My adventure into dance has been engaging, inspiring –Akinbile
Ayoola Michael Akinbile is one of the leading lights among his contemporaries as a professional dancer. Besides dance, he is also an actor, a poet, motivator, and choreographer. In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, Akinbile, who is the CEO/ Artistic Director of Dynamic Tales Entertainment Company, recalls how perseverance, focus, determination and commitment to his art has brought to limelight and has set him on the part of greatness.
He recalled that his journey into dance started when he joined troupes such as Golden Crown Troupe in 2002 and Kings Performing Arts Troupe in 2015 where he went through intensive training in Nigerian indigenous dances. “In 2006, 10 dancers were selected to join a professional dance company called Gongbeat Productions at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, but I was the only one that stayed because of my passion and dream. Then in 2007, I joined Danzodey@z Academy where my adventure into contemporary style of dance began. I went through series of training by both indegenous and foreign choreographers and teachers to have an indepth understanding and acquire more skills to further equip me in my journey which earned me the cap of a dance captain of the academy,” he said.
“To further satisfy my curiosity in the world of dance, in 2010, I was one of the first set of dancers in an academy organised by Corporate Dance World called Dancedeal Foundation where I learnt some latin and ballroom dancing and more knowledge in modern expression of dance.”
According to him, in 2013, he was given the opportunity to travel to Ecole des Sables (centre for Modern and Traditional Dance) in Senegal to gain advance training dance and choreography. “Ever since then my career has taken a new leaf and my choreographing career began. “I created my first dance piece titled ‘Only Me’, a piece on the life of greed and insatiable act of man which I performed during TRUFESTA 2015 at the Goethe Institute roof top at City Hall Lagos. And that same year, I was selected to perform in an international dance festival in Cote d’ivoire called Festival Un Pas Vers L’avant 2015.
“In 2017 I created a dance piece titled IBA’YE (homage to life) a piece on giving respect to the source of our life through mothers performed by Dynamic Tales Entertainment Company in Afriganza fest in 2017, also in 2017 I was one of the choreographer that worked on a project titled ‘The Walking Stick’ by Riveting Lntegrated Limited and directed by Felix Okolo.
Then in 2018, I was selected to represent Africa in the dance category in Seoul, South Korea at the CPI (Cultural partnership initiative) 2018, organised by KOFICE (Korean Foundation on International Cultural Exchange) and SIDANCE (Seoul International Dance Festival) in South Korea. I was in South Korea for five months collaborating with participants from Philippines, Colombia, and Cambodia and created a project and performed it during Seoul international dance festival 2018.
During my stay in South Korea, I was given the opportunity to perform and share my energy in other international dance festivals like Sejong international Dance Festival where I performed ‘Only Me’, and Cheonan International dance festival where I performed a new creation that earn me an honorary certificate by the President of association of dance in Korea titled ‘Ona’ (path) which means before we can get to our destination in life we need to break loose some obstacles, while the obstacles we break will lead us to the right direction. My performance at Refiners Fire Ministry in Surulere on the 25th of August 2019, is titled ‘Rest’ which means no matter your pain and suffering in life you can only find solace and peace in God Almighty alone.”
It would be recalled that in TRUFESTA 2019, Dynamic Tales Entertainment Company performed their new work titled ‘Tribute’,”a project on respect to who we are, were and become”. But the journey has not be all rosy. Like most artistes or producers, fund remain a major headache. “My challenges are lack of fund to create new works and projects.
“But my greatest challenge in my career was in 2018 when I missed my flight to South Korea for the CPI program due to no transit visa request by AirFrance. “I fainted at the airport when I realise the flight missed is ‘at your own loss’ and have to buy your new ticket with your money’.
After I woke up I had to raise the money within three days. But I thank God that I was able to raise the money through people that God sent, then I traveled for programme. “Dance has been fulfilling for me ever since I joined the train and I never regret choosing it as a career,” Akinbile concluded.
Sadiq Daba’s health relapses barely four months after surgery
Sadiq Daba, an ace broadcaster and veteran actor, who made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) needs financial help from Nigerians.
This appeal was made on Wednesday by Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, President, Centre for Change. About two years ago, Daba was diagnosed with Leukemia and Prostate Cancer.
Odumakin said: “We reached out to you on this platform for your kind assistance, we are glad to state that your generous contributions made possible the medical treatments that have kept him alive till date.” She added: “In the recent times, his health took a nosedive. This nec e s s i – tates an Intensive Care as he is diagnosed of Chronic Pulmonary Disease. We use this medium to appeal to you, our great people to lend a helping hand to our ailing TV personality. May your love for our fellow human beings be eternally rewarded as we pray for a swift healing of our friend, Sadiq.
