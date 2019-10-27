Body & Soul
Modern men wear natives
Native attires constitute main part of an African man’s wardrobe. It is simple and casual and makes one look matured. The simple logic of wearing native wears lies behind a person’s taste. From Kampala to Ankara, to lace materials and the like, different styles are in vogue to look one’s best in wearing native attire.
When going for a function such as coronation, naming ceremony, or celebrations, native attires are quickly spotted. There’s a funny superstition in the Yoruba tribe that people who wear native attires to functions are firstly served with food, hence the popular remark “o wo Ankara o je semo”.
African men value native wears a lot, because it’s a mark of dignity and recognition. African men complement it with native caps such as damask or ‘abeti aja’.
Even modern men wear natives. A man who does not have native attire is considered as investing in the wealth of foreign designers. Many Nigerian celebrities who are in the clothing line such as Yomi Makun have made big names with their indigenous prints.
Native attires vary in prints and fabrics, there are soft fabrics known as “Ankara-soft” and there are the real hard fabrics. We also have Adire, Aso ofi, Sanyan, etc.
In every woman is dove, viper
A
lone in her room, Adele switched on Jay’s phone. The battery was almost dead. She plugged it to a charger and went to fasten her room door properly.
A phone rang. It was the other phone in the lady’s bag. She took the phone: ‘Aunty prophetess’ calling. She frowned. She dropped the phone on her dressing table and went to take a bath.
…….
Immediately Debola stepped out of Jay’s gate, she realised that she didn’t leave with her handbag. Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! She had forgotten to pick it from the dining table, where she placed it when she was searching for the gate key. The fear of Jay’s wife meeting her in her home had eclipsed every other thought from her mind and she had hurried out of the house without her handbag.
The worst part was that she had no dime on her and her phones and house keys were in the bag. What would she do now? How would she leave this vicinity? Going back to Jay’s house was out of it. With his wife in there, it would be suicidal to attempt that. It wasn’t even safe to hang around that vicinity for too long.
She looked around her and noticed two guys in front of the next building watching her. There was no pretense, they had their eyes trained on her. Maybe they saw the manner she slipped out of Jay’s gate, she thought and quickened her steps. Shame washed over her. It was still dark but the street was well lit. They could describe her, if need be. What if they were up to no good? The street was deserted. Once in a while, a vehicle would pull out of a house and head towards the estate gate. She knew she had to leave immediately, but how would she get home? It was still dark a bit, so hitching a ride would be pretty difficult, especially as she wasn’t a resident of the estate.
She moved out of the estate and tried to hitch a ride home. If only she had her phone with her!
The thought of the phone almost gave her a heart attack. Jay’s supposedly lost phone was in her handbag!
…….
The prophetess was confused. She brought out her phone and checked the address Debola sent to her. Yes, she was on the street, and yes, she was standing in front of No. 11. The description fit what Debola sent to her – a pale green one-storey building with very high black roof.
She stared at the building. Could it be that Debola gave her a wrong house address? She doubted it. What could have happened? Was there a change of plan? Debola would have informed her. But…wait, her phone was switched off all night till this morning. There was no way Debola could have gotten across to her. What if Debola was in danger? What if Jay’s wife found her way inside the house and caught her? She shivered. She had warned her not to take a fight to a married woman’s house. She dialed Debola’s number the seventh time and it rang out again. It wasn’t funny anymore. She rang the bell on the gate the second time. She was sure there was a mix up somewhere. Debola must be in there. Maybe the man that came out the first time didn’t understand what she said.
She heard voices and turned. Two men were behind her.
“Who are you looking for?” One of them asked.
The suddenness with which they appeared rattled her. She stared at them. She could make out their faces despite the early morning harmattan haze.
“What do you want?” One of the men asked again.
“I’m er…em…I’m looking for somebody,” she stuttered.
“The somebody doesn’t have a name?” The one that spoke first asked.
“They have names. I just can’t remember,” she said.
It was true. She had suddenly forgotten the names. She couldn’t remember Debola and Jay’s names.
The men laughed.
“You mean you left your house this early in the morning to come look for people you can’t remember their names?” One asked.
“Leave this place immediately or you’ll regret coming here,” the other one said.
