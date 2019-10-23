Lafarge refutes reports on alleged SEC probe

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) recently marked 30 years of policing the banking space as a risk minimiser with challenges amidst modest achievements. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Depositors’ confidence in banking system has travelled full cycle to settle at 100 per cent, courtesy of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Prior to now, what held was depositors’ pervasive apathy. Of course, this stemmed from deep mistrust in anything, and everything the bank represents.

In the past, banks rarely enjoyed depositors’ absolute confidence. Then, when a bank strayed into insolvency, and eventually goes under,depositors are exposed to financial quagmires and unmitigated shocks.

Things have, however, changed in rapid sequences over time. The sbanking watchdogs, NDIC and CBN, have painstakingly been carrying out strict policing of the sector with updated reforms and rules that sync with best global practices.

Today, thanks to NDIC and CBN, no depositor loses his/ her entire deposit to a bank in the event of a collapse. A seamless acquisition process, which guarantees a stronger, healthy bank, to automatically acquire a failing bank’s liability and assets, has solved, hitherto nightmares associated with failed banks.

A very recent scenario was former Diamond Bank that was acquired by Access Bank Plc. Depositors with defunct Diamond Bank, in a seamless switchover, have continued transactions with Access Bank.

In all, NDIC’s role of insuring depositors’ fund and paying insured deposit sum to depositors in the event of a bank failing has deepened confidence in the banking sector.

For NDIC, which plays the pivotal role of an insurer in the banking sector, it has been 30 years of guaranteeing safety, confidence retention in banking sector.

Beginning from last weekend to, the Corporation called out banking and finance stakeholders, policy makers, heads of relevant agencies and media for a stock taking session in the last 30 years of its existence, the needed gaps to fill in moving banking sector to enviable height.

The anniversary was loaded with activities and featured a lecture delivered by the guest speaker, a former Managing Director of Access Bank, Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhede.

The Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, a special guest and other top dignitaries including the CBN Deputy Governor (Corporate Services), Mr. Edward Adamu, Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II); Emir of Kazaure, Najib Hussaini Adamu and past managing directors and staff of the corporation and other eminent personalities in banking and finance sector examined germane issues critical to regulating banking sector in a modern trend.

Modest achievements amid challenges:

Thirty years breath-taking journey in life of an organisation meant to police finance sector whose players include 24 medium and large sizes, 918 microfinance banks, 34 primary mortgage banks and two NIBs isn’t by any means a light burden.

Since its inception, the Corporation has adjusted to economic realities and yearnings of depositors as occasion demands.

To retain and deepen confidence in banking, NDIC, over the years, reviewed and varied maximum Deposit Insurance Coverage (DIC) in tandem with economic realities.

From low DIS amount of N50,000.00 per depositor per deposit money bank (DMB) at inception, to N200,000.00 in 2006, the coverage amount a depositor stands to claim in the event of bank failure progressively moved to N500,000.00 2010.

Similarly, maximum coverage per depositor of PMBs/MFBs was increased from N100, 000.00 in 2006 to N200, 000.00 in 2010. Coverage per depositor per PMB had since been increased to N500, 000.00 to reflect the increased deposits structure in the sub-sector and to stimulate mortgage savings.

To date, the NDIC has paid a cumulative sum of over N8.25 billion as insured amount to 442,999 depositors of closed DMBs; paid over N2.97 billion to 83,415 depositors of closed MFBs, and over N70.53 million paid to 869 depositors of closed PMBs.

DIS amount isn’t foreclosed. The Corporation reiterated that its upward review is subject to inter-play of factors and other considerations.

In the area of supervision of banking sector, which it co-undertake with the CBN, through off-site and on-site examinations of banks, the corporation has fared well.

Mallam Umaru Ibrahim, NDIC Managing Director/CEO, said modest achievement had been recorded. The supervision, he said, enabled NDIC and CBN examiners to detect bank ills at embryonic stage.

“The collaboration between CBN and NDIC over the years has reduced the bank examination cycle, enhanced monetary policy; promoted safe and sound banking practices as well as assist in resolving troubled financial institutions. NDIC and CBN proactively respond to developments and challenges in banking operations through appropriate policy framework which have produced great results in the interest of the banking industry.

“The success recorded by the corporation in this area include Adoption of Risk-Based Supervision Framework, Development of Framework for Early Warning Signals to detect problem banks, Development of Framework for the Identification and measurement of Systemically Important Banks (SIBs) and Articulation of a Framework for the Provision of Financial and Technical Assistance to deserving Insured Institutions,” he said.

On bank liquidation, the Corporation from 1994 to date liquidated 53 DMBs, 325 MFBs and 51 PMBs. These were smoothly affected without disruption to the nation’s payment system. It has recovered a cumulative amount of over N29.112 billion from debtors of DMBs in-liquidation. N129.10 million was realized from debtors of failed MFBs, while that of PMBs stood at N300 million.

On assets realisation, the sum of N21.502 billion was collected from the disposal of physical assets of closed DMBs, while N404.74 million and N78.17 million were realised in respect of MFBs and PMBs, respectively.

The agency has its fair share of challenges. Thirty years of its existence, there are still handful of Nigerians that are not aware of its existence and what the agency represents. Another area of challenge face by NDIC is getting its legislation endorsed by the National Assembly timely. This is one area of recurring challenge which may not be trashed out expeditiously as NDIC would want it.

Review of Act, panacea to effective monitoring:

An important organisation like NDIC must have its statues, laws reviewed constantly in tandem with realities of time. This is not so with NDIC and other key finance agency in Nigeria.

For instance, there has been subsisting bill, NDIC Act amendment, pending at the National Assembly.

Speaking on the economic importance of the bill recently in an interview with an online medium, Ibrahim regretted that the bill was yet to be passed.

“The NDIC, like any other organisation, has challenges. We are still operating with an Act, which may not anticipate what will happen in view of the dynamic nature of the financial system.

“One of these is the protracted legal and litigations by owners of banks. Remedies have been articulated in the Bill before the National Assembly to address some of these challenges. The Bill was with the previous National Assembly, which could not finalise the process for its passage. We hope this current Assembly will be able to do it,” Umaru said.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawal, has given assurance that the Act will receive prompt attention in no distant time when lawmakers resume plenary session. Prolonged delay in attending to such an important piece of legislation such as NDIC represents could cripple its core mandate as a risk minimizer and stabiliser of banking sector.

Tackling emerging challenges

By a consensus opinion, speakers at the 30th anniversary celebration were of the view that it has performed creditably well in policing banking space thus far.

However, they are of view that time is evolving with unpredictable challenges. The sophistication with which current banking is being practiced is dictating pace of the sector. The trend is bound to throw up more challenges for NDIC and CBN to grapple.

The guest lecturer, Aig- Imoukhede, alluded to this in his paper titled: “Emerging Corporate Governance and Risk Management Issues in Banking.”

“While I have been clear that I believe the progress we have made over the last decade has been significant, I also know that we continue to face new risks every day and it is the risks of the future that I spend most of my time thinking about. I am confident that the industry and its regulators have evolved significantly and matured in the last decade, but if you ask me whether I consider the corporate governance and risk management that exists in the Nigerian banking sector today as fit for purpose for our future banking sector, then my answer is a loud NO.

He admonished both NDIC and CBN as regulators of a systemically important sector to constantly have evolving view of the future and understand the emerging trends, technologies and disruptive business models that it will bring.

Last Line

Thirty years is a milestone, no doubt. But, going forward, the corporation in its next phase of journey should strive to fill identified gaps by increasing the insured coverage beyond the current N500,000 maximum threshold

Like this: Like Loading...