Please send your support to the dedicated account and send the alert through messenger. Let us hit NGN1 Million target: Bank Name: UBA Account Name: Abubakar Sadiq DABA. Account Number. 1005382276.” This news came in barely four months after he went abroad for the first surgery sponsored by billionaire mogul, Femi Otedola. Otedola intervened after Daba’s failing health became a national topic sometime in July.
Y19 drops new single, Iwofalenu
Rising hip hop singer, Adeyinka Adebayo better known as Y19, has released a new single, Iwofalenu. The mid-tempo song is currently gaining massive airplay on notable radio stations in the country. The lawyer turned musician, said the video of the song would be out after the on-going promotional tour for the single.
The inspiration for the song according to the 24-year-old artiste came from his resolve not to listen to detractors. ‘’ I started doing music about eight years ago and turned professional six years ago when I released my first single called Jaiye. And I have since evolved my sound with about 10 singles to my credit.
“Iwofalenu, (a Yoruba word which means say what you like or you are entitled to your opinion) is an inspirational kind of music that has a story behind it. I got the inspiration to write the song after being criticised by one of my siblings.
“The song was produced by David Jones and is everywhere now. It is a song that would still be relevant 20 years from now.The video is not out yet, but it will be out as soon as the promotional tour ends. The youthful singer acknowledged the support his career had received from his parents, saying: ‘’I thank my mother and father for giving me their back; I never knew that my parents could support my music career when I started out as a teenager.’’
BBNaija was unfair to disqualify me –TACHA
Weeks after end of Big Brother Naija, Pepper Dem Edition, the show’s most controversial housemate, Tacha, has hinted of injustice me t e d against her by Biggie. It a p p e a r s that no matter how much many think she’s healed and moved on, Tacha is yet to get over her disqualification, let alone her epic fight with Diane over the missing red box.
Tacha granted an exclusive interview to controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze where she said Diane had punched her eye that particular day but Biggie did not nothing about it and he failed to address it till she left the house.
The brazen BBNaija ex-housemate also spoke about other topics as she revealed she is yet to get over her mother’s demise and she also affirmed that she is still in a relationship with her boyfriend, King Ladi, despite the fraud allegations leveled against him by one of her biggest supporters turn foe, Jaruma. When asked how she would react, if she met Zlatan Ibile at an airport, the reality star said she would simply complement his hair.
Toyin Abraham pampers self with new Mercedes Benz
Toyin Abraham has acquired a new car and it looks pretty on the star actor. This is coming days after her colleague, Liz Anjorin, called her out on Instagram and claimed she has always lived a fake life and never had a life of her own.
A video of Toyin Abraham behind the wheels cruising with all excitement had made the rounds on the social media and she’s also been getting congratulatory messages from her fans and well wishers. The news of the new car acquisition was shared on Instagram on October 23, by the movie star’s husband, Kola. In a video shared on his page, a visibly excited Toyin is seen test driving the new sleek car. “Congratulations MUMMY IRE @toyin_abraham. #WGATAP #SONOFMERCY #kolawoleclothings #toyintitans,” he captioned the video.
A few months ago, she welcomed her first child with her colleague turned husband, Kola Ajeyemi. The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo’s Instagram page on August 15. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.
Steal style inspiration from Headies’ best dressed
Who says you need a red carpet invitation to look red carpet ready? In fact, you can steal the top secrets of the just concluded Headies award red carpet best dressed and copy their style from the comfort of your own home, resulting in a stunning look you can wear anywhere from wedding party to a fancy cocktail party.
Even though celebrities always look perfect while strutting their stuff at Headies which is one of the year’s most dazzling events where celebrities showcase their style game, it takes a lot of work to get them looking that glam.
The Headies (originally called the Hip Hop World Awards) is a music awards show that was established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.
Prior to the 1990s, many celebrities chose their own red-carpet dresses, with the Oscars being remembered for some extraordinary and eccentric outfit choices, including torn denim, sequinned jumpsuits, overflowing dresses with deep slit and even Indian headdresses. The clothes worn to this year’s Headies award events receive intense worldwide media scrutiny, making their red carpets an international product placement area of great importance to fashion designers.
The likes of Mercy Eke, Toke Makinwa, Tacha of BBA and a few others blew the internet with their glamourous and sexy style choice.
Their styles looked modern, sleek and classy enough to make a perfect fit for weddings, galas and cocktail parties.
