Nana hotel: Raising standard of entertainment in Ota
Nana Hotel, which was built in 1995 by its founder, Idowu Adejare, has carved a niche for itself in Ota, Ogun State, as the best and trendy hospitality home to groove, especially on weekends and festival periods when the hotel plays host to different personalities and entertainment activities.
The hotel, which was left in the lurch following the demise of its owner few years ago has since witnessed a new lease of life with the takeover of the hotel’s management by Serikialata Ventures, which is headed by a veteran travel writer and hospitality expert, Olawale Seriki.
Under this new dispensation, the hotel witnessed a complete turnaround in facility upgrade and presentation.
The six-cubicle bar was renamed The Quadrangle, which has since become a high brow entertainment and events hub in the town and its environs, playing host to high octane personalities.
The periodic banquet and grand reception at The Quadrangle had hosted such personalities as the HRM Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Otta; one of the masters of advertising in Nigeria, Senator Akin Odunsi and Yoruba cultural Ambassador Iba Abiodun Ige Adams, the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.
Already, the hotel has on it bill for next year, the hosting of Nigeria renowned Afro juju exponent, Sir Shina Peters, in what it has tagged” An evening with ‘Staaaar’ Sir Shina Peters. The event is scheduled to hold on January 2020 at The Quadrangle.
In terms of facilities and services, the hotel itself offers 18 rooms of different categories, all stylishly furnished to taste and presently undergoing upgrade to make it enriching and delightsome to guests.
With the completion of the innovation work, Olawale Seriki disclosed that the hotel with be the most sought after hospitality home in Ota and the South Western part of the country, adding that the hotel driven by excellent and professional service delivery.
Presently the hotel offers food, drinks, chops with live band entertainment. It offers 24 hours services and secured for the guests while intimacy and privacy is prime.
S’Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia is allowing foreign men and women to rent hotel rooms together without proving they are related, after the conservative Muslim kingdom launched a new tourist visa regime to attract holidaymakers.
Women, including Saudis, are also permitted to rent hotel rooms by themselves, in a break with previous regulations.
The moves appear to pave the way for unaccompanied women to travel more easily and for unmarried foreign visitors to stay together in the Gulf state, where sex outside of marriage is banned.
The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage confirmed a report on Friday by Arabic-language newspaper Okaz, adding: “All Saudi nationals are asked to show family ID or proof of relationship on checking into hotels. This is not required of foreign tourists. All women, including Saudis, can book and stay in hotels alone, providing ID on check-in.”
Saudi Arabia threw open its doors last week to foreign tourists from 49 countries as it tries to grow that sector and diversify its economy away from oil exports. As part of the move, it decreed that visitors need not wear all-covering black robes but should dress modestly. Alcohol remains banned.
Saudi Arabia has been relatively closed off for decades and until recently unrelated men and women, including foreigners, could be severely punished for mixing in public. Strict social codes have been relaxed in recent years and previously banned entertainment has flourished, reports Reuters.
But an influx of tourists — the authorities are aiming for 100 million annual visits by 2030 — could push boundaries further and risks conservative backlash.
The kingdom ended a heavily criticized ban on women driving last year and in August granted women new rights to travel abroad, chipping away at a guardianship system that assigns each woman a male relative to approve important decisions throughout their lives.
The changes are part of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious economic and social reform agenda. His plans have received international praise, but his image has been tarnished by the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a crackdown on dissent, and a devastating war in Yemen.
Until now, foreigners traveling to Saudi Arabia have been largely restricted to resident workers and their dependents, business travelers, and Muslim pilgrims who are given special visas to visit the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
Mohammed, 3 DGs, Onyema, Olowo, Uko, others for ANJET’s tourism seminar 2019
Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) has unveiled the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as special guest of honour, ahead of its October 8 Tourism Seminar, billed for the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.
The event will also witness the inauguration of the association’s new executive council and patrons.
A statement released by the tourism writers’ body, said the theme of the seminar is; ‘Tourism and Jobs: Better future for all,’ in line with the annual yearly World Tourism Day (WTD) celebrations by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), on September 27.
According to ANJET, other special guests of honour at the event include; the Directors-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe; Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin-Coker and that of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Momoh M. Kabir, as well as the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Alhaji Saleh Rabo.
The key note address will be delivered by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort while the guest speaker for the proposed one – day seminar is Dr. Gabriel Gbenga Olowo, who is the CEO of Sabre Network. The panelists are: Allen Onyema, chairman/CEO of Air Peace; Ikechi Uko, publisher of Atqnews.com and organiser of Akwaaba; Mrs. Chika Ani, CEO of Esperanza Cakes, Victor Edosomwan, MD, Vicwan Limited (Hospitality and Lifestyle Consulting) and Lola Adefope, MD, BTML.
The statement further disclosed that aside the inauguration of the newly-elected executive council, the new patrons to be formally inducted include: Otunba Wanle Akinboboye; Oladipo Jemi – Alade of Jemi – Alade Tours; and Nkereuwen Onunge of Remlords Tours.
