Kienka, Okubena shine at AIICO Tennis meet

T

he AIICO Tennis Singles Championship taking place at the Ikoy Club 1938 on Monday night recorded some interesting results across all categories.

In some of the matches, Kalada Kienka defeated O. Emelie in a straight set of 6/4, 6/2, E. Imoukhede defeated J.Efuribe while K. Awokoya was also 6/3,6/2 better than R. Nandal.

Chairman of the Tennis section, Bimbo Okubena was also impressive in one of the Monday night games.

Okubena was too much for S. Wang and it was an easy ride as he won in straight sets of 6/0, 6/1.In other matches in the open singles, G. Familoni edged out C. Idike who scratched at 5/2,

L. Abayomi beat S. Oladapo in a keenly contested encounter 6/7, 6/2, 10/8. It was a match that kept fans and club members at the edge of their seats for the better part of the duration. N. Abbi was also 6/4, 6-3 better that A. Mustafa in another match.

All the male tennis players are competing in groups A and B while the women will compete in Ladies Singles.

The oldies are to vie for honours in veteran single for people between 60 and 69 years old and the Super veterans of 70 years and above are also involved.

Okubena assured that the tournament would be more interesting as the event enters climax.

“We are so happy about the turnout for this and we expect that it will get tougher as we move on,” Okubena said.

The AIICO Tennis Singles championship ends on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...