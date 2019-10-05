News
Minimum wage: Mixed reactions trail FG’s plan to sack workers
Federal Government’s plan to sack workers to be able to pay the minimum wage of N30,000 is causing disquiet among workers in the country. Our CORRESPONDENTS report that many states are willing to pay the minimum wage without sacking workers while some others are waiting on the outcome of FG’s negotiation with the organised labour.
Imo: No plans to sack workers
The Imo State government has said that it has no plans whatsoever to sack workers in the state, to be able to pay the new minimum wage. Speaking to our correspondent on the telephone, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Hon. Felix Ebiliekwe, said that such considerations would not arise and had not even been hinted at, either through body language or at the state executive council meetings. He however noted that earlier in the life of the current administration, a committee was set up to look into complaints of employment racketeering from 2015 till day. He said: “Beyond the recommendations of that committee, Imo State is not considering sacking workers over minimum wage. The committee submitted its report last Wednesday and the governor is currently studying the recommendation and may arrive at a decision soon. Outside that, Imo is committed to promoting the welfare and job security of civil servants so as to build a very motivated workforce that will deliver value and productivity to the state.” Ebiliekwe said Imo State was committed to rebuilding of the state and its people and not in sacking workers in the state. “If there is any state planning to sack workers in Nigeria in line with the pronouncement of the Federal Government, I can assure you it is not Imo. We place great premium on the welfare and job security of our workforce,” the commissioner said.
‘Delta’ll not sack workers’
Delta state government said it has no plans to reduce its workforce to be able to pay the N30,000 minimum wage. The state maintained that workers on its payroll had already dropped from 65,000 when Governor Ifeanyi Okowa assumed office in May 29, 2015, to about 47,697. The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, yesterday said the biometric system had fished out ghost workers, absconded workers, those involved in age-falsification, and committed them to compulsory retirement. “We inherited the ongoing biometric exercise. It was not designed to witch-hunt anybody. It is to determine the total number of genuine workers on our payroll, fish out ghost workers and pay genuine ones for work done. His Excellency the Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has no plan to sack any worker as a result of the minimum wage hike. More persons have even been employed into the state’s civil service in recent time,” Aniagwu said. He urged workers in the state to remain calm and go about their duties for the purpose of a stronger Delta.
Plateau State not thinking of sacking workers
Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, has said his administration is not thinking of sacking workers to pay minimum wage in the state Lalong while speaking through Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Macham Simon Makut, said he has repeatedly mentioned that he would pay the new minimum wage once negotiations were concluded. “Governor Simon Lalong has never mentioned anything about sacking workers in the state.” Saturday Telegraph recalls that Governor Lalong was among the first governors to agree to pay the N30,000 new minimum wage after negotiations with the labour leaders in the state.
Ogun: We’re awaiting FG’s resolution with labour
Ogun State government, on Friday, said it was not considering sacking workers to pay the N30,000 minimum wage. The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the state said it was only waiting for the Federal Government to conclude negotiations with the organised labour before taking any further action on the wage issue. The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, spoke in an interview with our correspondent against the backdrop of the agitation over new minimum wage. “We are waiting for the Federal Government to do what it needs to do; we’ll also do what we need to do. This is a federation. Let the Federal Government conclude with the national body, then we’ll take it from there,” Somorin stated. The Federal Government had said complying with the demand of labour unions on minimum wage might lead to laying off of many workers, adding that N580billion was needed to pay the new wage.
Benue may rationalise workforce to pay minimum wage
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said he was discussing with the organised labour to downsize the number of workers in the state to enable him to pay the N30,000 minimum wage. Besides, the governor called for an upward review of the revenue sharing formula in the country to make more money available to states and local governments for greater development. He said it was no longer feasible for states to cope with development realities and the new national minimum wage using the current revenue sharing formula. Governor Ortom who spoke to Saturday Telegraph through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, said: “I’m discussing with labour on the matter, but beyond that, you will recall that governors are demanding that the revenue sharing formula be reviewed to enable states to have more funds to pay the N30, 000 minimum wage and this is the position of Governor Ortom.” Governor Ortom stated that states were willing to pay the N30, 000 national minimum wage but would do better if the revenue sharing formula was reviewed upward.
No plans to sack workers in Adamawa
In Yola the Adamawa State capital, the issue of sacking the civil servants in order to implement the recently approved minimum wage is not on sight. Adamawa State Government says it has no plans or intention to lay off civil servants now, adding that workers should feel free to go about their normal duties. Speaking on the issue, the Director General, Media and Communications to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Solomon Kumanga, told one of our correspondents that the governor had promised to pay the minimum wage. According to the Director General, a committee was set up by the governor for the effective implementation of the National Minimum Wage, promising that when the report was submitted, action would be taken to that effect. He called on the civil servants in the state to remain calm as none of them would be sacked in favour of paying the agreed wage.
