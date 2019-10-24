Lagos: One dies as five vehicles crash on Otedola Bridge

At least one person died while a woman was injured yesterday in a multiple-accident on the popular Otedola Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This was even as the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) said that out of the over 100 accidents recorded on Lagos roads, 50 per cent occurred on the Otedola Bridge.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a Toyota Hilux with registration number KRD 797 XN, died instantly while the injured woman was rescued from the crashed vehicle.

For hours, emergency responders tried to extricate the body of the Hilux driver trapped under the vehicles. The recovery operation and management of the scene led to gridlock which lasted several hours.

The LASEMA General Manager (GM), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that one person died in the accident, which involved five vehicles.

The GM said the identity of the dead driver was yet to be ascertained.

He said: “A yet-to-be-identified male driver of the crushed Toyota Hilux lost his life, while a woman, identified as Toyin, was trapped in the Hilux and later rescued.

“The trapped adult female who was rescued and extricated by the LASEMA team was handed over to the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) which administered first aid treatment while ensuring she was lucid all through administration of the treatment before being transferred to the Trauma Centre at the Old Toll Gate at 7up.

“The yet-to-be-identified adult male who lost his life in the incident while driving the said Toyota Hilux with registration number KRD 797 XN had his remains bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for proper disposal.

“Recovery of the five vehicles involved in the accident, which included a DAF truck with registration number LSD742 XK (Lagos); Toyota Sienna Space Bus with registration number NEN 16 XQ (Anambra State); Ogun State Bus Mass Transit Scheme, EPE 679 XT and a bus (OG L112), was coordinated by LASEMA’s Director of Operations, Mr. Akinsanya Olatunde (an engineer).”

Speaking on the statistic of accident recorded on Lagos roads, Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency was worried over increasing accidents involving articulated trucks, lamenting that motorists and other road users needed to be safety conscious.

The GM, who blamed the cause of the accident on negligence on the part of the motorists, warned that it would begin enforcement on road worthiness of vehicles.

