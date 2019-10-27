My accent is not fake –Kim Oprah

Chinonso Ibinabo Opara, popularly known as Kim Oprah, is an ex-beauty queen, a television host, travel enthusiast and an ex housemate of the just concluded Big Brother season 4. She was known as the ‘accent queen’ during her stay at in the Big Brother’s house. Kim, who’s passionate about the media and determined to take her career to the next level, speaks with VANESSA OKWARA and YEMISI FASANYIN about her style, the kind of man she finds attractive and her passion to grow Nigerian tourism

Give us a brief background?

I’m the last born of three children. I have an older sister and brother. My dad was a medical doctor and mum is a retired nurse. My dad is late. I went to Premier International School, Abuja for my primary education, and Regina Pacis College, Abuja for my Senior Secondary education before I went to University of Port Harcourt to study Psychology &Guidance Counselling.

What was growing up like?

Growing up was really good but I lost my dad at an early age; I think I was 8 years old when he died, that was in 2004. It was a kind of setback then for me and my family but all in all, I thank God I had a strong mum who made sure that we got all the necessary requirements for life and taught us that you can achieve anything as long as you put your mind into it and you have God by your side.

You barely had time to showcase yourself before the eviction from Big Brother’s house. What would you say was the reason behind your leaving the house so early?

I would say the reason I left the house very early was God’s timing because Big Brother had a choice to either keep me in the house or to evict me and so, it was just God’s timing for me to go despite my high percentage (14.8 something). It was just God’s timing and probably my name also and I had a lot of lost votes. Probably if the percentage was higher, I wouldn’t have left the house as early as I did.

Before going into the BBNaija house, what was your main target or focus aside winning the money?

Before going to Big Brother’s house, my main target was to let the world know the life of a beauty queen outside the camera and all the glitz and glam. Everyone expects you to be perfect, everyone expects you to be prim and proper all the time, despite the struggles that we have to go through; trying to keep up that face, and keep up certain responsibilities to the public eye. So I just wanted to get an insight of how beauty queens live worldwide, and also to showcase my talents and show the world what I had to offer.

What are your plans on how to use the platform to leverage?

I’m pretty sure you already noticed the things I have done since leaving the house, and I’m definitely making use of the platform and basically still doing what I was doing before going to the house but in a larger scale which is: TV presenting, hosting events, sports, travel blogging but now I have different agencies which make it easier for me and less cost effective and my online clothing store which is going really well and style influencing. Everything has just been on a bigger package so it’s been good.

You are popularly known as the ‘accent queen’. Can you explain more on that?

I actually never knew I had an accent until I went for Big Brother audition and then the judges said I had an accent. So it wasn’t something that I knew of. Some of my friends started saying: “oh, be sure to drop this your accent before you go into the house and I was like: ‘I have an accent, you guys waited this long before telling me I have an accent and then you tell me to drop my accent before I go into the house, how is that supposed to work? I’ve literally been like this; I’ve been talking like this for as long as I know. So, coming out of the house and I heard what people had to say about my accent, it was funny because if I was faking it, it would be a different thing. This is how I talk; I can’t change and since people saw it as a flaw, I’ve accepted my flaw, and I hope to improve on it and make it better for everyone. Some people say sometimes they can’t hear what I’m saying, so now I try my best to slow down when I’m talking and be more audible so that everyone can understand me. So yeah, I am the ‘Accent Queen’, now and forever.

You are passionate about the media, which area would you really focus on?

Yeah, I’m passionate about the media. I will really love to focus more on travel blogging and TV presenting as a whole. That’s where I’m most comfortable but sometimes I like to leave my comfort zone and try different things.

As a travel enthusiast, what advice do you give to the government on tourism?

Thank you for asking me that question. As a travel enthusiast, I will tutor the government of Nigeria that we can do better. There are countries that live off tourism itself, and we are not even doing anything to better the tourist sites that we have in Nigeria. Sometimes back, I think two years ago, I started a programme, ‘Kim Oprah Takes Tours’, I was literally here in Nigeria scouting for tourist locations and just bringing it to the limelight. I did a pilot programme for it and I took it to the tourism development board and I got a meeting in Abuja. I was like, “oh let’s do something where we can showcase our tourism sites to the world at large” And the response I got was that each state is in charge of their own tourism location. And if I want to do something like that, I have to go state by state and meet with people in charge of tourism so they can do it from their own budget. You know, it was just a very long process basically. I feel like they need to have just one body to be in charge of tourism because now that it’s departmentalized, a lot of people will not get their jobs done. If one body was in charge of it just like the same way the FIRSC in charge of tax, you know everybody reports to them. You have to pay your tax, there’s no two ways about it. So if there was one tourism board that checkmates each state’s excesses, I tell you, it will be a better Nigeria for all of us.

From your Instagram posts, it’s obvious you love fashion. Describe your fashion style?

Yes, I love fashion! I would say what I see informs my style. For me, it’s just how I want to be portrayed, how I want to be described, how I want people to feel about me when they see me. So I would describe my fashion style as posh, chic, daring and classy.

Are we going to see more of you in the fashion world?

I’ve an online store called Kim Oprah’s Closet. I don’t do fashion designing but it’s a way of me showcasing my fashion sense to the world because I go for unique and daring pieces, I know most Nigerians might not be so comfortable wearing them but I try to bring it to the limelight because you can be daring and fashionable and still look classy and not tacky. Definitely the fashion world would see more of me.

Are you in a relationship and qualities do you look out for in a man?

No, I’m not in a relationship. The qualities I will find in a man I like: tall, God-fearing, a hustler, man of many talents. I’m not really precise on the skin tones as long as you are too bright. Obviously he must be very intellectual; he must have something upstairs! I must be able to have a conversation with him about business, world at large, politics, stuff like that. Things that put me off in a man are aggressiveness, poor communication skills and lies.

As a beautiful girl on Instagram, how often do you get indecent proposals from guys and how do you handle those that slide into your DM?

I wouldn’t say I actually get indecent proposal from guys. Most times when I see stuffs that look indecent to me, I laugh it off because, to me, you’re obviously joking because you cannot definitely be serious about stuff like that. You being in my direct message, (DM) doesn’t mean I have to respond to you. So, I still have a choice. I would rather either ignore you or I respond to you. I don’t think it’s not much of a big deal for me honestly. If you’re in my DM for work, I might reply you like, ASAP but asides that, I’m really careful towards such proposals.

Where’s your best vacation spot?

My best vacation post so far was when I went to Mombasa Kenya; that was an amazing trip, an amazing sight. I stayed at the DNA beach resort; it was clear water, white sand, crystals. It was like paradise you know, that’s like the best place I’ve gone to so far. I really want to go to South Korea, I mean judging from the kinds of movies I watch coming from there.

What is your advice to young people that look up to you as their role model?

My advice to young people who look up to me as their role model is: please do not believe everything you see on social media and in the media world at large. Please be yourself! Hold God dearly to your heart; keep hustling and work hard. Be relentless in whatever you want to do. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you cannot do whatever you want to do because that’s not true; with God everything is possible! So whatever it is you want to do, just put your mind to it! Be determined, and push for what you want. Be aggressive! That’s what I want to say to people who look up to me.

Describe Kim Oprah in three words

Eccentric, smart, and classy.

