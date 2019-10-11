News
Kwara: EFCC hands over N111.4m recovered loot to AbdulRazak
Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office on Friday presented the sum of N111,428,891 being cash recovered from suspected looters in the state, to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak.
The money, according to the anti-graft agency, was recovered from former political office holders, a traditional ruler and top civil servants in the state.
EFCC Zonal Head in Ilorin, Isyaku Sharu, who handed over the looted cash to Governor AbdulRazaq, said the commission, which began its operation in the state in February this year, had secured 29 convictions and recovered over N500 million in both assets and cash.
He disclosed that the recovery was made from suspected state treasury looters, who allegedly misappropriated landed properties of Harmony Holdings while others diverted funds meant for micro small and medium credit scheme.
Sharu expressed the readiness of the anti-graft agency to support the state government in profiling and keeping track on political office holders and key officers, warning that it would no longer be business as usual.
AbdulRazaq, who lauded the EFCC for the recovery, said the fund would be reinvested in the social investment programme of his administration, a bill of which is before the state House of Assembly.
He pledged that his administration would not use the money to award contracts. Rather, he said that it would be well utilised to lift thousands of people out of poverty, adding that his government was replicating the federal government’s social investment programme in Kwara State in fulfilment of his promise to reduce the menace of poverty in the state.
He urged the people of the state to join hands with the anti-graft agency in the fight against graft and corruption, describing the agency as a partner in progress.
Sex-for-grades: Students hail efforts to curb menace
Following the sex-for-grades investigation by BBC where some UNILAG lecturers were caught on tape sexually harassing the broadcaster’s undercover reporter who posed as a student seeking admission, students of higher institutions in the country have expressed happiness with efforts to expose lecturers involved in such scandalous activities. A 200 level Mass Communication student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Lucy Emenike, stated that it was a right move to rid the ivory towers of the menace of sexual exploitation of students by lecturers.
She told Saturday Telegraph: “I feel it is a great step and they shouldn’t relent in fishing out lecturers involved in sexual immorality and harassment of their students because it’s something that happens in every university.”
Emenike who said she had not experienced such harassment however advised students to: “No, I haven’t experienced that and I don’t wish to but my advice to students is that they should avoid indecent dressing and be prayerful at all times.” Similarly, a 200 level Medical student of OOU, Feyi Shobowale, noted that the issue is rapidly becoming widespread in the country.
“The issue of sex-for-grades is something that is becoming rampant in Nigerian universities, and it a good thing that it is really being exposed now.
However, we need to consider the fact that there are two sides to a coin. But I also want to advise students to do the right thing; they should study hard and if they are approached by lecturers they should report to the school authorities,” she said.
Another student, Okonji Judith, of Biochemistry of the same school, also agreed that it is a good thing that lectures are being exposed. “It a good thing the issue of sex-for-grades is being brought to light; there are a lot of people in this situation and I’m happy Africa is watching. But I also think that students should watch the way they dress.
Although I must add that many lecturers are perverts and would still make moves towards students regardless of how decent they dress. Another thing is, if a student is in that position, they should report to people,” Okonji, a 300 level student, stated.
Alleged kidnapper: Dismissed corporal’s wife, brothers to be charged for money laundering
The Nigeria Police Force has filed money laundering charges against the wife of alleged kidnapper, late Collins Ezenwa, aka E-money. Also included in the charge are EMoney’s four brothers.
The four men and their sister-in-law, Gift Ezenwa, are expected to be arraigned before the Federal High Court, Owerri, Imo State. An 11-count charge was brought before the court by the Inspector General of Police in charge number FHC/OW/05C/2019, against Gift, wife of E-Money, and his four brothers, Emmanuel Okoronkwo, Uche Okoronkwo, Ikechukwu Onyekere and Franklin Anugba. The defendants have been accused of conspiring among themselves to commit money laundering and unlawfully acquired property worth N798.6million, which was alleged to be proceeds of E-Money’s escapades, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 17 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2012.