Acting doesn’t pay bills, it’s just about passion–Nsikan
Isaac Nsikan is a known name in Nollywood, she is an actress and a producer; in this interview with DEBORAH OCHENI, the beautiful and creative entertainer speaks about how up-andcoming actors are treated poorly in Nigeria as compared to other climes, her love for simple yet elegant style, love for high heels and many more.
You have not be seen on screen lately, why the pause?
I paused for a while because I had a baby, I decided to build a brand that could help me to be fully involved in her early stage.
In this regard, I set up a home studio for photography which is named after her (Leia Cole Studios). Is that to say you are done with your career as an actress? Never, because acting is my career and photography is a business.
They are two different brands. You glow beautifully; do you have any beauty routine? I’m not very good at routine, what keeps me fresh is my regular natural carrot and ginger drink.
Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?
Jumpsuits, I am a sucker for jumpsuits. I think they are easy wears, it’s just a throw on and you don’t have to think of too many combinations.
While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?
I love shoes; I love very high heels because even if you are doing just a simple dress, your heels are capable of changing everything for you.
What is your idea of colour combo?
I don’t like colour riot; I love playing with natural colours. Personally, what will you say is your style sense? I love simplicity and elegance, I always love to wear things that I am very comfortable in but even at that, it has to be a statement. I love details even if simple.
What determines what you wear?
My mood and the event Do you consider any fashion item indis-pensable? My under wears How do you love your make up? It depends on my mood but most of the time, I love to see my natural face, I want people to appreciate me for who I am.
What about your hairdo?
I have been strictly on wigs because I feel it is very convenient.
Which fashion accessory hold special appeal to you?
I love my sunglasses. Which accessory do you detest most? Not detest but I don’t fancy wrist watch, ill rather go with nice bracelet. What do you look out for in an outfit? Elegance and simplicity, the outfit had to speak for itself regardless of its simplicity. Are you label freak? Yes I am if it has to do with bags and shoes, but I am not particular about outfits.
How easily do you get you fashion items in Nigeria?
I buy them whenever I travel. What is the most expensive fashion item you have ever bought? My bag but don’t ask me the price. What will you never be caught wearing?
Nothing What was growing up like? I wouldn’t say I am from a very wealthy home neither would I say I’m from a poor one.
I am from a very normal home. I come from the luckiest home because I experienced a better part of life with the little my family had. Does your background influence who you are now? It does because I wasn’t very comfortable with where I came from, it is not something that I am proud of and I just don’t want to be limited with the little that I had.
At times you have to break out a little and improve on yourself and that really inspired me in trying to be a better being.
What inspires your various creations?
I am basically inspired by my environment and things that happen around me.
For how long have you been in the system?
By God’s grace I will say I have been in the system for quite some time now. How do you feel about the awards and nominations you have received so far? As at the time I came into the industry, I wasn’t so sure it was what I really wanted to do but when nominations started coming, it simply told me that I am on the right path. It shows that I was doing something good and that is why I was acknowledged.
The awards/nomination are like an eye opener that made me to take the movie industry more seriously. What was your first time on set like? It was an exciting moment for me, it was not even about the job but just for me to see what it looked like and then by the grace of God, I did great and I was called for the job. Would you say acting is lucrative enough to pay bills? I don’t think it is lucrative enough, sometimes you just do it keep body and soul together, you do it because of the passion you have for it.
May be when you do a very massive project that you blow out of proportion, somehow you could find a way around it. Somehow, our marketing channel is very limited and the pay is very poor compared to the energy, money, passion and time you put into it. What you get back is not very impressive but at times you cannot help it, you just need to continue it because nothing good comes easy, and at the end of the day you may breakthrough. The get back is not so favourable but I love the job.
30 months after, jailed Nigerian filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, yet yo meet bail conditions
Controversial Yoruba filmmaker and socialite, Seun Egbegbe, has now spent 31 months in prison custody due to his failure to perfect his bail conditions. Seun has been incarcerated since February 10, 2017 after he was arraigned by the police for alleged defrauding Burea de change operators of N39 million; $90,000 and £12,550. The spokesperson for the Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Rotimi Oladokun, has confirmed that the filmmaker is still being held at the Ikoyi prisons.
“It is not our fault. The N5 million bail bond is yet to be paid neither have any sureties come forward,” Oladokun said. The police alleged that Egbegbe fraudulently obtained the money over a period of two years – 2015 to 2017.
