Living with a spouse that cannot show love
W
hen a man who does not know how to show love or receive love gets married to a woman who also does not know how to show love or receive love, it is like the equation is balanced. Such a couple can have sexual relationship without pouring out love, raise their children in a colourless manner and perform their roles as husbands and wives in a colourless manner.
In such marriages, the husband may provide all the needs of the family while the wife may cook delicious meals and perform her duties. This is what someone called, “functional marriage” about thirty years ago.
But it becomes a huge problem when one of the spouses knows how to give and receive love while the partner does not know how to give and receive love.
Singles should watch out for differences in this very important area so that the differences are ironed out and both parties counseled into a mutually acceptable equilibrium point from where they can begin to build their love life.
But what do you do if you are already married to a spouse that does not know how to emotionally and physically give love or receive love?
1. Politely let him/her know that there is a big problem in an area of your marriage that needs to be solved.
2. Go for counseling alone on what to do.
3. Use wisdom to get him/her close to your counselor with a view to counseling him/her.
4. Use wisdom to bring books/CDs and put such CDs when he/she is in the mood to listen.
5. Keep being lovely. Keep giving him love and teaching him/her how to love. Do not withdraw your love. Keep being patient with him or her like a Chinese teacher who is teaching somebody who just relocated to China the Chinese language.
6. If you have already made up your mind that nothing can change your spouse to be a loving person, then you can turn to Psalms 27:10 for another source of joy and happiness. This scripture says “When my father and mother forsake me, then the Lord will take me up.” A Bible translation translates “Then the Lord will take me up” as “But the Lord will take me in.” Another says “The Lord will hold me close.” While we all need human love, the greatest love operating on planet earth is the love of God which the Bible describes as passing all understanding. In John 15:13 the Lord Jesus describes the love of God as “Greater love has no man than this…”
Focus your attention on enjoying the love of Christ, the children, friends and others.
7. Go to God in prayers that He should give you the ability and wisdom on how to live with a spouse that cannot show love. And then, begin to learn to enjoy your life and minimize depending on your loveless spouse as your only source of love, joy and happiness. Even while still working on your spouse, work on yourself by learning to enjoy other sources of family love and the love of God already provided for you. Love you.
Bishop Ukwuoma visits nonagenarian couple, gives blessing
I
t was heaven on earth Saturday, October 12, for Nnaji Family in the small kindred of Umuotuasi, Eluama, in Osina Town, Ideato North Local Government of Imo State, when His Lordship, Most Rev. (Dr) Tochukwu Augustine Ukwuoma, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Orlu, paid an unscheduled visit to two nonagenarians, Chief Damian Nnaji and his wife Lolo Josephine Nnaji, a couple in their nineties, to comfort and bless them in the lord.
This was a beautiful reminder of the encounter of our lord Jesus Christ and Zacheus who was longing to see Christ from afar but Jesus saw his urge and told him that he would be in is house today.
Being in their nineties, it has been in the minds of the elderly couple to attain mass and church activities, but age and inability to move around have been a hindrance, yet they never missed their devotion to our lord Jesus Christ, through praying with their Rosary which to them is a source of strength in our lord.
The nonagenarians were very active in church activities until recently when the blessings of age weighed them down.
As good Catholics, perhaps, that could be part of the deducible reasons the highly revered Bishop considered it germane to visit the wonderful couple.
Beyond that, attaining the age 90 and even above was considered a great feat especially in this age and time of premature and short longevity.
In the company of Bishop Ukwuoma was The Parish Priest of St Mary’s Catholic Church Osina, Rev Father Dominic Nwuzor accompanied in the visit.
While Bishop Ukwuoma was at the Chief Damian Compound, he prayed and blessed the couple and wished them well. “It is well with you, may God continue to bless you,” Ukwuoma prayed.
Then came the big one; the couple gathered their widow’s mite which they presented to the bishop. In his most humble mien, the bishop sent those items back to the couple, with the message that they should use it to take care of themselves.
This singular act drew tears of joy down the cheeks of those that were present.
