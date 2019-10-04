Making widowhood less painful

A widow is a woman who has lost her husband by death and has not remarried.

For them to secure expectation by keeping hope alive, the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has decided to provide succour to wipe away their tears, remedy their despair and assuage their hunger and perplexity.

Okowa, since health is wealth, no other sacrifice can be made for them than to provide a veritable platform, where they can access free medical attention to cushion the effect of their financial constraint.

No wonder, the governor told them not to faint in the days of adversity but put their trust in God, who can supply their needs according to his riches in glory.

Although, the governor’s gesture was linked by the opposition divide in the state, especially by the Publicity Secretary of the Elders’ Council of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the political abracadabra being orchestrated ahead of 2019, he said he would neither be distracted from executing people-oriented programmes nor stopped from appreciating the people that gave him their mandate in 2015.

How did he attend to their needs, one may ask?

He succinctly selected 5,555 widows and registered them into the Delta State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme (DSCHIS) to get free medical care at designated hospitals.

From the total number, he picked 20 widows each from each of the 270 wards in the state across the 25 local government areas, which amounted to the aforementioned number of women.

It did not end at that. Each of the widows is entitled to N5,000 every month, starting from January 31, 2018, to transport and argument their feeding allowances.

The governor, at the Flag-Off in the state’s Arts and Culture Pavilion in Asaba, said he used Oshimili South council area as a model for the flag-off the exercise. He warned accredited health official at designated hospitals against extortion and other illegal charges.

He said anybody caught in the act of demanding money for drugs, tests, surgery or other consultancy assignments, would be prosecuted and treated as an enemy of the state.

The governor, represented by his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, supported by a member of the state’s Special Project Committee and Special Adviser to the Governor, Chief Festus Ochonogor and the Chairman of the state’s Primary Health Care Development Agency (DSPHCDA), Dr. Isioma Okobah, urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture during the general elections in 2019.

He said: “We preached prosperity for all Deltans at the inception of our administration and you cannot get rich without good health. That is why we sponsored an executive bill on health insurance scheme that was passed by the House of Assembly. If anybody asks you for money, please report the person because the scheme is free for widows.”

He explained that the scheme would take care of the financial and health needs of the widows in the state as only a healthy people can contribute to the wealth and development of the state.

“Today, we are here to witness another milestone in the health care system in the state. The welfare scheme, which is designed for selected widows in the state, is meant to pay them a monthly stipend of N5,000 and enrol them into the state contributory health insurance scheme to cater for all their health needs.

“The state government will pay for their premiums monthly. A total of 5,555 widows drawn from the 270 wards in the state will participate in the scheme, which will commence at the end of January, 2018.

“I want to extend His Excellency’s goodwill to all Deltans as once you have a healthy people, you will have a wealthy nation as they will contribute to the development of the nation,” he added.

According to Azinge, the welfare scheme was another addition to the prosperity agenda as over 1,200 youths and ward liaison officers were presently benefitting from the government empowerment scheme.

Ochonogor explained that the commencement of the welfare scheme for widows was meant to take care of the needs of this set of vulnerable Deltans.

He said the governor had appointed a Cash Officer, code-named, Coordinators, in each of the 25 council areas to move round each of the 270 Wards and effect the N5,000 monthly payment.

He said the essence of this was to ensure that the money did not get into the hands of wrong persons or ensure that the beneficiaries are not short changed.

The Director-General of the scheme, Dr. Ben Nkechika, corroborated by his chairman, Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, who threw more light on the empowerment. He said the processes include basic health screening, choosing of health care provider and access to quality health care, which he explained, has two phases for widows – welfare scheme and free health care service. He further emphasized that the governor is wishing them good health ahead of 2019.

A highly elated beneficiary, who simply identified herself as Mama Peace and described Okowa as “husband of widows”, hailed the gesture, saying that although, the wife of the immediate past Governor of the state, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan, did her best for widows, children under five years and the aged, under her defunct pet-project, the MasterCare Foundation, she prayed to God to think well of the governor, saying “This one is unparalleled.”

Another beneficiary, who simply said “my name is Mrs. Ngozi”, a 62-year-old mother of four, who said she lost her husband to a ghastly motor accident along Benin-Asaba expressway, shed tears of joy that exactly after 25 years of her husband’s demise, luck smiled at her. She thanked the governor for including their class of persons in his SMART agenda.

“I have read about the strategic wealth creation and provision of jobs for all Deltans in the governor’s prosperity agenda but I didn’t know it will include me. It is a good start. I encourage the governor to keep it up. The gesture is better than giving a paint rubber of rice or share N500 each to women when it is time to vote. This is a long-lasting empowerment project because it touches on health, which is wealth”, she said.

While she thanked the governor, whom she said “humbled himself to assume the position of husband of widows”, Nkechika said the health commission is poised to ensuring efficient and effective health care for the people of the state in line with the Governor’s SMART agenda.

