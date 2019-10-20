H

ow can I possibly define the tittle of this book ‘Living for others?’ Or, somebody may look at the book and ask himself, what motivated Rev. Emmanuel Okereke to write this book? What made me choose this particular tittle? Well, this was from an inspirational message I preached in the church sometimes ago, and what motivated me into preaching that message ‘Living for others’ was my closeness to people of little means, by relationship with the poor.

The Bible said the poor are always with us. I took my time to go through the ordeal the poor man on the street goes through on daily basis. I was also motivated by the fact that I have observed and it is truth that everybody lives for himself alone. The next person does not matter to him. Whether the other person eats or not, does not concern the man who has something to eat. And so, I define ‘Living for others,’ as living to satisfy others and not yourself. It could also mean to live for others’ satisfaction in life, whereas we could say the direct opposite is “Living for yourself” which also means: (1). To live to satisfy oneself, yourself and not others, and (2). to live for your own satisfaction in life, alone.

“We then who are strong ought to bear with the scruples of the weak, and not to please ourselves. 2 let each of us please his neighbor for his good, leading to edification. 3 For even Christ did not please himself; but as it is written, “The reproaches of those who reproached You fell on Me.”

Romans 15:1-3 (NKJV)

Note that we cannot please all men; but we can be a blessing to many. Living for others is a short form of “Living Your Life For Others”, this could be seen as a call to service as propagated by our Lord Jesus Christ, dying daily as posited by Apostle Paul. It is a high level of giving without expecting anything in return. It could also be seen as helping others or lending a helping hand; and finally, a service to humanity.

“Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself. 4 let each of you look out not only for his own interests for others- Philippians2:3-4 (NKJV).

Final, all of you be of one mind, having compassion for one another; love as brothers, be tenderhearted, be courteous -1Peter 3:8 (NKJV)

It is assumed to be noble to live for others. This nobility can take many forms and some of them can be very difficult to identify. Still, in most of the cases the underlying motive is not benevolent even though the appearance tells a different story. Selfishness has many disguises.

No doubt serving and helping others is the highest cause there is, but not always. It is worthwhile to consider the motive for the help.

