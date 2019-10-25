Mercy Johnson-Okojie unveiled as brand ambassador of Hollandia Evap

Amos Olurombi Olutokun is a veteran actor with credits on stage and screen both in English and Yoruba language movies. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Oyo State born, thespian shares his experiences on stage and screen, including Village Headmaster. He also talks about family and other issues

You celebrated your 75th birthday this year. Looking back now, how do feel?

I felt bad because when we started acting… let me start from the beginning. There was one man, he is late now, his name is Femi Philips; he was director of Osumare Theatre Group. I was staying at Lagos Island that time, and my house then was very close to Ita Faji, where Femi Philips was living. That was in 1970. So, when they were doing their rehearsal I used to go and watch them, and he used to sing one of Ogunde’s songs. I was moved; I felt the urge to join them, I became very interested. I approached him and told him, and he said that I should start coming for rehearsals. The very song that he sang moved me…. they that song to teach us. Then, I was a fine dancer; I danced very well, with Yemi Remi, Taju Gbadamosi, popularly called Coach, and Segun Remi (aka Karan). We were together then. In 1977, during FESTAC, I moved to the University of Lagos. They said they want to do FESTAC performance, so I was involved. It was Yemi Remi that took me there. I didn’t know anybody there then. So, when we got there, we performed with Segun Ojewuyi and others. It was called the Centre for Cultural Study then, now it is the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos. Then, Yemi Remi advised me to apply to be an actor in the Centre. I liked the idea, so, I went for the audition but they did not take me. I went back to Yemi Remi and told him that they did not take me, but he assured me that they would take me. Dr. Bode Osanyin was the man that interviewed me. Luckily for me, I was employed. So, I worked with the University of Lagos for 24 years as an actor. So, all along I was there with some directors, Prof. Akin Euba, now in U.S., Prof. Laz Ekweme, Duro Oni, they were our directors then.

At that time, actors were respected. We were in a travelling theatre company; when we go for performance you enjoy it. That time, we did not attach much importance to making money. Though, we like money, but the joy and passion for performing on stage was the interest. Then, everybody was eager to go on stage or set, but nowadays it is not encouraging, when you tell actors to come 8am, they will be coming 10am. Then we did not joke with time.

When I was at the Creative Arts Department, University of Lagos, we were four of us that always kept to time.

Who are the others?

They are Ayantunji Amao, who played the talking drum, James Adesumole, and Daniel Cresting, who is now in Ghana. We don’t joke with time; we always kept to time. Even when I retired from service in 2002, I still don’t joke with time. I always give myself two hours ahead.

Your first time on stage, how was your experience?

It was a Yoruba play titled ‘Sogidi’ (goddess of water), written by Femi Osumare, he is late now. That time, during opening glee, I was always in front, as a dancer. I was a very good dancer. Being my first time on stage, I did not feel comfortable, though we had rigorous rehearsals, and had been taught the geography of the stage. Though, I performed, stage fright was there. I was scared initially, being my first time.

Which of the plays you featured in actually brought you fame?

There was a play titled ‘Ajaka’, written by Femi Osumare, I played the role of Obukun, somebody that was sent to go and carry water from the sea. That was the play that brought me out, until when I went to the University of Lagos, and I gradually became popular as I started going out for auditions.

But, the play that shook me in my acting career, was in Wole Soyinka’s ‘Death and King’s Horseman’. I played the role of Olohun Iyo, Tunji Sotimirin played the role of Elesin Oba. It was the convocation play in 1989. It was quite challenging and I enjoyed it. From there I was also acting in movies. I featured alongside Jide Kosoko in the movie, Esan. I was also in ‘Oju Ota’.

As a staff of Centre for Cultural Studies, University of Lagos, how much was your first salary?

That was in 1978. My first pay was N25. When they gave me the money I was very happy. It was big money then, and I was single then…

It was at Centre for Cultural Studies that I met Mr. Sola Fosudo (now Prof. Sola Fosudo), Golda John and Joke Silva. Through Centre for Cultural Studies, we knew many countries. We travelled to Rome, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and so on. That was what we also enjoyed. We knew that every year we must travel.

Looking back now, any regrets?

No. I have no regret.

Would say it has made you rich?

I thank God because what I am today, was through my career as an actor. I can boast of a four-bedroom flat in Ikorodu, the only thing is that I am not mobile, I don’t have a car. I thank God that through this acting, I trained all my children in the university. I have four children – two boys and two girls; my last born did her convocation recently at Caleb University, Ikorodu, Lagos. She studied accounting. The eldest one is now in US.

Is your wife an actress too?

No. She is a business woman.

Why did you not marry an actress?

I think it is the Lord’s doing. Even if I wanted to marry an actress, did I see one? You I married late. I married when I was 42, because I was not interested in women.

Why were you not interested in women?

Even at a time, my daddy came from home and asked if I was okay. I assured him that I was okay, that I was just not interested. Maybe, I was shy, and could not toast a girl…

Let’s look at transition from stage to movie. How did it happen?

I did not plan for movie…

Why?

Because, then I didn’t know anything about movie. My experience was on stage drama. So, when somebody invited me to act in Village Headmaster, I was a bit no sure of what to expect. But I did it. I was one of the villagers. That was in 1979/80. I did three episodes.

Tell us about your experience in Village Headmaster…

It was a great experience, seeing Chief Eleyimi, Boniface and others. I really enjoyed Village Headmaster. That was where I knew Dele Osawe.

How do you relax?

I relax with some soft drinks, and I love music.

What kind of music?

I love Ebenezer Obey and Sunny Ade music.

What are your plans for retirement?

I cannot part with acting. It is until death do us part.

Have you been embarrassed?

No.

