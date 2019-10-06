News
Lake Chad: NAF eliminates scores of Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorists
T
he Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, said its sustained onslaught against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast of the country has again yielded significant results with the destruction of another ISWAP hideout and neutralisation of several of their fighters at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.
It said the airstrike was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday, October 4, after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops’ positions.
Consequently, the ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack identified compounds within the settlement.
A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director NAF Public Relations and Information said: “Overhead the target area, scores of ISWAP fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms.
“The aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.
“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”
News
David Cameron: Jonathan stopped us from rescuing Chibok girls
D
avid Cameron, former British Prime Minister, has alleged that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did not give enough support to Britain during the abduction of 274 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State.
The abduction, which took place on April 14, 2014, had sparked a global outrage following which the international community offered to assist Nigeria.
In ‘For The Record’, his memoirs, Cameron, who was in office at the time of the incident, said British troops traced the location of some of the victims and offered to help but Jonathan refused.
The former UK leader’s claim comes two years after the Observer newspaper reported that Nigeria shunned international offers to rescue the girls. While Nigeria welcomed an aid package and assistance from the US, the UK and France in looking for the girls, it viewed any action to be taken against kidnapping as a “national issue.”
“Iraq wasn’t the only place we would need our military to counter this extremist menace. Boko Haram in Nigeria was linked to al-Qaeda, and believed Western education and lifestyles were a sin (the meaning behind its name). It too wanted to institute a caliphate, and like ISIS it would use whatever barbaric means it thought necessary,” Cameron wrote in his memoirs.
“In early 2014, a group of its fighters centred the government secondary school in the village of Chibok, seizing 276 teenage girls. They were taken to camps deep in the forest. The Christians among them were forced to convert to Islam. Many were sold as slaves, entering the same endless violent nightmare the Yazidi women suffered.
“As ‘Bring Back Our Girls’ campaign spread across the world, we embedded a team of military and intelligence experts in Nigeria, and sent spy planes and Tornadoes with thermal imaging to search for the missing girls. And, amazingly, from the skies above a forest three times the size of Wales, we managed to locate some of them.
“But Nigeria’s president, Goodluck Jonathan, seemed to be asleep at the wheel. When he eventually made a statement, it was to accuse the campaigners of politicising the tragedy. And absolutely crucially, when we offered to help rescue the girls we had located, he refused.”
Online news portal, TheCable said Ikechukwu Eze, spokesman of Jonathan, could not be reached for his reaction to the former British Prime Minister’s claims.
Cameron also said the Nigerian army was unable to participate in operations the US and UK forces organised for the rescue of Chibok schoolgirls because of “politically appointed generals”.
The ex-British Prime Minister wrote on how the Archbishop of Canterbury was contacted to assist during the intervention in Nigeria.
“We had to play the long game focusing on a much bigger training effort for the Nigerian military and intelligence forces and trying to promote more energetic leaders from the younger generation. The Archbishop of Canterbury, as an expert on Nigeria, could be particularly useful on this and I invited him to join our NSC discussion,” he wrote.
“Some of the girls have managed to escape over the following four years, and others have been released, but over a hundred are still missing. Once again the combination of lslamist extremism and bad governance proved fatal.
“How did I feel about all this at the end of 2014? The answer is, depressed. ISIS now occupied an area larger than Britain. A similar brand of terrorism was being wrought by Boko Haram in West Africa), another ISIS affiliate in North Africa, and by al-Shabab (‘the youth’) in East Africa, while related groups were springing up in the Philippines, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Caucasus. There seemed to be no stopping an evil ideology that seduced minds from the badlands of Syt’tato bedrooms in Birmingham. When I spoke about the challenge publicly, I tried to remain measured and resolute. But privately did asked myself, would we ever be able to defeat this thing?”
A total of 112 Chibok schoolgirls have remained unaccounted for. The government of President Muhammadu Buhari secured the release of more than 100 while 57 managed to escape.
News
70% debt service unsustainable, Nigeria may default –Experts
T
he recent announcement by the World Bank Vice-President for Africa, Hafez Ghanem, that the global financial institution is in talks with the Nigerian authorities for as much as $2.5 billion in a new tranche of concessionary lending to Africa’s most populous country has reignited a fresh alarm over the country’s debt servicing obligation, which gulped 70 per cent of the total government revenue in 2018.
