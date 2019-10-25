Metro and Crime
Miscreants shoot Lagos task force official
Miscreants yesterday resisted an attempt to demolish illegal shanties in Apapa area and shot a policeman attached to the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force), Sergeant Owoeye Olumide.
The task force officials were attacked by miscreants around ‘Lily Pond Transit Truck Park,’ Apapa, with machetes, charms, broken bottles and guns.
The task force Chairman, Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the attack was as a result of the demolition of illegal structures and shanties which, according to him, serve as abodes to miscreants around the area.
According to him, the miscreants hide inside the illegal structures and shanties to carry out their nefarious criminal activities on innocent members of the public.
He said: “One of my police officers, Sergeant Owoeye Olumide, was hit by a bullet on his left thigh from these miscreants who protested against the demolition of the illegal structures around Lilly Pond Road, Apapa.
“The demolition exercise became imperative following complaints of criminal attacks by residents and traders around the area.
“The entire Lily Pond area of Apapa has now become an abode for criminal elements who rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables such as wallets, jewelleries and phones.”
The chairman said 16 miscreants were arrested in connection with the attack.
Egbeyemi said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, had directed that all those arrested should be charged to court for prosecution.
One of the arrested miscreants, Akeem Ajibola (39), said it was one of their leaders popularly called ‘Range’ who ordered them to attack the task force officials.
Metro and Crime
Strange illness breaks out in Ondo school, kills student
…two others hospitalised
A strange disease has allegedly claimed the life of a student of an Ondo State government-owned secondary school, St. Peters Unity Secondary School, Akure.
The disease, which is yet to be known, broke out on Saturday, last week, when three students of the school suddenly lost consciousness before they were rushed to the State Specialist Hospital, Akure.
On arrival at the hospital, one of the two students, who were the first to be rushed to the hospital, gave up the ghost. The third student was later rushed to the same hospital.
The remaining two students were still under close monitoring and observation.
However, there are indications that the school might have been hit by meningitis bacteria going by the symptoms and suggestions of some of the nurses at the hospital.
Narrating how the students were rushed to the hospital, one of the nurses, who craved anonymity, stated “two students, a male and a female, were brought here on Saturday.
“The same day, the male student died as the doctors and nurses on duty were battling safe his life.
“Not quite long, another student of the school was rushed to the hospital, showing the same symptoms with others. This was when the situation caused panic as it dawned on everyone that there must have been an outbreak of disease at the school.
“So, the State Hospital decided to take precautions and isolate them in the Children Ward while restricting every visitation.”
A parent of one of the affected students said that since he got a call from the school on Saturday as regards his son’s illness, no one had been able to tell him the particular illness his son and his mate were suffering from.
He said: “I received a call from the school on Saturday that my child, who newly got admitted into the school, is not feeling okay and was rushed to the State Hospital, hence I should show up.
“I got to the hospital and I saw my son who, on a normal day would happily run towards me, lying on the sick bed.
“Since Saturday till today (yesterday), he has not been able to talk. He is just unconscious and nobody is explaining anything to us.
“Since then, the nurses set him and one other student aside in the hospital as they restricted our movement to him.
“When he was resuming into the school, I bought everything the school requested for.”
The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, saidt officials from the ministry had been to the school.
He said: “The ministry just got to know about it and we have taken measures to prevent and ensure it doesn’t spread to others.
“We have taken blood samples for the diagnosis of the students to ensure the type of disease it might be. We really have to be sure about the type of disease.
“We have also isolated two of the students affected at the wards and they have also been placed under control and they would soon recover from it.
“I can say there is no cause for alarm or panicking as we have risen to the challenge.
“As I speak, we have visited the school to ensure we fumigate everywhere in the dormitory and have treated the other students.
“The students, who might have got close contact with these victims, have been placed on drugs and also treated to avoid the spread of the disease.”
Metro and Crime
‘We murdered DSS operatives trying to rescue journalist’s wife’
A video showing how vandals murdered and buried seven operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), in the line of duty, in 2015, was yesterday played in court.
A 10-minute video recording of the capture and interrogation of the alleged culprits, raiding of their hideouts by security agents and pictures of grave sites was played before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos.
Standing trial for the alleged murder of the seven DSS officers are two Ijaw men – Clement Ododomu (25) and Tiwei Monday (26).
The accused were arraigned on an eight-count of murder and possession of firearms contrary to Section 223 and 298 (3) of the Criminal Law, Cap. C. A Vol. 3, laws of Lagos State 2015.