The prophetess didn’t wait to be told the second time. She scurried off.
The men laughed and moved back to the entrance of the building facing Jay’s.
The prophetess retraced her steps to the estate gate. She was worried though. She wasn’t sure she had enough money to pay for her transport fare back home.
…….
When the bell rang again, Adele wondered who could be at the gate that early in the morning. Well, she wasn’t expecting anyone and it’s most unlikely that someone could be looking for her, at least not that early in the morning.
Any visitor at the gate would have come to see Jay. Her phone beeped and she took it. It was a message from Bolan. Instead of replying the text message, she called him.
“Hello dear,” she said.
“My dream. How are you? How did it go? Are you inside the house?” Bolan asked.
She felt the concern in his voice.
“Yes dear. I’m in my room right now. It all went well. We’ll talk later,” she said gently.
“Ok my dream. I love you,” he said.
Adele smiled. Good men abound out there. Bolan was one of the angels among men.
She smiled again and said, “Bolan, you’re very, very dear to my heart. I really appreciate the love and care you’ve shown me. Thank you very much. I’ll call you again soon.”
“You’re welcome my dream. Will be waiting for your call, my love,” he said.
She ended the call immediately because she didn’t trust herself anymore. She had almost told him that she loved him. It was no lie. She had been trying to rein in her feelings for him and it was becoming increasingly difficult for her. As much as she tried to think of positives about her husband, Jay, she kept failing. Each time, only ugly things he’d done would come to come her mind.
She smiled again. Jay felt she was a fool. Maybe she was, really. She laughed. She really would make a good example of a fool. Jay certainly felt so too. To think that they felt she didn’t see the lady that ‘sneaked’ out through the gate as she drove in this morning! She laughed again.
“Adele, are you a fool?” She asked herself.
“Yes I am. No…I’m not,” she said, frowning.
“I’m not a fool. I’m a fool. No, I’m not. Yes, I am…” She argued with herself and burst into laughter.
Men feel that women are fools. But, really, women are no fools
. They are simply ‘long suffering’. Every woman is a viper and a dove in a relationship. Whichever the man gets depends on what he gives her!
Jay felt he and his bitch of a mistress fooled her this morning. Well, they were in for a shock.
She spread a newspaper on the floor and picked the handbag she saw on her dining table. She emptied its content on the newspaper and used a pen to wade through the lot. There were three tiny bottles with suspiciously looking liquid. One was slimy cream-coloured, another was blackish gray and the third was thick and clear. Her wallet contained her identity card. She picked it and froze. It was the same lady Jay was shopping for when she bumped into them in a boutique not long ago, the same lady Jay brought to the beach to spite her. That was the lady Jay brought into her house!
Debola Adegoke was a waitress in a restaurant. Adele usually had lunch in that branch of the restaurant once in a while! It wasn’t too far from her office.
Hmmmmmmmmmm. To think that she had been at the mercy of that lady each time she went to that restaurant to have lunch!
There were some ‘papers’ among the lot in the bag. She picked them gingerly, spread them out and screamed. Her heart almost stopped beating that instance. The ‘papers’ were photocopies of the house documents. The land Adele bought in her own name and built! How did the document get into the bag of this lady? She checked the other sheaves of papers. They were Jay’s cars documents and few other unimportant papers.
Adele knew she was in trouble. What other things had Jay handed over to his bitch of a woman? His debit card and phone were also in the lady’s bag. So, he had practically handed over his life to her.
Adele realised that she could no longer afford to be docile. The dove would have to make way for the viper!
She took the documents, the lady’s wallet, the phones -both Jay’s and the lady’s- and other vital things and ‘poured’ the remaining things back into the bag and dump it on the floor near the door. The important things she packed into a paper bag and tossed into a drawer in her room.
She made herself a mug of tea, switched on the television set, made herself comfortable on the couch in her room and sipped her tea.
She needed to relax and clear her head. This was the best way she could do that right now.
…….
Jay paced around his room. His mind was in turmoil. How did he get into this deep trouble? Was Debola’s handbag on the dining table or was it a mirage? He was so sure that he saw it. But what happened to it? He cast his mind back to when Debola slipped out through the gate. He wasn’t sure she had her handbag with her. If she didn’t have it with her, it meant she left it in the house and it meant he saw it on the dinner table and it was no longer on the table! He was confused. The thought was confusing too.