To many, the visitation was not just a display of spiritual responsibility, it is also physical, it encourages, the couple; the visit, to many, has multiplier effects for the spiritual and physical well-being of the couple. The story will be told till Jesus comes because this was a-never happened in the annals of Osina community.
Our Knighthood is not for sale –Prelate Kanu
T
he 19th Annual Conference of the Council of Knights and 7th Assembly of the Ladies of Knight witnessed a colourful opening last Friday with the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Kanu Uche, welcoming 438 Knights, to the fold.
Rather not mincing words regarding the high premium placed on spirituality and dedication to the service of God and humanity, the Prelate warned that Methodist Knighthood was not for sale and would never be.
He said: “I welcome into your fold, the 348 Knights of John and Charles Wesley who were inducted and dedicated by me at the six centers of our church namely: Okigwe for South East; Ikot Epene for South South; Markudi for the Benue area, Abuja for the Archdioceses of Abuja and Kaduna; Tinunbu for the Archdioceses of Lagos, Lagos Mainaland; RIYEand Trinity Church Council and Ode Aye for the Archdioceses of Ilesa and Igbobinni.”
Explaining the theme of the conference ‘Obedienct Knight, God’s Treasure’, the Prelate harped on the need for the Knights to always remain obedient to God.
“To be obedient to God is to be like father Abraham who obeyed God’s instructions without question. ” The Methodist Church Nigeria Knights are made based on their antecedence in the area of their commitment to the things of God, sacrifice made to the work of God and proven life of integrity. Our knighthood is therefore not for sale and will never be for sale. As a church, we see it as a motivation to do more,” the Prelate said.
Dr. Kanu also used the opportunity to remind the Knights that evangelism trust fund remains paramount in the scheme of the church’s programmes/projects. Others include commitment to build the Methodist Church Nigeria Legacy House for the church’s senior staff in Yaba, Lagos and Wesley University, Ondo State.
He added: “As your spiritual leader, I believe that we should continue to show care towards the holistic growth of your body, soul and spirit.
“To this end, I advise Bishops, Archbishops to appoint spirit-filled Chaplains to always prepare and lead in Bible studies, devotions and prayers for the various levels of council.”
He urged the conference participants to always emulate Christ by giving sacrificially as “The act of giving is seen as and best expressed in God’s sacrificial gift through Jesus Christ self-giving love to us.”
Living for others
H
ow can I possibly define the tittle of this book ‘Living for others?’ Or, somebody may look at the book and ask himself, what motivated Rev. Emmanuel Okereke to write this book? What made me choose this particular tittle? Well, this was from an inspirational message I preached in the church sometimes ago, and what motivated me into preaching that message ‘Living for others’ was my closeness to people of little means, by relationship with the poor.
The Bible said the poor are always with us. I took my time to go through the ordeal the poor man on the street goes through on daily basis. I was also motivated by the fact that I have observed and it is truth that everybody lives for himself alone. The next person does not matter to him. Whether the other person eats or not, does not concern the man who has something to eat. And so, I define ‘Living for others,’ as living to satisfy others and not yourself. It could also mean to live for others’ satisfaction in life, whereas we could say the direct opposite is “Living for yourself” which also means: (1). To live to satisfy oneself, yourself and not others, and (2). to live for your own satisfaction in life, alone.
“We then who are strong ought to bear with the scruples of the weak, and not to please ourselves. 2 let each of us please his neighbor for his good, leading to edification. 3 For even Christ did not please himself; but as it is written, “The reproaches of those who reproached You fell on Me.”
Romans 15:1-3 (NKJV)
Note that we cannot please all men; but we can be a blessing to many. Living for others is a short form of “Living Your Life For Others”, this could be seen as a call to service as propagated by our Lord Jesus Christ, dying daily as posited by Apostle Paul. It is a high level of giving without expecting anything in return. It could also be seen as helping others or lending a helping hand; and finally, a service to humanity.
“Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself. 4 let each of you look out not only for his own interests for others- Philippians2:3-4 (NKJV).
