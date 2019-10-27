News
Lalong: My decisions are in the best interest of Plateau State
Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong says decisions taken by his administration are in the best interest of the state and not to satisfy any personal or group interest other than that of the people he has sworn to protect and serve.
Lalong stated this at the October monthly prayer and fasting session held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House Chapel, Rayfield Jos.
The governor, who addressed several issues regarding the peace and progress of Plateau State, said there is always need for citizens to not only pray for those in authority but also support them with ideas that will provide solutions to challenges of the society.
“For me as the governor of Plateau State, my responsibility is to do justice to all people in the State whatever their background or affiliations. That is why every decision we take as a government is to ensure that we address the problems bordering us and not to escalate it. I will do everything that is needed to ensure that the peace that we have today is maintained and improved upon because when there is peace, there will be investment and prosperity which will reduce crime,” he said.
He advised those who are bent on criticizing every policy of government to think about the greater good of the state rather than parochial sentiments that are capable of isolating people and deterring progress.
Atiku v Buhari: S’Court fixes Oct. 30 for hearing
*Action reactionary – CUPP
The Supreme Court Sunday, fixed Wednesday, for hearing of the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, challenging the judgment of the Presidential Election Tribunal, which affirmed the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.
But the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), which earlier in the day, expressed worry over the delay in constituting the panel, said the action of the apex court was reactionary.
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had on September 11, upheld the election of Buhari and dismissed the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP, prompting Atiku and his party to filed an appeal before the Supreme Court.
PDP on its verifies official Twitter page Sunday, said a date has been fixed for hearing of the appeal.
The party said in tweet: “Breaking News! The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the Appeal of the @OfficialPDPNig and @atiku / @PeterObi, arising from the judgment of the Appeal Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”
Spokesperson of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, also confirmed that the coalition’s lawyers had been informed of the date.
EFCC quizzes seven top officials of Edo council
Operatives from the Benin Zonal office the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have quizzed seven officials of the Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State allegations of corrupt practices.
They were alleged to have connived with the council Chairman, Augustine Okoibhole to defraud the council.
It was also learnt that the Head of Department, Works, of the council was first invited last Wednesday but was released by the anti-graft agency when the allegation of corruption could not be traced to him.
The other seven were said to have been invited after that and some of them were granted bail on Friday while a very senior civil servant of the council it was further gathered will also be quizzed later this week.
The people arrested and quizzed were said to be officials in the cash office, Exco recording department, procurement office, health department, revenueband works departments.
It was learnt that the personnel invited from the procurement office, a female, was immediately granted bail by the commission because she was barely two months old at the council.
Spokesperson for the agency, Wilson Oseghale said he was on leave.
Bayelsa guber: Reject your son, APC – Diri urges Southern Ijaw voters
Speaking at the local government when his campaign train visited the area, Diri argued that: “It is only a party with evil intentions that would have carried out such dastardly act against its own people” and called on them to reject the APC and their misplaced promises.
He promised to complete the Oporoma road and link more communities in the local government to Yenagoa when elected.
He, however, appreciated the people for their support and solidarity for him and his running mate and urged them to also express that with their votes come November 16.
Already the campaign train, led by the State Chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas and the Director General, Nimibofa Ayawei, who are from the local government, said the people had reinforced their decision to vote for the PDP flagbearer Senator Douye Diri and his running mate Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor.
Stakeholders stress importance of soft skills to youth development
By Esther Bakare
“If you think success is easy, you are wrong. It is the loneliest road to thread.
You need a foundation upon which you will build a successful life”, these were the words of Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Amina Adamu Augie at the Lagos State University 3rd Distinguished Lecture.
Justice Augie was the chairman of the Lecture with the theme: “Market Imperatives: Re-Thinking Soft Skills in a Highly Competitive World” held on Tuesday at the Main Auditorium of the University, Ojo, Lagos.
She told the students that today, they are planting a seed for the tree that will grow tomorrow adding that everyday they come to school, they are paying a foundation for tomorrow.
