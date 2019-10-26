Lagos needs N80bn to revamp health sector

The Lagos State Government has said it needs about N80 billion in its health sector to guaranteefirstclasshealthservice delivery for residents in the state, disclosing that about 66 per cent of Lagosians can’t afford basic health care service.

Speaking with journalists on the blueprint of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration on the sector, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the state government planned to build general hospitals in all the 57 local government and local council development areas (LCDAs), to enable more residents to have access to health services.

The commissioner, who confirmed that most health facilities in the state are in deplorable state, said that efforts are ongoing to revamp the health sector and make Lagos a centre of medical excellence by tackling the problem from the base and the apex. Part of the reforms to be introduced in the health sector, Abayomi said was the construction of health facilities’ buildings, saying henceforth the buildings meant for health facilities would be designed and handled by experts with proven track records.

“Health facility buildings are not what any contractor can handle. In developed world, people go to the university to study how health facilities are designed and constructed.

The echo design and other features must be unique and unlike other buildings, we are designing the blue print to redesign our facilities,” he said.

To address the problem of brain drain in the health sector, the Lagos State Government says it is training medical professionals as well as developing a blueprint in building primary and secondary healthcare facilities in the state. According to him, Nigeria was suffering from a huge brain drain, adding that the state government was committed to training medical professionals in its primary health care centres across the state.

The commissioner said it was only through the collective efforts of governments, social welfare and collaboration of stakeholders that Universal health coverage could be achieved for the less privileged, adding that only 33 per cent of the residents could afford the health insurance scheme.

