MTEF: NASS recommends N10.7trn budget

The Senate and the House of Representatives, yesterday, recommended a total expenditure figure of N10.7 trillion for the 2020 fiscal year.

The legislative chambers also recommended 2.18 million barrel per day oil production for the same budget year.

It further recommended $57 per barrel as the oil benchmark just as the nation’s highest lawmaking body approved N305 per dollar exchange rate.

The Senate however, confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari would present the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly Tuesday next week.

The Senate made the recommendations while adopting the report of the National Assembly joint Committees on Finance and National Planning on the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The Red Chamber actually increased the initial budget proposal contained in the MTEF document by over N700 billion, to adequately take care of some critical concerns in the budget.

Presenting the report of the Committee for consideration and adoption by the Senate, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and Chairman, National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, Senator Solomon Adeola, said that the Joint Committee recommended that the estimated expenditure of the Federal Government be increased from N10.002 trillion to N10, 729.4 trillion.

The Senate explained that, following intensive engagement with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and relevant information obtained during the session, it recommended the adoption of 2.18mbpd as daily production output in 2020, saying that measures were being put in place to make it realizable.

The Senate also recommended that the revenue target of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) be raised from N942.6 billion to N1.5 trillion, following the impressive performance of the NCS in revenue generation in the last nine months.

Part of the report read: “In view of concerted effort by NNPC and security agencies to combat the menaces of oil theft and vandalization, the 2.18mbpd would be realizable.

“The Committee recommends the adoption of $57 barrel as crude oil benchmark price for the fiscal year 2020.

“The revenue target of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of N942.6 billion for 2020 should be increased to N1.5 trillion, as a result of the performance of NCS in last nine months with three months still outstanding.

“The NCS revenue as at September stood at N1 trillion against the budget figure of N969.8 billion for the year 2019. The Joint Committee commends the NCS for exceeding the targeted revenue despite the global economic challenges and closure of the Nigerian boarders.

“The sum of N55.4 billion from the revenue increment of NCS be used to reduce borrowing by N200 billion and increase capital expenditure, thereby decreasing the size of the budget deficit from N1.7 trillion to N1.5 trillion and also increase the total capital available to MDA by N357 billion, from N101 trillion to N1.367 trillion.

“The exchange rate of N305/$ should be maintained for economic stability while more work should be done by the Honourable Minister of Finance and all economic advisers and her team on improving the economic growth by increasing the GDP and reducing the inflation rate to single digit.

“The saving on income accruing from the increase of the benchmark amounting to N172 billion, which represents the Federal Government’s portion of the $2 added to the benchmark, be used to pay salaries and emolument of the proposed 30,000 new employees.

“Proper investigation be carried out on the e-collection stamp duties domiciled with Central Bank of Nigeria for the past years so as to show probity and accountability and, of course, increase the revenue base of the country.

“Immediate amendment of the National Assembly Act on Production sharing Contracts (PSC) with lOCs.

“Proper investigation be carried out on NNPC, so as to ascertain the actual cost associated with the Joint Venture agreements.

“More Government Owned Enterprises budget should be added to the nation’s budget to ensure proper checks and balances among all Federal Government agencies.

“Debt Management Office (DMO) should put more efforts and strategies in managing the foreign and local debts.

“Total estimated expenditure of the Federal Government should be increased from N10.002 trillion to N10, 729.4 trillion.

“National Assembly should expedite action on the passage of the Finance Bill which will be brought along with the National Budget into Law for easy implementation of the 2020 budget, most especially in the area of VAT.

“The Committee calls for an urgent review/amendment to the FRA Act and the various Laws of the revenue generating agencies to align with current realities.

“The Committee recommends earmarking 1 per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund to finance the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund to be classified as Statutory Transfer.

“The Committee recommends the adoption of N1.5 trillion as the amount for New Borrowing as a result of reduction of N200 billion which was sourced from the increase of revenue target of the Nigeria Custom Service.

“However, borrowing must be projected. In borrowing more, government must remain focused and ensure that it is used to fund critical projects that will increase productivity and contribute to finance financing such debt.”

When the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, took the recommendations of the Committee one by one and put them to vote, they were all adopted through voice votes.

In his remarks, Lawan said: “We can get the N106 billion provided in the production sharing contract provided we are able to amend the PSC Act.

“This is one thing we are determined to do and in the first reading this morning, we are going to fast track the bill and I am sure the House of Representatives will do the same and the President will assent and we will get the N160 billion.

“We hope that we are all determined to follow that route and ensure that we do not allow the country to lose N320 billion for this year 2019 and lose N160 billion for 2020.”

The House of Representatives, yesterday, also passed the MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper FSP by the same measures as the Senate.

This was done following a motion by chairman, Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke, (APC Lagos).

