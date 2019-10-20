Lawmakers decry low fund released to agriculture sector

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Barrister Tanko Beji, is uncomfortable with the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello. In this interview with DANIEL ATORI, he scores the governor below average, fearing that with the deplorable state of roads, in a few weeks, Niger may be cut off from other states

Can you rate the performance of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in Niger State in terms of development since the commencement of his first tenure in 2015?

Well, we all live in Niger State – you and I, and we have seen the situation of things and the state that we are in. And we know what we saw before they came on-board in 2015. For me to rate, I will say that the performance of the APC-led government in Niger State is below average because nothing seems to be working or happening. There is no semblance of government; the health facilities are not working, the educational sector has broken down, the civil service has broken down, everything has broken down honestly.

And to make matters worse, you don’t feel government in the state. It is as if there is no government in place. So, one wonders if the governor is being forced on the people. And what is expected is that once one is elected into government, you are just a head, nobody expects you to govern the state all alone. But you should be able to use your intelligence to bring in able and capable hands to help you to pilot the affairs of the state. That is what people do even in the civilised world. So, if you are incapacitated, you should be able to look for people to help you out and still take the credit at the end of the day.

Does this corroborate your earlier statement that the governor need to get people from the PDP and other parties if he must get things right?

No! We didn’t even say from the PDP. You see, Niger State is one state that can boast of people who can help to deliver the dividends of democracy in the state. Look at the educational institutions across the country, Nigerlites abound; look at the Federal Civil Service, Nigerlites abound there. So, the law does not say you must bring in only APC people who cannot perform or deliver. This state belongs to all of us and everyone is interested to see the state develop.

With the outcry from the state government that the Federal Government has abandoned all federal roads in the state and claiming that it has expended billions of naira to remedy some parts of the roads, do you think the amount spent is commensurate with what is on ground?

Hmmmm! From the way things are going, in the next few weeks or more, the state will be virtually cut off from other states in the country. If you look at the Abuja-Minna road, it will soon be cut off, look at the Lambata-Bida road, it is bad. Look at the Bida-Minna road, it is very bad. If you look at the Bida-Lemu road it is bad; the Minna-Kontagora road is terrible and if you look at the Sarkin-Pawa- Kaduna road, that one has even been abandoned. Now, for somebody to say that about N4.6 billion has been expended on the roads in Niger State, then we would have seen it on ground. The truth is, if you expend N1 billion on a project, it will show because N1 billion is not an amount you spend and then you won’t see results. The question to ask should be, was that money really spent? If it was spent, where was it spent? In all these that I have mentioned, where did they spend at least N1 billion and it didn’t show?

But the government says it has worked on the Lambata-Kwakuti and to complete the Kwakuti-Minna axis very soon…

So, does that few kilometers translate to the N4.6 billion? And that also brings us to the point in my earlier press statement where I said the governor promised us “zero potholes” but now the state has potholes everywhere. So, where are all the monies that were spent on filling the potholes? Let’s not even talk about the Minna-Suleja and other roads. What about within the State capital, Minna? There are potholes everywhere but he promised “zero potholes”. This means that the governor is not matching his words with actions. Something must be wrong somewhere.

You just said the governor is not matching his words with actions, are you saying his competence is questionable?

It’s not for me to say. It’s not me that is saying it but it is the reality on ground. It is not me, because nothing is working, and then, if there were some resemblances of competence, then something must have been working somewhere. But every sector has broken down and this means that there is lack of competence.

Every successive governments in Nigeria claimed they will continue from where their predecessors stopped, owing that “government is a continuum”, would you say this government abandoned or continued from where its predecessor (PDP) stopped?

You see, that’s the problem! That is the problem because like you said, government should be a continuous process. A government coming on board should pick up from where the last one stopped and whatever happens, he will take the credit at the end of the day. But you cannot abandon what your predecessor started and then you cannot even start your own, then where are we?

Ordinarily, government is supposed to be a continuous process and if they had continued from where the PDP stopped, then we would have made appreciable progress because the policies and programs left behind by the last administration are by far better than what they think they are implementing. And they are not getting anywhere.

They haven’t built a single housing unit; we built housing units in Kontagora, we built in Bida and in fact, we built two in Minna; we have the M.I. Wushishi and Talba Housing estates. You see, we have added value but they have not. In the health sector; we built hospitals; we built modern hospitals in Nasko, in New Wuse and we built the new wing of the Ante-Natal Hospital in Minna even though the cost of renovating the hospital two years later is more than the cost of building the hospital itself. So, one begins to wonder that a hospital that was built and commissioned, two years later you are spending two times more than the cost of building it to renovate. Then, something must be wrong somewhere.

If you are given an opportunity as PDP Chairman in the state to give the government an advice, what would be your candid advice?

I will advise the governor to bring in able and capable hands to assist him pilot the affairs of the state. That is the starting point, let him bring them in because he alone cannot do it. And, with what we see in his new cabinet list, then it is from fry pan to fire. He will not get anywhere with the kind of officers he has brought on board.

Chairman, talking about security, recently Governor Bello pardoned and released some bandits who had caused mayhem on the people of the state, do you see the move by the governor as a good one or you have a contrary view?

Well, we are watching, the amnesty was granted to over 30 bandits about a month ago. We are watching, let us see whether that will work. If it doesn’t work, at the appropriate time we will give a statement. We will see, maybe he is experimenting and we don’t want to doubt him. Let us allow him and see how the process will come to fruition.

The bandits seem to have reneged on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between them and the government already. A lot of people had earlier envisaged that the bandits would renege and have been proven right. Do you see that as a failure on the part of the government?

If the bandits have reneged, then the government ought to have taken action immediately because it means that the terms and conditions of the amnesty have been breached. So, if it has been breached, the government needs to have taken action immediately on the ground that the bandits have breached the terms and conditions of the peace pact. But if the government has not, then it also brings us to the same issue that the government lacks capacity and not competent. You know, you cannot enter into an agreement with Mr. A and the next thing, Mr. A breaches the agreement and then you are folding your arms. No! You should not, because the laws and agreements are meant to be respected.

What is your call to all and sundry, given the fact that security is central to all human existence?

Like we have always said, security is everyone’s business, if we are not secured we can’t even do the businesses we are doing. In fact, if we are not secured, we can’t even do politics. So, security is not a partisan thing. I call on all Nigerlites to see themselves as security agents to assist the police, the military and other security agencies where necessary so that the activities of these bandits and all criminal elements can be a thing of the past.

How would you rate the media, especially in Nigeria State?

Well, I will be objective because it is my own assessment. I am going to rate the media above 65 to 70 per cent because journalism is dynamic. We can only expect that the media keep improving and the coverage will change for the best. They have been balanced in their reportage; they listen to both and all parties; they have been doing investigative reporting; they have not been biased and have not tilted towards favoring the government or anyone unjustly. I think the performance of the media in the state is excellent. New Telegraph is one papers I read a lot because and it is one of the best.

