Late Nelson Mandela once called me his son –Bobby Michaels
I’ll be getting married again –Bobby Michaels
Actor, Bobby Michaels’ flair for entertainment is remarkable. He broke into the entertainment world as a musician and super model before carving a niche in Nollywood. He’s been acting for over 23 years and has made a name for himself. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH and YEMISI FASANYIN, he speaks about his career, style and up-coming projects
Give us a brief background of yourself?
I’m a Nollywood actor, filmmaker and a producer. I’ve been an actor for twenty-three years, one of the best in Africa and around the world.
What is it that they are doing differently now, that pisses you off in Nollywood?
Basically, what I don’t like about today’s Nollywood is the click thing. A lot of groups are beginning to work with artistes that they call friends and family and not professionals. You know, in today’s Nollywood, it’s not about how good you are, it’s about who is your friend. A lot of producers are very petty, very childish; they give preference to friends and family instead of being professional about the job. Anywhere around the world, there’s nothing like my brother, my friend! Entertainment is a professional thing. There are people out there who don’t deserve to have a role; they don’t deserve it regardless of your relationship with them but today’s Nollywood, it’s a matter of too much friendship and too much all of that.
Young ladies of nowadays are so scared to come into Nollywood; they say the producer will want to sleep with you before giving you a role. Was it like this from the onset?
Well, the truth is this kind of things happen around the world, really! A lot of people take advantage of others when it comes to entertainment. Even when you go to Hollywood, you find people who will talk you into “I can make you a star if you do this” and they just mess around with you. In Nollywood, it is a kind of crime being committed by people who do not respect themselves, who are out there to just take advantage of new entrants into the profession. And that’s why I say, if you are coming into the industry, you better come with your talent intact because if you are really talented, nobody will be thinking about taking advantage of you, they will be thinking about working with you first.
Are you married?
Oh yeah! I actually have a fiancée. I used to be married but divorced with three children. Well, two lovely twin daughters; Pearl and Paris. And I have a son, Michael Junior. I’ve been divorced for close to 10 years now and I have a fiancée at the moment. I will be getting married again next year.
What is your take on the collapse of marriages in Nollywood? A lot of Nollywood couples get married today and break up the next day, what’s your take on this trend?
Well, I need you to understand one thing, relationships breakup everywhere, marriages break everywhere. The fact remains that if you marry someone for the wrong reason or if you are with somebody for the wrong reason, or if you are with somebody where there’s no love, if you’re with somebody because of the spoil of the moment, (a lot of couples are together for the spoil of the moment) there comes a time when there will be inconveniences.
Nollywood has not been spared that agony as well. I use myself as an example, when I got married at twenty-three, a lot of people said that it was wrong to have married at that young age. The example of marriage, I love it and everything. But you know, once we were together in marriage, I realised that was not the person for me and the marriage ended. So, it can happen to anybody, that’s why as they locally say here, when you are getting married, shine your eyes.
Are you presently working on any movie?
Yeah, I just finished a movie called ‘One Back Turn’ a movie produced, written in 1983 by my late mother, Charitas Onwu-Otuyelu. My mother was a legendary Nigerian writer. She passed away two years ago. My mum was the writer of ‘Ifeanyi and Obi’, the award-winning literature for children, which won the best literature for children in 1986. It took her to different countries of the world.
Aside ‘Ifeanyi and Obi’ Charitas Onwu-Otuyelu also wrote other books: ‘One Back Turn’, ‘World of Tragedies’, ‘The Snake Swallowed Itself’, ‘I’m Igbokwenu’, ‘Good Morning Mr. Kolanut’ I could go on and on. My mum wrote over thirty books for the Mounters when she was here. So recently I just did an adaptation of one of her books: ‘One Back Turn’ which we just finished filming. And the movie starred me (Bobby Michaels), Enyinna Igwe, Shaffy Bello, Ada Chukwu, Funky Mallam and a lot of other Nollywood brain actors. Watch out for it because it’s coming out in December and it’s going to be distributed by Filmone Pictures.
Was it always your dream to become an actor or your parents influenced your career choice?
From my early years as a little child growing up, my parents had noticed the passion I had towards the arts. They saw in me what they didn’t see in my siblings. I have three other siblings who are not arts inclined in any way. So it was simply natural for me to finally become the entertainer I am today. It wasn’t my parents edging me towards entertainment; it was my nature that brought me here today.