We won’t retrench; we’re ready to pay – Kano
The Kano State Government says it is ready to pay the N30,600 minimum wage without retrenching workers. The Head of Service in the State, Dr Kabiru Shehu, told Saturday Telegraph that they would pay the new minimum wage as soon as all the discussions were completed. He said, there was no basis for retrenchment in Kano because of the new minimum wage because they were the first to agree to pay with an additional N600.00, which clearly showed Ganduje’s administration’s cordial relationship with the civil servants. “We have put out workers lists on the tables and analysed them and we equally have several options but certainly the issue of retrenchment is out of it,” Dr Shehu assured workers. He added: “In fact, as soon as we agreed on the several options and adopt them, we will start paying the new minimum wage and there is no cause for alarm.” Kano currently has the largest workforce in the entire federation of over 200,000 while the state is paying over N9.3bn wages monthly.
Ekiti: We’re still in discussion with labour
Commissioner for Information in Ekiti State Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, said Ekiti was yet to take a decision on the matter. He said the state was already in talks with labour unions in the state and whatever came out of the discussion would be made known to the public. Olumilua stated that “Ekiti has not taken any decision on that line. On Federal Government’s proposed plan to sack workers in order to pay the minimum wage, the Minister for Labour speaks for Federal Government and not state. “In Ekiti State, we have not come up with a resolution on that; we have been speaking with labour unions in the state on the issue and our decision shall be made known to the public.”
Bayelsa: We won’t sack workers
The issue of payment of minimum wage is now on the front burner with Federal Government trying to renege on the earlier agreement to pay. The Bayelsa State government has agreed to pay the amount agreed upon by the Federal Government. According to the special adviser to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson on media and publicity, Dan Alabra, the state government has once again promised that Bayelsa State was not planning to sack any staff to achieve the earlier promise. He said: “No, not all. Bayelsa State government is not going to sack any staff to pay N30, 000 minimum wage agreed by the Federal Government.”
Oyo: We’re waiting for talks to end
The Oyo State Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, in his response said: “The Minimum wage is a Federal subject as of now. When discussions are concluded in Abuja, the states can take positions. Not now”
Hong Kong protesters return to streets as transport is paralysed
Hong Kong’s metro system stayed shut on Saturday, paralysing transport in the Asian financial hub after a night of chaos in which police shot a teenage boy and pro-democracy protesters torched businesses and metro stations.
Friday’s protests across the Chinese-ruled territory erupted hours after its embattled leader, Carrie Lam, invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years to ban the face masks demonstrators use to hide their identities.
The night’s “extreme violence” justified the use of the emergency law, Beijing-backed Lam said in a television address on Saturday.
“The radical behavior of rioters took Hong Kongthrough a very dark night, leaving society today half-paralyzed,” she said in pre-recorded remarks.
“The extreme violence clearly illustrated that Hong Kong’s public safety is widely endangered. That’s the concrete reason that we had to invoke emergency law yesterday to introduce the anti-mask law.”
But undeterred by the ban and transport shutdown, several hundred protesters, many wearing masks, took to the streets on Saturday, marching through the bustling central district of Causeway Bay, with more protests planned through the weekend.
“We’re not sure what is going to happen later, but we felt we had to get out and show our basic right to wear a mask,” said one protester, Sue, 22, who wore a black mask and dark glasses.
“The government needs to learn it can’t squeeze Hong Kong people like this.”
The increasingly violent demonstrations that have roiled the city for four months began in opposition to a bill introduced in April that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, but they have since spiraled into a broader pro-democracy movement.
Transport shutdown
MTR Corp said its network, which carries about 5 million passengers each day, would remain suspended, while shopping malls and supermarkets also closed, in a new blow for retailers and restaurants in a city on the edge of recession.
“As we are no longer in a position to provide safe and reliable service to passengers in the circumstances, the corporation had no choice but to make the decision to suspend the service of its entire network,” it said in a statement.
Protesters had set fires at stations, as well as to an empty train, and injured two staff, added MTR, which is known for operating one of the world’s most efficient rail networks.
All stations closed late on Friday, stranding passengers and forcing many to walk home, a situation set to worsen during a holiday weekend in the city.
The airport express, one of the most popular routes to the airport, re-opened with restricted service on Saturday, MTR said.
More than a dozen shopping malls, supermarkets, and branches of Bank of China (Hong Kong), Bank of East Asia, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which have been targeted by protesters, said they would not open on Saturday.
The 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores said outlets would close at 5 p.m.
The ban on face masks, which took effect on Saturday, was ordered under emergency laws allowing authorities to “make any regulations whatsoever” in what they deem to be the public interest.
But the move enraged protesters, who took to the streets to vent their anger, many wearing masks in defiance of the ban.
There were no immediate reports of arrests over the masks.
Demonstrators set fires, hurled petrol bombs at police and burned the Chinese national flag, in a direct challenge to authorities in Beijing.
Police said an officer in Yuen Long, a district in the outlying New Territories that saw fierce clashes in July, had fired a shot in self-defence after a protester threw a petrol bomb at him, setting him ablaze.
Media said a 14-year-old boy was shot and the city’s Hospital Authority said his condition was now stable, but gave no details.
About 100 demonstrators besieged a branch of the Bank of China (Hong Kong) in the high-end shopping district of Causeway Bay, while across the harbour in the district of Kowloon, protesters smashed the glass store front of a China Life branch.
Police fired volleys of tear gas to disperse protesters in flashpoint districts such as Causeway Bay, Sha Tin and Wong Tai Sin, underscoring the challenges they face as protests show no sign of letting up, reports Reuters.
