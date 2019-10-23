Kaduna: Three die, 11 rescued in new torture centres

N

igeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command yesterday raided two torture homes in Zaria, Zaria Local Government Area.

Three persons were said to have died at one of the centres from what the NSCDC officials said was because of the unbearable and dilapidated condition of the home.

At the centres, 11 inmates – men and children – were rescued.

The two centres are located at Limanchi Corner and Marmara, both in Zaria Local Government Area.

Unlike the two previous centres discovered in Kaduna, Malam Niga Rehabilitation Centre and another managed by Malam Ismaila Abubakar, raided recently in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area, the Zaria rehabilitation centre has no female inmate.

Parading the operators of the home, the state NSCDC Deputy Commandant, Mr. Nnegha Aloysious Onyema, disclosed that three inmates died as result of unbearable conditions at the centre.

He said all the inmates were in leg and hand chains.

The NSCDC boss said the 11 inmates were rescued following an intelligence report gathered by the corps.

Onyema added that the inmates were between the ages of 11 and 40 years.

He said: “We busted two of the centres, Limanchi Corner and Marmara Centres, all in Zaria. We evacuated 11 inmates ranging from 11 to 40 years of age from the two centres. One other centre had released their inmates following information that other centres have been busted but we arrested the operator.”

The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, in company with the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajia Hafsat Baba, were at the state NSCDC Headquarters to inspect the rescued victims.

They all condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to the victims in the name of rehabilitation.

The deputy governor told journalists that government would take necessary actions against the operators while the victims would be provided necessary medical care before handing them over to their parents.

She urged parents to desist from taking their children to such centres else they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

One of the victims, Abdullahi Ishola (30), from Osun State told journalists that he was lured to the centre by a family member.

He said: “A family member just took me there and all of a sudden I found myself in chains.

“I was chained in the leg and hands and ever since then, I have been under unbearable inhuman treatment. I was beaten regularly and denied foods for several days.”

Ishola, a National Diploma holder in Mass Communications from Ire Polytechnic in Osun State, thanked the NSCDC that they were finally rescued.

One of the operators of the centres, Muktar Aliyu, claimed that the inmates were brought to the centres by their parents and also denied maltreating them.

The operators, however, claimed that the inmates were brought to them by their parents for help which they do, but denied beating them.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai had led some policemen to the raid the ‘Malam Rehabilitation Centre in Rigasa Local Government Area where 147 inmates – 125 males and 22 females – were rescued.

Four of the inmates were said to be foreigners from Cameroon and Niger Republics.

This came less than a month when the police raided and rescued 300 inmates from the same Rigasa area of the state.