One of the charges reads in part: “That you Gift Onyinyechi Ezenwa, trading under the name of Wzim Lodge Bureau De Change and others at large between 2013 and 2017, in Enugu and Imo states, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that Collins Okoronkwo Ezenwa, now deceased, acquired several sum of money both in Naira and Dollars through illegal activities to wit: Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, did knowingly receive, conceal part of the proceeds of crime and use same to acquire the following property: De Inglish Hotel, located at Independent Layout Enugu, valued at N220 million, a five bedroom duplex also at Independent Layout Enugu, valued at N65million, eight blocks of flat located at Ogui Road in Enugu State, valued at N50 million, six bungalows located at Amakohe Owerri, Imo State valued at N40million. A twin two storey building located at Uratah, Orji, Imo State, valued at N100million and several others, including cars totaling the sum of N798.6million.”
Another charge reads: “That you Gift Onyinyechi Ezenwa, trading under the name of Wzim Lodge Bureau De Change and others at large between 2013 and 2017, in Enugu and Imo states, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that Collins Okoronkwo Ezenwa, now deceased, acquired several sum of money both in Naira and Dollars through illegal activities to wit: Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, did knowingly receive, conceal and retain the sum of N100million via your FCMB Account Number 4598447013,being proceed of crime to yourself and as well on his behalf, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 17 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2012.”
While count four of the charge read; “That you Emmanuel Okoronkwo and others at large between 2013 and 2017, in Enugu and Imo states, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that Collins Okoronkwo Ezenwa, now deceased, acquired several sums of money both in Naira and Dollars through illegal activities to wit: Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, did knowingly receive and conceal money amounting to the sum of 200,000US Dollars and used same to illegally acquire a house at No. N0 23, Hein Crescent Speedbat, Amakohe, Owerri, Imo State.”
E-money, a dismissed police corporal turned kidnapper, was killed in January 2018 during an exchange of gunfire with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), attached to the Imo State Police Command, when he allegedly attempted to kidnap a Nigeria businessman based in South Africa, in Owerri, Imo State. E-Money, who police alleged terrorised residents of Imo, Abia, Enugu and Rivers states for long as a kidnapper, allegedly received hundreds of millions as ransom.
He was also said to have acquired several property, including buildings, exotic cars, trucks and tippers from proceeds of crime. More than 13 buildings, including a hotel, alleged to belong to the late corporal were traced by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), to Abia, Imo and Enugu states. Seven cars, two SUVs, one Hilux truck, a commercial bus, two tippers and trailer were also traced and recovered from several locations within the South-East by the operatives. Justice T.G Ringim at the Federal High Court Owerri, Imo State penultimate Friday, granted an interim forfeiture order to Nigeria Police Force.
The Judge also asked the Police to take full management of all properties confiscated from the late kidnapper on behalf of the Federal Government until the end of investigation or prosecution of the matter. Justice Ringim also ordered anyone who has interest in any of the property to appear and show reason why the property should not be forfeited permanently to the Federal Government.
You gave Nigeria a voodoo budget, PDP tells Buhari
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Uche Secondus, said President Muhammadu Buhari presented voodoo budget to the National Assembly. Secondus, who spoke yesterday when he inaugurated three committees for the November 16 Kogi and Bayelsa state governorship elections, said the budget was presented without estimates.
The committees are the National Campaign Council for the two states as well as the reconciliation committee. Immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, heads the reconciliation committee while Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde are chairmen of the Bayelsa and Kogi campaign councils, respectively. Secondus regretted that the National Assembly was already debating the budget without the details.
“Even if you want to support the executive, we should not hurry overnight to pass the budget without the estimates,” he said. He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working for inclusive elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states. “We are aware that APC has chosen the option of violence knowing what awaits them at the ballot box. Unfortunately, Nigeria security agencies that are aware of these evil plots of the APC,” Secondus stated.