Hospital authorities said 31 people were hurt in Friday’s protests, two of them seriously.
NAF eliminates scores of Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorists near Lake Chad
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Saturday that its sustained onslaught against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast of the country has again yielded significant results with the destruction of another ISWAP hideout and neutralization of several of their fighters at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.
It said the airstrike was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday, October 4, after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops’ positions.
Consequently, the ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack identified compounds within the settlement.
A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director NAF Public Relations and Information said: “Overhead the target area, scores of ISWAP fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms.
“The aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.
“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”
Bandits invade Zamfara community, kill nine soldiers, policemen
Gunmen, on Friday, attacked a military formation at Sunke community in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing nine soldiers in the process.
It was gathered that dozens of the gunmen had invaded the formation on motorcycles and fired shots at the soldiers stationed there.
Sources within the community claimed that policemen were among the victims.
Sunke is 30 kilometers south of Anka town, headquarters of Anka Local Government Area.
Sources said the attack might be retaliation for earlier killings of repentant bandits allegedly by soldiers in the state.
“Soldiers killed some of the repentant bandits and they vowed to avenge the killings. The repentant bandits mobilised their men and raided the army formation in the village,” said one of the sources.
The attack on the soldiers came barely two weeks after the state government raised the alarm over possible attacks on seven local government areas by suspected Boko Haram bandits.
When contacted, the spokesperson of Operation Hadarin Daji in the state, Captain Oni Orisan, said “give me some time. I will get back to you.” He did not answer several calls made by our correspondent afterwards.
In another development, troops of the Nigerian Army, in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), on Thursday night, ambushed suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Banki Road Junction in Pulka, Gwoza, Borno State and killed three of them.
The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Ado Isa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.
Isa said the successful operation followed credible information from some patriotic Nigerians about terrorists’ movement around Pulka in Gwoza general area.
He said an unconfirmed number of terrorists were reportedly wounded during the ambush, adding there was no casualty on the side of Nigerian Army or Civilian JTF.
According to him, two AK 47 rifles and two bicycles were recovered by the troops.
“Similarly, at about 2250 hours on Thursday, in what seemed like a reprisal attack to avenge the loss of their members in the ambush conducted by the troops, some marauders/criminals woefully attacked the Delta Company Location of the SRA at Pulka.
“Consequently, troops swiftly responded by effectively repelling the attack, one bandit lost his life and one AK 47 rifle was recovered.
“No casualty was recorded by the JTF or the troops.
“The acting GOC 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier-General A. K. Ibrahim, was in SRA Pulka where he interacted with the troops.
“He commended them for the successes so far and urged them to remain committed and unwavering in the struggle to end the insurgency,” he said.
Border closure: Manufacturers lose N2bn daily
As the nation’s income watchers jubilate over the silver lining statement of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), that the revenue base of the organisation has astronomically risen to N5 billion per day since the closure of Nigerian borders, there seems to be turbulence on the other side of the divide, as local manufacturers are said to be losing over N2 billion daily. Although observers and economic analyst have raised hope in the financial sector, saying that the new deal seems positive as it is going to shore up the federation account, they are quick to add a proviso that there may be dire consequences for the nation at the end of the day.
This is because local manufacturers are claiming to have suffered huge losses and incurred major lapses in financial transactions since the border closure, just as production lines are shutting down and worker are being laid off. Findings showed that foods and beverage manufacturers are the most hit owing to their inability to import already purchased raw materials while goods meant for the ECOWAS sub-region and Trans-Saharan markets have been prevented from leaving the shores of Nigeria via the country’s land borders.
Coys tranded at border
Saturday Telegraph investigations revealed that the inability of some manufacturers to meet up with the orders in the Letter of Credit (LC) from foreign partners has put them in trouble as they have failed to comply with ECOWAS protocols, owing to the closure. As such, some companies are finding it difficult to service the loans they secured to import some consumable goods and raw materials, which has adversely affected their business relationship and financial transactions. Sources within the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) disclosed to one of our correspondents that since the closure, goods meant for the ECOWAS sub-region and trans-Sahara African markets had been prevented from leaving the country through the land borders. Worst hit by the border closure are companies like Unilever, Nestle, Cadbury, Flour Mills, Honey Well and PZ, among others, as some of their trucks had been trapped at the Seme Border since August 19.
NCS to rake in N650bn by Dec, N1tr in 2020
However, with Ali’s recent revelation, the Service is expected to realise over N650 billion as revenue by December 31, calculating from August 19, 2019, the day the closure took effect. Although, the Service said it generated N115 billion in September, its revenue is expected to rise to N155 billion by the end of October, if the situation at the nation’s borders remains same. Going by the pronouncement that the income at times exceeds N5 billion as over N9 billion was earned in a particular day, it is forecast that NCS could be earning between N150 and N200 billion monthly, and the purse of the organisation may grow in excess of a trillion naira in the first quarter of 2020, if the borders remain shut.
MAN, LCCI kick
One of the sources, who confided in our correspondents on the condition of anonymity, explained that some locally manufactured goods are produced mainly for export, and as such, 80 per cent of the revenue bases of such people are from export materials. Noting that perishable goods stocked in some warehouses are now spoiled, expired or damaged due to heat, the sources further explained that some companies are now unable to bring in raw materials already paid for, which were purchased from neighbouring countries, for local production.