He paced around his room. He held his head with his hands, as if to hold it together.
As he moved about his room in pensive a mood, he had the urge to ease himself. He went to the loo.
As he was trying to pass out urine, he felt a hard lump blocking the passage. He shivered. He held his man and gingerly pressed it, trying to push whatever was in it out. Beads of sweat appeared on his forehead and coursed down his face in the chilly harmattan morning. He pressed delicately on, fear numbing his senses. At that moment, time stood still for him. As the thing got to the tip, he gave one final gentle squeeze and the thing popped into his trembling, waiting palm. As he stared at the object, his eyes rounded like the owl’s. He opened his mouth to scream and no word came out. He closed it and opened it again and nothing came out. Then, he started trembling like cocoyam leaf in a downpour….
#########
Let’s continue this journey on Sunday!
###
Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com
Money, fame, fatherhood: Davido and his three baby mamas
David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was born in Atlanta and raised in Lagos. Davido made his music debut as a member of the music group KB International. He studied business administration at Oakwood University before dropping out to make beats and record vocal references. Davido rose to fame in 2011 with the release of ‘Dami Duro’, the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo. Since then, he keeps climbing the lather of fame with hit songs after hit songs.
His songs, ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ generated worldwide social media activity, while the latter became the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history, making him one of artistes to come out of Africa.
The 26 years old, who came from the wealthy Adeleke family, has over the years, proven to many that he is indeed more than just a spoilt rich kid. From dropping hits back to back, to snagging awards both at the home front and at international levels, there is no doubt that he is indeed a hard worker.
Fame came to him with loads of money as well as women, who practically fall at each other just to get his attention. His affluent lifestyle and love for having a good time attracted the ladies in droves and it came as no surprise when news kept filtering in of ladies having his children out of wedlock. Davido currently has three baby mamas as the latest child, a son, came from his his fiancé; Chioma Rowland few weeks ago.
Despite the news of the arrival of his latest child, some ladies still dream of being his baby mama adding to the number as a video surfaced online last week where two ladies decided to prank him with false pregnancy. This infuriated the music star so much that he threatened to send the girls to jail for publicly accusing him with false pregnancy.
While many would consider Davido’s lifestyle a reckless one, one thing is clear and that is the fact that Davido is big on family and the importance of maintaining a close-knitted one, considering he comes from one himself.
Here’s a breakdown of Davido and his three baby mamas:
Sophia Momodu
The year, 2015 was definitely an eventful one for the Baba Olowo crooner as he witnessed his life change forever. He got Sophia Momodu; a cousin to Ovation boss, Dele Momodu, pregnant with his first child, Imade. The drama that ensued before and after the birth of Imade was one that left social media users talking for days. From accusing her of infidelity and even demanding for a DNA test, to forcefully taken the child from her, few months after birth based on accusations of Sophia smoking weed while breastfeeding the baby, the drama was unending.
Amanda
Just when many people taught Davido would take a cue from his first experience of becoming a father by being more conscious and careful with in his dealings with women, Davido got another lady pregnant by the name Amanda. Amanda resides in the US and according to reports; they met on one of his business trips there. Very little however is known about the beautiful lady whose relationship with Davido was devoid of drama and scandals. She welcomed her first and the singer’s second child, Hailey on May 9, 2019.
Chioma Rowland
With his lavish lifestyle, a lot of people were surprised he could settle with a seemingly simple young girl like Chioma, a chef. He was so in love with her that he takes her on shopping sprees in different countries. The greatest surprise of all was when he threw a lavish birthday bash in which he gifted her with a Porsche car worth N45m. With the way the singer constantly, openly professed his love for her on social media, it was clear to many that this was his ‘final bus stop’ as prior to dating Chioma, the singer wasn’t one to make his relationships public. With the way Davido bragged about Chioma, many people assumed marriage was definitely in the picture for these two. However, not many people saw Chioma getting pregnant before the wedding which is slated for 2020.
She recently gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, making Davido not just a proud father but also giving him a David jr. as well.
