Kogi guber: ‘Only GYB can defeat GYB’ on Nov 16 – APC Campaign Council
The Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the array of personalities in the campaign council and the swell of support across Kogi State can only mean it is only Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) that defeats himself in the November 16 governorship election.
In a statement by the Chairman of Media and Publicity of the Campaigns, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Campaign Council said GYB will shatter all records in the election.
“From East to the Central and West, the groundswell of support across the state has demoralized the opposition PDP ahead of the election. The state has never been this united behind a governorship candidate.
“The Senator Smart Adeyemi-led Campaign Council is made up of the movers and shakers of the politics of Kogi. With the arrival of Hon. James Abiodun Faleke and aspirants who contested with the governor has shown that APC will win the coming governorship election massively.
“It is a bad time for the PDP and we sincerely sympathize with the main opposition party. They have lost their leaders to the APC; they have lost thousands of their members to the APC and also recently lost their only Senator from the state. He will soon be replaced with a competent Senator in person of Senator Smart Adeyemi.
“No matter their grandstanding, we know they are in a big crisis. They are imploding and exploding. We won’t allow them to dictate the direction of our campaign as we are poised to campaign with the giant strides of the GYB administration.
“Our candidate has united the state, provided more educational facilities, revamped our health institutions and built the second largest Rice Mill in the state and many infrastructural facilities like roads and many others.
“We urge our supporters to make peace the fulcrum of our campaign as the governor abhors violence. We also urge our opponents to sign up to our Peaceful Election Initiative”.
Fanwo said the governor has made his campaign easy with his landmark achievements; insisting that the giant strides of the governor are enough to win him re-election.
He thanked the people of the state for standing resolutely with their leader and governor; assuring them that the governor will not disappoint them.
“The reality in Kogi State is on the faces of the enthusiastic women, youth and men who are determined to re-elect the governor. We thank the Guild of Investigative Journalists for the unbiased report that has given impressive commendation to the state government. We are not perfect but posterity will be kind to our governor for his legacies as the best governor ever in the history of Kogi State,” he said.
Civil war: No victor, no vanquished policy, a ruse –Mbazulike Amaechi
‘Govt banned History to block the truth about Nigeria’
Chief Mbazulike Amaechi was a Minister of Aviation in the First Republic. He spoke with OKEY MADUFORO on the state of the nation and the civil war, among other issues: Excerpts.
Do you subscribe to the call for the South East to produce the next president of Nigeria?
It is long over due at this point, but some people are looking at the idea of the presidency not going to the South East and I ask; are Igbos not Nigerians any more? The South-South had its own turn and the South West and the North had been in power, so what is wrong in the South East being in power? We, the Igbos have contributed greatly to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria. We are the most detribalised group in the whole nation. We believe in equity, fairness and equality more than other Nigerians.
But I must submit that the Igbos should be more focused and pursue this to its logical conclusion. Some people say it is too early but other geopolitical zones have stared meeting and strategising. We are only paying hip service to the project and that is not what we need. Our people should begin to indicate interest in whichever political party they belong and they should show that seriousness and contest vigorously for the presidential ticket of those political parties. It is not going to be easy but we must get other parts of the country to see reasons as to why the South East should produce the next president of Nigeria.
We have just celebrated 59 years of independence. Are you happy that we keep telling the same old story?
I worry as much as an old man should. A situation that cannot be helped should be endured. I have found out that what people are pursuing now are not the things we fought for. These are not the programmes that we had in mind while fighting for independence. We have done our own bit in our own time; let them keep doing what they are doing now.
A subject like History was stopped in our schools. The then government said History should not be taught in schools; this is simply because soldiers were in power for 38 years and they do not want a true history of the country to be told. So, they abolished History in schools. Yet, when a civilian came into power, an academic, it did not occur to him to force the reintroduction of History, so people have no pride.
When people like us come out to talk the young ones will say who are these foolish old men? Because they were not taught about the history of this country and they do not know anybody or anything about those that fought for the independence of Nigeria. In fact, Nigeria has forgotten people like us and I do not know how many of us are still alive, strong and healthy enough in this country.
Do you think the policy of ‘No Victor No Vanquished’ has solved any problem after the civil war?
The policy has not been implemented, how much more solving any problem. You said ‘no victor no vanquished’, yet, you took away the wealth of Ndigbo and said that all the money belonging to Ndigbo during the war were cancelled and valueless. Igbo adults were given 20 pounds each, that is N40,000 to start a life. Everybody who was an adult that is rich now started with N40, 000 after the war and you said ‘no victor no vanquished’. Egbema, which was part of Oguta in Imo State, Andoni which is part of Ogbaru division are oil-producing areas and you excised them to Rivers State because they do not want any part of Igboland to benefit from the oil production revenue.
Another one is that you said there would be no more generation of electricity in Igboland and so the Oji River Power Station which was built to use coal to generate electricity was closed down and that led to the closure of Enugu coal mines, sending about 10, 000 workers into the unemployment market. Then, AFAN power station, one of the biggest power stations in the country, which was part of Aba division, was taken away and merged with Rivers State. That is what Nigeria has done to Ndigbos but they tell you: ‘no victor no vanquished’.
In political appointments as well as promotions and developments, the Igbos were discriminated against, this continued and former President Olusegun Obasanjo inaugurated the Oputa Commission of Enquiry and the late Justice Oputa and his team went into these atrocities. Oputa made several recommendations for compensations to Ndigbo but Obasanjo refused to implement any of them. The Oputa Panel report is now gathering dust in the refuse bin of the Federal Government. Even now, the present government is still carrying on the discrimination against Ndigbo.
There was a demand for reparation to the Igbos of the South East over the Civil War atrocities. What happened to the idea?
I was the Chairman of the Reparation Committee of the Ohaneze Ndigbo and my committee had started before the issue became an agenda at the National Conference. My committee went into research to find out what injustices and atrocities had been committed against Ndigbo in Nigeria, not just only during the Civil War but also before and after the Civil War.
