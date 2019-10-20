Body & Soul
Kicking it in stylish sneakers
neakers are no longer resigned just for the gym or jogging; they have become entrenched in today’s fashion as they turn out to be stylish and trendy. Sneakers, also called Kicks are the latest footwear fad. They help elevate your style to another level as these fashion-forward sneakers are made to be seen on your pretty legs.
Sneakers have an added bonus; they make all of our outfits — from the casual t-shirt and jeans even to the suits- all look seriously good when paired with sneakers.
Even A-list celebrities in the entertainment industry all over the world have caught the sneakers bug. These celebrities are seen both on the streets and at events rocking their Kicks proudly in different outfits.
Splash of glamour as Bola Shagaya throws superlative bash at 60
he moment news started filtering out that billionaire business woman, Hajia Bola Shagaya would turn 60 in October and there would be a bash in that respect, the event became the most anticipated one even when the planning were still very much under wraps. And true to expectations, Shagaya perfectly held a successful bash that has remained the talk of the town.
The event kicked off in Abuja where she had a prayer session with lots of her friends and associates in attendance. The main event with all the trappings, glamour and dignitaries from all walks of life in attendance was however held in Lagos at the Prestigious Eko Convention Centre.
It was really a great one for the high society doyen, Shagaya, as she was honoured by the high and mighty that graced the event in their numbers. Among guests who were on the impressive role call include Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Emir of Kano, Sen. Bukola Saraki and wife, Toyin, Ooni of Ife, Emir of Ilorin, Sir Kensington Adebutu, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso, Tayo Amusan, Ekiti Gov. Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Kwara Gov. Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Imo Gov., Rt. Hon.Emeka Ihedioha, Mr. Peter Obi, Alhaji Rasak Okoya & wives: Shade and Alhaja Kuburat and others.
The morning after
hen Jay opened his eyes on Sunday morning, he perceived tantalising aroma of freshly made food which wafted from the kitchenette. He yawned and checked the time, it was a few minutes after 9am. He thought he heard his wife’s voice. He sat up and looked around him, cursing under his breath. He was alone on the bed in his mistress’ room.
When he remembered what happened the previous day on the beach, his heart raced. He blamed himself. It was avoidable. If had picked his wife, Adele’s call or read her text message to him, he wouldn’t have taken his mistress, Debola, to the beach. He would have avoided this mess.
He went into the tiny restroom and did his morning ritual, afterwards, he brushed his teeth and showered. By the time he was done and entered the room, Debola, dressed in bum shorts and sleeveless crop top, was lying on her back on the bed.
“Good morning the love of my life,” she cooed.
“Good morning dear. What are you cooking? You’re punishing my nose. The aroma is making me very hungry,” he told her and brushed his lips on hers.
Debola giggled and said, “I’m done. I prepared breakfast for my darling husband. Or, aren’t you my husband?”
Jay laughed long. How would he respond to such a question?
“Am I not your wife? Am I not good enough for you?” She asked again.
Jay found himself boxed into a corner. The wrong word would put him into trouble with her. He already had his wife to deal with, he wouldn’t be able to handle an additional trouble, and Debola could throw tantrum!
“Am I not good enough for you?” She asked the third time.
“Of course, why not. You’re the perfect woman any man could wish for,” he said, pain in his heart.
She beamed with smile. Her next question threw him off balance.
“When are we getting married? We need to start making necessary arrangements,” she said.
Jay’s heart almost stopped beating! He said nothing.
“When now? We can’t continue like this. We have to define this relationship. At 40, I should be settling down with a man of my choice. I need to have my children before I become too old. I’m not getting younger, you know,” she said.
He needed not to be told that she was serious. Her face and tone of voice said it all. He tried to recall if they had discussed marriage in the past and what he had told her and came up blank. But he didn’t trust himself, he could have promised her heaven on earth at the throes of passion.
She was looking at him quizzically.
“Em…er…em…er…what was your question again?” He asked.
“I asked when we are getting married. Or are we not getting married? I can’t be nursing an aimless relationship. Not at my age. I need to know where we are headed,” she said, getting off the bed and heading to the kitchenette.
He knew he had to be careful. He was in same dilemma as the man who had a stubborn fly perched on his scrotum.
He watched her until she disappeared into the kitchenette. How would he wriggle out of this delicate situation? He couldn’t afford having two angry women in his life. That would be suicide.
His wife was already mad with him. That, he could handle. But his mistress’ anger was something he didn’t want to face.
“Debola,” he called.
When she didn’t respond, he called her again.
“Oh, so I’ve become Debola to you now?” She fired at him.