According to him, the enviable achievements of PDP in Bayelsa State in delivering democracy dividends to the people in the last eight years, while the poor performance of APC government in Kogi State, would be a smooth contest for the PDP. “Intelligence available to the party shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning charade elections in these states as was witnessed in Ekiti, Osun, Kano and Kaduna states.
“We want to warn INEC that we are aware of their rigging romance with the APC in the November 16 elections in these two states. “I wish, therefore, to call on the international community and all lovers of democracy to show more than passing interest in the forthcoming elections in the two states,” he added.
Soyinka to review Keith Richards’ book in Lagos
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, will be a special guest to review Chief Keith Richards’ latest book, “Never Quite the Insider: a Nigerian Memoir”, in Lagos on October 17.
The event, set to draw the business, media and literary/ arts community, will be held at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos. The book, described by the author as demonstration of “his love affairs with Nigeria”, is partly a memoir, a travelogue and documentation of his management practice in corporate Nigeria. It touches on difficult and sensitive issues including corruption, ethnicity, multinationals’ complacency, and whether white men should wear traditional dress.
“Twenty years of running multiple businesses in Nigeria qualifies me to write an instructive memoir…., I believe I have insights that have values. I should be able to throw in some humour and willingness to tackle controversial subjects of an unusual account of this misunderstood society and my love affair with it,” the author said.
From 2005 to 2007, Richard wrote a weekly column for the Nigerian BusinessDay newspaper called “Outsider Inside”. The column was a mixture of business, social comment, humour and inevitably, politics. His career has spanned over thirty years of involvement in developing markets, especially Africa.
A former Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, he had also been Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc and of International Equitable Association, IEA. In recognition of his work with communities, he bagged several chieftaincy titles and is a fellow of Lagos State Polytechnic
Underdevelopment: Nigeria’s economy suffering from ‘Dutch’ disease –Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), yesterday likened the economic quagmire bedevilling the growth and development of the country to the ‘Dutch’ disease of over-dependence on a particular product as the mainstay of the economy.
Specifically, he noted that millions of Nigerians were wallowing in abject poverty occasioned by the fact that they are indolent and not gainfully employed because the country had abandoned agriculture and other mineral resources, depending solely on proceeds from crude oil.
Speaking at the 18th Economic Summit of the Joint National Board (JPB) and National Council on Development Planning (NCDP), tagged ‘State Fiscal Sustainability and Economic Diversification in Nigeria,’ in Asaba, the Delta State capital, Osinbanjo charged participating states to chart a new course to liberate the country from its economic woes.
He explained to the host, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, and hundreds of delegates from states of the federation, including Commissioners of Finance and Economic Planning and their Permanent Secretaries, that the discovery of oil, which was supposed to be an added advantage to the natural endowments of the country, has now put its economy in straitjacket, thereby impoverishing its citizens..
He said: “When a Dutch disease hit a country such as our own, the country slides into poverty, poor fiscal discipline and joblessness becomes the order of the day. After the discovery of oil, Nigeria became stronger, making free money from oil production at the detriment of our cash crops that had been the mainstay of our economy.
“But it is a pity that all our hope that oil price should continue to increase on monthly basis, just as civil servants patiently wait for monthly salaries without becoming entrepreneurs, was dashed.
The country soon started losing jobs and here we are, poverty in the land.” He said to lift Nigeria out of poverty, all tiers of government – local, state and federal, must be openminded and start engaging in strategic planning in areas where they have comparative advantage, specialise in agriculture that will enhance the theory of ‘from farm to table’ and boost entrepreneurial-vocational programmes and technical education.
While the Vice President insisted on the zero dependence on oil of the Federal Government, Okowa, who maintained that his administration had adhered strictly to the culture of fiscal discipline, he advised that farmers, traders, market women, unemployed youths, school leavers should not be disenfranchise from agricultural and skill acquisition programmes.