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the debt servicing obligation will further increase to 80 per cent of Nigeria’s total national revenue in 2023.
As at March 2019, Nigeria’s total foreign debt stood at $25.6 billion (N7.8 trillion) while domestic debt was $55.6 billion (N17 trillion). Foreign debt constituted 31.5 per cent of the total debt stock while domestic debt constituted 68 per cent. Nigeria’s debt profile increased by 12.25 per cent last year to N24.387 trillion by March 2019. As at December 31, 2018, Nigeria’s debt profile had risen by N2.66 trillion from N21.725 trillion as at December 2017 to N24.387 trillion within the one year period.
Debt servicing will gulp N2.144 trillion or over 24 per cent of the N8.916 trillion budgeted for this year. This is 6.46 per cent higher than N2.013 trillion used to offset debt obligations in 2018.
Recall that the IMF Senior Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Nigeria, Mr. Amine Mati, had, last year, warned fiscal and monetary authorities that “debt servicing, which currently takes about 50 per cent of the country’s revenue, is certainly high.”
Mati had in his warnings noted that interest payment had become a major challenge as “a lot more of the resources are going into paying interests and there is less to spend on capital expenditure.”
The IMF chief advised that massive revenue mobilisation remained the only way to address the challenge, but noted that Nigeria was not doing well enough in that regard.
Commenting on the country’s debt profile, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the country has a revenue problem, not a debt problem. To this end, the Federal Government recently announced a proposed increase in value-added tax (VAT), re-introduced the Federal Highway Tax (Tollgates fee) to shore up revenue.
However, expressing concern over the debt servicing crisis, Managing Director of Afrinvest Securities Ltd, Ayodeji Ebo, noted that if the government continues at the present state, it will not be able to meet its debt obligations.
Stating that the government needs to look at the areas where it is channelling the funds from its borrowings, he advised that they be channelled into productive areas.
“If they (government) continue to go at this rate, not channelling the funds into productive areas, then very soon, our revenue will not be able to cover our debt,” he said.
Ego urged the government to restructure and re-strategize such that the amount that is being borrowed is used as equity in most of the infrastructure project that is being spent on.
He described the debt servicing ratio as “really worrisome and pathetic.”
“We are not talking about paying the principal; we are spending 68 per cent of our income on servicing alone. It is very obvious why we are not growing. If we keep servicing debt with 68 per cent of our income, then other projects will suffer. Now that minimum wage has increased, if debt servicing is 68 per cent to revenue and another 30 per cent is for personnel cost, then what is left?” he queried.
Speaking last week in Enugu, at the National Convention of World Igbo Assembly (WIA), the worldwide umbrella organisation of Ndigbo in the Diaspora, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, expressed serious concern over the situation, saying the implication is that the country will get to a point that its revenue will no longer be able service its debt, “so very soon, we will be re-colonised by our creditors in the same way they are doing in Africa”.
He further said: “So our economy is going down, the new industries which are being built by Europe and America in Africa, none is being cited in Nigeria. Nobody comes here to invest.”
Also, speaking last Tuesday, in Lagos at The Covenant Christian Centre’s annual Independence Anniversary event tagged: “The Platform”, Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi expressed worry over the country’s rising debt profile which is taking away 70 per cent of Nigeria’s national annual national revenue, saying the real problem is that the country has nothing to show for it.
Speaking on the state of the nation, Obi insisted that loans taken from foreign countries and international financial institutions had not impacted on Nigeria’s economic growth, saying while other nations would borrow to embark on development projects, the reverse is the case with Nigeria as it borrowed to consume, a situation which had made growth impossible.
He said the debt service ratio to Nigeria’s revenue is dangerously too high.
In economics and government finance, a country’s debt service ratio is the ratio of its debt service payments (principal + interest) to its export earnings. A country’s international finances are healthier when this ratio is low. For most countries the ratio is between 0 and 20 per cent.
The former Anambra State governor said the country spent over N1.6 trillion and N2.9 trillion to service her debts in 2017 and 2018 respectively; yet, there was nothing tangible that could be pointed to as the gains of foreign loans as more people continue to live in extreme poverty in Nigeria.