One of the defendants, Monday, identified in the video, said: “We killed the seven officers. We shot them one after the other and buried them inside three graves in the Barracks. Our commander’s name is Owusi.”
However, a compact disc, containing the video recording and the death certificate of the victims were tendered as exhibits before the court.
Addressing the court on the content of the video recording, Saheed Adetunji, an investigation officer with the DSS, said that seven out of a team of nine officers, sent on a kidnap rescue mission, were ambushed by vandals and taken captive at Abule Oba.
Adetunji said that the seven captured operatives were murdered and buried in three shallow graves; three men were put in one grave, while the remaining four were buried in pairs.
The investigation officer said burnt body amours (bulletproof vests), shoes, fez caps belonging to the victims, and a Prado jeep, were recovered inside a creek, known as Barracks, where the vandals used as their camping ground.
While being led in evidence by the Lagos State prosecutor, Y. G Osuala, the witness said, “I know the two defendants in the murder of seven DSS operatives namely: Uzor Nwafor, Kayode Oladimeji, Luke Akande, Adebayo Adeniyi, Benjamin Mafo and Simeon Owalabi. I can’t remember the name of the last officer.
“The incident occurred on September 14, 2015 when the Lagos State Command of DSS received a distress report from one Mr. Nwosu from the Sun Newspaper about the kidnap of his wife at their residence.
“The Lagos State Command immediately dispatched a nine-man team to carry out a surveillance operation to ascertain the location of the kidnappers that were negotiating for a ransom.
“However, in the evening, about 6 O’clock, one of the team members, Mr. Martins Ajayi, sent a distress text message to the station saying, ‘we have been ambushed by vandals and our weapons have been seized’.
“When Mr Ajayi returned to the command, he told us that they were conducting surveillance on some areas at Abule Oba, where the calls of the purported kidnappers emanated from, when about a 100 armed men with AK47 and pump action guns ambushed them.
“Ajayi said that the vandals collected their weapons and that he was able to escape by jumping into a pit and hid himself. It was inside the pit that he sent the distress message.
“But at that time, Ajayi wasn’t aware that another officer had also escaped while the vandals dragged the other seven personnel though the creeks into the forest.”
The matter was adjourned till November 6 for continuation of trial.
“On October 10, 2015, there was a Joint Security Operation; a combination of the DSS, the police, the Army and the Nigerian Navy. This operation was launched on creeks at Igbo-Olomu, Abule-Oba to Arepo in Ogun State.
“The purpose of the operation was to clear the area, which was almost abandoned, of militants and also for the service of arresting those behind the death of the personnel.
“The two defendants were later arrested and the command constituted an investigation team to investigate the matter and ascertain their level of involvement. And on October 28, the two defendants volunteered a statement under caution.
“The 1st defendant, in his statement, gave us his name as Clement Ododomu, a 25-year-old Ijaw man from Delta State. He stated his profession as a plumber.
“In relation to the offence, he said he was among the vandals that chased and ambushed the DSS personnel. He said that they collected their guns, beat them, used tear gas on their faces and pushed them into a speed boat.
“The first defendant said that they took the seven DSS personnel to their hideout, in the creeks, called Barracks. He also identified the 2nd defendant, Monday, as a member that used the tear gas on the personnel. He also identified one Godwin Oweli and Prince Sunday as other perpetrators.”
Metro and Crime
Smugglers conceal N62m rice in diesel tanker
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Niger/Kogi Area Command, said yesterday that it had apprehended and seized 3,529 bags of rice with duty paid value (DPV) of N62,159,700 in Niger State.
The Controller, Niger/Kogi Area Command, Yusuf Abba-Kassim, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists at the command office in Minna.
Abba-Kassim said a diesel tanker with registration number RBC 05ZS, suspected to be concealing imported foreign rice yet to be examined, was seized.
He said: “In keeping to the promise of the command, we initiated new anti-smuggling strategies which led to remarkable exploits evidenced in the seizure of various items.
“We apprehended one DAF truck diesel tanker (six tyres) with registration number RBC 05ZS concealing imported rice yet to be examined. DAF truck diesel tanker (10 tyres) with registration number MNA 893 XV loaded with 950 bags of imported rice.
“We seized nine bales of used clothes, four Toyota Corolla conveying cumulatively a total of 135 bags of 50kg imported rice. Another 397 50kg imported bags of rice hidden within the forests by smugglers.”
The controller added that the seizures were made at different locations within the command’s area of coverage all in this month.