He said the economic growth and development of any nation depends on the ability of local, states and federal governments to diversify its economy from over-dependence on one product as its mainstay and keeps to fiscal laws. “We expect that at the end of this economic summit, glowing recommendations will be made for a better Nigeria,” Okowa said.
Border closure: Rice smugglers divert to pineapples
Rice smugglers, whose illicit operations were affected by the closure of land borders, seem to have found a way out of their present predicament by diverting into a new line of business; the smuggling of pineapples. Despite the eagled-eyed security operatives deployed to man the boundaries since the closure of the land borders, the smugglers are having a field day, away from the prying eyes of the law enforcement agents.
Checks by Saturday Telegraph revealed that the diversion of pineapples into the country is the new moneyspinning business that smugglers engage in, as they have resorted to the use of locally-built vehicles, popularly called fayawo, to convey the products and fast-track their illegal businesses. According to some of the smugglers, who confided in our correspondents, the new trade, which was necessitated by the border closure, has started yielding dividends, as some of the smugglers now smile to the bank. On August 19, this year, the Federal Government announced the closure of all land borders across the country in order to check the increasing smugglings of prohibited goods and services across the country. The action, which has now been circumvented by the smugglers, was to assist, among other reasons, in checking the smuggling of rice, cars, petroleum products and other goods into the country from neighbouring countries, especially Benin Republic as well as curb human trafficking. Our correspondents gathered that the new trend in smuggling and the diversion into the prohibited pineapple business was occasioned by what some smugglers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described as their “inability to remain idle” in the wake of the border closure. One of the smugglers, simply referred to as Oga Ben, said he and colleagues decided to venture into the new line of business so as not to go hungry in face of their dwindling economic fortunes.
“We cannot afford to be idle. Since the Federal Government has closed the border and we need to feed our families, the development is our only resort to stay in business regardless of what is happening presently in the country.” While the government order is receiving mixed reactions across the country, statutory agencies saddled with the task of checking these arbitrary practices, such as the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), appear to be discharging the presidential directive with all sense of responsibility. Recently, there were reports of remarkable improvement in government’s revenue profile, according to the NCS helmsman, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), who said his agency was raking in close to N5 billion on a daily basis, while others on the divide, such as the manufacturing sector believe the effect of the border closure was impacting on their businesses with the sum of N2 billion been lost every day since the action commenced. To underscore the enormity of this huge financial loss, particularly the productive sector, it was reliably gathered that there have been intense pressure on the part of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to appeal to the conscience of the government of the day to soft-pedal on its border closure in the overall interest of the nation. This, it was learnt, was to help ensure that Nigeria does not infringe further on the ECOWAS protocol on trade liberalisation in the sub-regional sector.
Beyond this, however, is the fact that while government appears to have taken the fight to the doorsteps of the smugglers, a new smuggling dimension may have resonated with smugglers now diverting to pineapple smuggling businesses. Market checks Further checks by Saturday Telegraph revealed that, in many markets, especially those in Lagos, traders are of the belief that imported pineapples are more delicious and more nutritious than those grown locally. However, some local farmers have argued that they are not willing to plant the fruit because it takes time to harvest, aside the lacking of inadequate facilities to produce quality fruits in Nigeria unlike in some neighbouring countries where fruits are planted. A trader simply identified as Madam Osayemi, who sells pineapple at Ogba Market in Lagos State, expressed sadness over the lull in the business, saying that the situation has not been encouraging.
She said: “It has not been easy for us to get pineapple because the border is closed and we buy it at high price. Before, we buy it at N200 and I sell it at N250 but now I sell it at the rate of N350. I have no choice than to increase the price of my pineapples because I have to pay shop rent and other bills in the market”. Osayemi boasted to Saturday Telegraph correspondents that she sells imported pineapple which is from Bende in Cotonou, Benin Republic, with other fruits since the imported pineapple are more enjoyable than the ones produced locally. “Pineapple is one of the best-selling fruits in Nigeria that one can sell and make quick profit and it contains vitamins and more nutrition for the body. Over 70 per cent of pineapples smuggled into the country daily are sweeter than the locally-produced fruit, but due to the border closure, there had been price increase in pineapple.” In the line of fire Another young man in the line of the business, who identified himself as Joseph Shobowale gave a clear description of how they smuggled pineapples into the country, narrating how they perfect the illegal act before transporting it into the country. “Most of the pineapples we see in Nigeria are foreign pineapples because they are more nutritious than Nigeria’s pineapple.
