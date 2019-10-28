Making EFCC accountable for recovered funds

Lawyers: Legislative business should be part-time

Will pruning of lawmakers at the National Assembly as being canvassed by a Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, bring down the cost of governance and relieve the nation of huge financial burden? Lawyers say no. AKEEM NAFIU reports

ome members of the wig and gown have said the financial burden placed on the nation by the humongous cost of running the National Assembly is not a function of the numerical strength of the legislators.

The lawyers were responding to a proposition by a Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, that there should be a reduction in the number of Senators and House of Representatives’ members in order to save cost and reduce the cost of governance.

Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State, bared his mind while contributing to a debate on the report on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper submitted by the National Assembly joint Committee on Finance and National Planning.

He believed that a downward review in the number of legislators at the National Assembly was desirable for the attainment of reduction in cost of governance and fiscal discipline.

“This country must begin to make sacrifices. Our country provides that we have three senators. What are three senators per state doing that one single senator from that state cannot do?

“With over 300 representatives from each state; each of them creates increased demands from the economic system.

“What we need to have under the present ugly situation is a senatorial representative, one per state to reduce cost of governance.”

“Our Senate, this red chamber must not operate our budget from an accountant perspective but an economic perspective,” Okorocha said.

The former governor’s concern was not unconnected with the public outrage that has continued to trail the monthly take-home of 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives.

In a nation where many citizens are living below the poverty line, the lawmakers are earning far more than their counterparts in other parts of the world, including developed countries.

According to reports, a senator’s take-home pay is N182,060,000 per annum at the rate of N15,171,666.66 monthly while the annual take-home pay of a member of the House of Representatives stands at N136.68 million at a monthly take-home pay of N11.39 million.

Reports also say it that the take-home pay of a Nigerian senator is 281.56 times higher than the country’s per capita income, while that of a member of the House of Representatives is 218.69 times higher than the per capita income.

Worst still, in the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N10.33 trillion recently presented to the Joint Session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, a whopping sum of N125 billion was earmarked for the Legislature to the detriment of other key sectors of the economy like Education and Health, which got a paltry N48 billion and N46 billion respectively.

Fayemi’s proposal

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has also joined the fray by calling for the scrapping of the Senate in order to save cost and reduce financial burden on the government.

The governor said the country cannot continue to operate a bicameral legislature in the face of harsh economic conditions.

According to him, a unicameral legislature would be more productive for Nigeria in this current economic situation.

“We do need to look at the size of government in Nigeria and I am an advocate of a unicameral legislature. What we really need is the House of Representatives, because that is what represents.

“You have three senators from little Ekiti and you have three senators from Lagos State. It’s a no-brainer that it’s unequal, I guess the principle is not proportionality but that if you are a state, you get it automatically.

“But I think that we can do away with that. There are several things that we can do away within the government,” he said.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers are also canvassing part-time legislature as a way of cutting cost. The lawyers were of the views that reducing the number of legislators may not necessarily reduce the running cost except legislative business was made a part-time.

They also argued that a reduction in the number of legislators as being canvassed by Senator Okorocha was not possible without an amendment to the Constitution.

In his views, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola, said a way of bringing down the running cost of the National Assembly was to make legislative business part-time.

He was of the view that it is not illegal for legislators to be engaged in other business while also performing their legislative business.

He said: “The reduction is only possible with an amendment to the Constitution. I think it’s the way our legislators have taken legislative business that that has giving rise to suggestions like these. Nigeria’s economy is currently in shambles and something urgent must be done to salvage the situation.

“In the United States, there is only one Senator per state. Before now, we use to have five Senators from each Senatorial zone before it was reduced to three and we can even reduce it further. But, the fact remains that even when Nigeria was having five Senators per state, we are not spending as much as we are spending now. The budget of the National Assembly was not as huge as it is presently.

“However, reducing the number of legislators may not necessarily reduce the cost except legislative business is made part-time. We must also do something about the humongous amount these legislators are collecting in the name of constituency allowance, salaries, allowances and so on.

“I agree with Rochas that we should have only one Senator from each state of the federation, but for it to have meaningful effect, legislative business should be made part-time. The reduction will necessarily not be a function of reduced expenditure.

“We must embark on holistic approach and surgical operation on how legislative duties will henceforth be carried out in Nigeria. Therefore, I am suggesting that in addition to the reduction of numbers, we should make the duty of a legislator part-time. After all, the Constitution stipulates a maximum of 180 days and minimum of 61 days for the legislators to sit in a year. So, if a legislator sits for 61 days, he has complied with the constitutional requirements. The Constitution did not say the legislators must be in the parliament for 365 days.

“When I was in the parliament in my state as a Deputy Speaker, I was also going to court. Even, those who went to court to challenge my going to court lost out. I was a regular face in the courtroom even as a Deputy Speaker. This means they can equally continue with their profession while also carrying out their legislative duties”.

Another silk, Chief Mike Ahamba, also threw his weight behind part-time legislature. He also suggested that there should be just a chamber of the National Assembly.