He was taken aback.
“What’s wrong with that? Is that not your name?” He queried her.
“Of course, that’s my name. But I can’t remember you calling me that,” she shouted from, emerging from the kitchen.
“Oh ok. My dear, my darling, my everything,” he said.
Her face thawed as she moved towards him and began, “So, let’s talk about our wedding. But first, you know you’re taking me to Dubai? That’s where I’m shopping for our wedding. We’ll announce it officially at my birthday next month. We’ll have…”
He cut in, “Hey dear, why not get me food first? It’s almost 11am and it’ll soon be past breakfast.”
“Oh, you’re right. Let me get your food,” she said going back to into the kitchen.
Jay’s tummy churned, not from hunger, but from fear, mixed with lust. That was dangerous, he knew it.
He had angered his wife. He knew she was vexing and she was entitled to it. He remembered the WhatsApp message she sent to him last night and felt like a bum. The fear moved to his heart.
….
Adele woke up a tad late. She took her bath, threw on the first gown that caught her fancy in her wardrobe and rushed out of the house because she was already late for service. She wasn’t surprised that she slept through her 5:30am wake up alarm, for she was stewed last night. She had driven out of the house before it occurred to her that she didn’t check to know whether Jay was home or not. She thought of calling him on the phone but jettisoned the idea immediately as the happenings of yesterday flooded her mind.
She turned the volume of her car stereo louder to drown the still voice telling her to learn to forgive again and again.
After service, she waited for her group meeting. She got home around noon and Jay was not home. He didn’t return home last night: she wasn’t bothered. She wouldn’t cry over spilled milk.
Her present stance was a big surprise because only yesterday, she was so keen on fighting to keep her husband.
She went to the kitchen and prepared Jollof rice. As she tasted it for salt, she wondered what the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed would say if he tasted her Jollof rice. She laughed hard and loud as she danced to the song playing in her head.
She scooped the rice into plastic dishes, covered them properly and stowed them in the freezer. She took inventory of other dishes in the freezer and decided that she had enough food in there for Jay. When she was done, she had a little lunch, cleaned up the kitchen and went to her room.
She still had more than three hours before her 6pm date with Bolan. She smiled. She would take an hour nap. She had fixed a dinner date because tomorrow would be public holiday.
Today, she felt like giving herself a treat. She worked so hard, she should enjoy the fruit of her labour anytime she chose to.
She called the security man and told him to wash the matte black Mercedes G-Class in their garage. That car had not been driven out of the garage in more than six weeks. She smiled.
Bolan had sent a reminder text and she responded before drifting off to sleep.
When she woke up, she felt much stronger and by the time she was ready for her date, she knew she was really looking good in her sleeveless little black gown and matching black high-heel sandals. She pulled her weaves up and knotted them into a loose bun and spritzed one of her best perfumes.
She rummaged in her drawer and pulled out the G-Class key. She had to hide the keys. The thought of Jay using the SUV she bought with her money to take his mistress out made her retrieve the keys from him. Let him give all the girls in the world good time with his own cars. That way, the ache would be less.
A three-tone brown and black skin leather handbag completed her ensemble.
It was a few minutes before 6pm when she stepped out of the house. She locked the front door and was about to move to the garage when Jay drove into the compound. She stood on the porch long enough for him to have a good look at her and then sashayed to the garage as he alighted from his car and moved towards her.. She slowed down.
“Hi dear. You’re back? I didn’t expect you back.. Didn’t expect her to let you come home. There’s food in the freezer for you, that’s if you’re hungry,” she said as she moved towards her ride.
It took Jay some moment to get over the shock of her beauty.
“Where are you going? Why didn’t you tell me you’re going out?” He asked.
“So you turn up there with your new wife? No, there’s no need telling you about my movements anymore. I’ve had enough shaming from you,” she told him.
“But er…er…what you’re putting on, they won’t know you’re married,” he stuttered, running his eyes all over her.
“Sweetheart, that’s the idea. I don’t feel married,” she said as she got into her ride and roared it to life.
By the time Jay got himself together, she had driven out of the gate.
“Wait, don’t lock that gate,” he shouted at the security man as he rushed into his car, made a turn and drove out in pursuit if his wife.
#######
Let’s continue on this journey on Sunday!
Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com
Why I was committed to my wife in BBNaija –Mike Edwards
Mike Olayemi Edwards, the Big Brother Naija season 4 first runner-up is a charming young man who won the hearts of Nigerians with his character and comportment while in the house, even as a married man. Mike, who is a British high jumper, tells EDWIN USOBOH his winning streaks and plans for the future
Was it the fear of your wife that made you celibate or you are naturally self-controlled around women?