However, speaking at the same event on the topic: “Re-Designing the Nigerian Economy with New Ideas”, Professor Chukwuma Soludo said: “Abuja cannot pay its bills. We have to get to serious work. Abuja as it is today, is chocking.”
Also, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said Nigeria’s 70 per cent debt service ratio to revenue is unsustainable and far above the average revenue spent by West African countries on external debt servicing is 17 per cent.
“This is high and even higher in Nigeria which spends about 70 per cent revenue on external debt servicing,” it said.
It added that with the increasing domestic debt burden, the percentage of revenues spent on debt servicing in Nigeria was even higher.
To ease her mounting debt burden, Nigeria has sought more credit with low interest and long repayment periods from institutions including the World Bank and the African Development Bank.
Nigeria, which vies with South Africa as Africa’s biggest economy, has made a sluggish recovery since a 2016 contraction, with gross domestic product expanding only 1.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, slowing for the third consecutive quarter. The World Bank in April lowered its 2019 growth forecast for Nigeria to 2.1 per cent from 2.2 per cent.
In an interview in Abuja, Ghanem said: “The current economic performance of Nigeria is not enough to reduce poverty. We need to accelerate growth.”
News
Group pushes for Igbo unity, political relevance
An Igbo interest group, Ndi-Igbo United Forum (NUF), has called on all groups championing the cause of the people from South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria to eschew rivalry and work for the unity and progress of the zone.
NUF Acting President- General, Godson Ezenagu, who made the call in Enugu, weekend, also declared that his group, was poised to re-launch Igbo back to the decision-making level in Nigeria.
Ezenagu, who spoke during a media briefing after he was unveiled as the leader of the group, alongside other national executives, at their general meeting in Enugu, stated that NUF was pained by the absence of Igbo man at the top echelon of government or security agency in the country, blaming the development on lack of cohesion and in-fighting among Ndigbo.
He noted that NUF emerged in response to the gap that had been created by lack of unity among Ndigbo.
He added that the new group would deploy non-confrontational and non-violent means to return the Igbo to her rightful place in Nigeria.
“We formed this organization to bring love, togetherness and progress to Igboland; to unite the Igbo as one under an umbrella of unity, for us to be able to move forward and fight for what is due to us.
“We do not have the President, we do not have the Vice president, we do not have the SGF, and we do not have any representative at the national Assembly leadership. That is because Ndigbo lacks unity and coherence.
“If we fight with one voice, we are bound to be listened to,” he said.
The Chairman of Board of Trustees of the group, Hon Chinedu Mba, told journalists that NUF worldwide had been duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a socio-political organization, adding that with the organization in place, peace and unity would soon return to Igboland.
He noted that the organization would partner with all other Igbo groups to enable them achieve their goals, especially as regards fighting for the general welfare of Ndigbo among other things, unifying Ndigbo under the Forum and maintaining non-violent approach in all their activities among others.
News
Nov LG polls: I won’t impose candidates on people, anoint any successor in 2023 –Ortom
Ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday said he will not impose any candidate on the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP). Besides, he declared that he would not anoint a candidate for the seat of governor of the state come 2023 general elections. He urged PDP members and other Benue people to regard anyone who claims to be his ‘anointed’ candidate as a liar.
Governor Ortom gave the assurance at the PDP State Secretariat in Makurdi, the state capital, while addressing the expanded caucus meeting of the party. He stated that respect for zoning was the only thing that could engender unity and team spirit in the party, stressing that stakeholders from the 23 local government areas should deliberate on the zoning arrangement and submit their reports to the party secretariat for consideration. “People who are not from zoning should not contest as chairman or councillor.
Let there be only those who are within the zone contest to avoid waste of money and time. “During screening, if you are not a product of zoning, you will be screen out or disqualified. ..all stakeholders in the local government should be involved in zoning.
Don’t go and do a mushroom zoning and bring it here, we will not accept it. “I’m not going to impose any chairman on you.
