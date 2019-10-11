Labour seeks pact to rid Lagos of sex workers

To meet its revenue target, the Nigeria Customs Service has invented out-of-order formula, including raiding car marts, hotels and other locations where smuggled vehicles with no duty payment are believed to be hidden, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Shift in Federal Government’s revenue priority from oil to non-oil sources has put the pressure on a few revenue generating oufits.

Lately, revenue heat has turned to the direction of two predominant government agencies, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS).

Both agencies that are relied on to rake funds for the execution of key provisions contained in the budget have their revenue targets cut out for them.

To meet the targets, and possibly surpass it, which qualify them to earn revenue collection cost ( FIRS seven per cent, Customs four per cent), the agencies have invented unconventional revenue collection methods.

The Nigeria Customs Service did that recently when the Comptroller General, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), led his men to invade car marts and hotels across select locations in Nigeria, thus impounding cars said to have been smuggled into the country without meeting required duty payments.

Revenue target in focus

Over the years, NCS has had the challenge with compliance by many importers. The agency has a history of battling duty payment evasion and under payment by cargo importers.

In most situations, the scenario is aided by customs officials. To ensure reasonable amount is remitted into federation purse, government set a revenue remittance benchmark for NCS.

For 2019 fiscal year, Nigeria Customs Service’s target is N937.28 billion. The figure is contained in the NCS 2019-2021 revenue projection submitted to the National Assembly.

The N937.28 billion target for the 2019 fiscal period is an increase of N21.39 billion over the N915.88 billion approved for the service in 2018 budget.

The service surpassed the N915 billion 2018 revenue target by N37.15 billion as it generated the sum of N1.2 trillion

The 2019 budget has an estimate of N8.83 trillion made up of N4.04 trillion for recurrent expenditure, N2.03 trillion for capital expenditure and N2.14 trillion for debt servicing, among others.

Accordingly, customs revenue projections for 2019 showed that import duty is expected to contribute N603.86 billion, while excise duty and fees/penalties are expected to bring in N60.28 billion and N6.7 billion respectively.

However, the sum of N52.51 billion is expected to be earned from Common External Tariff Levy, while N65.44 billion, N11.27 million and N1.41 billion are expected to come from wheat grain levy, rice levy and cigarette levy respectively.

Also, the service proposed to generate N6.68 billion from 35 per cent automotive levy; N691.17 million from cement levy; N647.7 million from steel levy and N8.05 billion from sugar levy among others.

The service, in the document, declared that it would adopt new measures to improve revenue performance for the 2019 fiscal period.

“Pursuant to the corporate goal ahead, every manifesting opportunity must be utterly exploited while the adoption of new measures that could empower the management of other potential opportunities shall be of concern to the Service.”

Unconventional raids

The management of Customs began raid of locations it believes smuggled vehicles without duty are hidden. From Lagos to Abuja, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger states, operatives of customs have impounded exotic cars believed to have been smuggled into Nigeria without payment of duty.

The Comptroller General had ordered similar raids in 2017 in Abuja. In 2017 customs gave a six-week period to dealers nationwide to step forward and pay duty on vehicles deemed to have been smuggled. As a way of reprieve, it reduced the rate for clearing vehicles and for remedying incomplete vehicle import documents. A number of exotic cars, bullet proof version inclusive, were impounded.

Another raid by the service started recently in Lagos. Various car marts were reportedly raided by operatives of the service for evading duty payment.

In Lagos, where the current car raid kicked off, Comptroller General’s Strike Force and officers attached to the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A’ in Ikeja, Lagos stormed car shops around the Apapa-Oshodi highway in search of smuggled vehicles. Abuja followed suite last week.

Popular Frasier Suites located in Central Business District, Abuja, was raided last Wednesday night. Acting on a tip off, customs alleged that many smuggled cars that had escaped duty payment were hidden in the hotel premises, which at the time of raid had guests. Eleven exotic cars of assorted brands were, according to Customs, concealed in the hotel without duty payment. Customs vowed to sustain the raid, not minding the outrage and condemnation the exercise elicit.

The Service not only insisted that the raid would continue, it justified its action, especially with reference to the night raid at Popular Frasier Suites.

Speaking to New Telegraph via phone, Customs spokesperson, Joseph Attah, said the raid was effected based on reliable tip off. He said some car dealers that had smuggled in cars without duty payment, having realised that Customs was embarking on car raid across car marts, removed such vehicles to the hotel premises.

Attah warned members of the public of the consequence of providing custody for vehicles without duty payment.

“You are aware customs has been visiting car marts across the nation that evaded paying duties on car imported in to the country. We had reliable information that smuggled cars were hidden at the hotel. We removed four exotic cars including a bullet proof car from the hotel. The remaining ones are there and the management of the hotel has given a written assurance to provide their papers to the customs. Before the service went to the hotel, it gave prior notice to the management.

“We want to use this opportunity to warn the public to desist from providing space for keeping smuggled vehicles that have no relevant documents. We are not raiding hotels as some people have erroneously painted. On this particular scenario, there was information that vehicles had been smuggled into this hotel. We visited on tips and the information we got was correct,” Attah explained.

In a follow up statement, the service said: “Our operatives, relying on intelligence that owners of some exotic cars (including bullet proof) without duty payment quickly removed their vehicles from a car mart and took same to Frasier Hotel, Abuja.

“On arrival at the hotel, our operatives interacted with the manager and eventually left with four vehicles, leaving six behind, while expecting the manager to provide the keys to the cars left behind. However, the manager, this morning, gave a written undertaking to produce customs vehicle duty payment documents to support his claim that the vehicles were not smuggled,” it added.

Attah assured prompt release of the vehicles as soon as evidence of appropriate duty payment is presented.

The Ali had told members of the National Assembly that the agency had been generating average revenue of between N4.7 billion and N5.8 billion daily since the borders were closed.

Way forward

There are inherent gaps to be filled to halt repeat of raids and badging into business premises by law enforcement unit of the Customs. Vehicles importers are duty bound by law to pay correct duty on imported vehicles to Customs.

Attempt to evade this responsibility enables Customs to device all means in retrieving the payment. Evasion of duty isn’t possible without the input of Customs men. Men and officers of the establishment aid duty payment evasion having been settled by car importers with a fraction of the amount. Corruption is still massive in Customs formation. This has its root from poor remuneration. The four per cent cost of revenue collected, penciled down for spread across ranks and file of officers remain unaccounted for over the years.

Without an enhanced package for customs, the men and officers will continuously indulge in aiding smuggling without duty payment.

Last line

Government has obligation to provide services for its citizens. The resources to actualise this has to come from taxes, Custom excise duty and for the agency to hit its revenue target, every means possible within the law must be applied.

