of the revision, while the captain said he had the flu.
A critical angle of attack (AOA) sensor providing data to the MCAS anti-stall system had been miscalibrated by a company in Florida and that there were strong indications that it was not tested during installation by Lion Air maintenance staff, the report said.
Lion Air should have grounded the jet following faults on earlier flights, it said, and added that 31 pages were missing from the airline’s October maintenance logs.
A Lion Air spokesman said the crash was an “unthinkable tragedy” and it was essential to take immediate corrective actions to ensure a similar accident never occurred again.
Boeing said in a statement that it was addressing Indonesia’s safety recommendations and taking actions to enhance the safety of the 737 MAX.
FAA said it welcomed the report’s recommendations and would carefully consider them and all others as it continued to review Boeing’s proposed changes to the 737 MAX.
INVESTIGATIONS
Boeing faces a slew of investigations by regulators, U.S. Congress, and the Department of Justice over its development of the 737 MAX, its previously best-selling workhorse for short-haul travel.
Boeing last month settled the first claims stemming from the Lion Air crash, a U.S. plaintiffs’ lawyer said.
Three other sources told Reuters that families of those killed would receive at least $1.2 million each.
The manufacturer is facing nearly 100 lawsuits over the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10 which killed all 157 people on board the flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.
Indonesia has offered to aid Ethiopian authorities in their investigation into that crash but to date there has been no response, said Soerjanto, the head of Indonesia’s accident investigator.
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said this week the company was making “daily” progress on testing the final software fix for the 737 MAX and developing related training materials. The FAA has said it would need at least several more weeks for review.
The Indonesia report said that Boeing’s safety assessment assumed pilots would respond within three seconds of a system malfunction but on the accident flight and one that experienced the same problem the previous evening, it took both crews about eight seconds to respond.
It called for the systems to be designed not just for highly skilled test pilots but also for regular commercial airline pilots.
The FAA had delegated increasing authority to Boeing to certify the safety of its own aircraft, Indonesian investigators said in the report, recommending that all certification processes received adequate oversight.
A panel of international air safety regulators this month also faulted Boeing for assumptions it made in designing the 737 MAX and found areas where Boeing could improve processes.
Aviation
South Africa grounds Air Zimbabwe jetliner over debt
South Africa’s state-run airports management company said on Thursday it had suspended Zimbabwe’s debt-strapped national airline from using the country’s airports over unpaid landing and parking fees.
Air Zimbabwe owes foreign and domestic creditors more than $300 million. The Zimabwe government put the airline under administration last year and later invited bids from potential investors as it seeks to privatise it, reports Reuters.
The airline’s sole aircraft in operation was grounded by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), which said Air Zimbabwe had failed to pay landing and parking fees, passenger service charges and an undisclosed amount towards clearing its arrears.
“Air Zimbabwe has not adhered to the cash basis terms for using airports owned by Airports Company South Africa,” ACSA said in a statement.
It added that “the prohibition will remain in place until outstanding amounts are settled.”
An Air Zimbabwe spokeswoman said she could not comment. But an official with the airline, who declined to be named, said the Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767-200 jet had been grounded at Oliver Tambo International Airport since Wednesday.
Air Zimbabwe is among dozens of state-owned firms in the country, which shares a border with South Africa, that are set to be partially or fully privatised as the government seeks to cut its fiscal deficit.
Business
Judge asks Samsung heir to be humble at bribery trial
A South Korean judge overseeing Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee’s bribery trial told him on Friday to “humbly accept” whatever the outcome of the trial, which could result in a tougher sentence for the conglomerate’s de-facto leader.
Lee, whose Korean name is Lee Jae-yong, attended the first hearing of a bribery trial at Seoul High Court after South Korea’s top court ordered a review of his 2017 graft case.
The Supreme Court overturned in August part of an appeals court bribery conviction against the third-generation Samsung leader, who was given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence for seeking favours from former President Park Geun-hye, reports Reuters.
The court said the interpretation by the Seoul High Court on what constituted bribes by Samsung to Park was too narrow.
“Please take this trial with an attitude to humbly accept whatever results of the trial will be,” presiding judge Jung Joon-young said before wrapping up the 40-minute hearing.
Arriving at the courthouse earlier, Lee stepped out of a van to a throng of journalists and made a brief comment but did not answer questions about the accusation he gave bribes to influence former South Korean President Park.
“I feel very sorry for causing concerns for many people,” a somber Lee said, bowing his head and walking into the court as anti-Samsung protesters jeered.
