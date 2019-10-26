My adventure into dance has been engaging, inspiring –Akinbile

Isaac Nsikan is a known name in Nollywood, she is an actress and a producer; in this interview with DEBORAH OCHENI, the beautiful and creative entertainer speaks about how up-andcoming actors are treated poorly in Nigeria as compared to other climes, her love for simple yet elegant style, love for high heels and many more.

You have not be seen on screen lately, why the pause?

I paused for a while because I had a baby, I decided to build a brand that could help me to be fully involved in her early stage.

In this regard, I set up a home studio for photography which is named after her (Leia Cole Studios). Is that to say you are done with your career as an actress? Never, because acting is my career and photography is a business.

They are two different brands. You glow beautifully; do you have any beauty routine? I’m not very good at routine, what keeps me fresh is my regular natural carrot and ginger drink.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

Jumpsuits, I am a sucker for jumpsuits. I think they are easy wears, it’s just a throw on and you don’t have to think of too many combinations.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

I love shoes; I love very high heels because even if you are doing just a simple dress, your heels are capable of changing everything for you.

What is your idea of colour combo?

I don’t like colour riot; I love playing with natural colours. Personally, what will you say is your style sense? I love simplicity and elegance, I always love to wear things that I am very comfortable in but even at that, it has to be a statement. I love details even if simple.

What determines what you wear?

My mood and the event Do you consider any fashion item indis-pensable? My under wears How do you love your make up? It depends on my mood but most of the time, I love to see my natural face, I want people to appreciate me for who I am.

What about your hairdo?

I have been strictly on wigs because I feel it is very convenient.

Which fashion accessory hold special appeal to you?

I love my sunglasses. Which accessory do you detest most? Not detest but I don’t fancy wrist watch, ill rather go with nice bracelet. What do you look out for in an outfit? Elegance and simplicity, the outfit had to speak for itself regardless of its simplicity. Are you label freak? Yes I am if it has to do with bags and shoes, but I am not particular about outfits.

How easily do you get you fashion items in Nigeria?

I buy them whenever I travel. What is the most expensive fashion item you have ever bought? My bag but don’t ask me the price. What will you never be caught wearing?

Nothing What was growing up like? I wouldn’t say I am from a very wealthy home neither would I say I’m from a poor one.

I am from a very normal home. I come from the luckiest home because I experienced a better part of life with the little my family had. Does your background influence who you are now? It does because I wasn’t very comfortable with where I came from, it is not something that I am proud of and I just don’t want to be limited with the little that I had.

At times you have to break out a little and improve on yourself and that really inspired me in trying to be a better being.

What inspires your various creations?

I am basically inspired by my environment and things that happen around me.

For how long have you been in the system?

By God’s grace I will say I have been in the system for quite some time now. How do you feel about the awards and nominations you have received so far? As at the time I came into the industry, I wasn’t so sure it was what I really wanted to do but when nominations started coming, it simply told me that I am on the right path. It shows that I was doing something good and that is why I was acknowledged.

The awards/nomination are like an eye opener that made me to take the movie industry more seriously. What was your first time on set like? It was an exciting moment for me, it was not even about the job but just for me to see what it looked like and then by the grace of God, I did great and I was called for the job. Would you say acting is lucrative enough to pay bills? I don’t think it is lucrative enough, sometimes you just do it keep body and soul together, you do it because of the passion you have for it.

May be when you do a very massive project that you blow out of proportion, somehow you could find a way around it. Somehow, our marketing channel is very limited and the pay is very poor compared to the energy, money, passion and time you put into it. What you get back is not very impressive but at times you cannot help it, you just need to continue it because nothing good comes easy, and at the end of the day you may breakthrough. The get back is not so favourable but I love the job.