The serious and massive killings of Ndigbo started in 1953. Tony Enahoro moved a motion in the House of Representatives asking for the independence of Nigeria and northern members of the then House of Representatives under the leadership of the Saduana of Sokoto vehemently opposed the motion and even threatened to break the North away from the country.
The NCNC, the NEP and the Action Group aligned to demand self-government for Nigeria, so the NPC under the leadership of Saduana of Sokoto broke away and left the conference. After that Chief S. Ladoke Akintola went to Kano to deliver a lecture on the need for independence and in the course of the lecture, he probably said something the Northerners did not like and so it broke into a fight, a serious riot. They did not kill Akintola but they pounced on the Igbo and over 300 Igbos were killed. But the colonial government only admitted that 27 people were killed and 227 wounded. Yet, there was no action, no compensation for the Igbo. Then in 1966, the military unpatriotically struck and took over the government of the country in a treasonable coup d’état killing the Prime Minister.
Wasn’t that the coup the Igbo soldiers were accused of?
Officers with the rank of Major in the military took this action, they were not just Igbos, because there were Yorubas and Hausas involved; but again, the whole evil was visited on Ndigbo. There were massive killings of Ndigbo in the North and the West; particularly in Ibadan and Ikeja cantonments. Eventually, Nigeria imposed a civil war on Biafra. And the Igbo said if you did not want us in this country, allow us to go away and in the process of going away, the military government of that time declared war on Biafra and fought a war of many weapons, which included all weapons of war; diplomatic weapon, economic weapon and that of starvation. They use economic blockage against Ndigbo, against any contact with the outside world. There were massive killings of Ndigbo in churches, markets and other places. All these cost Ndigbo nearly two million lives.
Before then, when the riots were organised in the North, we published details in a book, where the Igbo were killed in railways in Kaduna, Kano and at the Kano Airport, where they were assembled to be flown back to the East, they were slaughtered. At the railway stations, they were asked to assemble so that they will be taken to the South East and they were all killed; men, women and children. After the war, everyone who fought and are victorious were to go back to pay war reparation and war rehabilitation. This also happened after the World War II, when American government went to Germany to affect a marshal plan. So in the case of Nigeria, Biafra was forced back to the country and Gowon said that he was declaring a policy of ‘no victor no vanquished’ but since then, the punishment against the Igbos have continued. The Igbo said that we are going to demand reparation for all these atrocities on our people and that is the committee of which I was the chairman. Igbo delegates at the National Conference wanted the memorandum that we had written and we gave it to them, they presented it at the conference, so that is where we are.
Recently the Fulani herdsmen mooted the idea of forming their own vigilante groups in the South. What do you think this portends?
Our people display so much ignorance and naivety about the insecurity in the country. They feel that all is well and that the entire situation is a northern affair. They are yet to appreciate the fact that there is an evil plot to takeover Nigeria and the South East is not left out of this plot.
Call it Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen or having a vigilante from the North; they are all plans by the Fulani fundamentalists to take over Nigeria. When Obasanjo was raising the alarm, some people felt that he was trying to overheat the polity and they called it a mere political talk. This is a plot that started in 1840; and that is what is happening now in the North East part of Nigeria.
This is a plot that the Borno section of the North resisted in 1840. This conquest by them only met its end in Kwara State and had it been that they succeeded, we would have been telling a different story now. As it stands now, if they conquer Enugu, Umuahia, Abalahki or Aguleri, we shall have Emirs in those places and our people do not understand that. The Boko Haram and killer herdsmen are all related organisations aimed and positioned to conquer Nigeria. The people of Nigeria should have the foresight of understanding what is about to happen and endeavour to stop it before it gets out of hand and that is if it is not getting out of hand already.
God ministered to me to lead Bayelsans –UPN candidate
‘I campaign more in villages to woo voters’
35-year-old Samuel Adaga is the governorship candidate of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State. He spoke with PAULINE ONYIBE on sundry issues. Excerpts…
At 35, aren’t you too young to govern? Who is your mentor or godfather?
God is my mentor, and I don’t have any godfather. It is God that ministered to me to come and lead His people. I have come to takeover the land and lead my people. At my age, I believe that I am capable of governing Bayelsa State and change it for the better. I have a slogan, which is, ‘I do the work, while you do the ‘chopping’. I have a blueprint on how I will govern the state, which I have divided into four stages. I want to make sure that within my two months stay in office, I will re-intestate the civil servants that were sacked without any reason. After that, I will connect water to all houses. Water will be connected to all the streets in Baylesa. I will look at the electricity situation so that Bayelsans will have constant electricity. I will make sure that PHED is distributing. I will also make sure that the Imiringi Gas Turbine is refurbished to ensure that all the local governments in Bayelsa have electricity. I will also generate light.
How do you intend to achieve all these?
If you look at Imiringi gas plant, they use gas to generate that electricity and in Bayelsa, there is so much gas. So, in each of the local governments, like Southern Ijaw, I will build gas plants just like the one at Imiringi to power Southern Ijaw. I will go to Ekeremor and give power before proceeding to other local governments. You know that Bayelsa is full of oil and gas and we have everything to ensure that we have electricity in Bayelsa. These will be my focus for one year.
In my second year in office, I will go on pure development; I will build 8000 houses for civil servants, which will be given to all the local governments. There will be 1000 houses in each of the local government and these houses will be occupied by civil servants from level seven up wards. Commissioners will not go into those houses because we heard that any time government build houses, the commissioners and House of Assembly members will take over those houses. This time around, it won’t be so in my government. I want to make sure that the civil servants benefit very well in my government.
In the same second year of my government, I will go into road constructions. When the houses are going on, road constructions will also be going on. I will look at the areas that lack roads. When you talk about Southern Ijaw, there is a bridge constructed by former President Goodluck Jonathan when he was the governor of the state, the Ekoli Bridge. So, that particular bridge is supposed to be a road that will connect Southern Ijaw. I am going to make sure that I link that road to Southern Ijaw.