Having followed your parents’ career footsteps, Is any of your kids following the same line?
Well, my daughter, Pearl likes to draw and paint stuff. Paris likes to dance and my son, MJ is a footballer. The thing is they are still very young and I don’t know what the future will bring eventually but I know they are gifted children and I won’t be surprised if they turn to entertainment at any stage in their lives. My twin girls, Pearl and Paris are thirteen and my son, Michael Jnr is eight.
Where do you see yourself in the nearest future?
In the nearest future, you’ll see me in Hollywood, yeah because what I’m doing now is the end game for me. I’m in my end game for Nollywood actually. I’ll still be here, putting out films and everything but my direction now is Hollywood. I’m trying to take Africa to another point because I looked at it and saw that we don’t have Nigerians who are doing incredible stuff or collaborations with Hollywood at the moment. A lot of actors that we have are doing their own things. We have to have a Tyler Perry in Nigeria and I am the Tyler Perry that comes and I want to change the face of Nollywood the way the rest of the world see things because I don’t speak from a novice point of view or somebody who doesn’t understand. I come from pedigree; I come from an acting pedigree. My mother was an actress who starred in dramas like ‘Village Headmaster’, ‘New Masquerade’ ‘Busy Daughter of The River’. My mother was everywhere, as an actor, and then as a writer. She wrote great books in this country. So I come from the basics, my foundation is very firm when it comes to entertainment, when it comes to drama, when it comes to the acting business and when it comes to storytelling, my foundation is solid. So I’m going to bring out what I have been taught over the years from my great mother and what I learnt as an academician in school. I’m going to bring it out and I’ll bring Hollywood to Nollywood, I intend to do that in the shortest time.
If you aren’t acting, how do you relax?
I travel a lot. I like to view the world. I love to see other people and other cultures of the world. I love to have a good time. People who know me know I am a movie and cinema addict. These things are my vices as I don’t smoke or drink.
Which are you more comfortable in: Western or native attire?
I am very comfortable in both. There are no preferences. I used to be a super model a little way back, so I wear or I wore just about anything good.
Which of your works would you say has given you that utmost feeling of a ‘pat on the back?’
Honestly, that’s a hard question to answer because every movie I have ever made, I got accolades for each of them. My character definition has been the reason why I am still very relevant in Nollywood today.
Recently, there were xenophobic attacks by South Africans where other Africans were molested. What can you tell the youths concerning that tragedy?
Well, it’s very sad, it’s tragic; as I speak with you, I share a lot in common with South Africa. I lived in South Africa for nine years. I practiced my acting in South Africa. I’ve done a lot of work for Channel O as a presenter. I did a lot of work as an actor around the SABC, working with different producers trying to build contract for the South African markets and stories that I bring from my native Nigeria.
I have a lot of friends in South Africa. I share the South African dream. In fact, the funny thing is, when I was in South Africa, I was the very first Nigerian who was permitted into the home of the late Mandela. I was with the Mandela’s and I met with Dr. Mandela himself who called me his son. So I’m friends with the Mandela family and friends. The ruling party right now, Malema of the DJ Malema party, who was the former African National Congress Youth leader; we were all friends in South Africa.
So, I share a lot of emotions with them. When they turned against Nigerians and began to wage war against Nigerians and other Africans, it really hurt my spirit and I came to realize that most of the people who are doing these things are jobless.
You know, they do these things in the rural area; they don’t do it in the city. All the while I was in South Africa I never saw any of these things, you know. So for me, it’s very shocking but I will tell a lot of our people, you know what? It’s time to come back to Nigeria, try and give Nigerian government a raw point to deal with! Because if the people say they don’t want you, they don’t want you! There’s no point to be in South Africa and get killed by somebody who is not even better than you. As far as I am concerned, South Africans are claiming that Nigerians are thieves, drug dealers, we are this, and we are that! The South Africans are worse than Nigerians. I know that because I have lived there. Who told the Nigerian person that they had drugs in South Africa? If there are no South Africans to tell them, who will tell them?
So as far as I’m concerned, Nigerians represents a very small fraction of drug dealers in South Africa. Who are the pendulant? It’s the white South Africans, it is the Indians, and it is the Huawei! They are the ones doing it but Nigerians take the blame for everything and this is where I call on people of my country to try and give Nigeria some kind of Public Relations.