Abba-Kassim, however, regretted that some Nigerians still remained unrepentant even as the smugglers continue to lose.
He said: “The arrest of the diesel tanker should send a serious signal to these recalcitrant saboteurs of the Nigerian economy that there is no hiding place. We are determined to beat all their concealment patterns with our superior intelligence network.”
The commander disclosed that among the seized items were 29 used vehicles (Tokunbo) with DPV of N32,333,500 and 1,018 bales of second hand clothes with N48,912,000 DPV.
Metro and Crime
Again, lightning kills eight cows in Ondo
Lightning has struck and killed eight cows in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.
This came a few weeks after a similar occurrence was recorded at Ijare in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state where about 36 cows were killed by lightning.
However, it was learnt that instead of disposing them, herdsmen, who own the dead cows, roasted them and started selling them to unsuspecting butchers in Akoko area.
But the state government banned the sales of the meat from the dead animals.
The Director of Environmental Health Services in Akoko North East Local Government Area, Mrs. Yemisi Adeniyi, and her counterpart in Akoko North West, Mr. Ojo Anthony, said they had arrested some butchers who were taking the cow meat to markets.
The environmentalists, who mobilised other experts yesterday morning to the scene of the incident, seized the cow meat for immediate fumigation.
The health experts therefore cautioned the people of Akoko to stay away from cow meat in the next few days to avoid consumption of the cow meat killed by the lightning.
Also, the Chairman of Butchers’ Association in Ikare, Mr. Kabiru Ismaila, said he was working with government’s environmental health officials to ensure such cow meat was not sold in Akoko markets.
Metro and Crime
EFCC recovers charms, fake currencies from brothers, eight others
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested two brothers and eight others in Ilorin, Kwara State for alleged internet fraud.
The EFCC also recovered charms, smart phones, laptops and fake currencies from the suspects.
The siblings are Tolu Ogundowole and Tosin Ogundowole.
Others are Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar and Temitope Bambo.
They were apprehended by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC.
They were arrested at their hideout in the Basin area of Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday, following reports of their alleged involvement in cybercrime.
The suspects, according to the commission, have volunteered information, while investigation continues.
The suspects, EFCC said, would soon be charged to court.
Metro and Crime
School supervisor jailed 60 years for defilement
An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos, yesterday sentenced a 47-year-old school supervisor, Mr. Adegboyega Adenekan, to 60 years imprisonment for defiling a two-year-old pupil.
Justice Sybil Nwaka convicted Adenekan on a one-count charge of defilement of a child sometime in November 2016 at Chrisland School, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos.
The convict was accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with the pupil.
Nwaka held that the prosecution had proven its case of defilement against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt, contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.
She said: “The basic elements to consider in this case are that the accused had sex with the child; that there was penetration; and that the evidence of the child must be corroborated.
“The victim, in her evidence before the court, said that Mr. Adenekan put his mouth and his hand in her wee-wee (vagina). She also said that the supervisor put his mouth in the vagina of her best friend, Jenita.
“The little girl said that Adenekan covered her mouth when she attempted to shout. And that he (defendant) defiled her twice on the school premises; at his office and at the hallway.
“This defendant is conscienceless, wicked, an animal and not fit to walk on the streets.”
The judge said the evidence of the child that the defendant defiled her twice was evidently corroborated by the medical report from Mirabel Centre.
She added: “I have no doubt in mind that this defendant, Adenekan is the same person the victim said put his hand in her vagina and therefore, the defendant is hereby convicted accordingly.
“The defendant is hereby sentenced to 60 years imprisonment.”
However, the prosecution team led by B.T. Boye had called seven witnesses and closed its case on March 14. While the defence team also called five witnesses and closed its case on June 26, 2019.
The defence counsel, Richard Abdullahi, said the defence team had no alloctus on behalf of the defendant and urged the court to sentence at its discretion.
Metro and Crime
Police nab killer of Catholic priest, brother
Police have arrested a man, Simeon Nonye Anyaegbu, described as the prime suspect in the murder of a Catholic priest, Rev Fr Godwin Ofonyelu (40) and his younger brother, Obikwelu Ofonyelu (36).
Anyaegbu was apprehended on October 15, 2019 in connection with the alleged armed robbery and gruesome murder of the reverend father and his brother in 2015.
The suspect was arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and was transferred to the Ondo Police Command.
In 2015 the Ofonyelu brothers were allegedly killed by the suspect and his gang members, who are still at large, when the victims were travelling on Owo-Ikare-Akoko Road while on their way from Lagos to Ikare.
