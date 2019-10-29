Minimum wage: Govs, labour set to clash

Governors of the 36 states of the country said the implementation of the Minimum Wage Law at the state level would depend on the capacity of each state government.

But the organised labour has declared that they were prepared to deal with any state governor or employer of labour who goes contrary to the National Minimum wage law of N30,000.

The governors, who met under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), noted that they were part of the tripartite negotiations that led to the review of the minimum wage. NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who addressed the press at the end of the forum’s meeting yesterday, recalled that he made the position of the governors known immediately the Federal Government and labour reached an agreement.

Fayemi, who is also governor of Ekiti State, noted that what was approved by the Federal Government “was a national minimum wage increase not a general minimum wage review.”

“Yes, that may necessitate consequential increment; we have no doubt about that. But that is a matter for the states to discuss with their workers.”

He stated that the governors had followed the negotiations between the Federal Government and the organised labour that produced the template for the implementation of the minimum wage. Fayemi said every state has its own trade union joint negotiating committee, and expressed the hope that the committees would engage their respective governors in discussions for the implementation of the new wage at the state level.

“The forum, as the representative body of the states, keenly followed what happened in the negotiations that led to that template.

“As far as we are concerned, the best the forum can do is to stick with what has been agreed with the states. “States are part of the tripartite negotiations. States agreed to that N30,000 minimum wage increase. States also know that there will be consequential adjustment, but that will be determined on what happened on the state-by-state basis because there are different number of workers at state level, there are different issues at the state level,” he said.

Fayemi noted that every state has its own state executive council, which is the highest decision making body at the state level, adding that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) does not determine what happens at the state level. Reacting to claims by the governors that “what was approved by the Federal Government was a national minimum wage increase and not a general minimum wage review, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, maintained that the minimum wage can never be subject to state determination. While stressing that nobody has the right to amend the law, he noted that what was expected was a consequential adjustment as a product of collective bargaining between the various states and the workers at the state level.

NLC said: “Nobody is going to amend the law; the law is N30,000 minimum wage national and it’s not subject to negotiation. “The law is the law. Nobody is going to break that law, not a governor, not an employer of labour in any state, private or public, but what will be the consequential adjustment because if level one step one is N30,000, definitely that will impact on level 2, 3 up to level 17.

So how they will adjust to make sure that their salary structure and table is not ridiculed will be a product of collective bargaining between them and the leadership of labour in the various states. That is the correct position.”

On his part, President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, warned the state governors that any attempt to disobey the new minimum wage law, would attract the wrath of organised labour. “I think they are joking because they were part of the negotiation team and we all know how the drama was played, so they cannot come now and deny it except they are looking for the wrath of the labour unions and we are prepared for them.

“They can play their game however they like it, the most important thing is that they have to obey the law because they were a part of it. Their contribution was major before taking the final decision,” Olaleye said. Meanwhile, speaking on the N614 billion bailout given to the state governments by the Federal Government, Fayemi said the governors did not have issues with the deduction, noting that the deductions have already been made from state accounts. He disclosed that the report of the ad hoc committee on excess crude account and other special accounts headed by the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, would be submitted today to the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

The forum, in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, commended the rapid response of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, to nip the August 2019 yellow fever outbreak which broke out across the country in the bud, and said the governors have pledged to commit counterpart funding to strengthen mass vaccination campaigns in their respective states. The communiqué further added that the governors also “commended the progress made by state governments through their Social Health Insurance Authorities to enrol and provide insurance health cover for citizens across the country. “In the last one year, state governments have registered over two million people compared to five million Nigerians registered under the National Health Insurance Scheme over the last 14 years. “Finally, the forum remembered Dr. Stella Adedavoh, the physician who attended to ‘Patient O’ during the Ebola outbreak in 2014 in Lagos State. ‘Dr. Adedavoh died from Ebola virus on 21st October 2014, but her memory lives on with the dream of health care for all Nigerians.”

