Kogi guber: ‘Only GYB can defeat GYB’ on Nov 16 – APC Campaign Council

‘I campaign more in villages to woo voters’

35-year-old Samuel Adaga is the governorship candidate of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State. He spoke with PAULINE ONYIBE on sundry issues. Excerpts…

At 35, aren’t you too young to govern? Who is your mentor or godfather?

God is my mentor, and I don’t have any godfather. It is God that ministered to me to come and lead His people. I have come to takeover the land and lead my people. At my age, I believe that I am capable of governing Bayelsa State and change it for the better. I have a slogan, which is, ‘I do the work, while you do the ‘chopping’. I have a blueprint on how I will govern the state, which I have divided into four stages. I want to make sure that within my two months stay in office, I will re-intestate the civil servants that were sacked without any reason. After that, I will connect water to all houses. Water will be connected to all the streets in Baylesa. I will look at the electricity situation so that Bayelsans will have constant electricity. I will make sure that PHED is distributing. I will also make sure that the Imiringi Gas Turbine is refurbished to ensure that all the local governments in Bayelsa have electricity. I will also generate light.

How do you intend to achieve all these?

If you look at Imiringi gas plant, they use gas to generate that electricity and in Bayelsa, there is so much gas. So, in each of the local governments, like Southern Ijaw, I will build gas plants just like the one at Imiringi to power Southern Ijaw. I will go to Ekeremor and give power before proceeding to other local governments. You know that Bayelsa is full of oil and gas and we have everything to ensure that we have electricity in Bayelsa. These will be my focus for one year.

In my second year in office, I will go on pure development; I will build 8000 houses for civil servants, which will be given to all the local governments. There will be 1000 houses in each of the local government and these houses will be occupied by civil servants from level seven up wards. Commissioners will not go into those houses because we heard that any time government build houses, the commissioners and House of Assembly members will take over those houses. This time around, it won’t be so in my government. I want to make sure that the civil servants benefit very well in my government.

In the same second year of my government, I will go into road constructions. When the houses are going on, road constructions will also be going on. I will look at the areas that lack roads. When you talk about Southern Ijaw, there is a bridge constructed by former President Goodluck Jonathan when he was the governor of the state, the Ekoli Bridge. So, that particular bridge is supposed to be a road that will connect Southern Ijaw. I am going to make sure that I link that road to Southern Ijaw.

Let us go into the third year.

In the third year, there will be an empowerment. I will make sure that there is a capacity building to ensure that the youth of the state will be abreast of what is happening in the oil and gas sector.

Why limit that to the youth?

When you look at the youth, you will find out that they are lagging behind in that area. So, I will make sure that I train Bayelsa youths on skill acquisition. While the trainings are going on, I will also make sure that industries are established. Of course, Bayelsa doesn’t have huge sources of revenue, but I will make sure that three industries are brought into Bayelsa. When you look at the ceramics industry, you know we have abundance of sand and we have gravel that can generate those plates and other products. We have the raw materials in abundance. We will make sure that we export those products.

Also in Southern Ijaw and Ogbia in those days, they used to produce rice. If I can maintain those areas, we will enjoy. I will make sure that we export rice to all neighbouring countries. In my fourth year, the road construction and development in Bayelsa will be my focus. There won’t be much insecurity in the state when I’m able to factor these youths in by making them to know that this is their land and they need to benefit. The crime rate will reduce. They will enjoy throughout my government and there will be ‘Bayelsa Youth Empowerment’ programme, in which there must be youths to be trained every month.

All these plans seem to be laudable but how do you intend to generate your funds in view of the dwindling federal allocation?

I am not going to depend on the federal allocation alone. In my first year, the little money that will come into the state, that is what I will use, and after that, I don’t think I will still depend on money that will come from the federal purse. I will be generating funds from the industries that we would have already put on ground in the first year.

At 35, youths in your age are still being used as polical thugs because of lack of jobs. How will you eradicate that?

I have worked in the oil and gas sector for so long. I am a pipe fitter and those youths that lack this particular skills, I will train them, I have worked in Daewood Nigeria, I have worked in Saipem and I worked in Shell facility at Gbarain. We were the people that built that plant in 2008. When I look at the youth I feel bad, that was why I said that I will initiate an empowerment programme to factor the youths in, so that they will not go out and begin to cause problems.