Anyaegbu, who hails from Umuajana village, Ebenebe, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, allegedly masterminded the robbery and the murder of the brothers because of a land dispute.
Meanwhile, since the arrest of the suspect over a week ago, the family of the deceased had raised the alarm over the delay by the police in charging the suspect to court.
The victims’ father, Christian Ofonyelu, who called for justice in the gruesome murder of his children, cried out over the alleged threat to his life and his family members by the suspect.
Reacting to the issue, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said the police would follow due process in investigating the case.
Joseph added that the case would be charged to court at the appropriate time.
Metro and Crime
Five staff of Leprosy Centre held for employment scam
Police yesterday said they had arrested five officials of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre (NTLTC), Zaria, Kaduna State for alleged employment scam.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the arrest, said the five suspects were helping the police with their investigation.
Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 200 fake appointment letters were issued to purported newly recruited staff of the centre by members of the syndicate.
The sources added that the fake appointment letters were discovered during bio-metric capturing of newly employed members of staff of the centre on IPPIS in Zaria.
According to the sources, the affected staff were furious when their names were discovered not to be on the official list produced by IPPIS team.
Those affected, the sources said, disclosed that they paid between N200,000 and N700,000 to secure employment by the centre.
The sources alleged that some members of the committee constituted by the Director of the Centre, Dr. Labaran Shehu, to work out modalities for recruitment into the centre were involved in the scam.
When contacted on his mobile phone, Shehu said the issue had been reported to the police for proper investigation.
The director promised that those involved in the matter would not go unpunished.
He said: “They will be prosecuted according to the laws of the land.”
Metro and Crime
‘Swift judgement’: Man electrocuted while robbing church
Detectives attached to the Homicide Section, Lagos State Police Command, have started investigating the identity of a man, who burgled a church and died in the process at the Ikorodu area of Lagos.
The deceased was said to have burgled Glorious Voice of God Church, located at Shote area of Ijede, Ikorodu, to steal musical instruments and electrical wires.
He had successfully stolen the items and was already leaving, when he suddenly got to the outer part of the church and decided to help himself to other wires.
He was trying to pull down the wires, when the Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) suddenly restored power. The man was instantly electrocuted.
Members of the church came in the morning to find his body and stolen items abandoned. Some of the stolen cables were in a black bag.
Our correspondent, who visited the community, heard that it has been under siege of burglars for long.
According to residents, the thieves used to besiege the community especially on Sundays, knowing most shop owners wouldn’t be around. The thieves used to loot shops.
Schools, artisan workshops and churches are not left out of the burglars’ operations. A welder said he attempted suicide after his shop was burgled and his tools were stolen three times within a month.
The presiding pastor of Glorious Voice of God Church, Ogah Rodorick, said it would teach robbers targeting worship centres a lesson.
He said: “The death of the robbery suspect is a lesson to other robbers who are planning to rob God’s house. A thief or armed robber that goes into the house of God to steal or rob has committed a sacrilege!
“I was not in the church on the fateful day of the incident. I was still at home when I received a phone call about 7a.m. from a neighbour, that I should come to the church quickly. He said that someone was in the church with electrical wires. Since my house is far from the church, I had to call my assistant pastor, who lives close to the church, to go and check what was happening. When he got there, he called me back, saying that the matter was serious. He said that I should come myself. When my assistant pastor got to the church, he discovered that the thief had vandalised and removed every cable in the church. While he was trying to remove more cables, he was electrocuted.
“When we moved closer to his body, we discovered that the cable on his chest was still burning. We immediately reported the case to Area ‘N’ Police Command. Policemen later came and then they took my statement. His remains were evacuated and deposited at the mortuary. Police later told me that it was a case of electrocution.”
Rodorick disclosed that the church was just two years old in its present location. He said that he remembered that when the church was moving into the community, he was told that burglars and burglaries were prevalent.
He said: “I have never envisaged that that they would come into the church. I didn’t see what they would want to steal in a church. I never knew that they were a lot to steal in a church.
“When the owner of the land gave us this place to use as our church and worship God, I was told that because we are having a lot of activities, that thieves wouldn’t come close to the church, but the reverse is now the case.
“Since we moved into the church, we have not witnessed any robbery. This is the first time. I believe that the God I serve will continue to expose criminals who are robbing the house of God.”
The assistant Pastor of the church, Mr. Alex Obi, said he was sleeping when he received a phone call from the presiding pastor to proceed to the church.
