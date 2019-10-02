Lagos: Police arrest bank robber, recover four guns, ammunition

D

etectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have foiled a bank robbery at Olorunsogo, Mushin area of the Lagos metropolis.

The police also recovered four locally-made guns and live ammunition from the suspected robbers.

It was learnt that the four robbers rode to the bank on two motorcycles, but they were resisted by policemen from Olosan Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Ayodele Arogbo.

After the dust had settled, one of the suspects, identified as Mahmoud Mohammed (25), was arrested. Others, the police said, escaped with bullets wounds. The incident occurred about 3.50p.m on September 24.

The DPO, who was on a surveillance patrol of Olorunsogo area, came across the suspects on two motorbikes with each bike carrying a passenger. But fortunately, Mohammed was arrested.

After the suspect was arrested, four locally-made short guns and 45 live ammunition were recovered from him.

The suspect claimed that they were going for a robbery operation an undisclosed bank in the area.

During interrogation, Mohammed confessed that he was a member of a four-man robbery gang which specialised in robbing banks and bank customers in and outside Lagos.

The suspect said they had successfully robbed many victims based on the information on such victims’ bank transactions.

He said: “Once a customer withdraws money from the bank, we will monitor and confirm it was a huge withdrawal. We will then trail such person to his house and rob him or her. We have successfully done that several times. Recently, we robbed a woman at Ijegun using the same method but with didn’t hurt her.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest.

He said the police had since commenced investigation into the matter in order to arrest other suspects at large.

Elkana said the suspect would be transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigation.