Davido is engaged to Chioma and they plan on tying the knot in 2020. Hopefully, Chioma will be the last baby mama; we hope and pray!
My accent is not fake –Kim Oprah
Chinonso Ibinabo Opara, popularly known as Kim Oprah, is an ex-beauty queen, a television host, travel enthusiast and an ex housemate of the just concluded Big Brother season 4. She was known as the ‘accent queen’ during her stay at in the Big Brother’s house. Kim, who’s passionate about the media and determined to take her career to the next level, speaks with VANESSA OKWARA and YEMISI FASANYIN about her style, the kind of man she finds attractive and her passion to grow Nigerian tourism
Give us a brief background?
I’m the last born of three children. I have an older sister and brother. My dad was a medical doctor and mum is a retired nurse. My dad is late. I went to Premier International School, Abuja for my primary education, and Regina Pacis College, Abuja for my Senior Secondary education before I went to University of Port Harcourt to study Psychology &Guidance Counselling.
What was growing up like?
Growing up was really good but I lost my dad at an early age; I think I was 8 years old when he died, that was in 2004. It was a kind of setback then for me and my family but all in all, I thank God I had a strong mum who made sure that we got all the necessary requirements for life and taught us that you can achieve anything as long as you put your mind into it and you have God by your side.
You barely had time to showcase yourself before the eviction from Big Brother’s house. What would you say was the reason behind your leaving the house so early?
I would say the reason I left the house very early was God’s timing because Big Brother had a choice to either keep me in the house or to evict me and so, it was just God’s timing for me to go despite my high percentage (14.8 something). It was just God’s timing and probably my name also and I had a lot of lost votes. Probably if the percentage was higher, I wouldn’t have left the house as early as I did.
Before going into the BBNaija house, what was your main target or focus aside winning the money?
Before going to Big Brother’s house, my main target was to let the world know the life of a beauty queen outside the camera and all the glitz and glam. Everyone expects you to be perfect, everyone expects you to be prim and proper all the time, despite the struggles that we have to go through; trying to keep up that face, and keep up certain responsibilities to the public eye. So I just wanted to get an insight of how beauty queens live worldwide, and also to showcase my talents and show the world what I had to offer.
What are your plans on how to use the platform to leverage?
I’m pretty sure you already noticed the things I have done since leaving the house, and I’m definitely making use of the platform and basically still doing what I was doing before going to the house but in a larger scale which is: TV presenting, hosting events, sports, travel blogging but now I have different agencies which make it easier for me and less cost effective and my online clothing store which is going really well and style influencing. Everything has just been on a bigger package so it’s been good.
You are popularly known as the ‘accent queen’. Can you explain more on that?
I actually never knew I had an accent until I went for Big Brother audition and then the judges said I had an accent. So it wasn’t something that I knew of. Some of my friends started saying: “oh, be sure to drop this your accent before you go into the house and I was like: ‘I have an accent, you guys waited this long before telling me I have an accent and then you tell me to drop my accent before I go into the house, how is that supposed to work? I’ve literally been like this; I’ve been talking like this for as long as I know. So, coming out of the house and I heard what people had to say about my accent, it was funny because if I was faking it, it would be a different thing. This is how I talk; I can’t change and since people saw it as a flaw, I’ve accepted my flaw, and I hope to improve on it and make it better for everyone. Some people say sometimes they can’t hear what I’m saying, so now I try my best to slow down when I’m talking and be more audible so that everyone can understand me. So yeah, I am the ‘Accent Queen’, now and forever.
You are passionate about the media, which area would you really focus on?
Yeah, I’m passionate about the media. I will really love to focus more on travel blogging and TV presenting as a whole. That’s where I’m most comfortable but sometimes I like to leave my comfort zone and try different things.
As a travel enthusiast, what advice do you give to the government on tourism?