I’m a strong man. I didn’t show weakness. I didn’t expect less from myself. It’s just normal for me. Before I even said ‘I do’ to my wife, I made a commitment to myself to be faithful and I expected nothing less from my girl. To remain in the house for 99 days, I made a commitment to myself to remain faithful.
Where you ever tempted by any of the women in the house?
No.
Do you have plans to relocate to Nigeria?
Yes, I talked to my wife about it and we’re just taking it day by day. We are making plans towards that. We are still discussing on the arrangements but right now, we’re taking it all in day by day.
What made you decide to be part of Big Brother Naija?
It is one of the greatest platforms in the world to me. I saw it as a challenge, the fear of the unknown was more attractive to because of what I wanted to do. I wanted to try something different and it ended up being a great opportunity. I wanted to challenge myself beyond my boundaries. So it ended up being a great opportunity and I’ll never regret it.
What do you think worked for you to get the second position this season?
You cannot fake realness. I knew I should just be myself and that’s the only thing I know how to be. I cannot be anybody else apart from myself. I feel I can go through ups and downs and still find a way of being me. Also, being an athlete has shown me that already; I didn’t have any other strategy than just to be myself. I’m very confident being myself. Consistency is always key for me and believing in the process, being consistent and having a good time and believing I am walking out a winner and it didn’t fail me; I walked out a winner!
Did you make any emotional sacrifices in the house?
Of course yes, that is being disconnected with my wife. It was draining at times.
Aside your career as an athlete and sporting talent, which side of entertainment would you like to explore?
Oh, I’m open to anything coming my way right now. At this stage, it’s not so much of what I’m doing; it’s about trusting in the process. What I’m focusing on now is to build a strong foundation with my team and knowing which direction to focus on.
You spoke much of your cigar venture while in the house. Tell us more about it?
Yeah, that’s my company, Aireyys.com; it’s almost five years now. It’s an evolution of me as a young entrepreneur. It’s not something I’m taking lightly, I’m not rushing it. It’s something I want to pass forward to the next generation so they wouldn’t have to start from the bare minimum that I had to. I want to keep a legacy. So right now, I’m just enjoying the victory I had in Big Brother Naija.
Aireyys is an extension of me. I always saw myself as a brand. I like old school and the old world and that’s what I wanted to bring back. It’s not for everyone; it’s a distinguished taste.
A lot of young folks look up to you. What’s the immediate thing you will do for them?
It’s uplifting for you to say that. For me to celebrate someone else’s success is a way of paving way for my own success. That kind of experience I’m so grateful to be role model to a lot of young folks. So all I can do is to continue to change their mindset. I’m not trying to change their world but to change their mind positively.
As a matter of fact, I take people’s success as mine and their failings as mine as well because we are here to support one another. So, I can’t afford to let them down. Their support got me to this point. I want to keep the fan base intact and keep entertaining Africa with my gifts, passion and drive. I hope that we would have interesting stories to tell at the end of it all. I am grateful to the people and I like the fact that they look up to me as their role model.
Are you happy to be back in Nigeria?
Yeah, I feel very happy to be back home, I feel stronger than ever. So I’m going to make the best of this opportunity. That’s the best way you can describe it. I’m just out now and everything is still so surreal.
A lot of people have commended your manners while in the house. If you were not married, would you have also mingled like others?
If I wasn’t married, I wouldn’t even be in the house. I commend the other guys who went into the house unmarried because they really proved themselves and gave the audience a piece of themselves and still didn’t get distracted by the women that were in the house. So I salute them as well.
How were you able to handle the negativity around Tacha while in the house?
Well, it’s all over now. We are all out and we are good together. It’s a family reunion now. I appreciate every housemate in their own unique way. I’m out now to reflect and appreciate all the supports that helped me to remain in the house for the 99 days. That’s what’s most important to me right now because without them, I wouldn’t be here.
Are you disappointed that you didn’t win?
No, absolutely not. Stepping into the house was a win for me. Anything else was bonus. So I was felt I was having the best of my life. I kept reminding myself of that and that’s why it was easy for me. Ultimately, I knew we’re all winners.
Before entering the house, did you discuss about self-control with your wife?
If I didn’t have the consent of my wife I wouldn’t have partaken in the show. I’m a married man. I don’t need to discuss things that don’t need to be explained. I know what my responsibility is. That’s the kind of relationship I have with my wife.
Where there times you wished the show will end?
