Kaduna LG begins payment of N30,000 minimum wage
The Chairman of Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Ibrahim Sadiq has said that his council has effectively begun the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to its workers from October 4.
Sadiq announced this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Abdulmajid Hussain in Abuja on Tuesday.
The statement quoted the chairman as saying that the LG’s decision was as a result of the need to support Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i’ s effort at strengthening the public service.
The chairman said: “I must confess that I was encouraged and motivated by the bold step taken by El-Rufa’i to fulfil the promise made to workers in the state, which is for the benefit and development of the common man in the state.”
The chairman assured the people of the council that principles of equity, justice and transparency would be the watchwords of his administration.
He also implored the workers to reciprocate the gesture by demonstrating a high level of commitment, steadfastness, and persistence in the discharge of their duties.
Sadiq further promised to improve the general welfare of the entire workers of the council, reports the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).
Four suspected kidnappers killed during shootout with Edo Police
As robbers gundown two bike riders
Four suspected kidnappers have been killed by police in Edo State during a shootout.
The dead gunmen were said to have laid an ambush for operatives of the state command but it backfired.
This is as two commercial motor cycle riders were robbed and killed in parts of Etsako West local government Area of the state.
The two Okada riders were killed in the early hours of Wednesday in Auchi, headquarters of the council.
However, police on Wednesday confirmed the killing of the four kidnappers
It was learnt that two of the dead kidnappers had been in the custody of the police.
New Telegraph learnt that they were said to have been arrested by the police through electronic monitoring of their activities.
VON DG Buries wife
The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has said that his late wife, Mrs. Augustina Uchechukwu Okechukwu nee Okekeuche was his serious confidant that he called ‘my organiser’.
Okechukwu stated this on Wednesday, announcing the burial arrangments of his wife in Abuja.
Speaking to journalists, he said the Requiem Mass and Wake Keep for the late wife will hold on October 11 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Gwarinpa Abuja by 4pm.
Before her death on September 20, Mrs Okechukwu, fondly called Tina by friends and associates and ‘my organiser’ by her husband was an international business woman. Her businesses included horticulture, international trading, bread making, real estate and catering.
The deceased, who was a foundation staff of Sheraton Hotels and Towers Abuja, attended Federal Government College, Maiduguri and Doff Catering School, Sango Otta in Ogun State.
NYSC apprehends 95 local, foreign certificate fakers
At least 95 graduates who presented fake certificate have been apprehended by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and handed over to security agencies during the last orientation exercise.
Making this disclosure on Wednesday, the Director-General, NYSC, Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim threatened to blacklist any institution caught including the names of unqualified persons for mobilization into the NYSC.
According to him: “We apprehended about 95 graduates with fake certificates from Nigerian and foreign universities.”
Speaking in Minna, Niger State on Wednesday at the 2019 Batch ‘C’ pre-mobilization workshop, he said that 65 out of the arrested graduates were from universities in Nigeria while 30 others were from other West African universities.
Accordingly, he said: “Regarding fraudulent certificates, we have apprehended 65 fake students from universities in Nigeria and from other West African universities, we have arrested about 30. We have handed them over to the police for prosecution.
“Some tertiary institutions in Nigeria still engage in the sale of degree and HND certificates and statement of results to unqualified persons in a bid to smuggle them into being mobilised for the NYSC scheme.
“This attempt is threatening the credibility of the NYSC mobilisation process. This illegal action has grave implications for the socio-economic development of the country.”
Lady bags 10 years for stabbing 33-year-old fiancé to death
A 27-year-old woman, Blessing Edet was on Wednesday sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing Edet Ebong, her 33-year-old fiancé to death during a fight over her refusal to wear an engagement ring he had given to her.
Edet, who was initially charged for murder, was convicted on a commuted sentence of voluntary manslaughter by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.
While delivering her judgement, Justice Taiwo said: “By stabbing the deceased in the lower part of his abdomen, she did not intend to cause grievous harm to the defendant. The defendant has established factors necessary to prove self-defence.
“I find that the defendant acted in self-defence as she was a victim of unprovoked assault. The defendant is not guilty of murder but I find her guilty of the involuntary manslaughter of Edet Ebong.
“Section 227 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State prescribes life imprisonment for the offence of involuntary manslaughter. This is a clear case of recklessness on the part of both the deceased and the defendant.
“I hereby sentence the defendant to 10 years imprisonment with no option of fine. The sentence will take effect from the month of August 2015 which is when she has been in custody,” the judge ruled.
RCCG pastor abducted in Nasarawa
The police in Nasarawa State have confirmed the abduction of Pastor John Egla of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lafia, the state capital.
The abduction of Pastor John Egla has brought to three the number of pastors abducted in the state in recent times.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Nasasawa State Police Command, Nansel Ramham confirmed the abduction of the pastor Wednesday in Lafia.
According to him, the victim was abducted from his residence at Shabubu in the early hours of Wednesday.
Ramhan disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Shabu Division and his men where on patrol when they heard gunshots at about 1:16am around the area and swiftly moved to ascertain what was happening.
The police image maker explained that on arriving the area, they discovered that the gunmen had abducted the pastor, leaving behind his family in shock.
Ramhan said the police found six empty shells of AK 47 ammunition from the scene of the incident.
He said the Police have deployed a team to rescue the victim and bring the perpetrators to book.
Pastor Falaye Omoniyi, a senior pastor of the RCCG, who confirmed the abduction, said the victim is the Pastor in-charge of the Oasis of Life parish, Nasarawa Province 2.