He was accused of falsely telling them (the BDC operators) that he had naira to change into foreign currencies and vice versa. According to Egbegbe’s lawyer, Adebayo Onifade, his client has remained in custody because his bail conditions are yet to be perfected.
“One of the boys who was arraigned alongside Seun has perfected his bail conditions and gone home and he isn’t as influential as my client. Even before I took up Seun’s case, he had already been granted bail and when I came on board I applied for a variation and it was granted.
I think it is just a question of finance or family members’. At the time he was sentenced, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court ruled that the filmmaker be granted bail once he meets his bail requirements which include; “One of the sureties must be a civil servant who has attained level 16 while the other surety must be a landowner in any part of Lagos metropolis. The landowner must submit a Certificate of Ownership of the landed property while the civil servant must submit his international passport to the court. The sureties must swear to an affidavit while the house and office addresses and a telephone number will be verified by the court,” the judge ruled then.
Court adjourns Naira Marley’s trial as lawyers fight over seats
The Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday adjourned the trial of musician, Naira Marley, who is facing card fraud charges. Justice Nicholas Oweibo abruptly adjourned the trial till December 11 and 12, 2019 as lawyers exchanged words over space to sit in the small courtroom. Born Azeez Fashola, Naira Marley is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud.
His co-defendant is one Yad Isril, who is said to be at large. The defendant was arraigned on May 20 before Justice Oweibo but pleaded not guilty.
He secured N2 million bail with two sureties in the like sum, following an application by his counsel, Mr Ojo (SAN). According to the charge, the defendant committed the offences on different dates including November 26, 2018, December 11, 2018, and May 10, Naira Marley and his accomplices allegedly conspired to use different Access Bank ATM Cards to defraud their victims. They allegedly used Access Card number 5264711020433662 issued to other persons, in a bid to obtain fraudulent financial gains.
Bookings Africa launches mobile app
Bookings Africa, a new mobile app which is set to revolutionise the pan-African marketplace for the ‘gig’ economy has launched in Nigeria. Bookings Africa is a leading pan-African marketplace that leverages technology to disrupt and revolutionise how talent in the lifestyle, entertainment and media industries across Africa is sourced.
Founder and CEO, Fade Ogunro, announced the launch of the app and the successful completion of the company’s latest fundraising round. Bookings Africa’s mission is to unlock the earning potential of young entrepreneurial Africans and monetise their latent skillset.
Through the app, users can search for a variety of talent, compare their transparent prices, book online, pay securely and provide ratings and reviews for services across Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya. Bookings Africa currently offers over 14 talent categories including make-up artists, photographers, DJs, hair stylists, and social media influencers with plans of increasing to over 40 categories and expand to other countries across Africa by December this year. Since its launch in April 2019,
Bookings Africa has signed up over 2,000 freelancers and served clients such as: Coca-cola, Anap Jets, May D, Film Factory and The Luxury Lifestyle Market. Fadé Ogunro, CEO of Bookings Africa, said “I believe Africa is the future, yet, the biggest problem we face is unemployment.
Bookings Africa tackles this issue by enabling millions of freelancers gain recognition, monetize their talent and build a sustainable career on their own terms. This means you can create your personal profile, upload your work portfolio, set your own rates, availability and manage your business better with guaranteed payments all at the tap of a button.
Baba Wande speaks on why he stopped acting, producing movies
Famous Yoruba actor, Baba Wande, has finally shed light on why he’s been off the radar. The veteran actor hinted his hiatus from acting and movie productions aren’t in any way deliberate but orchestrated by certain forces in the industry. His words read in part; “I have stopped producing movies for now because of the antics of marketers.
Whenever they sell our movies, they don’t give us the money. For the last film I made, Agbabiaka, I had to give it to LTV 8 to sell for me. If I produce any movie now, I would upload it on the Internet and sell it there. I wouldn’t give it to any marketer again. However, whenever I am invited on set, I heed the call and I go there. But let me tell you the fact about why you’ve not been seeing me in movies. Lately, I have stopped appearing in some films and the reason is this. There is an issue among our artistes.
There is ANTP and TAMPAN. The TAMPAN and marketers are working hand-in-hand and they had a meeting where they agreed that anybody who is a member of ANTP should not be invited to any of their sponsored films. That is why they stopped us from being given roles in some movies and we are okay. We will not beg them, I will not beg them, I will stay alone because God is always with me.
I can confirm your fears that segregation that many feared has already been happening in the industry. They have not been inviting us to their movies. But I thank God looking back through all the years. I just returned from America. I was invited for an award, I have not appeared in movies in recent times and still, they didn’t forget me. I thank God.”