Thank you for asking me that question. As a travel enthusiast, I will tutor the government of Nigeria that we can do better. There are countries that live off tourism itself, and we are not even doing anything to better the tourist sites that we have in Nigeria. Sometimes back, I think two years ago, I started a programme, ‘Kim Oprah Takes Tours’, I was literally here in Nigeria scouting for tourist locations and just bringing it to the limelight. I did a pilot programme for it and I took it to the tourism development board and I got a meeting in Abuja. I was like, “oh let’s do something where we can showcase our tourism sites to the world at large” And the response I got was that each state is in charge of their own tourism location. And if I want to do something like that, I have to go state by state and meet with people in charge of tourism so they can do it from their own budget. You know, it was just a very long process basically. I feel like they need to have just one body to be in charge of tourism because now that it’s departmentalized, a lot of people will not get their jobs done. If one body was in charge of it just like the same way the FIRSC in charge of tax, you know everybody reports to them. You have to pay your tax, there’s no two ways about it. So if there was one tourism board that checkmates each state’s excesses, I tell you, it will be a better Nigeria for all of us.
From your Instagram posts, it’s obvious you love fashion. Describe your fashion style?
Yes, I love fashion! I would say what I see informs my style. For me, it’s just how I want to be portrayed, how I want to be described, how I want people to feel about me when they see me. So I would describe my fashion style as posh, chic, daring and classy.
Are we going to see more of you in the fashion world?
I’ve an online store called Kim Oprah’s Closet. I don’t do fashion designing but it’s a way of me showcasing my fashion sense to the world because I go for unique and daring pieces, I know most Nigerians might not be so comfortable wearing them but I try to bring it to the limelight because you can be daring and fashionable and still look classy and not tacky. Definitely the fashion world would see more of me.
Are you in a relationship and qualities do you look out for in a man?
No, I’m not in a relationship. The qualities I will find in a man I like: tall, God-fearing, a hustler, man of many talents. I’m not really precise on the skin tones as long as you are too bright. Obviously he must be very intellectual; he must have something upstairs! I must be able to have a conversation with him about business, world at large, politics, stuff like that. Things that put me off in a man are aggressiveness, poor communication skills and lies.
As a beautiful girl on Instagram, how often do you get indecent proposals from guys and how do you handle those that slide into your DM?
I wouldn’t say I actually get indecent proposal from guys. Most times when I see stuffs that look indecent to me, I laugh it off because, to me, you’re obviously joking because you cannot definitely be serious about stuff like that. You being in my direct message, (DM) doesn’t mean I have to respond to you. So, I still have a choice. I would rather either ignore you or I respond to you. I don’t think it’s not much of a big deal for me honestly. If you’re in my DM for work, I might reply you like, ASAP but asides that, I’m really careful towards such proposals.
Where’s your best vacation spot?
My best vacation post so far was when I went to Mombasa Kenya; that was an amazing trip, an amazing sight. I stayed at the DNA beach resort; it was clear water, white sand, crystals. It was like paradise you know, that’s like the best place I’ve gone to so far. I really want to go to South Korea, I mean judging from the kinds of movies I watch coming from there.
What is your advice to young people that look up to you as their role model?
My advice to young people who look up to me as their role model is: please do not believe everything you see on social media and in the media world at large. Please be yourself! Hold God dearly to your heart; keep hustling and work hard. Be relentless in whatever you want to do. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you cannot do whatever you want to do because that’s not true; with God everything is possible! So whatever it is you want to do, just put your mind to it! Be determined, and push for what you want. Be aggressive! That’s what I want to say to people who look up to me.
Describe Kim Oprah in three words
Eccentric, smart, and classy.
Patience Jonathan sets tongues wagging
Call Dame Patience Jonathan the most visible and most talked about First Lady Nigeria ever had and you won’t be mistaking. Okirika, Rivers State-born lady, Patience, while her husband lasted as the President of the nation, it will be recalled positioned herself in a way she was prominently visible even as she had taken on virtually on all issues that included official matters.
Her visibility has long been reduced but log of corruption cases has managed to keep her in the news. Away from all that, the woman has again set tongues wagging once again, in a low tone this time though. Bola Shagaya, one of the richest women around recently threw a superlative bash for 60th birthday anniversary. From dignitaries to politicians of various divides were in attendance. Even individuals who rarely make public appearances stepped out. One person who was however unexpectedly absent was Patient Jonathan. It was considered very shocking and has remained a kind of puzzle yet to be unraveled why and how Patience managed to be absent. Her absent was prominently conspicuous because of the kind of tie and bond that is known to exist between her and Shagaya. While Patience was the First Lady, she was almost inseparable with Shagaya as they were nothing less than an item even as Shagaya was among those who had Patience’s listening ear.