Everywhere you go, Nigerians are being pointed at. I stand by the rule of law anyway. I tell you, if a Nigerian is in your country and you know he’s found doing armed robbery, put him in jail! If a Nigerian is in your country and is found molesting your child, put him in jail! The same way if a South African in this country does something illegal, I’ll personally put him in jail. It’s really sad that this xenophobia thing is becoming an ugly beast riding on the back of South Africans and destroying South Africa, that’s just my major problem.
But I believe that President Buhari will do the right thing and would ensure that South Africans are made to at least atone for the bloodshed and properties that Nigerians have lost in South Africa.
Unleash your lashes, use blue mascara
H
ow often do you bat your eyelashes? Do you just stare or you flaunt it once in a while?
Whether long or short, full or scanty, you don’t need disguising your eyes under red cherry before you can look bold and defiant; all you need is to apply simple approach.
You can look your best wearing blue mascara that makes your eyes blend to coyness!
Blue mascara makes your eyes pop and adds beauty to its contour.
It gives your eyelashes a sexy look, and gives your eyeballs courage to look its best.
When you roll your eyes, you command looks that say: “I’m different” especially at a dinner date.
Rather than wearing black lashes, men want to stare into eyes that are shielded under colourful lashes convincing them that a girl knows how to tempt a man to fall in love.
BBNaija 2019: Who takes home the N60m grand prize today?
…Mercy and Mike tipped as main contenders
T
he Big Brother Naija season 4 with the theme, ‘Pepper Dem’ will officially come to a climax today. Brother Naija Season 4 was officially unveiled on Sunday 30th June with 21 housemates. Four more housemates were later added midway into the show, making a total of 25 housemates this season.
The most watched reality show no doubt has witnessed a combination of arguments, fights, endurance and of course, romance and has sparked huge excitement among fans and viewers of the reality show.
Fans spent a lot of time and cool cash trying to make sure their favourite housemate emerge victorious today during the live show.
There were lots of twists, highs and lows throughout the show as the 21 housemates that started the reality show in June left one after the other.
The climax of the show that brought a big twist to the game was the dirty fight between Mercy and Tacha that led to Tacha being disqualified and Mercy issued two strikes. Tacha was regarded as the most formidable housemate of this season and there was uproar of disbelief, anger and jubilation among fans all over the country and indeed Africa when she was disqualified just as the show remained only one week to end.
After 99 days of excitement and intrigue, we look at the remaining five finalist housemates and how the battle for the N60 million grand prizes is likely to go down today as VANESSA OKWARA and EDWIN USOBOH reports
Mike
Mike Edwards is a husband, CEO and a professional athlete. Mike owns the first Black-owned cigar line in the United Kingdom called Aireyys. He is married to the love of his life, Perris Shakes-Drayton, a British Olympian and also a TV personality.
Mike is one of the housemates who won the hearts of fans and viewers of BBNaija from day one. Maybe because of his marital status or accent, the ladies can’t simply get enough of him. This has reflected on the votes he has gotten every time he was up for eviction. Mike is certainly the second most likely housemate to win the show if we check the percentage of votes all the housemates in the final five have gotten so far.
Another reason he might be getting more votes this time around is that several fan favourites like Khafi have been evicted and not wanting to be left out in the revenge game, these guys would also want to spread their votes to someone else. We don’t think the ‘Tacha Camp’ will be voting for Mike because they both never really got along before her disqualification from the show. However, if the push comes to shove, Mike might be the man with the last smile.
Seyi
Oluwaseyi ‘Seyi’ Awolowo is a medical doctor as well as an entertainer. If you think Seyi doesn’t stand the chance of winning this season of Big Brother Naija, then you have to reconsider that thought. For obvious reasons, the young man from the historical family of the Awolowo’s has been amassing a lot of fans. We can’t take the fact that being an Awolowo hasn’t influenced how fans have garnered their love and votes for him. He has survived eviction several times and is only a few steps away from the grand prize.
Now if you are wondering who the ‘Tacha Camp’ might be spending big on votes this week, look no further as we think Seyi might be getting all those numbers. The reason is that he was one of the few housemates who had genuine friendship with Tacha before her disqualification. Even though they fought a couple of times, these two spent a lot of time together and the ‘Tacha Camp’ might just be rooting for him and spending a lot to make him the winner.
Omashola
Omashola Kola Oburoh is a 39 years old model and entrepreneur from Delta State.