Omoniyi said although nobody was hurt during the operation, the wife and other members of the family were traumatised.
He appealed to security agencies to expedite action towards the safe rescue of the victim.
Another Internet fraudster in Ilorin bags six months jail term
Barely 24 hours after securing the conviction of one Adepoju Tomiwa, an Internet fraudster, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office on Wednesday secured another conviction of one Akinbamidele Femi John charged before a Kwara State High Court on a three-count charge bordering on Internet Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences.
While delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar said the Court after evaluating the case found the defendant guilty of all the three count charges levelled against him by the anti-graft body and consequently sentenced him to six months imprisonment without an option of fine.
Count one of the charge stated: “That you, Akinbamidele Femi John (a.k.a BrendaJason) on or about 20th March, 2018 at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court attempted to commit an offence by pretending to be Brenda Jason, a female with a gmail account;jasonbrenda00@gmail.com and thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 95 and 321 of the penal code law and punishable under section 324 of the same law.”
Akinbamidele had during his arraignment on Monday pleaded guilty to all the three count charges levelled against him by the EFCC.
Drama as Hamzat arrests motorists driving against traffic
There was mild drama on Wednesday when the Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr Obafemi Hamzat on his way to Lasu to deliver a lecture physically apprehended road users driving against traffic from Carter Bridge axis down to Mile 2 axis.
Details later…
Police officer allegedly defiles 9-year-old girl, hid her under his bed to deter rescue
An Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos Wednesday heard how a police officer, Andy Eghobamien, lured a nine-year-old girl into his apartment and defiled her on several occasions.
The child, a primary five pupil, told the court that Eghobamien, on one occasion after the abuse, hid her under his bed when her elder sister was frantically searching for her.
The 40-year-old officer, who is standing trial on a one-count charge of defilement, allegedly committed the offence on June 6, 2018 at No 73 Imam Street, Lagos.
The primary five pupil, while being led in evidence by the State Prosecutor, Inumidun Solarin, said that the defendant lured her into his room by giving her N200 to buy milk for him.
Testifying before Justice Sybil Nwaka, the child said: “I am the last child of my family. I have a brother and two sisters. I am in primary five and I attend African Bethel School, Ikorodu Town.”
When asked if she knew why she was in court, she replied: “Yes I do. This place is called a court and I came here to say everything that happened to me and also tell the truth.
“I know Brother Andy (the defendant). He is our neighbour who lives at the back yard of our house. He is popularly known as “officer”.
“On that day, Brother Andy called me when I got back from school and sent me on an errand. He sent me to go and buy milk for him. Then he gave me N200.
“I bought the milk and when I returned, he asked me to bring it inside his room. He then said I should drop the milk on the table and sit down.
“When I sat down, he now told me to lie on the bed and remove my pant. He now put his penis in my bum bum.
“He put his penis at my front bum bum (she demonstrated by pointing at her private part). After that, he asked me to hide under the bed when my elder sister came calling my name.
“One of our neighbour’s, Chioma, even entered his room to buy recharge card for him, though she didn’t see me, I saw her from under the bed.
“And because my elder sister was shouting my name and looking for me, officer told me to pretend like nothing happened and that I should pass through the backyard gate.
“My sister now later found me and asked where I went to and I lied. I told her that I went to my friend’s house but she insisted that I take her to my friend’s house.
“Then I started begging her not to beat me, and that I was inside officer’s room. My sister now beat me and reported to my dad, who was very angry after my sister told him what happened.
“When my mummy came back from the market where she sells Abacha (African salad), my sister reported me again. This time my mummy threatened to kill me if I don’t tell her what happened. I became afraid and told her the truth.
“Immediately my mum called all her brothers and they came to our house the following morning and took us to Amukoko Police Station to report. It was after we made a report at the station that the police came and arrested Brother Andy,” she said.
When asked what happened after they made statements at the police station, she said: “The police told my mummy to take me to Mirabel Centre in Ikeja for medical checkup. At the Mirabel centre, the doctor said that it was not once, twice or thrice that officer has been having sex with me.”
“How many times has he done such to you (sexual intercourse)?” The prosecutor asked.
And she replied: “Many times. I can’t really count.”
House fire: Boy, 9, charged with 5 counts of murder
A 9-year-old from Illinois was charged with murder on Tuesday in connection with a fire at a mobile home earlier this year that killed five people, including three children.
State prosecutors charged the child with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson, accusing the juvenile of intentionally setting the deadly April fire in Goodfield, the Woodford County State’s Attorney Office told local news outlets.
The fire’s youngest victim was just one-year-old, reports ABC News.
The office did not say if there were any known connections between the suspect and the victims, but they said the fire was set with the knowledge that people were home, according to the Journal Star, which first reported the story.
“It was a heavy decision,” Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger told the Journal Star Tuesday. “It’s a tragedy, but at the end of the day it’s charging a very young person with one of the most serious crimes we have.”
“I just think it needs to be done at this point, for finality,” he added.
Minger said the aggravated-arson charge suggests the suspect knew others were present when the fire was set. The suspect, whose identity is being withheld, will not face incarceration.
If convicted, the suspect will likely undergo mandatory therapy, psychological evaluation and counseling, according to Minger.
The fire at the Timberline Mobile Home Park in Goodfield claimed the lives of Kathryn Murray, 69; Jason Wall, 34; Rose Alwood, 2; Daemeon Wall, 2; and Ariel Wall, 1. Two others managed to escape.
The Woodford County State’s Attorney Office did not respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.