A manufacturer, referred to simply as Ola-Oluwa, said she could not afford to keep her workers on the payroll, not knowing when business would pick up, as such, some of her factory workers had been asked to stay off due to low capacity utilisation.
But she is not alone, as another of her colleague, Omo-Ade Afonkara, revealed that, except for the major industry players, most organisations affected by the closure had put their workers on the alert because they were set to downsize. “It is an unfortunate situation.
We don’t know how long this will remain in force, so we can’t continue to keep our workers. They were our staff and they understand why we are asking them to go home. If things get better, we will call them back, but for now, that is the situation”, he said.
The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, also lamented the situation, saying that members of the association had been affected on all fronts of the manufacturing facets. While advising the government to arrest the importers of illegitimate goods into the country in order to allow legal trade flourish, Ahmed told Saturday Telegraph that MAN was already in crucial talks with government to reverse or make some amendments on its stance, in order to enable the export of some locally-made goods. Ahmed also pleaded with the government to relax its decision and allow manufacturers bring in their raw materials, while noting that the closure had impacted negatively on individuals who were into legitimate trade and improving the nation’s economy.
“We have approached the relevant agencies like the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria Customs Services and others to find a way of improving our security in a way that will not affect the manufacturing sector and prices of basic food items in the market.” In the same vein, the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Engr. Babatunde Ruwase, said that the border closure by government was wrong in all ramifications.
Ruwase, who noted that the excuses raised by the government were not enough to shut down the borders, said all the sectors of the economy were already feeling the pains of the closure, just as he decried the decision of the Federal Government, saying that it was negatively impacting on people conducting legitimate businesses.
“Is it the closure of borders that will solve Nigerian problems? I will say no, because what is happening is that people are still crossing and goods are still finding their ways into the country and those that are doing legitimate business are the ones suffering. “Those who are producing rice in Nigeria today cannot meet up with the consumers’ demand. So, government has not done the right thing by saying rice should not come in. We should build up the capacity.
We should catch up the demand before we close the borders.” He said that people would find their way to smuggle rice into the country because of shortage and consumer demand, as he stressed that some companies would close down if the government failed to reverse its decision. Also, a Council Member at LCCI, Sade Young, explained that the country has breached some trade treaties under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), which could affect the country’s bilateral trade with other African countries and the economy.
Young said: “I want to appeal to the Federal Government on the ECOWAS ETLS goods, because we cannot get away with it. There are Protocols that have been drawn up, revived, harmonised, with other sub regional states and we cannot just ignore these protocols.
Tollgate revival is antipeople policy –Drivers
Motorists have expressed concern over the renewed efforts of the Federal Government to re-introduce tollgate on roads across the country, describing it as an anti-people policy. Some members of National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) who rejected the moves in totality, said the present administration has no better plans for the development of Nigeria, than to unleash hardship on already impoverished masses. A union leader at the popular Utako park in Abuja, Alhaji Abdulrazak Olawole, said the planned policy has revealed more reasons why Nigerians don’t trust their leaders.
Olawole, who was embittered that he voted and also mobilised people to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that he has not stopped regretting his actions which he acknowledged helped to enshrine “deception” in Nigeria. “Allah, I regret ever voting and also mobilizing people to vote for APC.
How can they promise Nigerians better life, but are now bringing hardship. This type of change they are bringing to us is deception and wickedness. “The same people who opposed the return of tollgate on our roads in the past are now the same people who want to return it.” Another respondent, Zakari Musa who said he is a driver, noted that the reintroduction of tollgate on Nigerian roads means that transporters would hike fares, which will occasion more hardship.
Musa wondered why the same government that promised the people a better life, would resort to policies that will drain the poor masses of their meagre resources. “Once the tollgate returns, we will have to increase transportation fares. From Abuja which we collect between N1,800 to N2,000, depending on the type of car you enter, will definitely increase to N2,500. “Another problem is that government cannot even be trusted to manage the tollgate well. We may also experience corruption there, because the government will end up using it to create jobs for their, it,” he noted.
FALANA: Sowore bail conditions, too stringent
- Court denies journalist bail
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday admitted the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, to bail in the sum of N100 million, with two sureties in like sum. The court also ordered Sowore to deposit the sum of N50m in the account of the court as security. The court equally admitted Bakare to bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum. In granting the defendants bail, the trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu also barred them from addressing any rally pending the conclusion of their trial.
The court barred Sowore from travelling out of Abuja and the second defendant out of Osogbo, during the trial. The court further held that sureties who must be resident in Abuja must also have landed assets worth the bail sum in Abuja, and they are to deposit the original title documents of the assets with the court.
The court also directed the sureties to submit their three years tax clearance certificates to the court. The judge ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS), pending when he would meet the bail conditions. He later adjourned till November 6, 7 and 8 for trial.
The Federal Government had on Monday arraigned Sowore alongside Olawale Bakare on a seven- count criminal charge bordering on treason, cybercrime and money laundering. Reacting, the counsel to the defendants, Femi Falana (SAN), has, however, described the bail conditions as stringent but promised to work towards perfecting it.