Time takes toll on Lara Oshiohmole
On the heel of her striking beauty and the wide age gap between foreign national, Lara and her former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, tale of the union between these two people was a common topic of discussion in different places. It was however a commendable moves when Lara moved into action in her capacity as the First Lady, not minding all the talks that were going on. As a mother to everyone in the state, Mrs. Oshiomole was there for all, living up to bidding.
It will be recalled that even after the expiration of her husband’s tenure; the elegant lady didn’t relent in her efforts to giving succour to the downtrodden. However, while she was doing that, some had envisaged it was only a matter of time the tempo and aggression would fade off and true to that, all is indicting to the fact that time has indeed taken toll on Madam Oshiomole as little or nothing is being heard about her or activities despite the visibility of her husband as the National Chairman of the ruling party, APC. Those who should know are however of the view she might be occupied with family issues especially as it relates with having a fruit of the womb.
Kingsley Kuku wallops in oblivion
There certainly cannot be a better way to describe what is responsible for the situation in which political and environmental right activist, Kingsley Kuku, has found himself in recent times. Kingsley, who many must have been envious of while he held sway as the Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs and Chairman of the presidential Amnesty Program, could not have ever imagined there would be a time stepping his feet on his father land will be a fantasy, but as it is, circumstances have shut him out of existing calculation as he can only monitor what is happening back in Nigeria via his friends, relation and internet.
It will be recalled Kuku jetted out of the country at the inception of Buhari’s administration on the excuse to undergo surgery on a troubling knee but was later heard to have started combining his recuperation with academic pursuits. Meanwhile, he was allegedly to have sought refuge in the United States in fear of prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission who are looking to bring him in to answer questions concerning how he handled a 6.2 billion contract while he held sway atop the Presidential Amnesty programme.
Although, the tale was denied but it will be recalled it was in circulation Kuku was arrested in the United States for breaching rules of stay granted and was deported to Ghana. Despite the denial, what is crystal clear is that Kuku may have been committed to political oblivion as his continuous absence in the country is robbing him of his dream to become the governor of Ondo State where he hails from but the inability of Jonathan to retain power in 2015 didn’t only dent his plans, his alleged case with the EFCC which is believed to have made him scamper abroad dealt a messy blow on his ambition such that he’s not been privileged to have a say in who becomes the governor let alone vie for the seat.
Sweet corn beans pottage (Adalu special)
‘Adalu’ (beans and corn pottage) is popular among the Egba people of the Yoruba. Adalu simply means beans and corn pottage.
However with the revolution of things generally, there has been advancement in the catering field. Adding sweet corn to beans is another favourite way of enjoying beans corn porridge, apart from using normal fresh corn.
Creativity makes delicacies to be patronized. And this sweet corn beans pottage might change your taste of food for the better.
How to cook sweet corn beans pottage
Ingredients:
• Nigerian brown beans
• Sweet corn
• Medium onions – chopped
• Grounded crayfish
• Palm oil
• seasoning cube
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Water for cooking
Method
1. Soak beans overnight in water or for at least a few hours, it helps to reduce the cooking time (You don’t need to do this if you are cooking with a pressure cooker).
2. Wash and put to boil. Once it boils, drain that first water out and add fresh water to begin the cooking.
3. Add the chopped onions and seasoning cube to cook with the beans. Keep topping water in small quantities until beans becomes soft to the touch and water level is same with the beans.
4. Add the palm oil, crayfish, pepper and sausages. Keep cooking without stirring the content to prevent it from burning. They should rest on top and slowly simmer down. Also reduce the heat to medium if required.
5. Once the water level is halfway the top and bottom of the beans, stir to combine the ingredients and check for taste. If you want the beans mushy, you can use a wooden spoon to stir and mash it along the edges of the pot.
6. Finally add the sweet corn, stir, do a quick taste check and remove from fire.
7. Adalu is ready! You can serve with plantain.
Note: The porridge should still be a bit watery after cooking; otherwise it will become hard and dry after a little while. Leaving it watery allows it to absorb the water and still retain it porridge look if serving later.
