Late Nelson Mandela once called me his son –Bobby Michaels

Actor, Bobby Michaels’ flair for entertainment is remarkable. He broke into the entertainment world as a musician and super model before carving a niche in Nollywood. He’s been acting for over 23 years and has made a name for himself. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH and YEMISI FASANYIN, he speaks about his career, style and up-coming projects

Give us a brief background of yourself?

I’m a Nollywood actor, filmmaker and a producer. I’ve been an actor for twenty-three years, one of the best in Africa and around the world.

What is it that they are doing differently now, that pisses you off in Nollywood?

Basically, what I don’t like about today’s Nollywood is the click thing. A lot of groups are beginning to work with artistes that they call friends and family and not professionals. You know, in today’s Nollywood, it’s not about how good you are, it’s about who is your friend. A lot of producers are very petty, very childish; they give preference to friends and family instead of being professional about the job. Anywhere around the world, there’s nothing like my brother, my friend! Entertainment is a professional thing. There are people out there who don’t deserve to have a role; they don’t deserve it regardless of your relationship with them but today’s Nollywood, it’s a matter of too much friendship and too much all of that.

Young ladies of nowadays are so scared to come into Nollywood; they say the producer will want to sleep with you before giving you a role. Was it like this from the onset?

Well, the truth is this kind of things happen around the world, really! A lot of people take advantage of others when it comes to entertainment. Even when you go to Hollywood, you find people who will talk you into “I can make you a star if you do this” and they just mess around with you. In Nollywood, it is a kind of crime being committed by people who do not respect themselves, who are out there to just take advantage of new entrants into the profession. And that’s why I say, if you are coming into the industry, you better come with your talent intact because if you are really talented, nobody will be thinking about taking advantage of you, they will be thinking about working with you first.

Are you married?

Oh yeah! I actually have a fiancée. I used to be married but divorced with three children. Well, two lovely twin daughters; Pearl and Paris. And I have a son, Michael Junior. I’ve been divorced for close to 10 years now and I have a fiancée at the moment. I will be getting married again next year.

What is your take on the collapse of marriages in Nollywood? A lot of Nollywood couples get married today and break up the next day, what’s your take on this trend?

Well, I need you to understand one thing, relationships breakup everywhere, marriages break everywhere. The fact remains that if you marry someone for the wrong reason or if you are with somebody for the wrong reason, or if you are with somebody where there’s no love, if you’re with somebody because of the spoil of the moment, (a lot of couples are together for the spoil of the moment) there comes a time when there will be inconveniences.

Nollywood has not been spared that agony as well. I use myself as an example, when I got married at twenty-three, a lot of people said that it was wrong to have married at that young age. The example of marriage, I love it and everything. But you know, once we were together in marriage, I realised that was not the person for me and the marriage ended. So, it can happen to anybody, that’s why as they locally say here, when you are getting married, shine your eyes.

Are you presently working on any movie?

Yeah, I just finished a movie called ‘One Back Turn’ a movie produced, written in 1983 by my late mother, Charitas Onwu-Otuyelu. My mother was a legendary Nigerian writer. She passed away two years ago. My mum was the writer of ‘Ifeanyi and Obi’, the award-winning literature for children, which won the best literature for children in 1986. It took her to different countries of the world.

Aside ‘Ifeanyi and Obi’ Charitas Onwu-Otuyelu also wrote other books: ‘One Back Turn’, ‘World of Tragedies’, ‘The Snake Swallowed Itself’, ‘I’m Igbokwenu’, ‘Good Morning Mr. Kolanut’ I could go on and on. My mum wrote over thirty books for the Mounters when she was here. So recently I just did an adaptation of one of her books: ‘One Back Turn’ which we just finished filming. And the movie starred me (Bobby Michaels), Enyinna Igwe, Shaffy Bello, Ada Chukwu, Funky Mallam and a lot of other Nollywood brain actors. Watch out for it because it’s coming out in December and it’s going to be distributed by Filmone Pictures.

Was it always your dream to become an actor or your parents influenced your career choice?

From my early years as a little child growing up, my parents had noticed the passion I had towards the arts. They saw in me what they didn’t see in my siblings. I have three other siblings who are not arts inclined in any way. So it was simply natural for me to finally become the entertainer I am today. It wasn’t my parents edging me towards entertainment; it was my nature that brought me here today.

Having followed your parents’ career footsteps, Is any of your kids following the same line?

Well, my daughter, Pearl likes to draw and paint stuff. Paris likes to dance and my son, MJ is a footballer. The thing is they are still very young and I don’t know what the future will bring eventually but I know they are gifted children and I won’t be surprised if they turn to entertainment at any stage in their lives. My twin girls, Pearl and Paris are thirteen and my son, Michael Jnr is eight.