If anybody said that I’m the candidate, tell that person he is a liar, I’m NOT. Let the people do it,” he said. The governor maintained that any contestant who is not from where the position of chairman or councillor is zoned should not bother to contest, saying such an aspirant would be disqualified by the party during screening. He warned against imposition of candidates for the council polls in whatever guise, pointing out that the will of the people must be allowed to prevail to save the party from implosion
News
Group alleges fresh plot to tarnish Osinbajo’s reputation
•Lists cabal in Presidency, APC South-West leaders as masterminds
A
political group under the aegis of the Initiative to Save Democracy (ISD) yesterday alleged fresh plot to tarnish the image of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, saying there is a new calculated attempt by the cabal in collusion with some South West leaders to peddle outright falsehood, fake news and lies against the Vice President.
According to the group, the cabal’s plan is to oust Osinbajo before the 2023 elections, adding that part of the strategies is to distract him with unfounded allegations and dissemination of fake news aimed tarnishing his image on a weekly basis.
The group in a statement, issued on Saturday and signed by Peter Oladele, Secretary of ISD, said it has reliable information that the cabal will stop at nothing to distract the Vice President from doing his job.
The group said the cabals are working tirelessly to malign the Vice President’s reputation and integrity after they could not find any evidence of wrongdoing against him on the recent allegations.
The group said: “The first thing they attempted to do was to destroy the relationship between the President and the Vice President but that has not worked despite deploying different strategies from inside and outside.
“Then they tried to malign the Vice President’s reputation by throwing up all sorts of trumped (up) charges against him but with no evidence of wrongdoing that soon crumbled.
“They even referred to the N5.8 billion NEMA Emergency Intervention, the N90 billion FIRS Campaign Fund and other fake news but all those failed too because they were fake news from the beginning. They even went after those who have backed the Vice President,” the statement said.
The group said that having failed in the moves to rubbish Osinbajo’s personality, the cabal is cooking (up) more fake news and lies against the VP and this time it’s in conjunction with South West leaders.
The group added: ”In the coming days and week, there will be fake news and lies about the Vice President in the media and social media space yet again, most of it fabricated by the cabal and some people who claim to be South West leaders led by a former governor of Lagos who is afraid of VP’s rising profile.
“Their plan is to oust him in time before the 2023 elections which is still very far away.
“The plan of the cabal is to ensure that they distract the Vice President every week with some fake news. What this will ultimately mean is that instead of him to focus on the work he is doing for Nigeria, he will be concerned about the fake news and lies.”
The group said it is too early for the cabal to be scheming about 2023 when we are in 2019 with a lot of work to be done by the present administration. “I think they should leave politics for now and allow the President and Vice President to concentrate on the work at hand.
“They were elected to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians and they should be allowed to deliver their mandate instead of pushing politics into their faces. We urge Nigerians not to distract themselves with negative politics,” the group said.
The group said that the cabal was not comfortable with the cordial relationship between the President and his Vice which was demonstrated publicly during the Independence Day celebration on October 1.
“Their renewed anger at the Vice President stemmed from the showing he enjoyed with his boss during the Independence Day celebration. The cabal said the two of them appeared to still enjoy a very healthy relationship as they were seen talking and laughing at something the President had said at different times.
“They will stop at nothing to make Prof. Osinbajo look bad in the eyes of President Muhammadu Buhari, his boss. They also don’t like the fact that he has restated his loyalty to serve Nigeria and serve his boss, these are some of the things getting them angry,” the group said.
News
Ndiegoro police brutality: Victims beg Ikpeazu to make panel report public
R
esidents of Ndiegoro community in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State whose houses were recently burnt and vandalized by suspected policemen have asked the Abia Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu to make public the panel of inquiry report to avert future occurrence.
Recall that Sunday Telegraph reported the killing of a police officer by some suspected armed robbers/cultists in one of the streets in Ndiegoro which led some suspected police officers to go on rampage burning and looting houses in retaliation for their murdered colleague.
A total of nine buildings were burnt and several others vandalized by the suspected policemen in areas like: Okojumbo Street, Anaba Street and Degema Street all in Ndiegoro with another building in Uzomkpa Street in Owerri-Aba axis also affected.
The Abia State Police Command through the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, has since denied police involvement in the burning and looting of residents buildings and property claiming that police cannot do such terrible thing.
