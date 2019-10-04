Kogi guber: PDP inaugurates campaign committee

Chief Olorunfunmi Bashorun, a former Secretary to Lagos State Government (SSG) is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with ADEWALE AJAYI, he speaks on recent political developments in the country

As a lawyer and politician, what is your take on the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 election, especially the position of the judges that Buhari is qualified to contest?

I do not see anything wrong with the ruling of the judges. They have said the obvious, because even in the constitution that made provisions for qualification; it states that anybody who has obtained Primary School Leaving Certificate and has worked in government for 10 years is qualified. So, why do anybody had to get up and go to the tribunal to challenge the qualification of Buhari who rose from the ranks to become Major-General in the Nigeria Army; someone who became Federal Minister of Petroleum and became Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund. What qualification do we need if it is there in the constitution that anybody that has Primary School Leaving Certificate and has worked for 10 years is qualified?

Fortunately he attended secondary school, they did not say secondary school certificate, anybody who attended secondary school up to finishing level; so the ruling given was in order. Atiku Abubakar only went to the tribunal to divert attention of Nigerians from the obvious. There was no ground to start saying he should present certificate; which certificate? Even if he has school certificate, he does not need to present it again, because by other provisions of the constitution, he is eminently qualified.

President Buhari has spent more than 100 days in office and with the steps he has taken so far, do you think he is really taking Nigerians to the ‘Next Level’ as he promised during the campaigns?

For me, 100 days is a short time, but his case is different. He has been there before, what he is doing is a continuous effort and I believe he will build on whatever he has done before. He is trying to build roads across the federation, he has improved the performance of power generation, within the short time he has spent in the second term and he has also listed out his performance himself.

The next level is higher level, better level; though, the economy has not been fixed and I think it is global, he is doing his best to solve the economy problem, like he has set up an economic team. But I believe he shouldn’t have included Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in that team; someone who was denied second term as governor of the Central Bank. Moreso, he belongs to the opposition party and if the economy is not fixed, the opposition party will be crying that the ruling party could not fix the economy.

But let’s wait and see what they would do that is part of the Next Level he promised Nigerians. This time around, he is struggling to ensure that the budget is ready on time and members of the National Assembly have promised that if they receive it on time, they will approve it within a short time.

There are speculations that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is interested in contesting the 2023 presidency. As someone who is close to him, what are his chances?

I am not aware that Tinubu is interested in 2023 presidential race. If I am aware I will tell you. He has not told me. So, to the best of my knowledge, it is not an issue I will like to discuss with anybody. I don’t have the details; I don’t know the correct position. The only one I know is the denial; he has not mentioned it in any of our meetings. If he is interested, he will say it and I trust him. This is not the time to say that someone is interested in 2023 because we are still trying to put together the new government formed by our party.

Will it be right to say some people just want to fly the kite or he is delaying his plan to run because 2023 is still three years away?

I won’t doubt it because this is a country, where people do many things in order to get attention. The information about Tinubu running in 2023 is very scanty; the little I know is the denial by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, which he has done twice. He said Tinubu has not authorised anybody to do anything on that basis for him. It is possible he is interested. When he wanted Akinwunmi Ambode to be governor he told me, I didn’t question it. I was satisfied. When Babajide Sanwo-Olu case came, which was a bit controversial, we got ourselves persuaded that the change was necessary and we made it. So, this same issue depends on when I hear it.

The Ambode issue reminds one of the raid on his houses in Epe and Victoria Island in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and there is the believe that the information that led to the raid must have been supplied by leaders of the APC, who wanted to deal with him for challenging the authority of the party when he was told not to run. What is your take on that?

I wouldn’t know. I have not participated in any meeting where they said we should go and deal with him or we should send EFCC to his house. Some people might have done so, but I am not aware and I am not part of it.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has cautioned journalists to be mindful of how they report activities of the insurgents, Boko Haram, claiming that the press gives much attention to their activities and that such action is unpatriotic. What are your thoughts on that?

It all depends on how their activities are reported. Basically each newspaper has its own style, but some of our media houses report things just to raise unnecessary alarm. If that is what he is saying that they should not raise unnecessary alarm, I agree with him, but if the press comes across any information that needed to be published, they should feel free to publish. The situation of Boko Haram now should be likened to what happened when Saddam Hussein was overthrown. You know for years there was continuous sniper action. What they are doing is sniper action and the press should join the army in dealing with these things because some of the reports have been proven to be false.

The press should avoid sensational report. They should try as much as possible to report what will not make situation of things get worse at the war front, particularly they should try and report what the public relations unit of the army gives out. If they have different information, there are ways of factorising it, not to raise alarm. They should not raise alarm in a way the insurgents would be encouraged. Their activities have been limited to Borno and the state is a big one with several villages. That is the advantage the insurgents are taking.

Insecurity in the country seems to be unabated and efforts by government are yet to match the challenges…

We are all worried about insecurity and I believe government is trying, but its effort is not well appreciated because security issues are not matters for public consumption. Government has a way of dealing with it; in some areas kidnapping has reduced. In some cases, some people lie over issues of kidnapping just to make money; they make a mess of the whole thing.

We should ask for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria. There are a lot of things that were not happening in the past, which are happening in Nigeria now; a situation whereby somebody will allege he has been kidnapped in other to make money. Somebody’s housemaid is being sold in other to make money, so many things are happening, we should ask God to intervene. Those in authority should address the matter properly; we don’t have information of the extent they have gone. We are only appealing everyday, hoping that the insecurity will go down. Hopefully, it will go down because it is not in the interest of anybody.

President Buhari recently directed that local governments’ allocation should be given to them directly, but up till now, it not certain if they get the allocation directly from the Federal Government. How come local government administration is being frustrated in Nigeria?

Nobody is frustrating local government administration, but the President should know that the order he gave is an executive order. It is unconstitutional; he shouldn’t have given the order; he knows the correct thing to do. He knows that Section 7(1) of the constitution puts local government under the state. It states that the government of every state ensures the existence of local government under the law, which provides for its establishment for structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils.

When it comes to giving money to the councils, Section 162(6) of the constitution is the guide. It is very clear that the Federal Government cannot just ignore that section and go ahead to give executive order. I am sorry for criticizing the President, but on this matter, he has to look at it again, if there is need to alter the constitution, we should do so. That section makes provision for the state to set up State/Local Government Joint Account, which they said that they have scrapped. Have they scrapped that section of the constitution that provided for an account into which all allocations to the local government councils from the federation account should be paid into?