Yeah, I felt that especially not seeing members of my family. I was like, “Biggie, won’t you allow us to see our family members all of these 99 days?” It was rough but I had to just focus on the finish line.
Who was running the business while you were in the house?
It was my wife and my team. It’s not something I plan on rushing.
And what’s the future for your career as an athlete like?
I represented Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in Australia and the African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba in 2018. So, right now my focus is to set up my future with my family, so, that’s my priority right now. Yeah, I will love to represent Nigeria in future sports and have done that before I went into the house and opportunities are not over, it’s just starting.
What’s the main thing you will take away from the show?
That will be never to take things too serious. Have an open heart; enjoy the moment because you never know when you are going home, literally.
Babatunde Fowler successfully sails the storm
abatunde Fowler has been so privileged that he moved from being the Chairman of Lagos Inland Revenue Service to become the nation’s tax master as the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service. While some will readily argue his visibility and relevance has been largely on the influence of his god father, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, one fact that will however continue to come up is that, the man at every given assignment has proven to be a master of his game by bringing forth impressive results.
Meanwhile, as impressive and great his career may have been, Fowler has not been able to escape the proverbial unease that lies with the head that wears the crown as he’s at different times battled with all sorts. Going by events that have unfolded, it has actually not been a roller coaster for Fowler in the past couple of weeks as he’s had to deal with one issue or the other. Although, pundits are of the view there are forces who are bent on seeing Fowler exit his position as the chief tax master, hence, all sorts of salvo are being fired. But like one who seems to have envisioned all that will happen, Fowler doesn’t look like one who is likely to fall like a badly packed card as he’s been able to sail through the storm all in his favour.
The first kite flied was that of a purported query from an aide of the President allegedly asking him to explain shortage in revenue. Fowler survived this when the presidency made a categorical statement that doused rising tension. Also, a newspaper had alleged he handed about 90 billion naira to the Vice President in a shady manner. This, he also came out clean following the retraction and apology made by the newspaper company. For now, no one can say what battle will be brought his way tomorrow but as at the time of filing in this report, a Federal High Court in Kano had ruled in favour of Fowler by striking out a suit challenging his Fowler’s tenure as the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service. It is believed in some quarters the suit filed against Fowler may have an option considered following all hatched ways to get him out of office that failed.
Ibe Kachikwu faces reality
F
ormer Minister of Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, may have come to terms with reality of life that says success has many children and failure is an orphan. As the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources with unfettered access to NNPC and its vast resources, Kachikwu was the beautiful bride whose attention was coveted by those who found him useful. They flattered him from midnight to high noon, professing undying vows of friendship. They milked their association for all it was worth, smiling to the bank with big bucks raked in from reflected reputation.
At one time there were hopes that the former president of the Organization of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) had done enough to impress the President and would make the shortlist of returnee ministers. Alas, it was not to be. His friends in name only, having already packed their bags in anticipation of such an eventuality, didn’t even say goodbye before zooming out of his life at high speed. Now, the once cynosure of all eyes has become like a beautiful flower wasting its sweetness on the desert air.
Miss-K rules red carpet at Nollywood UK film festival
ulti award winner, artist, supermodel, entrepreneur and humanitarian, Miss-K, who was recently awarded an Honourary Award as 1 of 100 most influential women in the world on International Women’s Day, made a fashion statement wearing the perfect red carpet look when attending the second edition of the UK Nollywood Film Festival, which took place on Saturday, 5th of October 2019, in London.
The UK Nollywood Film Festival (UKNFF), which has first been instigated back in 2018, by the President of The Nollywood Guild Award, Dr. Malcolm Benson, was a success. The UKNFF has been an official partner to the ‘Kreative Kick’ Youth Summit, which has been organized by Miss-K herself, this past August, on International Youth Day.
In the spirit of marking her attendance, Miss-K arrived glowing in a show stopping outfit, with the perfect touch of Royal Blue, making her arrival known when stepping on to the red carpet at UKNFF.
Miss-K wore a bespoke piece, which she co-designed with Luxurious Fashion House, Rosemari Avenard, for whom she became the official Brand Ambassador early this year January, 2019. This time pushing boundaries in giant Blue and white raffle sweater top, which she showcased proudly like a Peacock spreads its feathers.
Different ways to wear shades of green
reen is a colour of nature, and therefore many people wear it exclusively to show off their inner personality. Green colour it’s an ideal hue to wear from day to evening events.
Granted, green is not the new black as it is quite tricky to style and match with other clothing hues but if you put a little bit effort, you will nail it and turn this colour into your fashion statement of 2019.
The best combination of your dark green dress can be paired with gold, starting from accessories, jewelry or embroideries.