“I taught your Vice Chancellor in Law School some 32 years ago. Today, we are both sitting on this podium. What that tells you is that one day, it is your time to be on top. How many of you will get there?” she said.
The Justice also told them about integrity, ethics and character as well as contentment as soft skills they must possess to get to the top.
One of the guest speakers, Mrs Funke Adekoya, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, spoke on “Is Honesty still the Best Policy?”
She told the students that they are in the University to acquire education because they believe it will give them an edge in life.
According to her, Education is more than schooling and that is why soft skills must also be learnt.
“As an employer of labour, I have seen that many students who want to get jobs focus on technological knowledge in place of soft skills”
“There is one soft skill I urge us to imbibe and never to forget, which will make you more marketable in a competitive world.
They are character traits which include ethics, honesty and integrity”, she said.
Adekoya said in the Nigeria of today, if the country is going to survive as a nation, there is need of soft skills of ethics, honesty and integrity which must be part of everyone as a character.
“Your character may not get you the job you are looking for, but your character will keep the job you get. “As you get education, develop your character alongside, not just learning. Let people know you for who you are”, she said.
She reminded them that, honesty is still the best policy stressing that in Nigeria today, it is all about money as people are deemed successful only if they have money.
” We look at the external and consider it to be more important than our character.
Your character will take you to where your university education stops. Its a vital soft skill that you need in this highly competitive world”
“What stands you out will be your dependability, reliability, honesty, integrity and your ethics”, she said.
Another speaker, Mr Adetokunbo Abiru delivering his speech, Managing Director of Polaris Bank said soft skills are personal attributes that enables someone to interact effectively with others.
Speaking on seven soft skills which he said he considers as hallmarks of success : Leadership, Teamwork, Communication, Problem-solving
Work ethics and interpersonal. He added that these are enduring qualities that will take people far in life.
“I have worked in about three banks and their recruitment process is largely the same. Generally, they start by looking at your background, starting with your education. Eventually, they take you through series of levels of screening and selection and if at the end of the day, you scale through, you are now taken to a training centre, where they culture you into the kind of environment you are coming into”
“When you eventually settle into the organization, you will go through a lot of programmes”, he said.
He warned the students that the World out there is competitive and soft skills can never be outdated saying disruption lies ahead and is already here.
“If you must get the jobs, you must adapt. Beyond soft skills and your education, you should also look at developing your technological prowess”, he said.
In her own words, Bountiful Adelanwa said hard skills will get them the job but soft skills will make them stay and excel on the job.
“Soft skills are skills that separate you from the crowd. They are in actual fact, life skills. We tend to place more emphasises on someone’s professional experience(hard skills) and not enough on the person as a whole”
She told the students that soft skills are what employers are looking for; it’s all entrepreneurs need to survive highly competitive economies like now
” I don’t know what your story is, but I tell you it’s not an excuse to be in the roadside. A lot of us carry talents in us, but we cannot communicate. Why?
In all you do, make excellence your culture”, she said.
Texas shooting leaves 2 dead, 20 injured
At least two people have died and multiple others been injured in a mass shooting at a homecoming party in Texas, according to reports.
Emergency services have rushed to the scene at The Party Venue in Greenville, near Dallas, where a celebration was taking place to welcome back Texas A&M Commerce College students.
The reported location of the shooting is around 16 miles from the university’s campus, reports mirror.co.uk.
Unconfirmed reports say 20 or more people have been shot.
There are thought to have been hundreds of students in the venue at the time celebrating the start of the school year. More than 100,000 people had attended a college football game earlier in the day.
According to WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whitely, there are “At least two fatalities. More than a dozen injured. A .227 caliber rifle is believed to be used. Motive unknown.”
He added: “The confirmed mass shooting is on US380 in Hunt County, outside of Caddo Mills at a place called The Party Venue. Texas A&M Commerce students were attending. This is homecoming weekend at the university.”