Let us go into the third year.
In the third year, there will be an empowerment. I will make sure that there is a capacity building to ensure that the youth of the state will be abreast of what is happening in the oil and gas sector.
Why limit that to the youth?
When you look at the youth, you will find out that they are lagging behind in that area. So, I will make sure that I train Bayelsa youths on skill acquisition. While the trainings are going on, I will also make sure that industries are established. Of course, Bayelsa doesn’t have huge sources of revenue, but I will make sure that three industries are brought into Bayelsa. When you look at the ceramics industry, you know we have abundance of sand and we have gravel that can generate those plates and other products. We have the raw materials in abundance. We will make sure that we export those products.
Also in Southern Ijaw and Ogbia in those days, they used to produce rice. If I can maintain those areas, we will enjoy. I will make sure that we export rice to all neighbouring countries. In my fourth year, the road construction and development in Bayelsa will be my focus. There won’t be much insecurity in the state when I’m able to factor these youths in by making them to know that this is their land and they need to benefit. The crime rate will reduce. They will enjoy throughout my government and there will be ‘Bayelsa Youth Empowerment’ programme, in which there must be youths to be trained every month.
All these plans seem to be laudable but how do you intend to generate your funds in view of the dwindling federal allocation?
I am not going to depend on the federal allocation alone. In my first year, the little money that will come into the state, that is what I will use, and after that, I don’t think I will still depend on money that will come from the federal purse. I will be generating funds from the industries that we would have already put on ground in the first year.
At 35, youths in your age are still being used as polical thugs because of lack of jobs. How will you eradicate that?
I have worked in the oil and gas sector for so long. I am a pipe fitter and those youths that lack this particular skills, I will train them, I have worked in Daewood Nigeria, I have worked in Saipem and I worked in Shell facility at Gbarain. We were the people that built that plant in 2008. When I look at the youth I feel bad, that was why I said that I will initiate an empowerment programme to factor the youths in, so that they will not go out and begin to cause problems.
My government will train and empower them and I will set up a team to monitor their businesses once they are empowered. Once we start, we will train 1, 000 youths every month and empower them. That will happen six months in a year. We will be training 6, 000 youths per year, and in my four years in office, I would have trained 24, 000 youths. I will target those youths that disturb the society.
What do you have for women?
There will be a package that will be for women. And this particular package will be for those women that really need help and not for the civil servants. I will set up a team to go and locate them. There will be a form where you will fill whatever they want do. They will be empowered. There will be Bayelsa empowerment programme so that the youth and the women can be co -opted and be empowered.
Do you have any plan for education and the health sector?
First of all, I appreciate Governor Seriake Dickson for taking a bold step towards the sector if you look at it, it is just centered in the metropolis. It didn’t extend to the rural areas. So, what I will do is to send my team to the rural areas so that the whole thing will be well organised. I will make sure that I call all the House of Assembly members so that they will get enough information concerning that. They are the people that supposed to get to the grass roots. They will take this message to the rural communities so that any school that needs teachers or maintenance can be identified and the appropriate things done.
It is said that health is wealth. I will make sure that I create an enabling environment so that women can get access to free treatment and drugs. And all the bills will be taken care of by the state government. I will also build more health centres and bring in experts.
With the money politics being played, can you match your co-contestants with the deep pockets?
I will advise my followers if the money comes, let them collect it because the money belongs to all of us. But, I don’t have money to give but I have all the qualities to render to them when I become the governor. So, if they give them money, they should take it and vote for me because they know that I’m the right person. The money they are spending belongs to us. So, it is an opportunity for them to take the money and vote for me. If I give you money and you collect it that means you are selling your right to me and you don’t have any right to ask me question if I don’t develop the state because I have already paid you off with N10,000 or N20,000.
People are crying for development but the man has paid you off, so what are you lamenting for? During the November 16 election, I will advise the voters to collect their money and still vote for me.
There was so much violence during the 2015 governorship election. Aren’t you afraid that same thing will happen on November 16?
I want to tell those youths that the politicians always use to cause violence to leave violence alone, it will not help. The money they are giving to you to kill, you are killing your own brothers. We are all brothers, just know that somebody like me is coming. So what you will do is to stay cool. You have your PVC, go and vote for me so that at the end of the day, you will benefit. The moment you pick gun and at the end of the day, they give you N100, 000, immediately he comes in, he will forget you.
Their children are abroad. Can they call their children to carry arms? The answer is no. You have to be careful. When they offer you money to commit electoral violence, tell them that you can’t do it. This is election period and we need to elect the rightful leaders so that we will not complain tomorrow. The youth should stay away from violence because it will not help, rather, if you have your PVC, go out and vote for me.
How do you intend to tackle insecurity in the state?
I know that it is because of hunger that makes these youths to be doing what they are not supposed to do. That is why my government will make people to feed very well.
There will be a programme that will bring these youths out and they will be empowered. I will train them and those that have skills will get empowerment packages to start up something. Those that want to be trained will be trained. Those that want to do business, I will still make sure that I empower them but I will monitor all those activities. For those that want to further their education, there will be scholarship that will take care of that.
Do you see the rancuor in PDP and APC as an advantage?
Their fight will create a kind of privilege for me to get to Creek Haven. Let them continue to fight. As they are fighting, they are giving me the opportunity not to even struggle to get to Creek Haven.
Smaller parties don’t like to campaign but they want to win. How are you carrying on with your campaigns?
My strategy is that I’m only going to those people that can vote for me. I don’t need to gather a crowd. I go from village to village because those are the people that have PVC. That was why I said that the money they have, they keep gathering crowd. Those crowds they are gathering, do they have PVC to vote? Those people that have PVC to vote are in the villages. That is why in my own campaign, I’m going to villages. I talk to them one on one. And at the end of the day, they will vote for me.
So their gathering is meaningless to me, let them be making a noise. As they are making their noise, I’m going underground doing my own campaign. That is why I have the belief that at the end of the day INEC will announce me as the winner because I have been ordained by God and His angels will come down to vote, the grasses will vote, the trees will vote for me and at the end of the day, INEC will announce me the winner.