Arguing on the bail application earlier, Falana had urged the court to grant bail to the defendants on liberal terms. He submitted that the charges of treasonable felony instituted against his defendants were baseless, as tagging their protest “revolution” was not an offence in Nigeria. He also argued President Muhammadu Buhari had in the past called for a violent revolution like the one that took place in Egypt and was not arrested or prosecuted. He said: “In the entire gamut of the submission of the complainant, the allegation is that the first defendant (Sowore) was going to overthrow the government of Nigeria through protests.
“He was not even accused of training people in Ghana like Chief Obafemi Awolowo when he was charged with treasonable felony. In this case, no training, no contact with any soldier. “We have shown that leaders of the ruling party (the All Progressives Congress) have been calling for a revolution. “In 2011, Mr. President called for revolution like the violent Egyptian revolution. In this case, the first defendant warned that nobody should engage in violence, ‘we are protesting peacefully.’ “We submit with profound respect that the use of the word ‘revolution’ has not been criminalised in Nigeria. When President Buhari called for revolution, he was never arrested or prosecuted.” But in opposing the bail, the prosecuting counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN), urged the judge to disregard the arguments by Falana on the grounds that they were not relevant to the bail application.
Tax scam: Unmasking the masquerade
Taxation is acknowledged as a very essential instrument for development and growth in many societies. The Lagos State’s enviable Internally Generated Revenue over the years is predicated on this. It has not only helped the state to provide better services within its jurisdictions, but positioned her as a model in Nigeria. However, taxable adults and establishments often evade and avoid tax payment, hence depriving the government of revenue. ISIOMA MADIKE, in this report, attempts to peep into the efficiency of tax administration in the state as it concerns tax net, avoidance and evasion by companies or corporate entities operating within the “Centre of Excellence”
The Lagos State tax system, like most in other climes, is said to be fraught with crippling challenges of compromises, avoidance, and outright evasion. This, according to some insiders, is making the state to lose huge revenue running into billions of naira yearly.
Just recently, a popular Nollywood actor, Iyabo Ojo, was reportedly asked to remit the sum of N38 million, her supposedly accrued Personal Income Tax (PIT) to the state. The movie star took to her Instagram account on September 12, to lament the tax debt levied on her by the Lagos State tax agency.
In a long post on Instagram with a picture of the tax papers, according to an online news portal, Pulse.ng, which she was said to have subsequently deleted, Ojo was said to be contemplating shutting down her chain of firms. She equally was quoted to have complained to be struggling to make little or no profit from the said businesses. The single mother allegedly tagged the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the post where she wondered how the tax officials arrived at the sum for her PIT.
The Instagram post read in part: “It’s so sad that I may have to finally close down my business soon… because I don’t even know how or where to start this negotiation with Lagos State from. I’m still struggling with making profit, after paying rent, salaries, maintenance, electricity, local and state government taxes in different categories and levy. I hardly make little or no profit.
“My fellow Nigerians I have been asked to pay almost 38 million for my income tax to Lagos State. 2014–2017, I was still struggling with my small business in Ikeja, like I’m still even doing now or is it from my acting that we are poorly paid or from where now? Retiring looks like the next option because doing business is very frustrating in Nigeria.”
Ojo launched her business line in 2016 with the name Fespris, which included a spa, salon, facials in its kitty, while a restaurant and lounge were added in 2019.
Incidentally, Ojo was not the only one, who has had issues with the Lagos tax office. Former Super Eagles captain, Augustine ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, has been having a running battle with the state tax agency for alleged tax evasion also. According to a report by the Nation Newspaper on May 28, Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, Lagos, renewed the arrest warrant it issued on him nearly two years and 11 months ago.
Justice Adedayo Akintoye was said to have made the renewal following Okocha’s alleged repeated failure to conclude an out-of-court settlement with the Lagos State Government. He was also accused of failing to appear in court to answer to the charge.
The ex-footballer was issued a similar bench warrant in February for alleged failure to appear in court several times to answer questions on why he allegedly failed to pay his income taxes. The prosecutor, Dr. Jide Martins, had on June 6, 2017, filed the charge. The case came up for the first time on October 5, 2017, but Okocha allegedly refused to appear in court.
The prosecutor had told the court that Okocha had failed to furnish the Lagos State Internal Revenue Services (LIRS), with a return of his income for tax purposes. He said that the offence contravened Sections 56 (a) and (b) of the Lagos State Revenue Administration Law No.8, 2006, and Section 94 (1) of the Personal Income Tax Act Cap P8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.
A tax agent of a Lagos-based company, Kehinde Babatunde, who allegedly defrauded of N2.4 million meant for tax payments, according to the Nation’s report on August 20, also appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Babatunde, 44, was arraigned on six-counts of fraud, forgery and stealing by the police, before Mrs K. S. Abdulsalam.
Prosecuting Sergeant, Friday Mameh, alleged that the defendant committed the offences from 2017 to sometime in 2018 in Lagos. The court heard that the defendant obtained N2.4 million from his employer, DKR Associates, for remittance to LIRS as the firm’s annual tax payments but converted it to his use. Mameh said the defendant forged LIRS receipts of February 6, 2017, with serial numbers 35911480/MINOHGAG and that of May 8, 2017, marked 35742568/UJKEHKND.
