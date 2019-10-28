Linkage Assurance raises authorised share capital to N15bn

Mr Lekan Balogun is the Chief Executive Officer of Bitflux Communications Limited, a wholesale Internet service provider company. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on factors affecting cost of Internet in Nigeria and how government policies can change the situation. Excerpts:

Heralding the era of broadband, Bitflux was issued license by Nigerian Communications Commission in 2014 to provide wholesale services, how has the journey been?

It’s been good. We were actually licensed to provide wholesale wireless access service using 2.3 gigahertz spectrum. So it’s been pretty good. Of course, we are about to expand our footprint within the city by deploying more base stations. At the moment, we are almost covering major parts of Lagos and we plan to go to other cities within the shortest period. It’s been challenging, but we give thanks to God.

Certainly, operators in the industry are facing many challenges, which continue to impede their capacity to expand and improve on their service delivery, can you specifically tell us some of those challenges as it affect your operations?

The challenges are many but I think I like to talk about what is changeable by the government the major part is regulation. There is need for the government to create the enabling environment for corporate organisations to be able to operate smoothly. There’s always the issue of multiple taxation; you get charged by local governments, you get charged by state governments and also the federal government. All these charges add up to the operating costs and make it so high. So, I think government has to work out collaborations between regulators and agencies responsible for taxes and all tiers of government. For example, something as simple as Right of Way can shut down your project for many months and even years and you know what that does to your cash flow projections. So, those are the areas we are looking forward to a better collaboration and cooperation between government and the private sector to create the enabling environment for all of us, because if that environment is conducive, government will get more money and private sector will also get more money. At the end of the day, the economy is going to boom and all of us are going to benefit from it. So, that’s one of the challenges.

Second major one will be of course, power, which we all know. Without power from the grid, you have to make your own provision for power. And the kind of business we run, you need 24/7 power. So you have to improvise and look at different sources you can generate power from to keep the system running. So, those are the two major challenges that must be addressed to move the industry forward.

You mentioned the issue of Right of Way, is it that the charges are too high or governments are slow in granting the permit?

It is a reflection of both, because if you are supposed to get permit and the cost is high, even though you need it, you have to think about it again and ask yourself: Is it worth the cost? This is because somebody is going to pay for that cost. Again, for you to get it, the processes are too long and by the time you get it, you have already lost your market share. So, the problem we are having is a reflection of both the price and the process of getting the permit. At times, that process can take forever, particularly depending on the states. Some states are faster, but some just have to take the time and because the land belongs to the government, you really have to wait and follow the process.

Several recent reports have established that cost of internet in Nigeria is still very high compared to other countries, as a company at the centre of this service provisioning, is there anything you are doing that can drive down cost of internet access in the nearest future?

Well, it’s not just about us as a company because the price that you see in the market is made up of several things. I just mentioned to you the issue of power. You see, if 60 per cent of your operating costs is going to power, that cost is going to go to someone, otherwise, you will not be able to provide service after you have spent the initial money you have. So, you need to recover that cost so that you can put it back to the business and sustain the next move. So, power is one of the biggest contributing factors into why the price of Internet is high in Nigeria. If power is fixed in this country, you can be sure that there will be, at least, 35 to 40 per cent reduction in the cost of internet access in the country. This is because a lot of costs that you need to buy generators, buy diesel, maintain generators and all that will no longer be there. In fact, I think the cost of internet is going to go down much more than 40 per cent if power is fixed; I can assure you that at least 50 per cent of the cost would go down right away because if you have good, stable and reliable power supply, every other cost is minimal. And this thing is not difficult to do, but for whatever reasons, we are just not getting it done as a country.

How does availability of spectrum come into play in all these?

Well, of course, I’m taking it for granted that you’ve acquired your entire infrastructure, and now you are running the infrastructure. Of course, the cost of setting up infrastructure is also a major part of the cost because you pay a lot for getting the spectrum but if you compare that globally, it’s neither here nor there, it’s a bit fair. But then, you are still going to import your equipment and as you pass through the border, anything telecoms attracts high rate, which shouldn’t be. Government should be encouraging importation of the equipment because they are national assets; that is the way government should look at it. They are assets for national development and they are very essential. Look at it this way, if all networks and internet are shut down today, this country would be in a mess because our lives are now so dependent on these things. There are people who have not stepped into banks for the past two years, you see. So, imagine shutting down that whole process of getting your money at your convenience. So, there should be more understanding from government, particularly the agencies that are responsible for many of these things, to ensure that they create an environment that can make people bring in those equipments at a very good rate. Once that is done, you can be sure that every other thing will take shape.