If there are discrepancies at the end of day, will you head to court?
I always think positive and I am not seeing myself losing this election. Mine is to make sure that I do the right thing and I win because God has already positioned me to lead his people. So it is God’s decision that will come to pass. The INEC that will be there it is God that will put him there to announce me as the winner. If they change ballot boxes as if they changing the numbers, it will be for my good. So I have no fear.
Clerics should speak more on corruption –Eholor
Human rights activist, Patrick Eholor, is one person that is known to be outspoken when it comes to matters of national interest. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he talked about the state of the nation; Nigeria at 59 and the failure of the government to meet the demands of the common man, among other issues. Excerpts:
The nation has just marked 59 years of independence. What are your views?
Nigeria is a blessed land with beautiful people, a land of milk and honey but unfortunately, we have had many people who referred to themselves as leaders instead of bosses. A leader is someone who champions the affairs of his people. He is somebody who sleeps over issues while bosses say ‘my way or no other way’. If you are 59 years of age and you do not have children or a family then you have to rethink. I still have the hope that Nigeria would be great if we can do more now. It is either now or never, the moment we exceed 60 years, it will be rest in peace for Nigeria.
Are you implying that the future is bleak?
What we need to do is to be honest; to say it as it is. Some of us do not have the guts to say it as it is. Some of us feel that when we elect people into various positions, we have crowned them to be kings. They are not kings. God favoured them and they were elected.
How do you see Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid?
We have an unfortunate situation in Edo State especially as it relates to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. As a former governor of the state and now National Chairman of the APC, he has a rich pedigree. During the 2016 governorship campaign, he worked for his successor, Obaseki. Unfortunately, Obaseki does not understand that politics is not about personalising issues. It is not about enmity. If you are born to lead you must carry people along. Obaseki insulted everybody in APC. He described leaders of the party as vagabonds, thieves and nonentities.
Even as bad as it is in America today, Donald Trump reaches out to the far right who are racists because he wants to be popular, he wants to remain relevant. Obaseki thinks he knows it all. He will force us to pay taxes while he brings other people from neighbouring states to do our jobs. He is transferring our wealth to other states. The party caucus has vowed that he is not returning for a second tenure in 2020. Those who are saying that he must have a second tenure are deceiving themselves.
Is it the party caucus that will determine for the people, who to vote for?
He has nothing to show as achievements in his first tenure. He is allegedly using substandard materials to construct our roads. The roads that he is constructing do not last a month even though he was getting some credits for the things that are not his achievements. Obaseki worked with Oshiomhole as economic team manager.
What is your take on the recent address of President Muhammadu Buhari at the United Nations
If you have children, they will not look like others, rather they will look like you because you are their biological father. So, most of the youth that President Buhari described as lazy youths are taking a cue from our leaders. He disgraced the nation recently at the United Nations (UN). We discourage cheating in examination. We want our children to learn by using their brains and not by copying. He gave a speech, unfortunately for him when he was asked a very simple question on the killings and instability in Nigeria, he started talking about climate change. That’s disgraceful.
May the souls of our past leaders: – Obafemi Awolowo, Tafawa Balewa, Anthony Enahoro, Nnamdi Azikiwe, rest in peace. They were all eloquent people. We cannot because of nepotism, favouritism and ethnicity favour undesirable elements. Enough is enough! I was ashamed to call myself a Nigerian, listening to the address of President Buhari at the UN.
Why did you criticise Charles Idahosa in your recent interview?
He has lost his political relevance in Edo State. We have many failures in Edo that the young ones try to emulate. We have a Charles Idahosa who is no longer relevant in the political game in Edo. He has been moving from one political party to the other. He described Comrade Adams Oshiomhole with the most derogatory term when he was asked to become his (Oshiomhole’s) deputy as he was canvassing for votes. He later took an appointment as an aide to Oshiomhole. Today, he is claiming to be a leader of Uhunmwode . This is a man who has no factory and has never impacted on anybody. We don’t want leaders who are unemployed and just benefit from the patrimony of Edo State.
People like Charles Idahosa are some of the problems that we have in Edo State politics. So, the youth have risen to say that they want to retire them because you cannot be a youth at the age of 40 years. These are people who have lived their lives and want to live the lives of their children.
What is your advise on the spate of insecurity in the land?
Insecurity will stop if there are gainful employments for youths. You cannot blame the youth, they follow the precedent you set for them. We need to talk to the clergymen to come out with what we call social enlightenment. Voters are insignificant in comparison to what we have in most churches. Clergymen must insist on exposing and disgracing those who loot our treasury. When that is done they (the looters) will know that leaving a legacy is much better than looting the treasury. Most of the rich men we have in Nigeria cannot be showcased in Forbes Magazine because their wealth is questionable.
Bayelsa guber: Court orders substituted service on APC candidate
Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA
An Abuja Federal High Court has ordered a substituted service on the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 16 election in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon and his running mate Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.
Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo have been evading court service, forcing the petitioner, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to apply to the court for a substituted service.
The request was granted at the sitting of the court on October 2, which also ordered that all other processes be given substituted services.
The PDP had accused the APC running mate, Senator Degi of providing false information in the form he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election.
In the court summon, the party alleged that while the primary school certificate of the senator bears Degi Biobara, his secondary school is bearing Adegi Biobarakumo while his university certificate bears Degi Biobarakuma and MBA certificate, Degi Biobarakuma Wangaha.
The party is therefore asking the court to determine the identity of the person(s) in these school results.
PDP is also accusing the APC gubernatorial running mate of declaring a false affidavit in the regularization of names for the Senate, arguing that an affidavit does not suffice to correct errors in names as this would need an advert on the newspapers where the names would be published and errors highlighted for notice of the general public.
Fresh crisis hits Bayelsa APC as factions suspend each other’s members
Less than a month to the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa State, the fold of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been hit by a new crisis with factions loyal to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri suspending each faction’s members.