We pass through Golo, and from there, it is transferred to the border, where the Customs officers collect ‘pass’ (bribe) from. “The ‘pass’ they collect allow us to be able to situate those goods in Idiroko garage. From there, we get a car to deliver these goods to different locations in Lagos and Owode in Ogun State”, he said. On his part, Olawale, a major player in the illicit transaction, said, he faces a lot of hurdles in the hands of Customs officials, as such he has to work according to their dictates. “We give them details about the goods and the car in order to bring them in; if we are caught, we are urged to pay a huge amount of money because the goods are contraband. Now that the border is closed, we take risk in bringing those goods in.
“Most of the time, we have some routes in the bush and that is why goods are more expensive because they don’t allow them to pass through the borders. Custom can collect it and not release it because the border is closed for now and we are not obeying the laws of the country.” Smugglers’ haven He further said it depends on the road as it takes a lot of weeks before they could deliver the goods to different locations. We used different cars to bring in these pineapples. We use Mazda, Peugeot, and curve 3 double doors commonly known as ‘fayawo motor’ (smugglers’ vehicles). “Most of the pineapples are from Germany, India, China and Benin. It passes through the sea and lands in the border at Golo in Nigeria. We leave immediately after we deliver the goods because it possible for us to get another person who may want to deliver these. “The reason we bring in pineapple is because it is fast selling and cheaper and it is very beneficial to our body system. 50 per cent of our fruits in Nigeria are imported and smuggled into the country.”
Another smuggler, Mr. Wale Adeogun, also expressed his worries on the challenges he faces while passing through the border that was locked to deliver goods to the market women. The smuggler who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, during a visit to the Agege market recently, said: “While I was coming today, I paid N10, 000 just for my goods to be released because the owners had called earlier but there was no chance to pick the call, because I was locked up but was released around 6am with my goods. I have no choice but to pay the bribe.”
He added that there was a high demand from traders from the North, because the pineapples are fast-selling product and it is more nutritious than localised fruit. That is why it’s been sold abundantly in Nigeria by all market women and the molars. Another trader, Mrs. Adeshina Rofiat, at Jakande Ketu Market, said there was no difference between Nigeria’s pineapple and the imported ones but ‘’Nigerian pineapple is seasonal,’’ from imported ones. She, however, preferred to sell Benin Republic’s pineapples because it has a good taste and it is fast selling. “I sell my pineapple at the rate of N300, which was not so before,” she added. She further said: “The pineapple is expensive because the border is closed and the customs don’t allow the smugglers into the country; even if they were allowed, they would have to pay a huge amount of money so that the goods can be brought into the country.” Customs on the alert However, Customs Officer, at Seme Border, identified himself simply as Husseini, told the Saturday Telegraph, that: “I don’t think there is any genuine reason why they (smugglers) bring in pineapple since it is planted in the country. There is no point, but he thinks they do it just to earn a living.”
He, however, said when they (smugglers) were caught, they were meant to face the full wrath of the law and would be punished accordingly to the law. He said: “Now that the border is closed, they still find a way to manoeuvre the goods into the country but with all their ruses, we are still ahead of them no matter what. “But there are known solutions to challenge the nuisance that smuggle pineapple into the country”, he said, advising that “they should desist from all evil acts and find a legitimate means to earn living.” Reacting the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Public Relations Officer at Ogun I Area Command, Abdullahi Maiwada, said 654 bags of coconuts were seized among other Items from smugglers. He explained that coconuts were intercepted at Ipokia axis and other illegal routes at the border, while denying the smuggling of pineapple fruits through the Idiroko Border.