Talking about infrastructure, there is currently a wide digital gap in the country today as network operators focus more on cities at the expense of rural communities. For instance, the current 33 per cent broadband penetration in country is said to be concentrated in three major cities, what do you think can be done to bridge this gap?

You are very correct, but also remember that majority of the population are also in the cities. So what’s left in the remote locations is not a large number, but we also need to have a national coverage, because as a government, you want to be able to provide for every citizen, you know, and also the same thing, where you have a national licence, you’re supposed to at least have it touch point in majority of places. So, terms of bridging the gap, there is a need for synergy between the private sector and the public sector. The private sector is not set up to go and roll out fibre free of charge, you know, in every remote location, somebody has to bear that cost and that is government’s responsibility, because the taxes are paid to government. Government is supposed to come to the table and put in the necessary framework that will enable the private sector to collaboratively work with government to put those things in place. So, if I, for example, go and roll out fibre in, let’s say, 17 local governments in Sokoto State, what returns am I going to get from that? It will definitely not give me a good return apart from maybe some popular local governments there. But if I have to cover the whole state, it means I have to spend some money that will never be recovered. So, government can prioritise to say, well, of all the 25 local governments we have, you can put something for us in 15 local governments and through that, you link all the local governments, then you find government to government and government to citizen relationship and collaboration becomes automated. So, at the end of the day, government will be the biggest beneficiary of that kind of project because they would now be able to provide services to the people in a very seamless way. So, infrastructure is a factor in bridging the digital divide, however, the private sector will not be able to answer that call, it has to be the government.

But do you think the Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission to deploy infrastructure across the country with subsidies from government would be able to address this?

Absolutely, that is going to helpquite a lot. But remember, that doesn’t solve the last mile connectivity challenge. The InfraCos will drop the fibre just like I mentioned earlier about local governments, but that doesn’t get to your house. So, a synergy of the InfraCos with a company like Bitflux that happen, remember I told you earlier that we have wireless access license. When the InfraCo is dropping the fibre maybe at the last terminal, we take it and wirelessly make that signal available to people in different houses and homes. So, that kind of infrastructure development being supported by the government is very, very essential.

For the InfraCos, the government is certainly supporting them and we are saying that even for the wireless access providers, you need to do the same. Otherwise, the fibre can just land, let’s say for example, at TBS, how do I take it to my house? You will not be able to run fibre everywhere, it’s never a strategy anywhere in the world to run fibre to every doorstep in a country, it doesn’t happen that way, but you run it to the streets, and strategic places and you can then spread the signal with wireless devices.

You company was recently honoured with some industry awards, what does this mean to the organisation?

Thank you very much. It’s about what we do; it’s about excellence in broadband. One of the things that we do as Bitflux is to build and operate networks, then make that available in the wholesale model to the retailers so that they can sell to the end users. So, we’ve been able to build a network with high availability. So, when you see people commending us for excellence services, it is based on what we have over the years, because when the network is available and the network is good, people will certainly appreciate what you do and they will patronise you more. That is also good for our retail partners, because now they can also good customer service to their customers. So that’s basically what the awards means; it’s a reflection of the operational process we’ve put in place and also the continuous monitoring and continuous improvement that we go through regularly. So, for us, it’s a sign that we’re heading in the right direction. We are not yet there, so we also have to continue to improve more and more on a daily basis.

In the next five years, where do you see Bitflux?

Oh! In the next five years, I think Bitflux will have been able to cover quite a lot of the states in Nigeria. We will have been able to contribute massively to broadband penetration growth for the next five years, which is expected to be about 70 per cent. As we expand more, we’re very mindful of that. And then, we will have been able to contribute to change in lifestyles of the people, because the next five years, this same Nigeria is going to be a different country, not necessarily because all the streets will be tarred, but because technology will have changed things. Where we were five years ago is different from where we are now, so in the next five years, technology will force a lot of improvements in the country because by then, people are just going to be demanding for excellent services because they have seen that online.

Going by the expected advancement in technology and current trends, do you see Nigeria deploying 5G anytime soon?

Well, in Nigeria of today, we have not even deployed 3G in some places, even in other countries of the world where 5G is being deployed, most are not on commercial scale yet. 5G is going to come in Nigeria at the right time, but I don’t think anybody is going to deploy it in the next two to three years. Even if you deploy the technology today, do we have 5G handsets? Most of the mobile devices we have are not 5G-enabled. The market has to be ready for it before an operator deploys it. It is good to talk about it; it is good to be aware of it, but business-wise, I don’t think any telco in Nigeria will be looking at that now.