The State Chairman, Jonathan Amos, Alabo Martins and 10 others have all been “suspended” by Senator Lokpobiri’s faction over alleged fraudulent diversion of party funds and anti-party activities.
Others suspended by the Senator Lokpobiri faction of the party, included State Secretary; Mr. Peres Oyadongha, Senatorial Youth Leader; Mr. Iniekenimi Senator Mitin, LGA Youth Leader Ekeremor; Mr. John K. Williams, LGA Organising Secretary Ekeremor; Mr. Osadebe Ezinrin, LGA Treasurer Ekeremorand Lovely Agwor, LGA Organising Secretary Sagbama.
Their action, according to a resolution signed by 19 members of the State Executive Committee was in pursuant to the report of the state’s four-man Disciplinary Committee over formal complaints against various party officials, an Executive Committee Meeting presided over by the State Deputy Chairman, Honourable Orubebe Ogeibiri on Thursday at the State party Secretariat, the APC resolved that their suspension will serve as deterrent and instil discipline and loyalty among party members.
According to a resolution made available to newsmen, the suspended party chairman, is accused of “refusal to account for millions of naira that accrued to the state chapter of the party as administrative charges on National and State Assembly aspirants”.
Following the development, the Bayelsa State Executive Committee of the party appointed the State Vice Chairman, Bayelsa Central, Chief Fala Ebierein Etubo as Acting Chairman in line with the party’s constitution.
But Sylva’s faction subsequently announced the suspension of Hon. Ogeibiri Orubebe, Deputy Chairman; Chris Toborowei Olorogun, Legal Adviser; Amasighan Azikiwe, Chairman Ekeremor Local Government Council; Olorogun Isaac, Secretary Ekeremor Local Government Council and Peter Bofumu, Chairman Sagbama Local Government Council.
According to the embattled State Chairman, Amos the aforementioned people were suspended due to “gross misconduct and anti-party activities” which was reported and investigated.
Abiodun: Cat with nine lives
The Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal recently upheld the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun. In this report, KUNLE OLAYENI examines how the battle was won and lost
“I have gone through probably one of the most turbulent periods any governor could have gone through.
“I went through several pre-election cases, about eight or nine, and also this tribunal. But God has continued to remain God,” Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State remarked, moments after he triumphed at the election petitions tribunal which dismissed the case of his main challenger, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade.
Abiodun, whose victory at the March 9 gubernatorial election in the state was fiercely contested, said several court cases challenging his election and eligibility for the public office had been turbulent for him. He, however, expressed gratitude to God that he had continued to triumph despite daunting opposition.
“This (victory) is further affirmation that indeed, with God, nothing shall be impossible. This victory is for Ogun State people who have entrusted me with this mandate,” the governor declared while reacting to the tribunal judgement.
For about six months, the political atmosphere of the state was filled with uncertainty, uneasy calm and cautious optimism. This was fallout of the legal tussle between candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Allied People’s Movement (APM) over the outcome of the 2019 governorship election.
Also, a faction of Labour Party (LP) joined the fray and dragged Abiodun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the tribunal over alleged unlawful exclusion of the party during election. The party prayed for the nullification of the governorship election and also requested for a fresh poll.
Of notable interest, however, was the litigation between Abiodun and Akinlade, who ran with the APM ticket. The courtroom at the tribunal venue in Isabo, Abeokuta was usually filled to capacity during proceedings with curious party supporters trying to figure where the pendulum of justice would ultimately swing.
The stake was so high because the 2019 poll was a proxy war of sorts between Abiodun and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who backed Akinlade for the contest after nomination crisis, rocked the primaries of the ruling APC in the state.
According to results of the governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiodun polled 241,670 votes to defeat Akinlade who had 222,153 votes.
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, came third by polling 110,422 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer, Senator Buruji Kashamu, scored 70,290 votes to emerge fourth in the election.
The commission also declared the APC winner of the state’s three senatorial seats, six House of Representatives seats and 15 constituencies in the 26-member state House of Assembly.
On the other hand, the three major opposition parties clinched one federal constituency each. The APM, ADC and PDP also won seven, three and one state legislative seats respectively.
But after the poll, several petitions were filed at the election tribunal by aggrieved candidates. In his petition marked “EPT/OG/GOV/01/19,” Akinlade claimed that it was wrong to have declared Abiodun as winner because his election failed to comply substantially with the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.
The APM candidate also questioned the qualification of Abiodun to contest the governorship, saying he supplied contradictory information in his forms CF001 in 2015 when he contested for Ogun East Senatorial District and in 2019 when he contested for governorship. He, therefore, prayed the tribunal to invalidate Abiodun’s election and return him (Akinlade) as the governor or in the alternative, order a rerun.
Before judgement was eventually delivered, three panels adjudicated on the governorship petitions. The first tribunal was headed by Justice Chinwe Onyeabo but the panel was later reconstituted and Justice Josephine Coker-led tribunal was empaneled.
However, the APM petitioned the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, and sought the disbandment of the Coker-led tribunal, which the party accused of sinister motive against its candidate, Akinlade.
The party said the alleged affinity between Justice Coker of the Lagos State High Court and the duo of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, who both supported Abiodun for the governorship, “would breach equity, fairness and justice.”
Consequently, the third panel was constituted with Justice Yusuf Halilu as chairman. Two other members of the tribunal include Justice C.C Okaa and Hon. Kadi M.L Omar.
On June 21, the governorship election tribunal dismissed the LP petition. The Justice Halilu-led panel, which struck out the LP’s case for lack of diligent prosecution, also awarded a N500,000 compensatory fine against the petitioners to be paid to Abiodun.
The petitioners, their witnesses and their counsel were all absent at the tribunal on the day agreed for the commencement of hearing. With the non-appearance, the respondents exploited the provisions of the law and applied to the court that the petition be dismissed for want of diligent prosecution and this dealt a fatal blow to the Abayomi Arabambi-led faction of Labour Party.