Where do you see yourself in the nearest future?

In the nearest future, you’ll see me in Hollywood, yeah because what I’m doing now is the end game for me. I’m in my end game for Nollywood actually. I’ll still be here, putting out films and everything but my direction now is Hollywood. I’m trying to take Africa to another point because I looked at it and saw that we don’t have Nigerians who are doing incredible stuff or collaborations with Hollywood at the moment. A lot of actors that we have are doing their own things. We have to have a Tyler Perry in Nigeria and I am the Tyler Perry that comes and I want to change the face of Nollywood the way the rest of the world see things because I don’t speak from a novice point of view or somebody who doesn’t understand. I come from pedigree; I come from an acting pedigree. My mother was an actress who starred in dramas like ‘Village Headmaster’, ‘New Masquerade’ ‘Busy Daughter of The River’. My mother was everywhere, as an actor, and then as a writer. She wrote great books in this country. So I come from the basics, my foundation is very firm when it comes to entertainment, when it comes to drama, when it comes to the acting business and when it comes to storytelling, my foundation is solid. So I’m going to bring out what I have been taught over the years from my great mother and what I learnt as an academician in school. I’m going to bring it out and I’ll bring Hollywood to Nollywood, I intend to do that in the shortest time.

If you aren’t acting, how do you relax?

I travel a lot. I like to view the world. I love to see other people and other cultures of the world. I love to have a good time. People who know me know I am a movie and cinema addict. These things are my vices as I don’t smoke or drink.

Which are you more comfortable in: Western or native attire?

I am very comfortable in both. There are no preferences. I used to be a super model a little way back, so I wear or I wore just about anything good.

Which of your works would you say has given you that utmost feeling of a ‘pat on the back?’

Honestly, that’s a hard question to answer because every movie I have ever made, I got accolades for each of them. My character definition has been the reason why I am still very relevant in Nollywood today.

Recently, there were xenophobic attacks by South Africans where other Africans were molested. What can you tell the youths concerning that tragedy?

Well, it’s very sad, it’s tragic; as I speak with you, I share a lot in common with South Africa. I lived in South Africa for nine years. I practiced my acting in South Africa. I’ve done a lot of work for Channel O as a presenter. I did a lot of work as an actor around the SABC, working with different producers trying to build contract for the South African markets and stories that I bring from my native Nigeria.

I have a lot of friends in South Africa. I share the South African dream. In fact, the funny thing is, when I was in South Africa, I was the very first Nigerian who was permitted into the home of the late Mandela. I was with the Mandela’s and I met with Dr. Mandela himself who called me his son. So I’m friends with the Mandela family and friends. The ruling party right now, Malema of the DJ Malema party, who was the former African National Congress Youth leader; we were all friends in South Africa.

So, I share a lot of emotions with them. When they turned against Nigerians and began to wage war against Nigerians and other Africans, it really hurt my spirit and I came to realize that most of the people who are doing these things are jobless.

You know, they do these things in the rural area; they don’t do it in the city. All the while I was in South Africa I never saw any of these things, you know. So for me, it’s very shocking but I will tell a lot of our people, you know what? It’s time to come back to Nigeria, try and give Nigerian government a raw point to deal with! Because if the people say they don’t want you, they don’t want you! There’s no point to be in South Africa and get killed by somebody who is not even better than you. As far as I am concerned, South Africans are claiming that Nigerians are thieves, drug dealers, we are this, and we are that! The South Africans are worse than Nigerians. I know that because I have lived there. Who told the Nigerian person that they had drugs in South Africa? If there are no South Africans to tell them, who will tell them?

So as far as I’m concerned, Nigerians represents a very small fraction of drug dealers in South Africa. Who are the pendulant? It’s the white South Africans, it is the Indians, and it is the Huawei! They are the ones doing it but Nigerians take the blame for everything and this is where I call on people of my country to try and give Nigeria some kind of Public Relations.

Everywhere you go, Nigerians are being pointed at. I stand by the rule of law anyway. I tell you, if a Nigerian is in your country and you know he’s found doing armed robbery, put him in jail! If a Nigerian is in your country and is found molesting your child, put him in jail! The same way if a South African in this country does something illegal, I’ll personally put him in jail. It’s really sad that this xenophobia thing is becoming an ugly beast riding on the back of South Africans and destroying South Africa, that’s just my major problem.

But I believe that President Buhari will do the right thing and would ensure that South Africans are made to at least atone for the bloodshed and properties that Nigerians have lost in South Africa.