CBS 11 News reporter J.D Miles also tweeted: “Reports from Greenville of a mass shooting at a party venue with several casualties.
“Multiple first responders on the scene. I’m told it was a homecoming party and there are fatalities.”
Police were alerted just after midnight, with a Hunt County Sheriff scanner stating “multiple people shot” and “multiple victims.”
One person was shot in the neck, scanner traffic stated.
Police are yet to confirm any details or if any arrests have been made.
Spanish police clash with thousands of Catalan protesters in Barcelona
Spanish police and militant elements in a thousands-strong crowd of protesters clashed in the streets of Barcelona close to police headquarters late on Saturday, as a pro-independence demonstration by a direct action group turned violent.
After a largely peaceful gathering of an estimated 350,000 pro-independence supporters jammed the centre of the city earlier in the day, a second crowd began to form around Barcelona’s police headquarters about 7.30pm.
As the crowd grew to around 10,000, according to police estimates, TV footage showed protesters throwing bottles, balls and rubber bullets at officers, reports The Guardian.
The evening demonstration was organised by CDR, a pro-independence pressure group that favours direct action and has cut railways and roads as well as trying to storm the regional parliament.
Police carrying shields and weapons and backed by some 20 riot vans charged the demonstrators in an attempt to disperse them, splitting the crowd in two along Via Laietana near the police HQ.
Reuters TV footage showed police armed with batons forcing their way through the crowd while demonstrators threw stones and flares. News channel 24h showed police grappling one-on-one with demonstrators, who fell back before reforming their lines.
Police dispersed some protesters through Gran Via, one of the city’s main avenues, where there were some baton charges as protesters ran, setting barricades in places.
Some projectiles were fired.
A Reuters photographer was taken to hospital after being hit in the stomach by a rubber or foam bullet, while Catalan emergency services said medics treated four people, none of whom were seriously injured.
Further down Via Laietana, a major tourist avenue in central Barcelona, a Reuters reporter saw dozens of young demonstrators with their faces covered throw plastic bottles at a line of anti-riot police officers.
Protesters chanting “Catalonia antifascist” gathered at both ends of the avenue, cordoned off by dozens of police vans and officers, some equipped with weapons carrying rubber and foam bullets.
Earlier in the day, around 350,000 people had rallied in downtown Barcelona, turning the streets into a sea of independence flags in the latest mass protest against Spain’s jailing of nine separatist leaders.
Catalonia has been gripped by unrest since the October 14 Supreme Court verdict which unleashed a wave of protest that quickly turned violent, with masked demonstrators clashing nightly with riot police.
More than 600 people have been injured in the protests, 367 of them civilians and 289 police, official figures show.
The turnout of 350,000 for Saturday’s main rally was given by the local police as vast crowds packed into a wide avenue running between the waterfront and the city’s towering Sagrada Familia basilica, which was closed to visitors.
The rally was called by the ANC and Omnium Cultural, the region’s two biggest grassroots pro-independence groups, which have organised some of the largest separatist protests in recent years.
Marching down the spacious boulevard, demonstrators chanted “October 1, we won’t forgive, we won’t forget”, breaking into loud boos and whistling as a police helicopter flew overhead, an AFP correspondent said.
“I feel really angry,” said computer technician Marc, 26, who did not give his surname.
“The violence doesn’t sit well with me but it’s normal to have a bit of upheaval like we’ve seen in Chile and Ecuador,” he said of a wave of mass protests in Latin America.
“There are different ways of protesting but we have one objective: independence.”
But Catalans remain sharply divided over the question of separating from Spain, with polls showing 44 percent in favour and 48.3 percent against.
Federal Government puts more funding into security corridor -Gov. Abiodun
The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, (MFR), has called on the
Federal Government to inject more fundings into the security corridor
that the military dearly needs to be well prepared for optimal
operations, and also look into renewing their welfare packages.