Splash of glamour as Bola Shagaya throws superlative bash at 60
T
he moment news started filtering out that billionaire business woman, Hajia Bola Shagaya would turn 60 in October and there would be a bash in that respect, the event became the most anticipated one even when the planning were still very much under wraps. And true to expectations, Shagaya perfectly held a successful bash that has remained the talk of the town.
The event kicked off in Abuja where she had a prayer session with lots of her friends and associates in attendance. The main event with all the trappings, glamour and dignitaries from all walks of life in attendance was however held in Lagos at the Prestigious Eko Convention Centre.
It was really a great one for the high society doyen, Shagaya, as she was honoured by the high and mighty that graced the event in their numbers. Among guests who were on the impressive role call include Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Emir of Kano, Sen. Bukola Saraki and wife, Toyin, Ooni of Ife, Emir of Ilorin, Sir Kensington Adebutu, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso, Tayo Amusan, Ekiti Gov. Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Kwara Gov. Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Imo Gov., Rt. Hon.Emeka Ihedioha, Mr. Peter Obi, Alhaji Rasak Okoya & wives: Shade and Alhaja Kuburat and others.
Body & Soul
The morning after
W
hen Jay opened his eyes on Sunday morning, he perceived tantalising aroma of freshly made food which wafted from the kitchenette. He yawned and checked the time, it was a few minutes after 9am. He thought he heard his wife’s voice. He sat up and looked around him, cursing under his breath. He was alone on the bed in his mistress’ room.
When he remembered what happened the previous day on the beach, his heart raced. He blamed himself. It was avoidable. If had picked his wife, Adele’s call or read her text message to him, he wouldn’t have taken his mistress, Debola, to the beach. He would have avoided this mess.
He went into the tiny restroom and did his morning ritual, afterwards, he brushed his teeth and showered. By the time he was done and entered the room, Debola, dressed in bum shorts and sleeveless crop top, was lying on her back on the bed.
“Good morning the love of my life,” she cooed.
“Good morning dear. What are you cooking? You’re punishing my nose. The aroma is making me very hungry,” he told her and brushed his lips on hers.
Debola giggled and said, “I’m done. I prepared breakfast for my darling husband. Or, aren’t you my husband?”
Jay laughed long. How would he respond to such a question?
“Am I not your wife? Am I not good enough for you?” She asked again.
Jay found himself boxed into a corner. The wrong word would put him into trouble with her. He already had his wife to deal with, he wouldn’t be able to handle an additional trouble, and Debola could throw tantrum!
“Am I not good enough for you?” She asked the third time.
“Of course, why not. You’re the perfect woman any man could wish for,” he said, pain in his heart.
She beamed with smile. Her next question threw him off balance.
“When are we getting married? We need to start making necessary arrangements,” she said.
Jay’s heart almost stopped beating! He said nothing.
“When now? We can’t continue like this. We have to define this relationship. At 40, I should be settling down with a man of my choice. I need to have my children before I become too old. I’m not getting younger, you know,” she said.
He needed not to be told that she was serious. Her face and tone of voice said it all. He tried to recall if they had discussed marriage in the past and what he had told her and came up blank. But he didn’t trust himself, he could have promised her heaven on earth at the throes of passion.
She was looking at him quizzically.
“Em…er…em…er…what was your question again?” He asked.
“I asked when we are getting married. Or are we not getting married? I can’t be nursing an aimless relationship. Not at my age. I need to know where we are headed,” she said, getting off the bed and heading to the kitchenette.
He knew he had to be careful. He was in same dilemma as the man who had a stubborn fly perched on his scrotum.
He watched her until she disappeared into the kitchenette. How would he wriggle out of this delicate situation? He couldn’t afford having two angry women in his life. That would be suicide.
His wife was already mad with him. That, he could handle. But his mistress’ anger was something he didn’t want to face.
“Debola,” he called.
When she didn’t respond, he called her again.
“Oh, so I’ve become Debola to you now?” She fired at him.
He was taken aback.
“What’s wrong with that? Is that not your name?” He queried her.