Abdullahi said: “Our borders, both approved and non-approved are properly manned as no right-thinking smuggler could think of smuggling such item in large quantity. “The intention of daredevil smugglers was to smuggle such into Nigeria in defiance to Federal Government’s directive on partial border closure. Smuggling of whatever item is suppressed in Ogun Command to barest minimum.” Nutritionist, doctor comment Meanwhile, a nutrition expert, Dr. Olusola Malomo, has warned Nigerians that food safety could become an issue if they don’t watch the rate of consuming the imported pineapples.
In an interview with Saturday Telegraph, Malomo said: “Number one, one major issue we need to consider with the importation of pineapples is food safety because pineapple is a highly perishable product and the time of transition=, if you look at it, between one place and another, it would have started spoiling. “But because of nature of the bark, that is the skin of the pineapple, you would discover that it still looks greenish. But it is by the time you peel it that you would see it has started decaying and if care is not taken because at the point where it starts changing its physical features could harbour microorganisms so food safety issue is one of them.” As far as Malomo is concerned, there are other issues that have to do with content and the perishable nature of the pineapples and how long they might spend in transit.
“There is also the fact that it is sugary and that apart from the transition and perishable nature, even the vehicles they use in transporting them do not conform to the hygiene standards and could expose people to food poisoning and contamination. And that will now depend on how soon it is purchased by consumers, you know by the time they get to the major markets. There is also the issue of its content. If you check, you will discover that our own local pineapples are bigger and the level of fluctos, that is what the sugar level in pineapples are called, is higher in these imported pineapples so people tend to consume more of these imported ones more than our own conventional pineapples which are bigger and have more fibre,” he added. A medical doctor, Dr Doyin Ogunyemi, also weighed in, saying she doesn’t see any issue with the pineapple as fruit except if genetically-modified or not processed properly. “Pineapple is a fruit. For starters, I don’t know if there is an increase in the importation of pineapple, you would know that. But fruits are vegetable that are generally healthy; they only become a problem if they are either not properly processed or not if they are genetically modified. I can’t tell that either but essentially, fresh fruits, nutritionally grown, naturally grown and hygienically prepared are generally healthy to eat.”
Ogun: We’ll rekindle people’s hopes with 2020 budget –Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration resolved to decentralise preparation for the state’s 2020 budget in order to rekindle the hopes of the people and reawaken their confidence in government. Abiodun, who spoke at the Ogun East Senatorial District town hall meeting held in Ijebu-Ode during the week, restated his government’s commitment to inclusive, participatory and people-centred governance. The meeting, attended by traditional, religious and political leaders as well as representatives of market associations, professional bodies, civil society organisations and student unions, was organised to harness the contributions and inputs of citizens across all the critical sectors of the economy.
Addressing the gathering, which included the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, and the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, the governor declared that people must be allowed to take their rightful place in governance process.
He noted that rather than becoming two different entities, government and the people should be two sides of the same coin while the bond between them should also be strengthened.
Abiodun explained that he decentralised the budget preparation by departing from the practice where people were usually mobilised from the state’s three senatorial districts and gathered at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta for town hall meeting.
According to him, the practice over the years had made it uneasy for some stakeholders and impossible for some others. He added that women and youths, who form the higher percentage of the population and are vital segment for any sustainable development plan, were also put at a disadvantage under the arrangement of the previous administration.
Sanwo-Olu defies rain, leads sanitation exercise
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday defied downpour and led other wives of Lagos State Government officials for a clean-up exercise at Ikeja, saying Lagos women must also take part in the ongoing campaign against indiscriminate waste dumping.
Sanwo-Olu, who vowed to always lead wives of Lagos State government officials on the clean-up exercise and campaign in the state, said it was important to make sure that the environment is clean as; “women are ready to support our husbands to ensure that the ideal Lagos is delivered.”