Prince Abiodun made the call on Saturday during the closing ceremony
of the Western Naval Command’s Small Arms Firing Exercise (SAFEX) at
the 192 Battalion Nigerian Army Shooting Range in Owode, Ogun State.
The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau
of Cabinet and Special Services, Alhaji Saka Olanrewaju, said: “It
gives me more confidence and I share your feelings, especially when
you are on operations.”
After he had participated in the shooting exercise, Olanrewaju
observed: “I now see what the military people are facing and that is
why I want to call on the Federal Government to put more fundings into
the security corridor. The personnel need to be well remunerated. The
government is trying, but they should do more, and that is why our
governor, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun is doing his best to
ensure regular logistics support to the military and other security
agencies.
“I appreciate the Nigerian Navy for this exercise , I am sure, it will
enhance the format and efficiency of the personnel. The Ogun State
gives utmost priority to security; it ’s our believe that security
is the bedrock of any development in the Nation. The nation with
crisis can never witness progress or development and the lost of
lives and property in such state will be grossly dwindle. On this
note , the governor recognized the efforts of the military in
collaborative efforts of all agencies that have been battling its
insurgency in Nigeria .
“As you all aware of the security of the 21st century is becoming
increasingly complex and enormic. Our nation has in the last few
years is challenged by the activities of insurgents group
particularly the Boko haram sect in the North East , Indigenous
People of Biafra (IPOB )in the South East, and the militancy and
economic saboteur in the Niger Delta .
“The threat posed by these criminals, unpatriotic elements have not
only challenged our collective will, but have imparted heavily on our
national human capital and material resources . Thus, it gives me
much joy to know in the course of my rotation geard towards
enhancing capability and efficiency in tackling the diverse threat
in the country. No doubt this firing exercise have enhanced
personnel weapons , this is important as a nation , to excel to
overcome the security challenges, keeping the strategic importance
of the maritime domain to the nation’s economical survival , in a way
to have a well trained professionally capable naval squad cannot be
over estimated or stressed .”
The Flag Officer Commanding(FOC), of the Western Naval Command(WNC),
Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, highlighted on the relevance of the
exercise, “It builds the capacity on the personnel and it sharpens
their skills in weapon handling , and it is an avenue for us to test
our weapons to see how effective the weapons and even some of their
ammunition and after some time they have expiring dates . So it is an
avenue for us to test them the weapons and ammunition , but then
generally , it is to build our capacity for us to be able to handle
and manage their weapons adequately.
Daji, who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer(CSO), Rear
Admiral, Murtala Bashir, said that,“It is not because security in the
North East, it is the general thing in the programme and it is not
only for the western command , it is embedded in the Nigerian Navy
Schedule of event from the Naval headquarters.”
“The whole idea is for us to have a feel of the weapon and see how
we can still calibrate our efforts in proper weapon handling and
management as well. And this is against the backdrop that we are
having numerous security challenges in the country which has
necessitated more increasing involvement of the Nigerian Navy in
internal security operations.
“Which originally has not been a talk that is familiar to the
Nigerian Navy personnel , so it is indeed and opportunity for us to
see how we can maximize the benefit and be able to come with these
exercise , so it is heartwarming that , for the past two days , we
have been having the exercise and the report , we can see so far
that the exercise is achieving its desired objectives”
The Chairman Organizing Committee, Western Naval Command 2019 SAFEX,
Commodore Patrick Effah said that ,“Naturally, if you don’t train you
become rusty , so the exercise is just to keeps us updated on what
we already know . So it is said that practice makes perfect , what we
are putting on now is to perfect them.
On the ranks that participated, he said that, “It cuts all the ranking
officers from the highest to the lowest officers. It has always been
in the Nigerian Navy schedule of events annually to exercise, sharpen
our skills.
“Well I would not say that it is another way of preparing the
personnel on the security challenge in the North east , so it behoves
on us to constantly prepare to tackle any form of insecurity.
Prof. Olu Aina, architect of prosperous, enduring Nigeria –Oyetola
T
he Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described Professor Oluremilekun Aina as one of the architects of modern Nigeria whose intellect and God-given wisdom have impacted the socioeconomic and political lives of Nigerians.