Omashola making the final five cannot be described as being lucky, rather it has been because of his die-hard fans who have been voting painstakingly to keep him in the house till the final day. We can describe Omashola’s voters as the silent ones as they aren’t loud on social media but the numbers speaks volume of their loyalty towards the ‘Warri warrior’ every time he has been up for eviction.
Though he has made it to the final, we think he stands a chance to win. However, considering the other housemates and voting power of their supporters, Omashola does not seem to be the strongest that will eventually go home with the grand prize. It’s simple. Omashola hasn’t been put up with these top five in the previous evictions to test his strength. This doesn’t mean his silent voters aren’t going to go all out to take the grand prize to Warri for the second time.
Mercy
26-year-old Mercy Eke from Imo State is a video vixen and businesswoman based in Lagos. She is the last woman standing in this year’s Big Brother Naija. Mercy is perceived as one of, if not the strongest housemate in the final five by a lot of observers. For every time she was put up for eviction during the show, the numbers she got reflected on how strong she is, making her one of the strongest housemates in the house. Let’s be sincere, with the figures since the beginning of the show, it would be difficult for anyone to rival Mercy. Even though it looks like she might walk home with the grand prize today, the possibility of a plot twist is very real.
Now let’s break it down, Mercy got into a fight with Tacha – who had a very strong fan base – which saw her getting disqualified from the show. Tacha’s disqualification has won Mercy a lot of enemies on the other side. These aggrieved fans might just shift base and take their votes to another housemate, doubling or even tripling that number. This act might just be for the revenge fun of it.
Frodd
Chukwuemeka ‘Frodd’ Okoye is a soft-spoken Investment Adviser and Sales Executive from Anambra State.
By the fourth week of the show, not many in their wildest imaginations would have believed that Frodd would make it to the last five housemates standing. Well, we all know how he went on to become one of the most popular and liked housemates in the show. He also surprised everyone with the number of votes he got every time he got nominated for eviction.
Probably the most nominated for eviction housemate of the show, Frodd’s stay in the house made him a force to reckon within the house. This has made him strong and the possibility of him winning even though slim is very possible. His camp outside the house will need to up their game to crown their ‘homeboy’ the winner of the show.
Why I went into gospel music –Precious
Precious Eminue, also known as Precious is one of Nigeria fast rising gospel artistes making waves in the industry. She’s an English graduate and certified TV presenter. Precious is also a painter and runs an online art gallery called, Precious Arts Gallery. This singer, songwriter and entrepreneur in this interview with VANESSA OKWARA, speaks on her career, growing up and why gospel artistes shouldn’t do collaboration with secular artistes
What have you been doing lately?
I have been promoting two of my singles titled: ‘Thank You’ and ‘Stretch Forth’. ‘Thank You’ is centered on the importance of thanking God with a grateful heart, while ‘Stretch Forth’ is about building peoples’ faith in Christ. I have visited several radio stations to promote these works. In between the efforts of my music promotion, I have also granted several invitations for ministrations in churches in Nigeria and abroad. Despite all these, I am currently working on some new songs.
I recorded and released my first single in October 2017. I organised a listening party/ worship service in my church, Glorious Light Assembly (GLA) and ever since then, God has been manifesting Himself in my career.
What is your assessment of the gospel music industry?
On the international scene, there is great development, especially structure-wise, having access to more advanced equipment for music recording, promotions, among other things.
I won’t say I’m contented, because there is still more room for improvement, especially on the local scene. We need more structure but I must say that there have been great improvements compared to how things were some decades ago. Now, we have more annual gospel events that promote gospel music and seasoned gospel artistes, such us, ‘The Experience’, ‘Night of Worship’, ‘Fearless’ etc. and we see more collaborations between local and international artistes.
Why gospel and not secular music?
My decision is borne out of love for Christ and a burning passion to lead people to worship God. It is a great privilege and I find overwhelming fulfillment doing the will of God.
Do you also think there is nothing wrong in doing collaboration with secular artistes?
In my own opinion, I feel it is better for gospel artistes to do collaborations with other gospel artistes because it is more effective for ministry and kingdom purposes.
Many have raised concerns that lots of gospel ministers infuse secular music and slangs into gospel songs, even during ministrations in the church. What is your take on this?
Gospel artistes need to be more careful and selective as to what we choose to infuse in our music so as not to confuse people.
Don’t you feel threatened among the popular gospel ministers?
No, I don’t feel threatened. I have high regard and respect for them and feel blessed to have others that have gone before me. These are ‘soldiers’ that have been fighting the good fight of faith with hard work and perseverance, as well as leading people to worship God.
