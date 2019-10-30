Lagos Assembly, Ambode battle over probe

The immediate past governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode is under fire over his stewardship in the state. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE writes on his summon, today, by the Lagos State House of Assembly over alleged financial misappropriation and unauthorised spending and the ex-governor’s push for legal cover at the court

he current political predicament of the immediate past governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, was predictable, going by the intrigues and shenanigans that trailed his failed bid for a second term in office.

From the look of things, the cloud appears hazy for the former governor who, when the going was good, stood out as the poster boy of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) given the accolades that greeted his performance in office.

Former first lady in the state and the incumbent lawmaker representing Lagos Central, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said of the immediate past governor prior to the governorship primaries that claimed Ambode’s aspiration that: “You (Governor Ambode) have done very credibly and even on our way here just seeing the masses have somewhere to go to is a testimony of how you really want to improve the lives of the common man.

“I want to congratulate you and pray that your next term in office will be better than this because they say that the glory of the latter house will be greater than the former.”

But all those have changed with the outcome of the primaries that produced the incumbent, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who eventually became the governor after a landslide victory over his opponents.

In the latter part of his administration, the Lagos State House of Assembly had its hands clutched on Ambode’s neck over the 2019 budget and it was no surprise that the ex-governor couldn’t sign the appropriation law till he vacated office in May. Of course, the issues dragged beyond his stay in office and the state lawmakers are battle ready and positioned themselves to rattle Ambode for the next four years.

Latest summon

In a widely publicised advertisement last Sunday in some national dailies, including Sunday Telegraph, the Lagos State House of Assembly issued a second summons to the former governor to appear before the House ad hoc committee set up to investigate allegations of financial misappropriation during his administration.

The invitation was titled, “Notice of Summons: Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (the former Governor of Lagos State),” and signed by the Clerk of the House, Mr. A. A. Sanni. The former governor was reminded in the new summon of the importance of appearing before the House to shed light on a five-point infraction raised by the Assembly.

The fresh notice stated, “The Lagos State House of Assembly, pursuant to Section 129 (1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), hereby summons His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the former Governor of Lagos State (May, 2015 – May, 2019) to appear before the Committee of the House on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja by 1 pm.”

The listed infractions the ex-governor was asked to clarify included: (1) Unauthorised discounting of promissory note; (2) Purchase of 820 buses by his administration without due authorisation; (3) Misappropriation of Special Expenditure Funds; (4) Improper implementation of the Appropriation Law; and (5) Non-adherence to the Financial Regulations of the state.

According to the notice of summon, Ambode was asked to provide the Assembly’s committee with documents to justify that the above transactions did not violate constitutional provisions.

“You are kindly requested to furnish the committee with 15 copies each of all relevant document(s) relating to the issues raised through the Office of the Clerk of the House on or before Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

“It is pertinent to state that your presence at the proposed meeting would give you the opportunity to shed light on issues that are material to the investigation,” the statement read.

When the going was good

For the better part of his tenure as governor, Ambode enjoyed a roller coaster relationship with the 40-man state legislature. Up until the second term debacle reared its head up, the executive-legislature cordiality was at the best.

The lawmakers in the 8th Assembly approved his budgets, passed many executive bills into law, raised several motions to support the administration and some of them practically turned publicists of Ambode’s policies and agenda, describing him as the poster boy of good governance. Even the state chapter of the APC and its leaders coined a sobriquet for the ex-governor, Governor-General.

Timeline of crises

While the web of crisis between Ambode and the APC dominated legislature can be intrinsically linked to the aftermath of the governorship primaries, the first fisticuff between the duo occurred in the dispute over the state’s 2019 budget.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and his colleagues had called to question the decision of the ex-governor for not following the tradition of laying the budget before the House and for allegedly spending funds which were not appropriated for, stating that the governor’s action was a violation of the constitution.

Obasa said: “The most important thing is that we should let the people know that a budget that has yet to be approved was being spent, which was why we could not attend to the governor on the budget on Monday 21, January.

“The point has been made that there must be something before the House before you can commence expenditure. We want to call on the governor to come within a week to explain himself…We can start gathering signatures for impeachment. We can wait till another time,” he said.

Just after that, the Assembly raised issues over Ambode’s alleged abandonment of N7 billion Ultra-modern cardio renal centre in Gbagada. The lawmakers said despite the huge tax payers’ money used to procure the facility, there was shortage of manpower, non-functioning ambulances, insecurity, unequipped laboratories and more importantly, abandonment of multi-billion naira cardio renal facility started by his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola.

On the sides of Assembly’s probe, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had frozen three bank accounts containing a total of N9.9bn linked to Ambode following the ruling of Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos. But the former governor said he had no N9.9bn in his personal accounts.

While the dust generated by the N9.9bn scam allegation was yet to settle, the Assembly also flagged the procurement of 820 buses by the administration of Ambode. Hence, it set up a committee to investigate the purchase of the buses, saying it was important to investigate the purchase of the buses out of the 5,000 buses proposed by Ambode for mass transit in the state, but which was purchased despite objection by the House of Assembly.

In a motion titled, ‘Lagos State House of Assembly Motion Number 2,’ the member representing Eti Osa 2, Gbolahan Yishawu, stated that the then administration proposed to spend N17bn to purchase the buses in the 2017 budget, which was not approved by the Assembly.

The ad hoc committee subsequently summoned Ambode and his commissioners about two weeks ago threatening to issue a bench warrant for their arrest if they failed to appear before it, While his ex-aides, commissioners for Finance, Economic Planning, Justice and Attorney General, and Permanent Secretary, Economic Planning, appeared before the committee, the former governor was nowhere to be found.

Ambode fights back

Perhaps not ready to present himself before the panel, the former governor on Tuesday, less than 24-hours to his summon date, dragged the Lagos State House of Assembly to the Lagos High Court in Ikeja to contest the constitutionality of the probe of the buses which were procured by his administration.

Based on the suit, the Lagos High Court in Ikeja on Tuesday ordered the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa to appear before it in connection with the ongoing probe of procurement of 820 buses by Ambode.

Clearly, there is more to come in the unfolding battle between Ambode and the state legislators. No doubt, the Assembly has the power to investigate the former governor just as Ambode rightly deserves approaching the court.

Regardless of the hues and cries, since Ambode is not the first governor in the state to experience legislative investigation, it is inferred in some quarters that the settlement mechanism used then should be adopted now, and that is when the intervention of the party’s national leader and former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu comes handy.