Reacting to the claims and counter claims, the Abia State Government issued a statement that it has set up a five man panel of inquiry, who were given two weeks to submit their findings on the remote and immediate causes of the incident that led to the burning of houses and looting of property of Ndiegoro residents.
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in a statement made available to newsmen by the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, directed the panel to also establish and evaluate properties lost as a result of the alleged extra-judicial action by the police.
Okiyi-Kalu named a former Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Ikpeazu, Chief (Dr) Ukpai Agwu Ukpai as the chairman of the panel while Rev. (Dr) Ogboso Ejindu of the Assemblies of God Church, Aba was named as the secretary.
News
Don’t politicize Nigeria’s security challenges –Omo-Agege
Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has admonished Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings, to join hands with the present administration to solve the security challenges facing the country.
Omo-Agege who spoke in Abuja at a national discourse on ‘Peace, Security, Unity and National Reconciliation’ organised by the Global Initiative for African Development (GIFAD), urged politicians to stop politicising security issues, stressed the need for all hands to be deck to proffer solutions
The senator who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Security, Col. Melvin Usman (rtd), said that rather than brood and curse over the insecurity in the land, all well meaning Nigerians should join hands together with the government to proffer solutions.
“These vices are creations of men and as such the solutions cannot be above man. As we know, internal security is mainly exclusive to the central government, and the President has stated that the federal government is addressing the issue with the governments of the states. at all levels. For the states themselves they can pursue policies that emphasize on those good things that bind us together and avoid those that tend to divide us.
“This should be the same for all types of groups in Nigeria, be they ethnic, religious. Civil Society Organisations. Non-Governmental Organisations, student groups and all other forms of pressure groups. Even with the private sector, it is a veritable form of social responsibility all over the world for business organisations to promote peace and security around them. It is only where there is peace and security that business can truly thrive,” he said.
Omo-Agege also called on the private sector to join hands with the government in tackling the security challenges through performing their corporate social responsibilities. He expressed the willingness of the Ninth National Assembly to play its part by passing necessary legislations to help tackle the challenges.
“On our part in the National Assembly we will continue to pay attention to your views and also legislate on those aspects of our existing laws where amendments are needed. New laws to address areas of lacunae will also be enacted as they are identified. I am now calling on us all to help identify such gaps”, he said
country
News
Former UK PM lied against me because I signed anti-gay law –Jonathan
F
ormer President Goodluck Jonathan says ex-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, is against him because he signed the Ant-Same sex Marriage Bill into law.
Jonathan said this while reacting to claims by Cameron that he (Jonathan) prevented UK troops from rescuing some of the 276 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok, Borno State.
Cameron, in his recently published memoir titled, ‘For the Record’, had claimed that a team of UK soldiers had located some of the Chibok girls but “Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan, seemed to be asleep at the wheel. When he eventually made a statement, it was to accuse the campaigners of politicising the tragedy. And absolutely crucially, when we offered to help rescue the girls we had located, he refused.”
In his response, however, Jonathan described the former UK leader’s claims as a tissue of lies.
He stated that as the then President of Nigeria, he not only wrote letters to Cameron, but also wrote to the then United States President, Mr. Barrack Obama, and the then French President, Mr. François Hollande, as well as the Israeli Prime Minister, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, appealing to them for help in rescuing the Chibok girls.
Jonathan said as President of Nigeria at that time, he came under almost unbearable pressure from the Cameron administration to pass legislation supporting LGBTQ Same Sex marriage in Nigeria.
The former President said his conscience could not stomach that, because as President of Nigeria, he swore on the Bible to advance Nigeria’s interests, and not the interest of the United Kingdom or any foreign power.
He said: “As such, on Monday, January 13, 2014, I signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill into law after the bill had been passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of Nigeria’s parliament, in line with the wishes of the Nigerian people.
“This happened shortly after a study of 39 nations around the world by the US Pew Research Centre came up with a finding which indicated that 98 per cent of Nigerians were opposed to the idea of gay marriage.
“Immediately after I took this patriotic action, my government came under almost unbearable pressure from Mr. Cameron, who reached me through envoys, and made subtle and not so subtle threats against me and my government.”