Who are your role models?
Jesus is my role model. I would say I really respect gospel artistes, both internationally and locally. To mention a few: Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Chioma Jesus, Tim Godfrey, Ada, Mercy Chinwo, The Gratitudes, Cobhams Asuquo, among others. Internationally: Tasha Cobbs, Travis Green, Corey Asbury, Kirk Franklin, among others.
How do you see the trend of gospel singers turning to sing secular music?
Interesting question, I strongly believe it all balls down to ‘purpose’ and being firm in what you believe no matter what comes your way. Before a person decides to be a gospel minister it’s important to understand and ask yourself, why? It’s important to also know that it’s a great privilege to sing and lead people to worship God because true worship is God ‘meal’. And it’s the one thing we as believers will continue to do even after we are gone from this world and in heaven. So the question is why would you give up something that has so much eternal value? And for what? It’s a personal decision to make.
How many albums or songs do you have to your credit?
I have an EP of eight songs and I’m currently promoting two out of them; ‘Thank you’ and ‘Stretch Forth’.
What has been your greatest challenge in the industry?
It has been a great learning experience for me. I will say the major challenge is getting my works out there because it is one thing to have good songs and it is another thing for people to get to hear them apart from friends and family. This push involves a lot and it is quite capital intensive as well. Regardless of all these, I’m quite positive and optimistic taking it one step at a time.
There are insinuations that gospel ministers hardly preach the gospel message through their songs and even if they do, their lives don’t depict a true Christian life. How will you react to this and how can one identify a true gospel minister?
I have heard this a couple of times, that’s why I’m of the opinion that as a gospel minister, we are ambassadors of God and the message of the cross and all what Christ stands for should be our core message and should be seen in our lifestyle as well, so as not to confuse or mislead people. Personally, I pick my songs from the scriptures and filled with the word of God. Hebrew 4: 12 says: “The word of God is living and active, sharper than two-edged sword, piercing to the division of the soul and spirit…” Also, Roman 10:17 says: “Faith comes from hearing through the word of God.” So, if we really want to make impact for Christ, it’s through the word of God. So, basically, we are singing the word of God and on identifying a gospel minister, my response to that is that ‘by their fruits you shall know them’.
Don’t you have regrets dumping your academic certificate for music?
I wouldn’t use the word dumping though; I have a B. A. in English and I’m also a certified TV presenter. What I studied is still relevant to me as a gospel artiste as it also helps me when I’m writing songs and in my communication as well. I’m also an entrepreneur; an artist (painter) and run an online art gallery called, Precious Arts Gallery. So the knowledge I have is still useful to me when it comes to communication as that is something we do every day.
Where would you like to see yourself in the next five years?
I see myself ministering and touching lives around the world both locally and internationally. I see myself doing great collaborations with anointed gospel ministers. I also want to reach out to more people through my outreach, EEF foundation by God’s grace. It will also be my priority to create more awareness as an ambassador of Security Crusaders Association of Nigeria (SACAN).
You must have encountered series of temptations in your career. Which were the most challenging one and how did you handle or overcome it?
I wouldn’t necessarily call them temptations, but I’ve had encounters with some people advising me to reduce the use of the name of Jesus so that it would have better air plays. But, I’m sorry; I don’t think I can take to such advice. I’m a gospel minister and Jesus is my message.
Any words for your fans?
I appreciate them all for their support and love, as well as taking out time to give me feedbacks and testimonies, especially through my social media platforms. By God’s grace, I will continue to do my best to release more inspiring works that will continually bless souls.
Season drives narrative
A
dele sat away from the ‘maddening’ crowd, thinking about life, about her hard luck in marriage. She stared into space, not feeling the activities around her. She relived her encounter with her hubby, Jay, and his mistress for the umpteenth time and a wiry smile appeared at the corners of her mouth. She shook her head slowly, trying to shake off the pain. It did work somehow for it seemed that the boulder which lodged at the centre of her heart lifted slowly of its own accord. She pulled herself together, reminding herself that the eye would never weep blood. No matter how painful the ache was, tears would always remain tears, not blood. She came for a birthday party on the beach with her friends; her plan was to relax, relax she would.
She looked around her and her face broke into a smile. It was a beautiful day. She just noticed! She picked out her friends with her eyes. They were dancing to youthful tunes by the very talented Nigerian musicians. Her doctor had recommended dancing as a form of exercise since she was lazy with keeping appointments with her trainer at the gym.
