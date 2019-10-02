Local bourse: Still creating opportunities for investment

Though the Nigerian capital market has been struggling with crisis of confidence arising from the financial meltdown and recession, it has, however, continued to provide opportunities to create sustainable wealth. Chris Ugwu writes

I

n spite of the worrisome depreciation of investors’ shareholdings coming at the wake of global financial meltdown, fall in crude oil prices, insecurity, amo g others, the Nigerian Stock Exchange has remained a catalyst to the nation’s stride for economic greatness within the last 59 years.

The market on its own has continued to weather the storm over the years in spite of some inauspicious economic policies by the authorities.

In the beginning

The Nigerian Stock Exchange officially took off at independence in 1960 when parliament enacted the Lagos Stock Exchange Act.

Before 1960, Nigeria’s founding fathers mounted spirited attempts at establishing a domestic capital market.

As a result, several studies were commissioned by the colonial administration to determine the viability of a capital market in Nigeria.

Predictably, the ensuing reports disfavored the idea.

However, the founding fathers eventually succeeded in actualising their aspiration at independence by first creating the institutional framework for the market which is the stock exchange.

Among the initial subscribers to membership of the exchange, only Akintola Williams is still alive.

Dr. Gamaliel Onosode, who have also passed on and Otunba Sobumi Balogun were the initial market operators together with the pioneer management led by Apostle Hayford Alile must be acknowledged for their outstanding pioneering efforts.

Lagos Stock Exchange as it was then called started operations in 1961 with 19 Securities listed for trading in a one room office at the old Central Bank of Nigeria. Thereafter it moved to the now demolished NDIB building on Broad Street in early 70s before the stock exchange building was completed through a joint ownership with Nadar Properties, a subsidiary of Daily Times of Nigeria

Following the acceptance of Dr. Pius Okigbo Financial Sector Review recommendation, the Federal Government transformed Lagos Stock Exchange to the Nigerian Stock Exchange in December 1997.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange is the fulcrum around which the capital market revolves. It is at the centre of long term capital formation in the economy. It provides the machinery and platform for organised and formal trading in debt and equity securities.

The exchange like any other entity has passed through different administration both military and civilian governments since Nigeria gained independence and currently under democratic regime of President Mohamadu Buhari.

The NSE, widely seen as one of the Africa’s biggest capital markets, today is home to more than 264 securities and is quite remarkable as certain exigencies necessitated the opening of transaction floors of the NSE in major commercial cities in the country much later.

The All Share Index of the NSE is a measure of the performance of Nigeria’s capital market. It currently stands at about 27,675.04 index point while market capitalization stood at N13.472 trillion as at the close of trading on Friday September 27. It was formulated on 3rd January 1984 with Index at 100 points. It attained its highest value of 66,371 points on 5th March 2008 when Market Capitalisation hit N15.64 trillion.

Bridging infrastructural gap

In spite the poor showing of the nation’s capital market, which had engendered some worry in the mind of operators, many citizens are of the view that the NSE is still one of the best economic institutions in post-independent Nigeria.

Their optimism is not misplaced, as in its over 59 years of existence; the NSE has not only provided opportunity for citizens to create sustainable wealth but it has also served as a source of revenue through capital tax gains and also a platform for the authorities to raise funds for various capital projects.

It is a known fact that the stock market has in no small measure assisted the three tiers of government to have access to capital to execute their development programmes and deliver the much desired dividends of democracy to the citizens

History was made during the current administration when the $1 billion Federal Government of Nigeria Eurobond was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and FMDQ. The 15-year Sovereign Eurobond issued at a coupon of 7.875 per cent per annum, was the first foreign currency denominated security to be listed and traded in the Nigerian capital market.

Also, in order to boost to boost financial inclusion the Federal Government took a step further by introducing savings bond to encourage retail investors.

The debut of the savings bond puts Nigeria in the league of sovereigns like Sweden, Thailand, Slovenia, Indonesia, United States, and United Kingdom with savings bonds.