On September 14, the tribunal delivered judgement in the APM petition. It held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations of over-voting and falsification of information against the respondents and therefore upheld Abiodun’s election.
“The petition is destined to fail, it failed and is hereby dismissed,” Justice Halilu declared in the judgement which lasted six hours.
Before the judgement, the tribunal had delivered two crucial rulings, which dismissed the applications challenging Abiodun’s academic qualification and over-voting as filed by the petitioners. Obviously, the rulings were the planks upon which the judgement rested.
Noting that the APM challenged election results from 1,070 polling units, the tribunal pointed out that the petitioners only called witnesses from 36 polling units and three others, including the gubernatorial candidate.
Justice Halilu said, “The petitioners counsel’s decision to call scanty and insufficient witnesses has done an irreparable damage to the petitioner’s case.
“We therefore hold that the petitioners’ documents and oral evidence in support of his ground were lazy, deficient and shallow and proved nothing and are so watery in substantiality that no reasonable court can act on it.”
Expectedly, upon the court verdict, APC members and supporters of the governor went into wild jubilation. The judgement was the final straw that literally broke the camel’s back. Many of those sympathetic to Abiodun believed the petitions were distractions that had hampered governance and the eventual determination of the case was good for the state.
It should be noted that some litigation were also determined at various courts in Abuja, Ibadan and Abeokuta while the tribunal case lasted and the governor triumphed in all.
The state chapter of APC, while reacting to the tribunal judgement, said it was an affirmation of a popular and overwhelming candidate. In a statement by its spokesman, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party described Akinlade’s petition as a mere distraction.
Oladunjoye said, “It is very commendable that the judgment of the tribunal was relayed live on radio and television stations and streamed on the internet. This has exposed the lack of depth, procedurally contaminated and virus invested petition to the whole world.
“Our advice is for these people to desist from their distractions and join Prince Dapo Abiodun in building the future of Ogun State together. The governor has been running the promised all inclusive government.”
In the same vein, Tinubu hailed the court verdict. The APC National Leader said the judgement affirming Abiodun’s electoral victory further demonstrated that his election was indeed a true reflection of wishes of the people.
Tinubu said in a congratulatory letter to the governor that he truly deserved the victory despite the intimidation, harassment and violence unleashed on his numerous supporters and other shenanigans perpetrated by known opposition elements within and outside the APC.
“Undaunted by all of that, you ran a clean, peaceful, issues-based campaign. You were, by far, the most popular and most qualified of the governorship candidates, hence your election. You truly deserved your victory,” he added.
The APC leader, however, advised Abiodun to extend hand of fellowship to the APM candidate and rededicate himself to reuniting the people of the state.
“Ogun State deserves development, Ogun State deserves industrialization. Having made success in your private multi-sectoral entrepreneurial life, you are best placed to replicate this in Ogun. This you must do within the shortest possible time,” Tinubu stated.
For the discerning, however, the process leading to the routing of Akinlade indeed started with the permutations and intrigues that dogged the nomination of candidates within the major political parties ahead of the 2019 elections.
Abiodun picked the APC gubernatorial ticket after a disputed primaries, forcing Akinlade to settle for APM, which was relatively unknown in the state’s political configuration, save for Amosun’s connection to the new party.
Unfazed by the circumstances of his emergence as APC standard bearer, Abiodun consolidated on his chances to succeed Amosun and he rallied the support of a former governor in the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba, as well as the formidable political structure of a former gubernatorial aspirant, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.
He further capitalised on the “Ijebu Agenda” and the determination by people of Ogun East Senatorial District to have power shift to their zone.
In the process, the Yewa-Awori agenda, which could have propelled Akinlade’s ambition, was losing steam. This is because Ogun West zone produced another strong contender from ADC, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, and thus polarised the votes that may have accrued to the APM candidate from the senatorial district. Meanwhile, Abiodun’s running mate, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, hails from Ado-Odo/Ota, the largest voting area in Ogun West, and this probably reflected in the election results.
While the APC team perfected its strategies on the political turf, it appeared to have also did same on the judicial front. With an array of erudite lawyers adept at handling election tribunal cases, the ruling party emerged victorious. And with the development, Abiodun seemed to have mastered the art of surmounting the hurdles on his path to political survival.
2020 budget: Senators commend Buhari for timely presentation
…query MDAs on 2019 budget implementation
The Senate, yesterday, continued debate on the 2020 budget estimates, which President Muhammadu Buhari laid before the joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.
During the resumption of debate on the N10.33 trillion money bill, some of the lawmakers, mostly of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the content of the budget.
Those who spoke positively about the budget, claimed that it has the potential to promote economic growth and mitigate challenges of unemployment, among other issues.
Some of the senators commended President Buhari for adhering strictly to the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act by ensuring timely submission of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly.
The lawmakers said early submission of the appropriation bill will facilitate its quick passage by the National Assembly as well as return the country’s budget cycle to the January-December timeline as provided by the constitution.
Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South) applauded President Buhari over his determination to reverse the poor annual budgetary practice that characterised late submission of the appropriation bill to the National Assembly.
He said: “What President Buhari did this year is a complete deviation from what we have been seeing in terms of procedure in the presentation of our annual budget estimates to the National Assembly.
“For the first time, the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) were strictly adhered to. Last year, we had the budget presented to the National Assembly before the MTEF/FSP came.
“We know the Act states very clearly that MTEF/FSP must come first, and the National Assembly must pass it, before the budget estimates come. This is the first time we are adhering strictly to this procedure. It is commendable on the path of President Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly.”
Urhoghide, while calling on the Federal Government to ensure that capital expenditure in the 2020 Budget benefits Nigerians, added that “the provisions of the FRA as regards the budgetary execution and meeting of targets must be adhered to.”
He further said: “It is the responsibility of the Finance Minister to meet with the joint Committee of Finance of the Senate and House of Representatives, so that there is a quarterly briefing of releases and distribution of funds. This is lacking, that is why there are mistakes in the execution of the budget.”