“Since you love music so much, you can dance every morning. Ten minutes of shaking your body every morning will do you good,” her doctor had told her.
Yeah, music is food for the soul. She realised she could make it food for her body too. If she couldn’t get the required dose of ‘adult exercise’ from her hubby, she could keep her body in form by dancing.
She smiled as the beat seeped into her. She nodded her head to the beat for a while, then stood up, dusted her arse and began swaying from side to side as she watched her friends wiggle on the beach sand.
“Oya wo!” The speakers blared and the atmosphere became charged.
“Won ba e wi n’ibi wo! Ma lo se bi ogoro wo!…Oya jo bi mummy wo! Oya jo bi daddy wo! Ma lo jo bi olosi wo!”
She didn’t know the lyrics, she needn’t know what Olamide was ‘spewing’ effortlessly. The rhythm got her, the beat of the song produced by Young John who tagged himself “the wicked producer” was arresting. It reminded her that Nigeria is blessed with talented beat makers, most of whom were not celebrated because the limelight was always beamed on the singers.
“Wo! Life is short like knickers…” The speakers blared.
The song got the better of her and she found herself gravitating towards her friends who were dancing with abandon. She slung her messenger bag over her head, across her chest. In no time, she was in the midst of her friends, twisting and turning to youthful beats.
She didn’t mind if she was dancing in or out of tune. Who cared? She closed her eyes and twisted her waist, bending as low as her almost stiff knees could allow her without aching. Yeah, she needed to dance more to make her joints more pliable. She shuffled to the beat. No one cared, everyone was dancing.
How wrong she was! Few metres away, two pairs of eyes were trained on her. They twisted their necks at odd angles to get a better view of her as she weaved in and out of her crowd of friends.
Of course, Adele was oblivious to the eyes that followed her every move. She had just discovered a world where only her existed. Her worries and fears dissipated as she twisted and turned.
She opened her eyes slowly as she felt the pressure on her arm increased. It was Blossom.
“What’s it, sis? I’m having a swell time here,” Adele laughed.
“I can see that, dear sis. But turn slowly and look towards your left. Don’t stop dancing. Pretend you didn’t notice any thing,” Blossom told her quietly.
“What’s it?” Adele asked, slowing down her steps.
“No sis, don’t stop dancing. Dance on. Just look towards your left…” Blossom said.
Adele did as she was told, casually twisting to her left. For a fleeting moment, she lost her balance but regained it immediately. She smiled at Blossom and began to wiggle her waist vigorously to the beats. She raised her hands and tried some moves that her shy self would only have done in the confines of her bedroom, with her mirror as the only spectator.
“That’s the spirit, my dear sis. Shame those who plan to shame you dear,” Blossom told her.
Adele smiled. She wasn’t pretending. She was enjoying herself.
“Let him stew on his arse. I can’t kill myself because of a hubby who doesn’t remember I exist. If he could bring his mistress to a place I told him I would be, then, there’s no reason I should continue to cry. As for the mistress, hmmmmmmm, I pity her. The cane the husband used in flogging the first wife is hung at the door, waiting for the new wife. I really have nothing against her. River Ulasi does not swallow whose feet she didn’t see,” Adele said stoically, threw back her head and laughed out loud.
Blossom joined and the two friends danced into the crowd.
……
“You’re such a good dancer. Very youthful. I watched you dance,” Bolan told Adele.
It was about an hour later. The merrymakers were seated and feasting on well prepared meals and choice wines.
“Oh ho? Me good dancer? I was just shuffling on the dance floor,” Adele said, twinkle in her eyes.
“I love your dance steps. Very mature moves,” Bolan said.
“So, instead of dancing, you were busy watching an old lady do some clumsy steps in the sand?” Adele asked with laughter.
“Hey! You ain’t an old lady and your steps weren’t clumsy. I wasn’t the only one watching you. A couple was also watching you. The man became so enamored by your moves that his wife quarreled with him. I was amused. It wasn’t funny,” Bolan said.
They laughed. Adele had an idea who the ‘couple’ would have been. No other than her hubby and his mistress! She has seen them too. She laughed loud and long.
She looked around. What if her hubby was still around? What if he saw her sitting and talking comfortably with a man? Would he leave his mistress and come for her? She felt uneasy. She also felt that jay would not leave his mistress and come for her. It was obvious that they were too attached to each other. She felt a heaviness in her heart.