Final, all of you be of one mind, having compassion for one another; love as brothers, be tenderhearted, be courteous -1Peter 3:8 (NKJV)
It is assumed to be noble to live for others. This nobility can take many forms and some of them can be very difficult to identify. Still, in most of the cases the underlying motive is not benevolent even though the appearance tells a different story. Selfishness has many disguises.
No doubt serving and helping others is the highest cause there is, but not always. It is worthwhile to consider the motive for the help.
God’s Kingdom is for Peace and Peacemakers
“B
lessed are the peacemakers, For they shall be called sons of God.” Matthew 5:9 NKJV
Our text above is from the famous Sermon on the Mount that Jesus taught His disciples. Part of this long teaching that span from chapter 5 to 7 of the gospel according to Matthew is a section called the Beatitudes which tells of how blessed we are to live according to God’s standard. Being peacemakers hold great blessings as such would be called the sons of God.
The kingdom of God is a kingdom of peace. Isaiah in his prophecy of the Messiah called Him the Prince of Peace (Isa. 9:6). The people who inhabit this great kingdom are carriers of a message that is called “the gospel of peace” (Rom. 10:15). It takes being a peacemaker to preach the gospel of peace.
There are many things that tend to fight the peace of God in the lives of believers. These things tend to sponsor fight at three different levels; within a believer, among believers and between believers and the world. All these levels of challenges are dealt with in the scriptures.
The absence of peace can be arrested in the life of an individual believer through total trust in God’s faithfulness. The peace of God that is beyond all understanding guards the hearts and minds of those who pray to him during their troubled times (Phil. 4:6-7).
Romans 12:18 says, “18If it is possible, as much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men. 19Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord. A further reading of the following verses in this chapter shows us that by living in peace with everyone, we would be able to overcome evil with good (Rom. 12:21; Mk. 9:50). Evil spreads wherever agents of peace are not shining the light of God’s peace to men.
The sons of God need to know discern and constantly avoid things that want to cause division among them. This is what Paul the apostle drew the attention of believers to when he said, “17for the kingdom of God is not eating and drinking, but righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit. 18For he who serves Christ in these things is acceptable to God and approved by men. 19Therefore let us pursue the things which make for peace and the things by which one may edify another.” (Rom. 14:17-19). Peacemakers live joyfully (Pro. 12:20).
Living in peace among believers has been made possible as we stand united in Christ who has become our peace (Eph. 2:14).
The Church is not in war with the world as we are the ambassadors of Christ saddled with the responsibility of reconciling her back to God (2 Cor. 5:18-20). This means that we need to embrace the admonition to living in peace with all men (Heb. 12:14).
Visually challenged pupils of federal govt college, Ijaniki win Bible quiz
•As Chiel Olu Falomo stop borrowing
T
he pupils of Federal Government College Ijaniki Junior school, Michael James; Rachael Ademosun, has won the 3rd edition of Bible quiz for the school blind’s competition orgasnised by the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), at the Apostoilic Church, LAWNA Territory, Ketu Lagos.
The duo came first among five schools of the blind which took part in the competition titled ‘You can Be their Eyes Bible Quiz.
Othee schools that participated in the competition are Farm Craft School of the blind, Idumu; Vocational School of the Blind, Oshodi, Federal Government College, Ijaniki, Senior School and Batista School of the Blind.
The schools were tested on scriptural knowledge of the books of Joshua and Philippians, in two segments made of multi choice questions and draw your sword which entailed picking their question and either choosing filing the blank spaces from options available or choosing questions and reciting portions of the chosen portion, respectively.
Fed Government College of the Blind, Ijaniki (Junior) came top with 75 points while representatives of Fed Government School of the Blind, Ijaniki (Senior School) took the second position with 70 points
The 3rd position went to Vocational School of the blind which scored 40 points and Farm Craft School of the blind scored 30 point.
Addressing the participants at the quiz, Chairman of Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria Limited and chairman of the occasion, Chief Olu Falomo, commended the performance of the visually impaired pupils and the Bible Society of Nigeria for their effort spreading the word of God to the nooks and crannies of the world.
