Kebbi LG chairperson harps on support for girl-child education

T

he recent announcement by the World Bank Vice-President for Africa, Hafez Ghanem, that the global financial institution is in talks with the Nigerian authorities for as much as $2.5 billion in a new tranche of concessionary lending to Africa’s most populous country has reignited a fresh alarm over the country’s debt servicing obligation, which gulped 70 per cent of the total government revenue in 2018.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the debt servicing obligation will further increase to 80 per cent of Nigeria’s total national revenue in 2023.

As at March 2019, Nigeria’s total foreign debt stood at $25.6 billion (N7.8 trillion) while domestic debt was $55.6 billion (N17 trillion). Foreign debt constituted 31.5 per cent of the total debt stock while domestic debt constituted 68 per cent. Nigeria’s debt profile increased by 12.25 per cent last year to N24.387 trillion by March 2019. As at December 31, 2018, Nigeria’s debt profile had risen by N2.66 trillion from N21.725 trillion as at December 2017 to N24.387 trillion within the one year period.

Debt servicing will gulp N2.144 trillion or over 24 per cent of the N8.916 trillion budgeted for this year. This is 6.46 per cent higher than N2.013 trillion used to offset debt obligations in 2018.

Recall that the IMF Senior Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Nigeria, Mr. Amine Mati, had, last year, warned fiscal and monetary authorities that “debt servicing, which currently takes about 50 per cent of the country’s revenue, is certainly high.”

Mati had in his warnings noted that interest payment had become a major challenge as “a lot more of the resources are going into paying interests and there is less to spend on capital expenditure.”

The IMF chief advised that massive revenue mobilisation remained the only way to address the challenge, but noted that Nigeria was not doing well enough in that regard.

Commenting on the country’s debt profile, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the country has a revenue problem, not a debt problem. To this end, the Federal Government recently announced a proposed increase in value-added tax (VAT), re-introduced the Federal Highway Tax (Tollgates fee) to shore up revenue.

However, expressing concern over the debt servicing crisis, Managing Director of Afrinvest Securities Ltd, Ayodeji Ebo, noted that if the government continues at the present state, it will not be able to meet its debt obligations.

Stating that the government needs to look at the areas where it is channelling the funds from its borrowings, he advised that they be channelled into productive areas.

“If they (government) continue to go at this rate, not channelling the funds into productive areas, then very soon, our revenue will not be able to cover our debt,” he said.

Ego urged the government to restructure and re-strategize such that the amount that is being borrowed is used as equity in most of the infrastructure project that is being spent on.

He described the debt servicing ratio as “really worrisome and pathetic.”

“We are not talking about paying the principal; we are spending 68 per cent of our income on servicing alone. It is very obvious why we are not growing. If we keep servicing debt with 68 per cent of our income, then other projects will suffer. Now that minimum wage has increased, if debt servicing is 68 per cent to revenue and another 30 per cent is for personnel cost, then what is left?” he queried.

Speaking last week in Enugu, at the National Convention of World Igbo Assembly (WIA), the worldwide umbrella organisation of Ndigbo in the Diaspora, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, expressed serious concern over the situation, saying the implication is that the country will get to a point that its revenue will no longer be able service its debt, “so very soon, we will be re-colonised by our creditors in the same way they are doing in Africa”.

He further said: “So our economy is going down, the new industries which are being built by Europe and America in Africa, none is being cited in Nigeria. Nobody comes here to invest.”

Also, speaking last Tuesday, in Lagos at The Covenant Christian Centre’s annual Independence Anniversary event tagged: “The Platform”, Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi expressed worry over the country’s rising debt profile which is taking away 70 per cent of Nigeria’s national annual national revenue, saying the real problem is that the country has nothing to show for it.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Obi insisted that loans taken from foreign countries and international financial institutions had not impacted on Nigeria’s economic growth, saying while other nations would borrow to embark on development projects, the reverse is the case with Nigeria as it borrowed to consume, a situation which had made growth impossible.

He said the debt service ratio to Nigeria’s revenue is dangerously too high.

In economics and government finance, a country’s debt service ratio is the ratio of its debt service payments (principal + interest) to its export earnings. A country’s international finances are healthier when this ratio is low. For most countries the ratio is between 0 and 20 per cent.

The former Anambra State governor said the country spent over N1.6 trillion and N2.9 trillion to service her debts in 2017 and 2018 respectively; yet, there was nothing tangible that could be pointed to as the gains of foreign loans as more people continue to live in extreme poverty in Nigeria.

However, speaking at the same event on the topic: “Re-Designing the Nigerian Economy with New Ideas”, Professor Chukwuma Soludo said: “Abuja cannot pay its bills. We have to get to serious work. Abuja as it is today, is chocking.”

Also, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said Nigeria’s 70 per cent debt service ratio to revenue is unsustainable and far above the average revenue spent by West African countries on external debt servicing is 17 per cent.

“This is high and even higher in Nigeria which spends about 70 per cent revenue on external debt servicing,” it said.

It added that with the increasing domestic debt burden, the percentage of revenues spent on debt servicing in Nigeria was even higher.

To ease her mounting debt burden, Nigeria has sought more credit with low interest and long repayment periods from institutions including the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

Nigeria, which vies with South Africa as Africa’s biggest economy, has made a sluggish recovery since a 2016 contraction, with gross domestic product expanding only 1.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, slowing for the third consecutive quarter. The World Bank in April lowered its 2019 growth forecast for Nigeria to 2.1 per cent from 2.2 per cent.

In an interview in Abuja, Ghanem said: “The current economic performance of Nigeria is not enough to reduce poverty. We need to accelerate growth.”

Like this: Like Loading...