All green shades can be ideally styled with earth shade colours, including brown, sandy, grey, etc.
If your frock features prints of other colour shades, then I recommend adding accessories that are the same colour as the print’s dominant hue. If your dress is totally green, then it’s better to choose accessories in the same style and shade.
Here are some surprising ways to incorporate a green shade this season and freshen up your existing wardrobe.
Why many call Monday Nwajiri, ‘the lion’
onday Nwajiri Moon is the presiding pastor of World Conqueror Evangelical Ministries. He is currently being regarded as one of the fast growing firebrand pastors in Nigeria that has the leadership etiquette to lead this generation of young ministers of God.
The Abia State-born clergyman started his Ministry from scratch where nobody ever envisaged that one day he would be where he is today. Also known as ‘The Lion’, Nwajiri, who started his ministerial assignment in his hometown, had to relocate to Lagos based on instruction from God.
The relocation of his ministry was not a mistake but for a divine purpose to be fulfilled in his life, and this has led many religious foes who saw the progress of God in his life to believe in his calling, thereby giving their life to Christ.
Monday Nwajiri aka the Moon is a man of many parts who does not only preaches on the pulpit alone but also believes in raising young people for future leadership. He has a large crowd of fellowship in his ordained church and ready to put smile on everybody that runs with his vision.
Speaking briefly with Celeb Lounge, the happy husband and proud father of three, lambasted people who worship money, “I am from the part of the world where anyone that sees little money in their hand will want everyone to bow to them, not knowing that money can never make anyone rich. You can still have money and be poor”.
He recalled a funny experience he once had during his growing up days. “I remember in a church I once served, I happen to be the leader of service. I introduced a brother to come forward for his testimony, the senior pastor picked offence and asked me to go back and re-introduced the brother in a special way because he gives money to the church. We pastors are now worshipping big men that have money in the church and even go as far as reserving front seats for them, thereby demoralising other true worshippers and making them feel as if God is against them because they don’t have money. No special seat, No special person. Everybody is equal in the presence of God. I owe nobody apology” He declared.
I didn’t know our son was born blind untilåafter 4 months –Cobhams Asuquo’s wife
lind singer, Cobhams Asuquo’s wife, Ojuolape, has opened up about raising a visually-impaired son. While speaking in a recent interview, Ojuolape revealed that she didn’t know her son was visually-impaired until about four months after his birth. According to her, everything was fine as she married her husband; Cobhams in 2010 and she took in and welcomed her first child in November 2011. She stated that the pregnancy was smooth and the delivery took only about 45 minutes.
However, four months after the birth of her son, the doctor discovered that he was visually impaired.
She said: “So, I got married and we got pregnant. My pregnancy was fantastic; I didn’t even know I was pregnant, found out I was pregnant, still wasn’t sure I was pregnant because I didn’t have any symptoms. After the ‘smooth’ pregnancy and an even smoother delivery that happened in ‘less than 45 minutes’, my baby was checked abroad and we were told he is OK. Everything was so smooth. And then fast forward to four months after my son was born and the doctor was like ‘his eyes are not following’ and I was like, ‘What do you mean he’s not following?’ And then suddenly, as a mother, your heart just starts palpitating. After multiple tests abroad and in Nigeria, it was then discovered that the little one was born visually impaired.” She recounted.
The young boy, David, 7, who is growing really fast has however taken over from his father and is a brilliant pianist.
The multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer, Cobhams Azuquo, was also born blind like his son and has proved time and again that his lack of vision is not an obstacle.
With a powerful and sonorous voice, Cobhams Azuquo is the CEO of CAMP, Cobhams Asuquo Music Productions currently representing himself, Bez Idakula and Stan Iyke. Asuquo was also responsible for singer, Aşa’s highly acclaimed international album ‘ASA’ and has mentored many artistes as a producer and writer.
He was recently featured on CNN’s African Voices for his contribution and impact on the African music industry.
Kim Oprah steps out in a see-through body suit
ormer Big Brother housemate, Kim Oprah left nothing to the imagination of viewers as she stepped out in a see-through animal-print bodysuit for an event.
Kim took to Instagram to share the photo, and captioned it- ‘Up to no good as per usual.’
23-year-old Chinonso Ibinabo Opara, popularly known as Kim-Oprah is a confident ex-beauty queen and a television host.
The African beauty achieved the impossible when she represented Nigeria at the 47th edition of the Miss Intercontinental World Beauty Pageant.
Known as the accent queen in the just concluded Big Brother reality show, Kim Oprah is not only a pretty face, she also runs a successful business.
