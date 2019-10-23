N.35m up for grabs at World Polio Para-soccer

A

total of N350, 000 is up for grab in the 7th edition of the World Polio Para-soccer tournament taking place in Abuja on Thursday.

The tournament, which is organised to create awareness on the urgent need to eradicate polio in the society and to mark this year’s World Polio Day, has featured players from 10 states.

The tournament will see the overall best team smiling home with the sum of N200, 000 while the first runner-up will pocket N100, 000 and the second runner will go home with the sum N50, 000.

A board member of the Nigeria Para-soccer Federation , and Secretary, technical committee, Mansur Abdullahi, told our correspondent that the tournament was geared towards creating awareness for the 2019 World Polio Day which holds on October 24 every year.

“It also geared towards the need for parents to make their children available for immunisation against polio and other child killer diseases. It is also to create awareness on the need for individuals, ogarnisations, countries and corporate entities to join hand in the fight against polio in the world.

“Back here in Nigeria, we have been having this tournament for past seven years and we are grateful for what it has been able to do,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...