Another lawmaker, Senator Bassey Akpan (PDP, Akwa-Ibom North East), also commended President Buhari for throwing his weight behind the amendment of the Deep Offshore Inland Revenue Act.
According to him, Nigeria stands to benefit “an additional N400 billion for this year” with an amendment to the Act.
He, however, stressed that the Committees on Appropriation and Finance of the National Assembly have a task to balance the submission of the President.
“What we do as a National Assembly must reflect equitable distribution of available resources to the good of all Nigerians,” Akpan said.
Senator Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo Central), while lending his voice to the debate of the budget estimates, said: “this budget of growth and job creation is apt at this point in time in the history of our national development because when fully implemented, it will go a long way in removing our youths from the streets.”
He added: “The infrastructural development of this country needs to be handled holistically with timelines. This is the only way we can be able to attract investors to this country.”
While commending President Buhari for providing N296 billion sinking fund for payment of local contractors, Ordia urged the Federal Government to ensure that those owed over a period of time are duly paid.
Speaking on the manufacturing sector, the lawmaker said: “It is supposed to be one of the major sectors contributing to our GDP. Unfortunately, this is not the case.
“Presently, the manufacturing sector and in fact the private sector only contribute about nine percent to our GDP. This will not create the right environment that would create jobs for our young school leavers.”
Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central) bemoaned the high level of unaccountability by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government charged with the responsibility of revenue generation.
According to him, revenues accruable to agencies such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) if accounted for, are sufficient to fund the Nigeria’s annual budget.
He said: “Not much emphasis is made in the revenue of government. The revenue of NNPC if accounted for can fund the national budget. The internal revenue of the immigration is not accounted for. They are made away with by contractors. When we talk about increase in VAT, the Federal Inland Revenue must double its efforts when it comes to remittance of revenues.”
Senator Akinyelure, however, advised that if revenues accruable to government are properly allocated to several projects, same would go a long way in bringing about the much desired development expected by Nigerians.
However, majority of lawmakers from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised serious concerns over source of funding of the budget and the inadequacy of allocations to some critical sectors.
Some of the sectors mentioned by the lawmakers as not having adequate budgetary provisions include: education, defence, and health while faulting the heavy load on the debt services and high deficit factored into the budget.
Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP, Taraba South), said there was need to entrench disciplinary measures to ensure full implementation of the budget, noting that Nigeria since 1999, had not implemented 70 per cent of any of its annual budget.
“Presidents present budgets every year, but we do not take disciplinary measures expected to make the budget effective simply because we like to speak from both sides of our mouths.
“It has become an annual ritual and we still do it. A president by tradition will lay the budget and whatever comes out of it is nobody’s business. I’m saying this because since 1999, gudget implementation has not reached 70 per cent.
“This is very worrisome. We are discussing the 2020 budget estimates, is it fair to say we have a 2019 budget which has not been implemented? As we speak now, nothing has been done. We have the 2019 Appropriation Act and we are discussing the 2020 budget proposal.
“We refused to address this aspect of our shortcomings. No nation moves forward without discussing what happened in the past. Some of the projects being implemented now are not even in the 2019 budget. As a parliament, we do not care to follow up by asking questions for obvious reasons.
“We need to diversify our economy because we are operating a mono economy. However, the budget estimates before us did not reflect this posture. The allocation to the agriculture sector does not really portray a nation that is prepared to diversify. We are only prospered to speak from both sides of our mouths.
“We need to walk the talk if we really want to achieve a significant growth in our economy. This is a worrisome development in our budget system. We do not take budgeting as a serious business.
“It may be difficult to achieve 100 per cent implementation but we could achieve a significant improvement in our budget implementation. Oversight functions have also become a ritual. We have to take it seriously as a parliament,” he noted.
Senator Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central), while contributing, said: “The 2019 budget was not being fully implemented because it was passed and signed into law towards the end of the 8th National Assembly.
“What struck me looking at the budget is that the revenue projections and infrastructure show a 70 per cent deficit in the 2019 budget and in the 2020, it has already been highlighted that N2.18tn will be the proposed deficit.
“People are looking at allocation to key sectors and the revenue to fund the projects. For instance, when you talk of the N262 billion being allocated to Works, I have it on good authority that what is even required to take care of the outstanding in the Ministry of Works and Housing is in the excess of N500 billion. Yet many people are hailing the N262 billion allocated for Works, describing it as huge. We should also be looking at the aspect of progressive taxation.”
Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa (Imo East) said: “It is not only about sending a budget estimate to the National Assembly as has been rolled out here, we must resist the pitfalls. We know that once budget has been laid we must invite the Ministries, Departments and the Agencies of government to defend the budget and we must make sure that the chief executives do not frustrate our efforts.
“I will expect that the MDAs are alive to their responsibilities and we must ensure adequate releases of funds to the MDAs and we must find out level of releases. In the past when you go for oversight you find out that funds appropriated to execute capital project did not receive sufficient funds.
“We must also strengthen our oversight responsibility to make sure that these funds are applied to the projects earmark for them. Again I think we should broaden our tax base targeted toward boosting our revenue.
“We should target those who are not paying tax and going forward we should look into non-oil revenue as alternative source of revenue. Again we are expected to spend larger portion of the budget to service debt and at the same time we are borrowing to service 2020 budget proposal.”
Senator Gyang Istifanus (PDP Plateau) said Nigerians are very much interested in how the budget could translate into solving the challenges of insecurity, hunger and creation of development of human capital.
He urged the Senate to take a look at allocation to defence, noting that the figure was inadequate.
Senator Ibikunle Amosun (APC Ogun) called for diversification of the economy to generate more funds needed for implementation of the budget.
Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC Kano), in his presentation, commended the President for the timely presentation of the budget. He urged his colleagues in their oversight functions to ensure that funds voted for MDAs are utilised accordingly.
He added that implementation of the budget must be focused on developing human capital via jobs creation to end unemployment. He further said it was cherry that the welfare of the Police was being considered in the budget.