“Adele, can we have dinner, just you and I? I really need to talk to you…you alone,” Bolan asked her, dragging her back to the present.
She paused and looked deep into his eyes and looked away. This was the first time they were this close to each other. What she saw in his eyes jarred her. She felt a lump in her throat.
“Not today,” she rasped, for her voice failed her.
Her eyes stung. She prayed that the dam wouldn’t break.
“I know. We can have it tomorrow or Monday since it’s a public holiday. We can even do lunch. Just pick the one that’s most convenient for you. Do this for me dear,” he said soberly.
“It’s okay. Let’s talk about it later. Will make out time either tomorrow or the day after. Will inform you,” she said briskly, trying to mask her feelings.
“As your Lordship pleases, my dear,” he said.
She lost control. The tears came rolling down her cheeks and she cursed under her breath. Had she been so broken that she couldn’t control her feelings in public anymore?
Bolan was alarmed. He gathered her his arms. She hid her face in her palms and sobbed on his chest. He held her loosely and allowed her to sob. It was better she purge her mind of whatever was bothering her. He patted her back. That was the first time he had gotten this close to her. He buried his face in her hair. She smelt so fresh and sweet. He brushed his lips on her hair at intervals as he rocked her. Gawd! He was in love with this woman!
When she had ceased heaving against his chest, she raised her head and managed a smile as she looked into his face. Her eyeliner had smudged in places.
He kissed the tears on her face and tasted salt. He smiled and brushed his lips lightly on hers.
She smiled into his face, a genuine smile that it up her face and flooded his heart with sugary feelings.
“You want to talk about it?” He asked her.
She shook her head.
“It’s okay dear. Just get yourself together,” he said gently.
He put his palm under her chin and lifted her face. She looked into his eyes. Her eyes were still shining with residue tears…
He brought down his face and their lips locked briefly.
He felt her stiffen and withdrew. He wanted to kiss her until she yielded but held himself back. He needn’t rush it. He wanted her and would get her in due time.
Adele’s mind was in turmoil. That brief kiss fired her body awake. She was almost weak at the knees! She was grateful that he went no further. She knew she wouldn’t have been able to resist him if he had pushed just a wee harder.
“Touch up your face dear,” he said.
His voice was a bit hoarse and deeper. It added to his sexiness.
Adele brought out a mirror and wipe from her bag and cleaned the smudges around her eyes.
“Better?” She asked him.
“Best,” he responded.
She smiled at him and felt very happy.
“Let’s go and dance dear,” he said.
She smiled. He smiled also….
##
Let’s continue this journey here in Sunday!
Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com
Iconic scarf print dress
I
n today’s ever-evolving fashion industry, where social media tends to influence our every whim, trends are born seemingly every nanosecond.
But of late, the scarf-print dress seems to fill that void. For fall 2018, boundary-pushing labels like Richard Quinn, Self-Portrait, Marine Serre, and J.W. Anderson reimagined the classic print, introducing updated motifs, bold colour ways, and transfixing silhouettes like floor-sweeping handkerchief dresses, weightless minis, and patchwork scarf-print gowns.
The original scarf print was an inspired motif first introduced by the iconic luxury fashion house Hermès in 1937, according to The Wall Street Journal. Since then, silk scarves have come to be printed with everything from logos to abstract florals.
A vibrant scarf print makes a dramatic statement. We’re seeing classic scarf patterns reimagined as slinky suits, flirty skirts, and fabulous dresses. Silky shirts and dresses will make a stylish addition to your ‘nice top and jeans’ catalogue, while the versatile midi dress becomes a statement piece in clashing scarf prints.
Here’s how to wear scarf print trend!
Trendy fashionista: Yemisi Fasanyin
A
mbassador for Amnesty International, Amstel Malta and Oxfam of America, Dakore Omobola Egbuson Akande popularly known as Dakore Egbuson is a famous Nollywood actress, model and a television personality. The renowned actress is known for her unique style of dressing and her love for African attires.
She has succeeded in promoting and advertising Nigeria’s cultural heritage with the way she makes a statement with her dressing.
Born on 14th October 1978 in Bayelsa State in the south southern part of Nigeria as the first child of her parents, this beautiful actress has won many awards in the entertainment industry.
With a good dress sense, Egbuson is versatile in her manner of combining trends and colours.
Married to Olumide Akande, the popular actress is versed in the area of fashion and has great passion for cultural heritage.