Also, recently the Nigerian government through FGN Roads Sukuk Company 1 Plc issued a 7-Year N100bn Sukuk (bond).

The maiden N100bn Sukuk is offered at N1,000/unit (minimum of N10,000 or 10 units) like a regular bond but represents an ownership interest in the asset to be financed rather than a debt obligation. Participants will be paid a semi-annual, tax-free rental income (not coupons) of 16.47 per cent on a pro-rata basis.

MTN, Airtel shares on NSE

The Nigerian Stock Exchange during the current year admitted 20.354 billion units of shares of MTN Nigeria Plc at N90.00 per share on the premium board of the Daily official list of the Exchange.

The landmark listing of 100 per cent of issued and paid-up ordinary shares of the telecom firm which was the second largest seen by the stock exchange after Dangote Cement Plc. added N1.8 trillion the market capitalisation of the equities market.

Also the NSE admitted the Cross Border Secondary Listing of 3,758,151,504 ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc on the main board of the Exchange.

The shares were listed at an offer price of N363 per ordinary share on the Main Board of The Exchange and at 80 pence per ordinary share on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, the primary listing exchange.

The listing of the company’s shares has added N1.36 trillion to the market capitalization of the Exchange, further deepening the Nigerian capital market.

It will also increase the visibility of Airtel Africa to investors on the continent and across the globe.

Operators’ assessment

Reacting on the performance of the NSE after 59 years of operations, the Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Okpara Eze, said that the country had witnessed a steady growth in the Nigerian capital market.

“At independence in 1960 the capital market had only three listed companies but today fifty-seven years down the line, we have over three hundred companies listed (both on the first tier and second tier of the official list of the Nigerian Stock Exchange) and even delisting so many as a result of their not meeting the listing requirements (non performance),” he said.

Eze noted that the capital market has metamorphosed from a local market serving the needs of government through the issuance of bonds for state and federal government, corporate organisations also through the floatation of corporate bonds debentures etc and high net-worth investors, to a world class market that is globally competitive and was voted as the one stop investment haven in the emerging markets in 2007.

“Today in 2019, the Nigerian capital market, irrespective of the market crash of 2008, is rated the best investment stop-over in sub saharan Africa and the regulators are working assiduously towards building it into a market that can compete with any other market anywhere in the emerging market.

Sola Oni, CEO, Sofunix Investment and Communications, says there is hope in the horizon as many initiatives have been put in place to revive the market.

“For the first time in the history of the market, Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan has been put together by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) primarily to conduct review by peer emerging markets to articulate strategies for global competitiveness. There is a more effective and efficient regulatory approach with the deployment of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) by SEC and the Nigerian Stock Exchange to operationalize their services.

“Market monitoring, enforcement of rules and ease of exchange of information between the regulators and other stakeholders in the ecosystem have been upscaled. Unethical acts are treated with dispatch. The arrival of Lagos Commodity and Futures Exchange (LCFE) in addition to NASD Plc and FMDQ Exchange have further diversified the market. They have created multiple sources of transaction for the stakeholders in the capital market ecosystem. The future is bright.”

On challenges ahead, he noted that Federal Government’s lethargic approach towards utilizing the market remains the elephant in the house.

“The market is grossly undervalued across the board as investor apathy is deepened by the day. But this provides a buy signal as market fundamentals remain strong. Investors are still apprehensive of macroeconomic instability and inclement operating environment. This partly explained the prolonged downward trend on the Exchange. Aside from mega listing of MTN and a few others, there is abysmal dearth of new listing.

“Government is crowding out equity investors as monetary policy favours investment in fixed income. The new economic management team, headed by Professor Doyin Salami should conduct a clinical review all policies that impact on market growth and development for effective implementation. The team’s engagement is be focused on how to fix the economy with multiplier effects on global competitiveness of our market,” he said.

Last line

Because infrastructure development, which requires long term capital has become a major challenge for the economy, it is expedient that the current efforts to address infrastructure deficit through the capital market be sustained.

Like this: Like Loading...