He said: “To my surprise, when I got to the church, I saw the man lying on the ground with the stolen cables on his chest. A crowd had gathered. The robber gained access into the church through a portion of the gate that fell during a heavy rainfall. The suspect removed the wire from the band, the coil of a standing fan and put them in a sack. He was trying to remove another wire outside, which channels light into the church, when he was electrocuted.
“It is God that arrested him. This will serve as a lesson to others who are planning to go into robbery. I was told that the suspect was one of the scavengers from the northern part of the country. After we had left the police station, some of his ‘brothers’ came to the church to plead with us to release the body to them for burial.”
A bricklayer, identified simply as Mr. Ashwogbin, was the first to notice the body. He quickly called Rodorick.
Ashwogbin recounted that on the fateful day, while he was in his shop about 7a.m., he decided to make use of the toilet. The toilet was close to the church. It was when Ashwogbin was moving closer to the toilet that he saw the suspect’s body.
He said: “A few hours later, the assistant pastor came and we both moved round the church. We then discovered that the cables in the church had been vandalised by the thief. Police later came to the scene. When I saw him, I couldn’t touch him. Since we have been in this place since 2013, my shop had been robbed thrice and my work tools carted away. Our area is common for robbery. Even with the presence of the vigilantes.
“A plumbing material shop, close to mine, had been robbed several times. Whenever they want to rob the plumbing material shop, they would break in through the fence at the back. I have complained several times to the police, but nothing has been done. The situation got to a stage that I became ashamed of always going to police to report.”
The owner of the plumbing material shop, who identified himself simply as Innocent, said that the robbers erroneously thought that he used to keep money in his shop. Innocent added that his shop had been burgled four times.
He said: “When they burgled my shop the fourth time and didn’t find money, they left a note, threatening that they would never relent in burgling my shop until they have collected their share of my sales. They had not returned since the day they dropped the warning note.
“Each time they broke the fence, we would simply erect it back. I was surprised when I was told that a robber came into the church at the back of my shop. I believe this robbery is as a result of laziness of youths. They don’t want to work; they just want easy money.
“We, residents of Ijede and Gberegbe, are suffering a lot! We don’t have good roads. If policemen want to chase the robbers, there is no way they could do that because every part of the community is in a bad state.”
A welder, Mr. Michael Izeko, whose work tools have been stolen thrice, said that he attempted suicide twice.
Izeko explained that on January 7, when he got to his shop all his work tools had been carted away. According to him, he reported to the police, but two weeks later, his shop was raided again.
He said: “I thought that would be enough. Unfortunately, they came again and took more tools. It was then I decided to commit suicide. There was no way I could get money to buy the tools. I resorted to selling some of my doors at cheaper rates so as to be able to buy other tools. When I calculated everything they took, it ran into millions. I believe the one that died in the church was among those who stole my tools. The robbers are many in our area. They are not ready to work. Since then, I have not recovered. The majority of the robbers are scavengers; police should focus on them.”
A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a school still under construction was burgled and all the cables removed.
He added: “I’m appealing to the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to double their efforts in getting rid of these people. They are causing a lot of havoc in this community. I believe that it is because this community is located in this remote area, that the police are not putting their best to tackle these burglaries.
“Shops are burgled every day and property taken daily. This present one came to every one of us in the community as a shock because I never believed robbers could enter a church to rob. What eventually happened to the robber was a punishment from God. A message to other people; that whoever is planning such thing, either now or in the future, should desist.”
Comrade Jeremiah Obaji of Church Assemblies of God Church, at Gberigbe area, also narrated how their own church was also burgled.
The musical instruments of the church worth millions of Naira were also carted away by some burglars.
He said: “Our church has been burgled more than eight times. We are even tired of reporting the matter to the police. As I’m speaking with you, we don’t have musical instruments in our church. We are now begging wealthy people to buy for us, because our members are tired of contributing money to buy the instruments. The last time they came to our church was in June. The rate of burglaries in this community is quite alarming!”
Metro and Crime
Our lives as drug addicts –Teenagers
“I’ve been taking drugs for three years now. I was lured into the habit by friends. I was first introduced to cigarette smoking. I hated it at first, but later I got used to taking it. And then, I was introduced to codeine and tramadol.”
The above statement was made by a 22-year-old man, Yinka, living in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State with his siblings and widowed mother. He is a school cert holder.
Yinka was just a teenager in secondary school when friends initiated him into drugs. Recounting his reason for taking to drugs, he said: “I take them for different purposes. Each drug has its function.”