Speaking before embarking on the clean-up exercise, the governor’s wife described the clean-up as part of activities of the 19th edition of the annual conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), reiterating the commitment of COWLSO in the area of continuous advocacy of cleaner environment initiatives.
She maintained that COWLSO supports the current campaign on proper waste disposal by the government, stressing that it was very important to educate the populace right from the kindergarten to university and the community leaders that cleanliness is close to Godliness.
Sanwo-Olu said the theme of this year’s conference: “Unlearn, Learn And Relearn: 21st Century Women’s T.H.E.M.E.S Perspectives/ Approach,” was carefully selected after rigorous brainstorming sessions, saying that it was designed to empower women with skills to key into emerging opportunities being provided by the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu in the state.
She said: “As it is the tradition of the Conference to strategically empower women to contribute positively to the development of the State and Nigeria at large, this year’s theme was carefully selected in line with the vision and aspiration of the present administration in Lagos State to bring about greater Lagos of our dreams
Abiodun, Osoba, APC caucus meet over Ogun commissioners list
•Ex-gov keeps mum
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, met with members of the state caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the list of his cabinet members and other pertinent issues in the party.
The meeting, which held behind closed doors at the APC state secretariat along Abiola Way, Abeokuta, lasted about four hours. A former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba and serving and former political office holders as well as prominent chieftains of the party, were in attendance. The participants included Senator Tolu Odebiyi, Senator Lanre Tejuoso, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, Prince Segun Adesegun, Chief Bode Mustapha, Hon. Adekunle Adesina, Hon. Titi Oseni-Gomez, Hon. Olumide Osoba, Hon. Adekunle Adeyemi, and Chief Yemi Sanusi. Saturday Telegraph reports that it was the first time both Abiodun and Osoba would attend meeting in the secretariat which was previously under the control of loyalists of the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun. However, Osoba declined to comment on the outcome of the closed door meeting, which came amid growing speculation of rancour over nomination of commissioners and cabinet members of the governor.
But briefing reporters after the meeting at about 7pm, Abiodun said it afforded him the opportunity to formally brief the state caucus on his administration’s activities over the last three and half months. The governor specifically disclosed that the meeting discussed impending plan to appoint caretaker chairmen to run the state’s 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) following the expiration of the tenure of the elected chairmen. “Generally, it was an opportunity for leadership at the caucus level to ventilate and for us as governor to pass information to them.
At the end of the day, we had a very fruitful deliberation,” he stated. Asked if the meeting discussed the list of his commissioners, Abiodun simply said he shared with the participants the process that would require them to also contribute to nomination of candidates for the cabinet. He said: “Yes, it was not on the table for discussion per se; it was part of what I informed the caucus about, that very soon, our cabinet will be formed and I shared with them the process that will take place. “And because I’ve said this government will be participatory, I shared with them the process that would require them to also contribute to that nomination of candidates for commissioners.” Meanwhile, Abiodun has constituted a 51-member Governors’ Elders Council (GEC) comprising of critical stakeholders in the state chapter of APC.
Emir Sanusi lauds Ganduje on free education
In a twist of political events, the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi ii, has not only thumps up the Governor Umar Ganduje new free and compulsory education policy, urging other states to emulate the governor. The Emir also urged other states across the country to copy Kano for humanity sake and posterity purposes.
He congratulates the governor for the initiative, describing it as “greatest moves for serving humanity and I believe that, this is genuinely initiated because of the zeal to serve Kano people and humanity in general. “This is exactly what this country needs.
We need to place greater interest and commitment towards achieving that because education is the bedrock of any society.” What governor is doing, according to him “…is exemplary, genuine and done in the interest of our societal development.
Which other states should copy from His Excellency’s exemplary leadership.” Adding that, it is extremely important for all and sundry to put heads together and contribute their part towards achieving sustainable genuine development in the education sector, which would translate into overall development of the state and the country as a whole.