He advised pointed out that the performances of the special persons were a big challenge to most participants whom he said would definitely found it difficult to perform like the visually impaired competitors.
Hence, Chiel Falomo encouraged Nigerians and corporate entities to do everything possible to encourager the spreading of the word of God which he said was need to make the society a better palace fort all.
Chief Falomo, however, used the opportunity to advise Nigerian government to stop borrowing and getting future generations of the country into debts, pointing out that such had been the follies of subsequent governments in Nigeria.
Cleric berates Buhari over Leah Sharibu’s continued captivity
“I
magine for a moment, if Leah Sharibu were your daughter and you were not President, how would you feel?”
Those were the words the Founder and Convener (The Gideon Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation), the Revd Para-Mallam, used to convey his frustrations and disenchantment over what he described as the Federal Government’s abandonment of Leah Sharibu in Boko Haram’s captivity 603 days after she was kidnapped on March 18, 2018.
The cleric, who is a close friend of Leah Sharibu’s family, clocked 60 on October 15, but refused to celebrate his special day, preferring to devote his birthday celebration to special prayer for the release of Leah and other girls yet languishing in Boko Haram bondage.
Reverend Para-Mallam’s grouse and worry stems from the many promises made by the President Buhari-led Federal Government to secure the release of Leah and her co-captives, which have so far been broken without regards to the heart ache Leah’s parent are still passing through.
He said: “Yesterday morning October 14, Leah’s Father Nathan Sharibu and I were on the phone; he said he has not heard a single word about his daughter’s release beyond the promises. He also confirmed that he has not received any phone call or updates from the President.”
He appealed to the president’s fatherly instinct saying: “Before you were elected President for which you fought so hard to get the position, you were a father.
“Imagine for a moment if Leah was your daughter and you were not President, how would you respond to such apparent neglect? Would you have the presence of mind to lead Nigeria,” Para-Mallam asked.
The cleric accused the government and certain groups of politicizing Leah Sharibu’s kidnap but hinted that Leah is still alive by the special grace of God.
That is why I am dedicating today (his birthday) to pray for Leah’s release along with others in captivity. I wish to urge all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria in the global community to remember, in a special way today, to also pray for Leah’s release and others,” Para-Mallam appealed.
According to him: “Nigerians are more tormented by her political leaders today.”
Para-Mallam, also took a swipe at the government of the day saying; “We have a government which always creates the impression that it is ‘on top of every situation?’ This government shows more muscle in protecting its interest of remaining in power than in protecting the citizens.”
On that premise, he urged President Buhari and his government to act decisively to bring Leah home to her parents. “This would be the happiest birthday gift, I could pray and wish for at this time,” he said.
Nation’s insecurity is spiritual –PFN
…launches city-wide crusade to liberate society
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Ikeja Province, Lagos, has frowned at the high level of insecurity, starvation, misery and hopelessness in Nigeria; and has resolved to tackle the social afflictions rather spiritually.
Speaking through the province Chairman, Pastor Babatunde Illesanmi, the umbrella body of Pentecostal churches in Lagos, described the ills bedeviling society at large as a problem instigated by evil forces.
Hence, it resolved to launch a city-wide crusade beginning from November 15 to 17, pointing out that the spiritual approach to solving the social malaise was only just appropriate.
Pastor Illesanmi, who made the disclosure during a press conference held in Lagos, on Friday said: “There is preponderance of evil in the land and this has given rise to untold insecurity, starvation, misery and hopelessness.
“But God, in his infinite love and mercy is not only able but willing to deliver those who look up to him. This crusade will provide a rare platform for the demonstration of God’s love and power. People are going to be set free from the powers of sin, healed of sicknesses and diseases and delivered from satanic bondage.”
The PFN Chairman continued: “This is a unique gospel crusade in many respects.in the first place, it is put together by, not just a denomination but by the body of Pentecostal churches in Ikeja Local government Area and its LCDAs.”