According to him, the defendant also forged three Skye Bank deposit slip in the name of LIRS deposit slip “so that the documents would be acted upon as genuine to the prejudice of DKR Associates.” Mameh was quoted to have said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314, 336, 337, 365(3) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Babatunde however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was subsequently granted bail.
In February 27, 2018, the tax agency reportedly shut 20 hotels, restaurants and event centres also because of their failure to remit taxes. The Director of Legal Services of the LIRS, Seyi Alade, according to Punch report, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a tax law enforcement exercise, conducted in Lagos at the time.
Alade was quoted to have said that the affected firms owed the state government a total of N295.49 million. The report added that the state had started full enforcement of all aspects of the tax laws on tax defaulters.
According to him, sealing off hotels and other facilities will be eradicated, due to the coming into operation of the Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption (Fiscalisation) Regulation, 2017. He said the new regulations had made it mandatory for all hotels, restaurants, event centres and other entities liable to consumption taxes, to allow integration of the Electronic Revenue Assurance Systems (ERAS).
Alade had said: “ERAS is a software application or device that issues invoices and receipts to consumers, bearing a unique QR code, detailing the items and/or services ordered and in an embedded automation of consumption tax remittance in real time.
“It is a measure that will allow the LIRS to have efficient oversight of all sales transactions undertaken through these entities. The system offers transparency to the entire management and operational system of the entities and it is also of immense benefit to the tax collecting agents.”
According to Alade, this is not a new law, but compliance machinery with the existing Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Law of Lagos State, towards aligning with global best practice in the use of technology and automated solutions. He noted that the system was long in operation in countries like Kenya, Rwanda, among others, adding that Lagos State could adopt it to enhance effectiveness of its taxation and revenue generation system.
He warned that failure to be integrated into the ERAS platform was an offence punishable with fines and jail terms upon conviction by court. He went on to appeal to business entities liable to consumption taxes to endeavour to be integrated into the ERAS platform and ensure prompt remittance of taxes to avoid disruptions to their businesses.
Before then, LIRS had shut down 11 hotels, restaurants and event centres over N355 million tax evasion in December, 2017. Alade had said this after a state-wide tax law enforcement exercise. Quoting NAN, Vanguard Newspaper reported that the government had started full enforcement of all aspects of tax laws on defaulting taxpayers. Alade, the paper added, further warned that failure to file Annual Tax Returns (ATR), false declarations in returns filed and evasion of taxes were criminal offences punishable by severe fines and jail terms upon conviction by a court.
“Any failure to deduct and remit taxes as and when due in Lagos State will now attract very serious monetary penalties. These penalties include sealing of the company, seizure of the goods and chattels and criminal prosecution of principal officers of recalcitrant entities. We are presently prosecuting 52 high net-worth personalities and 20 entertainment celebrities before the state High Court for offences ranging from failure to file Annual Tax Returns, false declaration in returns and tax evasion,” he had said.
He added that over 200 corporate bodies were currently being prosecuted before the High Courts for failure to file returns and remit their taxes to the government. Alade advised that taxpayers should take advantage of the window of opportunity created by the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), to regularise their tax status relating to previous tax periods.
He had said: “In exchange for full and honest disclosure of assets and income, such taxpayer will benefit from the forgiveness of overdue interests and penalties till December 31, 2017. Declarations made from January 1, 2018, will attract interest but no penalties up to the end of the scheme on March 31, 2018.”
He appealed to all taxable individuals and business entities operating in the state to ensure prompt remittance of their taxes to avoid the additional payments of interests. Alade added that business entities and taxable individuals who failed to remit their taxes promptly would also suffer penalties and disruptions to their businesses as a result of tax evasion.
Little wonder, the then state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, complained of tax avoidance, when he stated that only three per cent of the inhabitants of Lagos paid tax. He was quoted by an online portal, Premium Times, to have said that unpaid taxes were preventing the state government from improving infrastructure in the state and from dealing with challenges such as flooding.
The former governor had said: “The number of people paying taxes in Lagos is less than 600,000 people and we are 22 million and then 67 per cent of the people living in Lagos are below the age of 35 and even the retirees, how much are they paying?”
He had also complained that there had been no increase in tax revenues over the past decade in Lagos and that low-level avoidance was harming the city. “Nobody takes it as their business that the new road I am using, I need to pay something. What I am saying is that there must be a convergence between civic obligations and the ability of government to build trust and be able to tell people that you know what, the little that you are giving me, I will use it judiciously,” he had said.
Flood has remained an intractable challenge in the “Centre of Excellence”, which often times is worsened by poor drainage system, making traversing business district a herculean task many a time. Lagos, said to be one of the world’s most populous cities with an estimated population of over 25 million people, is believed to be bigger than Los Angeles and Russia’s capital, Moscow. With such a large and fast-growing population, according to some opinions, Nigeria is expected to overtake the United States as the world’s third most populous country by 2050; as such the country’s mega city ordinarily is expected to boost a huge tax base.
But, head of Tax and Regulatory Services at PwC Nigeria and Tax Leader for PwC West Africa, Taiwo Oyedele, an author and public speaker on tax, business and economic matters, in one of his writings, quoted Sven Steinmo, to have said that “Governments need money. Modern governments need lots of money. How they get this money and whom they take it from are the two most difficult political issues faced in any modern political economy.”