Judge Jung said Samsung should have internal control systems to prevent crimes committed by top executives of the conglomerate.
He also asked the 51-year-old Lee to show leadership at the country’s top corporate giant, comparing him to his ailing father who suffered a heart attack in 2014.
“In 1993, at age of 51, Lee Kun-hee dropped old and rotten practices and declared a new management of Samsung and overcame crisis. In 2019, Lee Jae-yong who became 51, what declaration should Lee make?” Jung told a packed courtroom.
“Please do what you need to do and can do even during the trial period as the leader of the corporation,” he told Lee.
ECONOMY STRUGGLING
The trial comes as current South Korean President Moon Jae-in seeks help from big business leaders to resuscitate a fragile economy. Data on Thursday showed South Korean economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter.
Moon thanked Lee for Samsung’s commitment at a ceremony this month unveiling an $11 billion investment in display technologies.
The Supreme Court last week closed a separate bribery case involving Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, allowing him to stay out of jail with a suspended jail sentence.
After the hearing, Lee and his lawyers did not answer questions from the media and left the courthouse.
Legal experts say a fresh verdict will be unlikely this year, meaning a further extension to legal troubles which have hovered over Lee and Samsung for nearly three years.
As a defendant in a criminal case, Lee is required to attend the trial and told the judge he would come to the next hearing on November 22.
The case against Lee centered on whether three horses donated by Samsung Group should be considered bribes aimed at winning Park’s favor in the conglomerate’s succession planning. The horses were given to the daughter of Park’s confidante, Choi Seo-won, a professional equestrian.
The Supreme Court said the appeals court erred in not recognizing the horses as bribes given by Samsung to win favors, raising the possibility of Lee returning to jail.
Lee, vice chairman of the group’s flagship company Samsung Electronics Co, has already served one year of detention but walked free last year after the appellate court halved a lower court’s five-year jail sentence and suspended it for three years.
Energy
Oil drops after three-day rally amid economic growth concerns
Oil prices declined on Friday after three straight days of gains, as gloomy economic growth forecasts renewed concerns over the outlook for demand.
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 36 cents, or 0.6%, at $61.31 by 0318 GMT. Having risen nearly 1% on Thursday, the global benchmark was still set for a weekly gain of more than 3%.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was down 35 cents, or 0.6%, at $55.88. The U.S. benchmark rose 0.5% in the previous session and was on track for a weekly gain of 4%, reports Reuters.
The strong weekly rise was underpinned by a surprise decline in U.S. inventories of crude and optimism about more efforts to support prices by OPEC and its allies.
Yet, concerns over weakening economic growth remained the fundamental driver for prices.
“Slowing global activity will see demand drop, so the reality is that oil rallies will be limited,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. “It won’t take much too pull the rug out from under oil’s feet.”
Economists in a Reuters poll said a steeper decline in global economic growth remains more likely than a synchronised recovery, even as multiple central banks dole out rounds of monetary easing.
Another Reuters poll of economists found the recent truce in the U.S.-China trade war is not an economic turning point and has done nothing to reduce the risk that the United States could slip into recession in the next two years.
“The recent slowdown in U.S. data has resurrected talk of U.S. growth ‘catching down’ to the rest of the world,” said RBC Capital Markets in a note to clients.
There was also more bad news for European powerhouse Germany, with a survey showing employment in the nation’s private sector fell for the first time in six years in October, suggesting that a third-quarter slowdown could stretch into the closing months of the year.
Thursday’s oil price rally was driven by data showing U.S. inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels last week, shattering analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels.
Adding further support to prices, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) officials said extended supply curbs are an option to offset the weaker demand outlook in 2020.
Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, wants to focus first on boosting adherence to the group’s production-reduction pact with Russia and other non-members, an alliance known as OPEC+, before committing to more cuts, sources told Reuters.
Trending
-
Sports7 hours ago
Player concedes penalty while not on pitch
-
Health12 hours ago
NAF establishes School of Medical Sciences, Aviation Medicine
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
9 killed, 12 injured in two accidents on Sagamu-Benin Expressway
-
News11 hours ago
JUST IN: Miyetti Allah apologizes to Ortom over Benue killings
-
Metro and Crime12 hours ago
23 days after abduction: 6 female Kaduna students, 2 staff regain freedom
-
Business13 hours ago
Access Bank to acquire Kenya’s Transnational Bank
-
Health13 hours ago
Health sector: Niger declares state of emergency
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Domestic staff drug master’s wife, steal N30m