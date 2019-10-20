Living with a spouse that cannot show love

W

hen a man who does not know how to show love or receive love gets married to a woman who also does not know how to show love or receive love, it is like the equation is balanced. Such a couple can have sexual relationship without pouring out love, raise their children in a colourless manner and perform their roles as husbands and wives in a colourless manner.

In such marriages, the husband may provide all the needs of the family while the wife may cook delicious meals and perform her duties. This is what someone called, “functional marriage” about thirty years ago.

But it becomes a huge problem when one of the spouses knows how to give and receive love while the partner does not know how to give and receive love.

Singles should watch out for differences in this very important area so that the differences are ironed out and both parties counseled into a mutually acceptable equilibrium point from where they can begin to build their love life.

But what do you do if you are already married to a spouse that does not know how to emotionally and physically give love or receive love?

1. Politely let him/her know that there is a big problem in an area of your marriage that needs to be solved.

2. Go for counseling alone on what to do.

3. Use wisdom to get him/her close to your counselor with a view to counseling him/her.

4. Use wisdom to bring books/CDs and put such CDs when he/she is in the mood to listen.

5. Keep being lovely. Keep giving him love and teaching him/her how to love. Do not withdraw your love. Keep being patient with him or her like a Chinese teacher who is teaching somebody who just relocated to China the Chinese language.

6. If you have already made up your mind that nothing can change your spouse to be a loving person, then you can turn to Psalms 27:10 for another source of joy and happiness. This scripture says “When my father and mother forsake me, then the Lord will take me up.” A Bible translation translates “Then the Lord will take me up” as “But the Lord will take me in.” Another says “The Lord will hold me close.” While we all need human love, the greatest love operating on planet earth is the love of God which the Bible describes as passing all understanding. In John 15:13 the Lord Jesus describes the love of God as “Greater love has no man than this…”

Focus your attention on enjoying the love of Christ, the children, friends and others.

7. Go to God in prayers that He should give you the ability and wisdom on how to live with a spouse that cannot show love. And then, begin to learn to enjoy your life and minimize depending on your loveless spouse as your only source of love, joy and happiness. Even while still working on your spouse, work on yourself by learning to enjoy other sources of family love and the love of God already provided for you. Love you.