Paying taxes, Oyedele added, was not particularly easy anywhere in the world for anyone who had expended time, energy and other resources to earn the income. The major reason for this, according to him, is that there is no direct benefit for tax payment.
“How well you enjoy social services and public infrastructure is not a function of how much tax you pay hence people will avoid paying if they can,” he further said, adding, “taxation is a more reliable and predictable source of revenue but it comes with its own challenges, especially in a clime where the rate of compliance has been historically very low.”
Tax avoidance is considered to be a matter of being sensible. While the law regards it as a legitimate game, tax evasion is seen as immoral and illegal. It is viewed as an outright, dishonest action whereby the taxpayer endeavours to reduce his tax liability through the use of illegal means. Tax experts are of the opinion that tax evasion is a fraudulent, dishonest, intentional distortion or concealment of facts and figures with the intention of avoiding the payment of or reducing the amount of tax otherwise payable.
This, according to them, is accomplished by deliberate act of omission or commission which in them constitute criminal acts under the tax laws. These acts of omission or commission might include: Failure to pay tax; failure to submit returns; omission or misstatement of items from returns; claiming relief (in Personal Income Tax), for example, of children that do not exist; understating income; documenting fictitious transactions and overstating expenses.
In general, tax evasion and corruption can have unclear effects on economic growth. But evasion increases the amount of resources accumulated by businesspersons, and reduces the amount of public services supplied by the government, thus leading to negative consequences for economic growth.
It is, in the valuation of tax experts, an intentional effort by people, corporate bodies, trust and other institutions to illegally refused to pay their tax and report true and fair value of their earnings by a means of evading. It involves taxpayers consciously misrepresenting or hiding the true position of their affairs to the relevant tax authorities to ease their tax burden.
However, taxes, and tax systems, are fundamental components of government revenue generation. They form one of the central arenas for the conduct of state-society relations, and they shape the balance between accumulation and redistribution that gives states their social character. Thus, taxes build capacity to provide security, meet basic needs or foster economic development and they build legitimacy and consent helping to create consensual, accountable and representative government.
Meanwhile, Abiola James of the Department of Accounting, Lagos State University, noted in one of his research works the danger of inadequate tax collections. He said, for instance, that financing of the resulting budget deficit through borrowing can cause unsustainable increases in the state public debt. In the alternative, revenue shortfalls, he added, shrunk the budgetary resource envelope, thus, affecting the government‘s ability to implement its policies and programmes and provide public services.
He added: “Unexpected dips in revenue collection also cause budget cuts that result in major inefficiencies in the public expenditure management. Successive administration of Lagos State in recognition of this developed improved revenue administration structure targeted at increasing internal revenue accruable to the government.
The state might have primed on this as it is presently ranked first by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) with the highest IGR in the federation. The revenue generated by the state, according to NBS, stands at an impressive N268.2 billion, a major source of which is tax from top companies, business owners, citizens and also from investment.
El-Rufai: Kidnappers joining B’Haram to attack schools
Governor Nasir el- Rufai of Kaduna State yesterday said some bandits involved in kidnapping activities are collaborating with members of the Boko Haram sect, planning to attack schools in the state and other parts of the country. The governor who spoke to State House Correspondents after observing the Ju’amat prayers at the presidential villa, Abuja, disclosed that he had received intelligence reports in this regard. He said: “We have been receiving intelligence some three months ago, that the bandits have connected with some elements of Boko Haram, and they will be targeting schools to kidnap children because they know that that is what makes the news.”
El-Rufai said although intelligence revealed that schools in the state were the primary targets of the bandits, his government in partnership with security agencies have taken measures to forstall any further attacks. He said kidnappers of the six female students and two teachers of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, a remote village in Gwagwada District, Chikun local area of Kaduna State have made some demands for ransom. The governor explained that the kidnappers of the students succeeded because the school was in a remote place. While describing the incident as unfortunate, El-Rufai said that the kidnappers had made contact with the parents of the victims demanding ransom.
He said: “First, I must say it is most unfortunate and tragic for us in Kaduna for this kidnap of children and teachers to happen. The report I got is that six students of a private secondary school were kidnapped along with two teachers.
“As at this morning (Friday), the kidnappers have made contacts with the parents, and we have got the parents of the kidnapped children and the relations of the teachers to be in one place so that, there is one line of communications with the kinappers to facilitate their release.
“However, from the moment of the kidnap, the security agencies, all agencies, from the DSS to the Police, the Nigerian Airforce, and the Army have been on the matter and I am confident that not only are we going to secure the release of the students and their teachers, but we are going to get the kidnappers by the grave of God. “It is always a moment of sadness when young people that are trying to get an education become victims of these criminals. But kidnapping has become widespread that for many people, it is not news.
“For us in Kaduna, this is one of the biggest tragedies and we are doing everything to manage the situation to get the children and their teachers safely and pursue these kidnappers with everything that we have got. I want to thank the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force and the DSS, and Police for being very vigilant on this.
“Their response was quick but unfortunately, we are having to deal with the situation. But, Iam confident that it will be resolved and very soon. I get updates every three hours on this and the last update I got is that they are in touch and they are discussing to resolve the matter. “And we have reinforced security around our schools.