My government will train and empower them and I will set up a team to monitor their businesses once they are empowered. Once we start, we will train 1, 000 youths every month and empower them. That will happen six months in a year. We will be training 6, 000 youths per year, and in my four years in office, I would have trained 24, 000 youths. I will target those youths that disturb the society.

What do you have for women?

There will be a package that will be for women. And this particular package will be for those women that really need help and not for the civil servants. I will set up a team to go and locate them. There will be a form where you will fill whatever they want do. They will be empowered. There will be Bayelsa empowerment programme so that the youth and the women can be co -opted and be empowered.

Do you have any plan for education and the health sector?

First of all, I appreciate Governor Seriake Dickson for taking a bold step towards the sector if you look at it, it is just centered in the metropolis. It didn’t extend to the rural areas. So, what I will do is to send my team to the rural areas so that the whole thing will be well organised. I will make sure that I call all the House of Assembly members so that they will get enough information concerning that. They are the people that supposed to get to the grass roots. They will take this message to the rural communities so that any school that needs teachers or maintenance can be identified and the appropriate things done.

It is said that health is wealth. I will make sure that I create an enabling environment so that women can get access to free treatment and drugs. And all the bills will be taken care of by the state government. I will also build more health centres and bring in experts.

With the money politics being played, can you match your co-contestants with the deep pockets?

I will advise my followers if the money comes, let them collect it because the money belongs to all of us. But, I don’t have money to give but I have all the qualities to render to them when I become the governor. So, if they give them money, they should take it and vote for me because they know that I’m the right person. The money they are spending belongs to us. So, it is an opportunity for them to take the money and vote for me. If I give you money and you collect it that means you are selling your right to me and you don’t have any right to ask me question if I don’t develop the state because I have already paid you off with N10,000 or N20,000.

People are crying for development but the man has paid you off, so what are you lamenting for? During the November 16 election, I will advise the voters to collect their money and still vote for me.

There was so much violence during the 2015 governorship election. Aren’t you afraid that same thing will happen on November 16?

I want to tell those youths that the politicians always use to cause violence to leave violence alone, it will not help. The money they are giving to you to kill, you are killing your own brothers. We are all brothers, just know that somebody like me is coming. So what you will do is to stay cool. You have your PVC, go and vote for me so that at the end of the day, you will benefit. The moment you pick gun and at the end of the day, they give you N100, 000, immediately he comes in, he will forget you.

Their children are abroad. Can they call their children to carry arms? The answer is no. You have to be careful. When they offer you money to commit electoral violence, tell them that you can’t do it. This is election period and we need to elect the rightful leaders so that we will not complain tomorrow. The youth should stay away from violence because it will not help, rather, if you have your PVC, go out and vote for me.

How do you intend to tackle insecurity in the state?

I know that it is because of hunger that makes these youths to be doing what they are not supposed to do. That is why my government will make people to feed very well.

There will be a programme that will bring these youths out and they will be empowered. I will train them and those that have skills will get empowerment packages to start up something. Those that want to be trained will be trained. Those that want to do business, I will still make sure that I empower them but I will monitor all those activities. For those that want to further their education, there will be scholarship that will take care of that.

Do you see the rancuor in PDP and APC as an advantage?

Their fight will create a kind of privilege for me to get to Creek Haven. Let them continue to fight. As they are fighting, they are giving me the opportunity not to even struggle to get to Creek Haven.

Smaller parties don’t like to campaign but they want to win. How are you carrying on with your campaigns?

My strategy is that I’m only going to those people that can vote for me. I don’t need to gather a crowd. I go from village to village because those are the people that have PVC. That was why I said that the money they have, they keep gathering crowd. Those crowds they are gathering, do they have PVC to vote? Those people that have PVC to vote are in the villages. That is why in my own campaign, I’m going to villages. I talk to them one on one. And at the end of the day, they will vote for me.

So their gathering is meaningless to me, let them be making a noise. As they are making their noise, I’m going underground doing my own campaign. That is why I have the belief that at the end of the day INEC will announce me as the winner because I have been ordained by God and His angels will come down to vote, the grasses will vote, the trees will vote for me and at the end of the day, INEC will announce me the winner.

If there are discrepancies at the end of day, will you head to court?

I always think positive and I am not seeing myself losing this election. Mine is to make sure that I do the right thing and I win because God has already positioned me to lead his people. So it is God’s decision that will come to pass. The INEC that will be there it is God that will put him there to announce me as the winner. If they change ballot boxes as if they changing the numbers, it will be for my good. So I have no fear.