Recognized for her commendable efforts in delivering challenging roles, the seamstress has never let her fans down at occasions and gatherings she has been spotted in.
Nominated for the ELOY Awards 2014, as the Brand Ambassador of the year, the actress won several fashion awards. She was also nominated for the Lagos Fashion Awards in 2016.
Pomp as Sujimoto marks 5th anniversary
A
mong young people who are fast carving niche for themselves is Sijibomi Ogundele, better known as Sujimoto. By dint of hard work and tenacity, Ogundele has built a huge business, Sujimoto Construction, which celebrated its 5th anniversary with so much style, class and panache recently.
Attended by the cream of Nigerian society, the ceremony hosted by Bovi and Dayo Benjamin-Laniyi, was a testament to the fact that prestige, creativity and grandeur that people now associate with the Sujimoto brand is no fluke.
From the cocktail where well-clad ushers welcomed guests warmly with canapés and cocktails, after which they were taken on a tour of the company’s project, the captivating hall of the main event to the spectacular performances and gourmet and beverage, it was no doubt a wondrous night to remember.
In a very passionate address, Sujimoto CEO said he was elated that his company, which was written off by some was riding high just after 5 years. He spoke about his resilience, his vision and big future plans mentioning that this latest projects: Guilano and Lucrezia (the tallest residential building in Banana Island) will set new trends and benchmarks in the sector.
The event which had performers like Timi Dakolo, Darey Art Alade, Cobhams Asuquo and a troupe from Dubai, UAE was attended by personalities such as Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Olorogun Sunny Kuku, Prince Bolu Akin-Olugbade, AIG Tunji Alapini , Otunba Funso Lawal, Tayo Ayeni, Chief Bayo Fatusin and others.
All the thrills at CAMA awards
C
lassic Africa Merit Award, CAMA, is an award event which honours exemplary talents in Nigeria. It is a Merit Award that comes up every year and this year, it held on 29th of September, 2019 at 10 Degrees Events Centre, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja.
The purpose of the event was to recognize remarkable excellence and to also launch their magazine.
The event was proudly supported by renowned brands in Nigeria, such as: National Mandate, Kogi State Confluence of Opportunities, KSCOO, The Amazon’s, UBA, Galaxy TV, First Bank, Deacon Iyke Foundation, and a host of others.
According to Mr. David Agwazim, the founder and organiser of Classic Magazine and also Classic Africa Merit Awards, “We are celebrating ten years of existence and we are also recognizing hardworking and reputable citizens amongst us especially in the entertainment industry. We also recognize individuals from the political spheres, for instance, the First Lady of Kogi State; Hajiya Rashida Yahaya Bello is also part of the nominees for today’s awards.”
There was high class entertainment, and when it was time to unveil the magazine, dignitaries such as Barrister Monday Ubani, Chief (Mrs.) Opral Benson, Chief Ihenko, Chief Mrs. Abba Folawiyo, Chief (Mrs.) Vera Ego Johnson, and Chief Ned Nwoko among many others were called for the honour. They also cut the cake and made donations.
Kunle Texaco celebrates dad’s 90th birthday in style
S
uccessful oil dealer, Otunba Adekunle Adegboyega who is better known as Texaco needs no introduction and that’s because he’s a long standing popular socialite cum politician. Aside being a well-loved personality in the society, he’s also dear to members of his household, especially his father who is grateful to his creator for an heir like Texaco who has not only sustained his empire but consolidated as well as break new grounds for himself, all to his admiration.
His father, Alhaji Abdul Ganiu Adisa Adegboyega, the Alakoso Owu Sokori added another year to becoming 90 years old and as a son who appreciates and values his father, the former member of Ogun State House of Assembly, Honourable Adekunle simply went all out to ensure the old man was celebrated in grand style as all roads recently led to Abeokuta where the event was held.
Echoes of the birthday anniversary ceremony are still in place as the dude brought his influence both on social scene, political arena and business world to bear all to ensure great outing for his dear father. The event, which was held at Providence Hall and Event Centre on at highbrow area of Abiola Way, Abeokuta, saw important personalities from all walks of life throng the venue to felicitate with Adegboyega family. While guests were treated to a great time with variety of delicacies and choice drinks, popular radio presenter, Yomi Mate held guests spell bound as art of master of ceremony, laced with rib cracking jokes as top Fuji singer, Sefiu Alao spiced the event with great tunes.