Governor Oyetola spoke on Saturday at the Colloquium marking the 80th birthday of Professor Oluremilekun Aina at WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo.
Oyetola said: “We are gathered here today to celebrate a man who was nurtured in the best of Omoluabi ethos, tutored in the best tradition of intellectualism at home and abroad, and who laboured all through his life to give back to society in superlative terms, what the society has to engrained in him.
“I join the lovers of one of the architects of a prosperous and enduring Nigeria to celebrate a life wholly dedicated to service and posterity.
“Born in an era of colonialism when the foundation for a budding Nigeria was being laid, Professor Oluremilekun Aina came of age in an era of optimism during independence and has since then been a strong builder of an army of workforce in vocation, business and entrepreneurship that have now become the strength and hope of the nation’s economy.”
Governor Oyetola lauded the virtues of the octogenarian who he said has since adolescence been a strong builder of an army of workforce in entrepreneurship, vocational and technical education that have now become the strength and hope of the nation’s economy.
The governor called on Nigerians particularly youths to emulate Aina’s virtues by being diligent and committed to whatever they do.
In his keynote address, one time Executive Secretary National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Peter Okebukola, called for the overhauling of the nation’s education system.
He tasked governments, stakeholders and individuals on the need to invest in and promote quality education as a panacea for national growth and development.
INEC should be scrapped –Bode George
…says it’s sacrilegious to compare Awolowo and Tinubu
F
ormer Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has lamented that the nation’ electoral process is flawed and advocated the scrapping of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).
Chief George also called for the signing of the Electoral Act as amended to give legal teeth to electronic voting and transmission of vote results instead of the current manual process, stating that otherwise, elections in the country will continue to be rigged and marred with violence.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Telegraph in Lagos, Chief George said the electoral procedure which produces the president, governors, senators and other government functionaries is rotten and should be renewed and modernized through electronic voting pattern.
“The INEC should be scrapped as part of the overhaul of our electoral system and building of an electronic voting system which will enthrone a credible process and replace the current flawed process of manual transmission of election results from polling booths to wards, local government and state party offices before they are collated at the centre,” he said.
He stated that Nigeria has a lot to learn from developed nations like India, the largest economy in the world with 800 million voters, which conducted an election recently without any violence or loss of life.
“The election was conducted electronically, in a country of over 1, 200,000,000 and within two weeks the results were out and no life was lost. In a similar manner, Canada just conducted an election and the result is out. But in our country, whose population is less than India’s most populous state, the story is different because of our electoral system.”
He said the current electoral system is rotten and it has further been compounded by level of poverty in the country.
“There is hunger in the land. The level of poverty, hopelessness, helplessness and joblessness is very high and they make the electorate very vulnerable to all forms of inducements.”
Reacting to the recent claims of former Works Minister, Chief Adeseye Ogunlewe who claimed that All Progressives Congress (APC), that Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the greatest Yoruba leader, George said: “It’ s sacrilegious for anyone to compare Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory to Tinubu.”
According to him, such statement could only have come from a political jobber who is either ignorant of history or was trying to distort it, because Chief Awolowo governed a Western region so vast as far as Lagos to some parts of the modern day Bayelsa and left behind enduring legacies.
He lamented the level of Nigeria’s indebtedness, now standing at over N25trillion without a “level of development commensurate with it”, stating that we have mortgaged the country’s future.
“Look at the level of indebtedness. And in all this, consider the fact that Lagos is the next highest debtor, and you begin to wonder who is going to pay?”
Besides Federal Government’s $42.7 billion as at December last year, Lagos comes next with $1.43 billion foreign and N530.2 billion local debts.
George said this was unimaginable in a state that rakes in about N30billion monthly, even without comparable development, rather a litany of potholes and decay infrastructure because a huge percentage of the funds goes to an emperor who owns the revenue collection contract.