He faulted Senator Okorocha’s proposal, saying it was not the way to go.

“Why doesn’t Okorocha start by going away from the National Assembly so that there will be no representation for his own people? Or he should stop collecting his allowances. With all these, he can save costs.

“He doesn’t even know that there has to be a constitutional amendment before that kind of change can happen. I don’t think it is a wise thing. That’s not the way to save cost.

“If we are talking about how to reduce their humongous allowances, then, that will make some sense to me, but to say that representation is too much is not true. I am also in support of a unicameral legislature. I also believe in part-time legislature”, Ahamba said

To Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN), the problem with the National Assembly is the lawmakers’ financial profligacy and not about their numerical strength.

He said: “The problem is not really with the number of legislators at the National Assembly, but their financial indiscipline. Even if the numbers were not reduced as being canvassed by Senator Rochas Okorocha and they were being paid legitimate salaries, there would be no issue.

“The problem with the National Assembly as far many Nigerians are concerned is the humongous amount being spent on the lawmakers by way of what they collect monthly which runs into billions of naira. You can imagine a Senator collecting as much as N13 million every month, then, there is a problem.

“So, what I am saying in essence is that if the lawmakers as presently constituted (are not being paid such a ridiculous amount, we will have no problem with the numbers. Therefore, as far as I am concerned, the problem is not with the numbers, but the financial profligacy of these lawmakers.

“These legislators did not disclose what they are earning and this shows lack of transparency and deceit on their part. They are too exorbitant to maintain. So, I feel strongly that something urgent should be done on the cost of running both chambers of the National Assembly. This is where the problem lies and not in their numbers”.

Another member of the Inner Bar, Mr. Emeka Okpoko, faulted the suggestion by Senator Okorocha saying it is unrealistic.

“This suggestion is not realistic and it makes no sense to me. I don’t think the problem lies in their numbers. Remember that each Senatorial zone across the country has its own peculiarity. One of such is the ethnic differences. This will make it difficult for just an individual to represent all the Senatorial zones in a state. No Senator can single-handedly cover the minds and totality of the people in a state.

“Besides, I think the real problem has to do with the cost of running the National Assembly and not the size of both chambers. These people are really milking our system dry. It is the humongous amounts that they keep taking that is the problem”, he said.

A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Adekunle Ojo, noted that the nation’s present economic condition could no longer sustain bicameral legislature.

He said: “The proposal is one of the ways out of problems confronting Nigeria in that we do not have an economy that can sustain bicameral legislature. It is expensive, bogus and unnecessary. How do you fathom so much that we spend on docile and duplicitous legislative arms? “Not even have they be able to work on an acceptable Constitution that is capable of meeting the yearning of the people since 1999. The proposal is realistic where the lawmakers can drop their entitlement mentality for a better Nigeria. But I do not see that coming in the present assembly”.

A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, believed as laudable as Okorocha’s proposal is, it may be difficult to achieve.

“It’s a constitutional issue which will require amendment. But the problem is who will cast the first stone? I think we deceive ourselves a lot in this country. This is because if Okorocha is really serious about it in a patriotic spirit devoid of political games or gains, he needs not tell us but move a motion for amendment of the necessary provisions of the constitution because the National Assembly of today in Nigeria is the most expensive in the world.

“I remember a former CBN governor allegedly said that the emoluments of each senator is enough to employ 200 Nigerians at N90,000 monthly or 90 Nigerians with N200,000.

“We can’t continue this way to be spending this humongous amount on legislators. It is high time we reduce this and change to unicameral legislature or make it a part- time engagement.

“Nigeria is suffering from heavy bills and why should their pay be shrouded in secrecy? Their pay is too much and unreasonable from all ramifications. It is unfair. We are entitled to know what they earn and it must be reasonable. But above all we don’t need two Houses. No, no, no”, he said.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Destiny Takon, believed that nothing will be achieved with a reduction in the number of federal lawmakers.

He said: “I do not think that the real cause of bad governance and absence of government presence in most parts of the country has to do with the number of federal legislators.

“Contrariwise, I actually think that each local government area in the country, should be represented at the House of Reps, to ensure effective and effectual representation. I believe that the number of our legislators at both Chambers of the National Assembly is not the real problem of our country.

“The real problem is mindless and unmitigated corruption and the absence of patriotism and the nationalist spirit in our leaders. If you count the presidential aides alone, they are almost equal to the number of representatives at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

“Corruption permeates every fabric of our national life and it engenders other sister evil vices which are inestricably entwined into our lives as a people like, nepotism, religious bigotry, ethnicity, mediocrity, etc: those are the real issues bedeviling out dear nation”.

To Mohammed Fawehinmi, Okorocha’s suggestion is misconceived and unrealistic.

“The suggestion of Senator Rochas Okorocha, with most profound respect is misconceived. It would prevent several people from the same state the necessary parliamentarian representation. The lower House covers the spectrum of representation better than the Senate. If any house is to be scrapped, it should be the Senate, considering their unconscionable shut downs during the 8th Assembly in solidarity with Saraki, whenever he was summoned to court,” he said.

