Kogi polls: Voters interested in personalites,not political parties –Prince ‘Elephant’ Muhammed

35-year-old Stephen Ibiene is the governorship candidate of the United Peoples Congress (UPC) in the November 16th governorship election in Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he speaks on his plans to govern the state, among other issues. Excerpts…

What gave you the urge to want to govern Bayelsa State?

I saw an online journal about the political history of Bayelsa State from 1999 till date and I found out that, aside those that have died, some key players at that time are still very much around today. So it got me asking. When is tomorrow coming for us to be leaders? And it gave me this awakening that tomorrow is today. So, that is what gave me the nod.

What is your agenda and manifesto?

We have our security plan, which cuts across all spheres; education, job creation, etc. In education, we look at it that the schools we have today, many of them are dilapidated even with the kind of allocation that comes into the state. I don’t see any reason why we can’t actually give children free education from primary to secondary school. I can’t see any reason why in our state, we cannot bring down the fees of our tertiary institutions because all these things are contributing to why people are committing crimes. The ones that are still in secondary school can’t go to tertiary schools because their parents can’t afford it, so, they roam the streets. What we want to do is to bring down the fees in the tertiary intuitions, pay bursaries so that those in schools can have something to assist themselves. We will make primary and secondary education free; we can afford it. Yes, we know that the state is going to be indebted by the time the present administration is leaving but with the plans of infrastructural development and job creation, revenues are going to be created.

How will you generate IGR?

We have the Bayelsa plastic industry; we are going to revive it so that it will start functioning. We no longer bring in pure (sachet) water from outside, meaning that we have bottled water and pure water factories and these people use plastics and rubbers, which the factory is going to be producing. The factory will be generating revenue for the state. If the Bayelsa plastic industry gets functional while it is generating revenue for the state, we are going to employ youths, even some of our parents. People won’t be thinking of running to ministries to just pile up and be doing nothing. We have the Bayelsa palm. We are blessed with it and we are saying that the allocation coming is not enough then why don’t we get Bayelsa palm back? If that place is working, do you know how many Bayelsans that are going to get jobs there? And we have palm produce, which will be generating revenue.

What are your plans for youths that don’t want to further their education?

I am a product of entrepreneurship. I learnt being a Disc Jockey at 19. I have trained lots of youths who are making money from that business. Even when I have that skill of DJ, in 2010 when I was serving, I started making money from beads. I learnt advanced beads making and I was given a starter kit. My plan is that if you don’t want to go to school, we will train you. We will have a financial institution to follow it up and give soft loans.

So many have said all these in the time past yet no result. What is going to be different?

You know what differentiates me from them; I’m a product of the street. I told people that I am not even going to use my young age to campaign. I’m there already on the street. I know everything you people are facing. I don’t have security guards till now, even as I’m contesting. I know how many times these guys have pointed gun at me to collect my phone. The so-called big candidates don’t even know what it feels to be pointed gun at. I have a small bar, I had to close the one in Yenagoa because I could no longer buy fuel. Insecurity has closed that place because boys will just come in broad daylight and point guns at people and people stopped coming. My mother was one of the civil servants that were dropped for no good reason. Imagine if I have not gotten a handiwork and started making little money, I would have dropped out of school because she was sacked when I was still schooling.

How do you intend to stop multiple taxation?

I am also feeling it. There is a court case going on and I am sure that the governor is not going to honour the outcome of the judgment if the government loses. If I become the governor, that is one burden that I am going to face, because I must obey court orders. I’m going to be the first governor in the history of Nigeria to pass a bill to be put to law that, from my tenure, any governor that doesn’t achieve 50 per cent of his campaign promises in two years should be impeached. You cannot appeal it. It is achievable. Even if the allocation drops, there are plans of getting revenues. Many of the things that I want to do in the state will be under PPP and BOT to remove the financial burden on the state government.

With youths asking for money, can you win without a godfather?

I know I will win, I know that youths are money conscious. I don’t have any godfather but I still believe in our youths. Before November 16, things will start turning around because their thinking are beginning to change. They know that the level of being used and dumped is too much. I use to ask people that; those spending N15, 000; do you know that they will not remember you because they will want to recover their money first? That is the reason we are trying to generate revenue and that will be our topmost priority. Let the state have its money and we can run the state adequately. And that is why I don’t have anybody financing me, because they are the ones that would want to control me. I want the people to be my godfathers. The masses should be my godfathers. Godfatherism is the reason why we are in darkness in Bayelsa.

What are your plans towards the new Yenagoa city?

I am keying into the new Yenagoa city project. That plan has always been there since the time of the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha. Is it now that the governor is leaving that he remembered it? And he has not started doing anything and he won’t do anything, but if he succeeds in bringing his successor, that person will still not do it. Look at the plan; they have not started building roads. Even if they do, who will build house in that swamp when they know that the cost of sandfilling is very high. And the money for that airport project would have done this but it is just a misplaced priority. The money for the airport would have done these things. The airport isn’t a good investment. The airport is not coming at the right time. Who is going to fly through the airport?

But he said that in three week’s time, it would be put in use.

Even if the airport is functional tomorrow, how many people will come and park their planes here? How many passengers are travelling from Bayelsa? It is not what we need now and even if we need it now, it is not where it is supposed to be.

How do you intend to form your cabinet bearing in mind that you are going to work with people older than you are? How do you intend to checkmate those elderly ones?

The difference is that if you are 40-year-old, you wont be a commissioner in my cabinet. You can only be a special adviser. Let them advise us. Our parents have tried, we want to take over from them and take care of them. You don’t need to have a portfolio in government to enjoy life as a senior citizen.

What advice do you have for youths that would be used for election violence?

It is time we all stood and changed the narrative and say enough is enough. These people have children but you don’t see them out there, doing these things. The money they give in perpetrating violence on election day, when you check it out, that money will finish that day. You have your PVCs. If they say our votes don’t count, why are they looking for us? Some youths die in the process and the politicains don’t even attend their burials. But you died for their sake. Let’s rise up and ‘shine’ our eyes. Don’t allow them to use you.