This school called Engravers Academy is in the middle of nowhere and until yesterday, two days ago, when the kidnapping happened, I didn’t know the school. “It is right in the middle of the bush along Abuja/Kaduna Road. It’s in the middle of no where really, that’s why it was vulnerable. Other schools are protected and no one should have any doubts about that if your child is in Kaduna state. we are doing our best to protect him or her.”
The governor who said that adequate arrangement was on ground to protect all the schools in the state said, “We already have this arrangement in place, this school fell through the crack because it is quite isolated. It’s in the middle of now where, kilometres off Kaduna that is why it was vulnerable. “But other schools are being watched and we do regular surveillance, we use the Nigerian Airforce planes, we use drones. We do regular surveillance all across the state and we get intelligence as to likely targets.
So, with the help of security agencies, we are doing the best we can on this. Of course, you can never get this 100 per cent. “Security challenges evolve, you close this chapter, the other one opens, so it’s work in progress. And the reason why we are here is to continue to address those problems with the best resources available and we are getting the cooperation of all the federal agencies.” El-Rufai added: “They have made demand for money and that is being negotiated. They always do.
I cannot go into details, we are trying to protect the victims and secure their release. So, there is a level of information I cannot reveal. I don’t want to endenger them. “It is difficult for me to say much on that because it’s an ongoing process. You are newsmen, whatever I say today, can be news tomorrow and that will inform the kidnappers. All I can say is that we are doing all we can to secure the students and their teachers. “We are doing all we can, but I don’t want to give you timeline because it’s not within our control, there are two or three sides to this situation and we are doing the best we can. What is important to us is the safety and security of the kidnapped victims, once we get those back safely, other things will follow.” Asked whether he regretted sending his child to public school, he said, “My child should not feel safer or more protected than any other child in Kaduna state. I took an oath of office to protect everyone, and my child is just one of the two million children we have in primary schools in Kaduna state.”
Lawan advocates local content in engineering projects
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has made a case for local content in all engineering projects undertaken in the country. Lawan spoke in Abuja at a book launch on “Engineering and Sustainable Rural Development In Nigeria” which was authored by Engineer Ahmed Amshi.
He said: “I believe in the local content and I think it is time we insisted on the local contents when it affects our engineering projects in this country. “After all even if we don’t insist on the local contents, those big companies use Nigerian engineers. The bulk of the work, the real engineering work, is done by Nigerian engineers. So we must insist on the local content.” He promised to take up the issue of local contents at the Senate as a good ambassador of the engineering profession.
The President of the Senate said that Nigerians had always given good account of themselves anywhere in the world and in all fields of endeavor as he urged Nigerians to believe in themselves as the only ones that can develop Nigeria.
“Nigerians are the people to develop Nigeria. Nobody else will help us develop our country. Nobody will get us out of our misery, our challenges but ourselves. So we should believe in ourselves,” Lawan added. Commenting on the title of the book that was launched, Lawan said for Nigeria to develop at all, the process must start with the development of the rural areas because the bulk of the population resides in the rural areas. “Therefore, if there is anything we have to do, it’s for us to target the rural areas.
BBNaija 2019: Top 5 housemates emerge as battle to clinch N60m hots-up
After three months, in which a total of 26 individuals have been in the Big Brother Nigeria house, it is now down to the top five housemates in Big Brother Naija, Africa’s biggest reality television show. This year’s edition has been tagged “Pepper Dem” and the last five standing housemates – Seyi, Frodd, Mike, Mercy and Omashola – all have an equal chance of finishing their once-in-a-lifetime adventure by clinching the grand prize worth N60 million. It has been an intriguing journey for the top five housemates, who have all displayed a combination of wisdom, street sense, confidence, drama and enjoyed a truck load of luck to emerge as the show’s finalists.
The show’s finalists were decided on Monday after Frodd exercised his power as the Ultimate Veto Power (UVP) holder. In a draw of lots, Frodd picked the gold Bet9ja coin of Diane, which signaled her eviction, and guaranteed Omashola – the other housemate in the mix of possible eviction – a place in the final. During the penultimate week, Seyi, the self-professed Sugar Daddy aka Sucre Papito of the house, got to the final by virtue of winning the Head of House task.
Frodd was also guaranteed a spot after clinching the Ultimate Veto Power title while Mike booked his spot after he was saved by the viewers. Meanwhile, Mercy – popularly known as “Lambo” and “Queen of highlights” – became the last girl standing after she purchased immunity in week 12.
As expected, the five housemates have been over the moon since ‘Biggie’ confirmed their spot in the final. The last few days have also seen the finalists taking stock of all that has happened throughout their stay in the house, knowing that the competition is coming to end. But perhaps tellingly is the tension that has gripped each of them going into Sunday’s final. Although they have all wished themselves well, each of the remaining housemates desperately wish that they are declared winner by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host.
The boisterous trio of Seyi, Omashola and Mercy seem to have cooled off a bit this week with their arguments as they tread softly while seeking the support of the viewers to decide the ultimate winner. It also seems there is no sparring partner for the last female in the house as all the male contestants have decided to be courteous towards her.