“Of course, that’s my name. But I can’t remember you calling me that,” she shouted from, emerging from the kitchen.
“Oh ok. My dear, my darling, my everything,” he said.
Her face thawed as she moved towards him and began, “So, let’s talk about our wedding. But first, you know you’re taking me to Dubai? That’s where I’m shopping for our wedding. We’ll announce it officially at my birthday next month. We’ll have…”
He cut in, “Hey dear, why not get me food first? It’s almost 11am and it’ll soon be past breakfast.”
“Oh, you’re right. Let me get your food,” she said going back to into the kitchen.
Jay’s tummy churned, not from hunger, but from fear, mixed with lust. That was dangerous, he knew it.
He had angered his wife. He knew she was vexing and she was entitled to it. He remembered the WhatsApp message she sent to him last night and felt like a bum. The fear moved to his heart.
….
Adele woke up a tad late. She took her bath, threw on the first gown that caught her fancy in her wardrobe and rushed out of the house because she was already late for service. She wasn’t surprised that she slept through her 5:30am wake up alarm, for she was stewed last night. She had driven out of the house before it occurred to her that she didn’t check to know whether Jay was home or not. She thought of calling him on the phone but jettisoned the idea immediately as the happenings of yesterday flooded her mind.
She turned the volume of her car stereo louder to drown the still voice telling her to learn to forgive again and again.
After service, she waited for her group meeting. She got home around noon and Jay was not home. He didn’t return home last night: she wasn’t bothered. She wouldn’t cry over spilled milk.
Her present stance was a big surprise because only yesterday, she was so keen on fighting to keep her husband.
She went to the kitchen and prepared Jollof rice. As she tasted it for salt, she wondered what the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed would say if he tasted her Jollof rice. She laughed hard and loud as she danced to the song playing in her head.
She scooped the rice into plastic dishes, covered them properly and stowed them in the freezer. She took inventory of other dishes in the freezer and decided that she had enough food in there for Jay. When she was done, she had a little lunch, cleaned up the kitchen and went to her room.
She still had more than three hours before her 6pm date with Bolan. She smiled. She would take an hour nap. She had fixed a dinner date because tomorrow would be public holiday.
Today, she felt like giving herself a treat. She worked so hard, she should enjoy the fruit of her labour anytime she chose to.
She called the security man and told him to wash the matte black Mercedes G-Class in their garage. That car had not been driven out of the garage in more than six weeks. She smiled.
Bolan had sent a reminder text and she responded before drifting off to sleep.
When she woke up, she felt much stronger and by the time she was ready for her date, she knew she was really looking good in her sleeveless little black gown and matching black high-heel sandals. She pulled her weaves up and knotted them into a loose bun and spritzed one of her best perfumes.
She rummaged in her drawer and pulled out the G-Class key. She had to hide the keys. The thought of Jay using the SUV she bought with her money to take his mistress out made her retrieve the keys from him. Let him give all the girls in the world good time with his own cars. That way, the ache would be less.
A three-tone brown and black skin leather handbag completed her ensemble.
It was a few minutes before 6pm when she stepped out of the house. She locked the front door and was about to move to the garage when Jay drove into the compound. She stood on the porch long enough for him to have a good look at her and then sashayed to the garage as he alighted from his car and moved towards her.. She slowed down.
“Hi dear. You’re back? I didn’t expect you back.. Didn’t expect her to let you come home. There’s food in the freezer for you, that’s if you’re hungry,” she said as she moved towards her ride.
It took Jay some moment to get over the shock of her beauty.
“Where are you going? Why didn’t you tell me you’re going out?” He asked.
“So you turn up there with your new wife? No, there’s no need telling you about my movements anymore. I’ve had enough shaming from you,” she told him.
“But er…er…what you’re putting on, they won’t know you’re married,” he stuttered, running his eyes all over her.
“Sweetheart, that’s the idea. I don’t feel married,” she said as she got into her ride and roared it to life.
By the time Jay got himself together, she had driven out of the gate.
“Wait, don’t lock that gate,” he shouted at the security man as he rushed into his car, made a turn and drove out in pursuit if his wife.
#######
Let’s continue on this journey on Sunday!
Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com