The programme, which also enjoys the support of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), is scheduled for 5 pm daily, at the Nigerian Police College, GRA, Ikeja.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that the event would be preceded by a free medical care beginning from 9 am till evening, on November 14.
“We have got volunteer medical professionals who will be attending to people who may want to take advantage of the programme to carry out some medical check-up and receive some treatment free of charge.
“Other welfare packages have been worked into the programme such as provisions of special welfare for widows and distribution of some clothing items for participants,” Pastor Illesanmi added.
He, however, explained that the resort to spiritual solution for the national malaise was actually apt and scriptural pointing out that the recent cry by Nigeria soldier who are asking God to deliver the country from insurgency shows that the Nigerian army had reached its wit end.
“All these problems you see are not of man’s hand; they have spiritual backing. But God is able to stop it,” Illesanmi said.
Witchcraft attack through dreams
O
ne of the means by which witches attacks their victims is through dreams. While sleeping the two carnal faculties of the body and the soul can no longer relate to the physical environment. The spirit of man, which is already in a coma, then becomes vulnerable to attack of witches and other demonic agents. Witches take advantage of the unconscious nature of human’s spirit to manipulate and sow tares in the victims. That is how we have the demonic dream.
‘‘But while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way.’’ (Matthew 13:25)
The first manifestation of the spiritual attacks at sleep is the attack from Masquerades, Armed Robbers and the Police. Arrest by the police is an indication that the victim has been reported to the congregation of witches. We lose our spiritual immunity when we sin. Police arrest indicates that the demonic forces are taking advantage of us because of a sin committed.
‘’As the bird by wandering, as the swallow by flying, so the curse causeless shall not come.’’(Proverb 26:2)
But masquerades and the armed robbers harasses same way the physical robbers do. It is after the arrest by any of the three that the victim will begin to experience various demonic dreams like Eating, Intercourse, Old school, Examination, Tight dresses, Cannot climb the hill, Picking of snails, Gunshot and others. If the victim is pressed down at sleep the implication is that such a one has been turned into spiritual slaves. He may begin to meet with cobwebs or spider webs on the street.
The lives of people that experience the above have been manipulated with their destinies stolen. Such a one becomes disadvantaged in all areas of life. He will experience Hatred, Stagnation, Failure, Isolation and frustration. A female victim may not marry and those that are married may not have children.
The victim of such attacks has become a trade item in the manner of which Joseph was sold and resold. I have seen victims of demonic attack relocating to another country or a different part of same country in the hope of escaping the attacks. This always proved to be futile effort because marks have been placed on them. The marks make them vulnerable to spiritual attacks of witches in their new places. You may wonder that even if the brothers of Joseph all died, their death would not have translated to his freedom from slavery. He was already sold same way the victims of demonic dream attack were sold. As stated in our earlier messages, demonic dream is the work of the monitoring spirit. This is a spirit that keeps its victim in view to manipulate and control his life. The motive behind the above is to steal a good destiny and replace it with a bad one. Victims of the attack need deliverance to repossess their stolen destiny.
‘‘And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpillar, and the palmerworm, my great army which I sent among you. And ye shall eat in plenty, and be satisfied, and praise the name of the Lord your God, that hath dealt wondrously with you: and my people shall never be ashamed.’’ (Joel 2:25-26).
Pope mistakenly Tweets support for US ‘Saints’ football team
Some saints wear halos, other saints wear helmets.
The Vatican employees who manage Pope Francis’ official Twitter account in English confused the two on Sunday when Tweeting about five new saints he canonised in St. Peter’s Square, reports Reuters.
“Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession,” the Tweet read.
The hashtag #Saints used by the Vatican on the pope’s English account, however, had the Fleur-de-lis after it, which is the one used by an American football team, the New Orleans Saints.
The New Orleans Saints have 1.5 million Twitter followers and Pope Francis has about 1.8 million on his English account alone.
So the Tweet went viral as thousands of U.S. football fans reacted, with many New Orleans Saints fans jokingly giving thanks for the perceived blessing.
“Praise the Lord and pass the football,” one said.
For the record, the Saints, those from New Orleans, beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 on Sunday.