Senator Eyakenyi Etim (PDP Akwa Ibom,) said the budgetary allocation to education was inadequate, given its importance to the development of the country.
She said the 1.5 per cent allocation to education was grossly inadequate, compared to the UNESCO benchmark of 26 per cent.
She also advised that measures be put in place to ensure revenue generated via VAT was channeled into addressing infrastructure decay and insecurity.
After extensive deliberations on the Appropriation Bill, the Senate adjourned debate on it till next week Tuesday.
Reps pass budget for second reading, adjourn to Oct 29
The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, the 2020 appropriation bill, which was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.
At a session presided by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, the House has also suspended plenary for three weeks till October 29, to allow standing committees interface with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in budget defence.
Supporting the bill at yesterday’s plenary, chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), commended the President for projections, adding that “but that will not be right without speaking on the timing of the budget.”
He said the 2020 budget projections look good for the private sector explaining that “It helps the private sector to plan, as they know the direction the policy is going, I commend them, but we cannot discuss 2020 without discussing 2019.”
According to him, the new tax regime proposed by the budget was in the right direction.
He said: “One of the man things is the digitisation of tax collection. Over the years, it has been difficult to meet our tax target, but the current budget is proposing a new tax burden. What this does to an emerging economy is that activities are reduced which causes unemployment and low productivity, which is like a cycle that will continue unless there is a paradigm shift.”
In his contribution, Hon. Dan Asuquo (PDP, Akwa Ibom) expressed dismay that details of the budget were not available to enable members make informed debate on the Appropriation Bill.
He said: “I am commenting on the speech and the intention of the executive for 2020. I don’t have the details yet. I cannot speak about the budget I don’t have the details. I will address my people when the details of the budget come.”
Hon. Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), in his contribution, expressed delight over the timely presentation of the budget proposal saying “that this is one of the times that budget is brought in early.”
He, however, queried the huge amount of money earmarked for debt servicing arguing that no nation can survive with such an economic policy. “The capital expenditure has been reduced from 2019, the debt servicing of 2.8trillion. There is no country that can make progress with this. Health budget is N48 billion. How can we make progress? This time, we are putting the cart before the horse,” he said.
Okechukwu also picked holes in the tax policy, insisting that with such a proposal, the budget cannot work.
“Nigerians are burdened with so much tax; I believe the budget will not work. I believe the money bill should have been brought before this. I was House committee chairman for works; I stated that the commitment of the Ministry is N4 trillion of contracts awarded. Any belief that the country will move forward with this budget is a mirage,” he said.
Chairman of the House committee on aviation, Hon. Nnaji Nnoli, (PDP, Enugu) said his main concern was the aviation sector. According to him, “our airports are our gateway, I believe our airport should be given attention, I do not believe that our aviation is getting enough. I believe that if we can consolidate the 25 per cent of revenue generated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to the Federal Government that will help the airports. We can have a 10 years plan for the funds to be used by FAAN. We can develop our airport.”
Hon. Ken Chikere, on his part, emphasized the need for an accurate population figure to enable it generate the necessary data and statistics for proper budgeting system, arguing that what is need is to ensure proper implementation of the 2020 budget, when it is eventually passed.
“I plead with the House to see there is proper implementation of the budget. It is our duty now to look at those estimates and come up with a budget. We should be mindful of the implementation of the budget. Lack of implementation is illegal. This country as presently constituted cannot make any progress unless the senate and the house come together.
“We cannot make progress if we don’t know how many we are. We must not be shy in discussing how many we are. We are unproductive 200 million. I am not one of those who are carried away by 200 million population.
“I think this budget should be inclusive. Take the case of Rivers State for instance; there is no single federal government project there. We have a state that is not included in the projects. Our budget should also look at the issue of unemployment, insecurity and general infrastructure”, Chikere stated.
APC: Members accuse NWC of usurping NEC functions
The Forum of non NWC, NEC members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the party’s National Working Committee of usurping the functions of National Executive Committee (NEC).
The party members under the Forum stated this in Abuja, while briefing the media on Thursday.
According to the Forum, the NWC has violated the APC constitution as regards holding of the party NEC meetings.
This was coming few weeks that the APC states’ chairmen had given an ultimatum to the National Leadership of the party to reposition the APC.
In the communique signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Nelson Alapa and Secretary Hon. Omolaoye Akintola, the Forum said: “As provided in the 2014 APC constitution as amended, Article 11 (Party Organs) National Executive Committee (NEC) members of which this Forum falls, Is the third highest organ after the National Convention and Board of Trustees and takes precedent before the National Working Committee (NWC). It Is disheartening that National Working Committee has usurpated completely powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) the negative effects of which are currently hitting back to all levels of the Party signaling serious dangers to the stability, coherency, unity, loyalty, commitment and preparedness for continuity In governance.
“Article 25(8i) provides for NEC-National Executive Commlttee quarterly meetings through which issues affecting the general and specific needs/matters as regards our Party could be deliberated upon has never been honored since inception of the present leadership of the party and we deem it greatly lnimical to the stablllty and healthy reposltlonlng of the party. We therefore call on the party leaders to prevail on the party leadershlp to strictly adhere to the said provision for the good of the party.”
Again, Abiodun, Amosun loyalists fight over Ogun APC exco
- As court asks parties to maintain status quo
Rival loyalists of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, are again locked in battle over who controls the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
While Amosun’s faction on Thursday claimed that a court has recognised and reinstated the dissolved Derin Adebiyi-led executive, party members loyal to the governor insisted that the court never made such pronouncement.
This followed the ruling of a high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, presided over by Justice Jude Okeke, that the parties in a pending suit should maintain the status quo till the hearing and determination of applications before it.
The suit was instituted to challenge the dissolution of the Chief Derin Adebiyi-led executive of Ogun APC and appointment of caretaker committee by the National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
New Telegraph learnt that the high court in Abuja ruled on the matter on Tuesday, and later adjourned to November 26, 2019 for continuation of the suit.