He said meetings were held at the White House and at the Portcullis House in Parliament UK, with the then Nigerian opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC), to disparage him, after he had signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill into law.
On the allegation of corruption, Jonathan said Transparency International, which is globally acknowledged as the adjudicator of who is corrupt and who is not, stated that Nigeria made great improvements in the fight against corruption
News
Ortom to Igbos: We’re winning war against kidnappers
B
enue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday reassured the Igbo community and other Nigerians doing business in the state that the current massive onslaught against criminals was yielding results and cases of kidnapping will soon become history.
The governor said the combined forces of the army, police and other security agencies have intensified operations particularly in crime flashpoints and huge success is being recorded.
Ortom said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that the recent crackdown on a kidnappers’ hideout at Gbatse in Ushongo Local Government Area where the kingpin and his gang were apprehended was a result of the collaboration between his administration and security operatives.
He however described as misleading, the statement published in some national dailies by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law which claimed that Igbos in the state are targets of “coordinated attacks and threats of annihilation”.
Governor Ortom who noted that armed robbers and kidnappers do not recognize ethnicity, said they target any individual or group for ransom and other forms of extortion, adding that people of different ethnic groups in the state have fallen victim to kidnappers.
Governor Ortom stated that what government and security agencies require from all stakeholders is support through intelligence gathering to enable them guarantee the safety of lives and property.
He re-emphasized the resolve of his administration to sustain the fight against criminal elements and urged people of the state to go about their normal businesses.
He encouraged representatives of Ndi Igbo in the state to attend the meeting of stakeholders with suggestions on ways of deepening the current security strategies as they affect their members.
News
Political leaders must be fair to those who elected them –Makinde
O
yo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, said that political office holders must be guided by principles of fairness and commitment to people’s welfare.
The Governor, who stated this while making remarks at the wedding of the sons of the General Overseer of the Living Spring Chapel International, Iwo Road/Ojoo Expressway, Ibadan, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, said that people in positions of authority must always endeavour to be fair and open to their people.
According to him, the highlighted principles have remained his watchwords since he took office on May 29.
He noted that whenever good people got to positions of authority, the question they always asked themselves is: what can we do to be fair to the people who elected us?
A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the Governor, Moses Alao, quoted Governor Makinde as charging the newly-wedded couples, Pastor Paul and Ademilola Femi-Emmanuel and Pastor Peter and Cecilia Femi-Emmanuel, to be fair to one another in their dealings by following the Bible tenet contained in Mathew 7:12 “do unto others what you would have them do unto you.”
He maintained that once this principle of fairness is respected, things would be easy in their homes.
He said: “It is the same with politics; when the good people get to positions of authority, the question they ask is what we can do to be fair to the people that brought us here? Whatever resources they meet in the positions, they will say that these are not our resources, they are the resources of the people and they are to be managed on behalf of the people.
“We have been asking that question, what can we do to be fair to the people of Oyo State since May 29; what is it that we can do to be fair to our people? They have money; can we give their money to them to be spent on the education of their children? And that was what we did. We said Oyo State people also have money that can be deployed to improve healthcare facilities and we have committed resources to improving that sector too.”
Earlier, the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Port-Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyomie, admonished the new couple to exhibit God’s attributes of love, forgiveness and others in their homes.
The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan; the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Abdul-Mojeed Mogbonjubola; commissioners, House of Assembly members and many other political appointees were also in attendance at the church service.
Trending
-
Top Stories20 hours ago
David Cameron: Jonathan stopped us from rescuing some Chibok schoolgirls
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Pregnant mother slumps as fire kills 2-year-old son in Lagos
-
News7 hours ago
I’m saddened by Alagba’s demise –Soun
-
News11 hours ago
Danu’s arrest: Investigate link with govt officials, PDP tells Buhari
-
ICT / e-World21 hours ago
Mark Zuckerberg on billionaires: ‘No one deserves to have that much money’
-
News21 hours ago
NAF eliminates scores of Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorists near Lake Chad
-
News6 hours ago
Former UK PM lied against me because I signed anti-gay law –Jonathan
-
Politics6 hours ago
Power has exposed Buhari’s true colour –Galadima