According to him, he takes drug such as tramadol to do his mason works and other jobs because it empowers him to carry out difficult tasks.
He added: “I sometimes take these drugs for sexual enhancement. The drugs make me last long during sex.”
Yinka explained that ever since his father died in an accident, things had never been the same with him, his mother and siblings. He is the first child of his parents.
“I engage myself in menial jobs just to support my mother whose business puts food on our table. It is also that business that is being used to sponsor my siblings through school,” said Yinka sadly.
Drug abuse/addiction is now one of the greatest vices, which is becoming a norm in the Nigerian society. Today, girls are also actively involved in drug abuse.
Our reporter spoke with one of these girls. She identified herself as Chinwe.
She said: “It’s not like I chose to be an addict. It was the situation I found myself that pushed me into the habit. I was not loved by my family. I was ill-treated, so I found solace in my friends and neighbours. Most of my friends are actually males, so I’m always hanging out with them.”
Chinwe said that she was just 17 when friends introduced her to cigarette smoking.
She said: “I actually didn’t like it at first, but I discovered that it gives me a good feeling. I started taking it often to relieve stress and family drama. I don’t think I can stop because each time I go a day without cigarette, I tend to be moody and sad.”
As for Franca, she started taking codeine and alcohol when she was 13 years old in Junior Secondary School (JSS3).
She said: “I used to take codeine and alcohol before, but right now, I’m struggling with tramadol. I was very young when my parents died. My aunt took my younger sister and I in. I go to school just like every normal student, but unknown to my aunt, I was into bad companies. These friends led me into drugs. Whenever it was break time, my friends and I used to be the happiest of all our classmates.
“We would run to a spot where some group of people, not belonging in that school, would come with some strange substances. They mix the substances in bottles of soft drinks. Sometimes, they would bring bottles of codeine and then give to my friends and I to drink. They told us that the drinks would make us feel happy and make us more intelligent. I mixed a lot of drugs just to be high. It made me active and most times, I would just pick a fight for the hell of it. I molested people and can abuse anyone. I took those drugs because I wanted to be happy.”
Franca, who used to be one of the most brilliant students in class, dropped in her academics performance. She soon became addicted.
She sat for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) twice and failed twice.
Franca revealed that at that age, the drugs made her to feel comfortable to date older men.
She recalled: “I felt like a 40-year-old person. The substance made us to feel matured. There is this spirit that comes upon me when I take drugs; I felt like nothing will happen to me. I don’t want to be anything reasonable in life, other than to go to clubs, parties, take drugs and drink alcoholic.”
Franca said that she never admitted to anyone that she was into drugs.
She added: “I was depressed. My aunt complained about my behaviour. She compared me with other children, and then I had low self-esteem and depression because of what she said. Most of my friends were involved in drugs. When I take drugs most times, I don’t sleep, I don’t feel hungry, and I stay isolated like half dead. I could stay without food for a month.”
Some of the substances largely abused include tramadol, codeine, Tom-Tom candy soaked in Lacasera, a fizzy drink, dry pawpaw or plantain leaves, Rohynol, methylated spirit in codeine or coke, gum, cannabis (marijuana) soaked in gin and more. Majority of these substances can be purchased for as low as N100.
Indeed, not only has spiking rate of drug abuse in Nigeria, especially in urban centres such as Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt contributed to increasing rate of mental illnesses, it is also contributing to the rate of crimes.
The incidence of drug abuse among teenagers and youths in Nigeria is frightening, especially codeine cough syrups and over-the-counter drugs such as Tramadol, Rohypnol, and others.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, USA, women only need to use smaller amounts of some drugs over a shorter period of time before they become addicted. It also explains that women are more likely to suffer relapse after being treated for drug addiction and more likely to die from an overdose or other effects of some substances.
A psychologist, Val Eze, highlights the effect of drug addiction, which is now gaining a foothold in Nigeria.
“The brain is the only cell that doesn’t regenerate. It doesn’t replenish. Any cell in the brain that dies is dead. Taking these drugs can cause mental disorder. What needs to be done is attitude change, commission is in several states and it should not be politicised and even if it should be politicised, professional psychologists should be involved,” Eze said.
When asked if there was a way to stop drug addiction, he responded: “It depends on the extent of addiction, but a psychologist should be called.”
It is estimated that every day, over 500,000 bottles of codeine are consumed by young Nigerians across the country, the same with the intake of Tobacco, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Marijuana, Benylin, among others.