Others are: Barrister Allen Onyema of Air Peace, Mr. Folorunsho Folarin-Coker of NTDC; Alhaji Momoh M. Kabir of NIHOTOUR; Ahaji Saleh Rabo of FTAN; Bankole Bernard, president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and His Royal Majesty, Professor Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Otta, Ogun State.
Akwaaba 2019: Raising the bar of travel and tourism industry
Akwaaba Africa Travel Market has continued to grow year on year, attracting interest not only from Africa but across the world, with the Caribbean this year having a presence, writes ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA who attended the three days travel and tourism trade exhibition
For three days; September 22 – 24; tourism took the centre stage in Nigeria with countries from Africa and other parts of the world converging on Lagos. The event was the annual Akwaaba African Travel Market, a travel and tourism trade exhibition and conference event organised by Ikechi Uko’s – led Atqnews.com.
The venue was the Expo Hall of Eko Hotels and Suites on Victoria Island. It was a beautiful sight to behold the glittering and inviting travel products put on displayed by the various countries and travel trade operators who attended the fair, with the Caribbeans featuring for the first time this year, which was the 15fth edition of the yearly event.
It offered a lot of opportunities for the various vendors, buyers and different consumers of travel products and services, including the travelling public, to feast on the avalanche of colourfully curated and enchanting exhibits on showcase as well as network and close on some deals.
Day One
Each day of the expo featured different elements besides the exhibits from the different participants that were the main feature during the three days gathering. The first day of the event set the tone for this year’s event as beside the formal opening ceremony, which was performed by the Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, alongside other dignitaries that included the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, the day witnessed a number of other interesting and delightsome activities.
One of the major highlight was the Jollof rice challenge, which since it debuted two years ago has become a major feature of the exhibition.
This time, the culinary war featured Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, and Republic of Benin, with Nigeria clinching the three top positions at the end of the day, dethroning the Gambia, which last year claimed the diadem from Nigeria.
Chef Folashade Shoyombo came tops followed by Chef Deborah Esene and Chef Fatima Lawal respectively as first and second runners up. It was indeed a celebratory and joyous moment for everyone present and a delight to savour the delicious offerings from the four countries.
The excitement of the day was turbo charged with Uganda Tourism Board, taking over the stage thereafter to celebrate their tourism offerings, with officials from the board and minister of the tourism ministry taking turns to make a presentation of the various offerings offered by the destination.
Day Two
Day two started on a colourful note with Dubai Tourism, which was represented by a powerful delegation made of over 22 companies and destination management companies, directors and head of Africa marketing team, Stella Obinwa, as well as the UAE envoy in Nigeria, alongside some Nigerian influencers and Nollywoods actors, for hours held the audience spellbound with their various enchanting offerings.
Next on stage was The Gambia, which is fondly called the smiling coast of Africa, which attempted to match the recording setting pace of Dubai Tourism as they also celebrated their day with colours, offering exciting offers and capping it with their most famous culinary offerings, Benachin (Jollof rice).
One of the most stimulating and profound features of the day was the debuting African Diaspora Tourism Conference, which spotlighted ‘The Year of return: Connecting Africa and its diaspora. Actions, challenges and the future,’ as this year marked the 400 years of the abolition of the obnoxious slave trade. The panelists were diverse and they each enthralled the audience with their rich history of the African race and infusing this with the Caribbeans’ who are a major part of the Diasporan history.
Alain St Ange, a tourism expert and former minister of tourism of Seychelles, Fabian Anthony, chairman of Pan – Africa Council, Ghana Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ziblim Barry Iddi, Ida Jang of Gambia Tourism Board, Carol I. Hay of Caribbean Tourism Organisation, United Kingdom and Rozan Ahmen, founder of Africanism as well as Sharon Palacio, chairperson from In2Belize Travel and Tours and leading Garifuna specialist from Belize, and Anago Osho from Badagry, with Ikechi Uko as moderator.
They captivated the audience with the benefit of their deep knowledge of the historical heritage of Africa and the Diaspora and what needs to be done to keep the tourism flame aglow and make Africa the centrepiece of global tourism.
Thrown into the mix was Rum time with the Caribbean, which set the tone for the discourse on African Heritage of the Caribbean: Connecting the dots, which was moderated by Carol Hay. It was quite stimulating and informative as well with a lot of knowledge exhibited on the Caribbean tourism and how its connection with Africa can be exploited to create a synergy and from it an enduring tourism product and market for the world. But first, the various hurdles need to be tackled, with connectivity to Africa as one of the major dots requiring urgent attention to address.
Day Three
As it has become the tradition of the exhibition, the day three, which was the final day lived up to its billing, with the number of people in attendance, offers and activities presented hitting the roof.
One of the standard features was discourse on aviation, this year the focus was on ‘Impact of airports development and airlines on tourism growth. Chike Ogeah, vice chairman of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCOL), moderated the session with African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Director of Government, Legal and Industry Affairs, Aaron Munetsi, formerly of South Africa Airways, Chris Alegbe, of defunct Nigerian Airways and now aviation consultant, and Chief Operating Officer of African World Airline (AWA), Sean Mendis, among other discussants, offering different perspectives on bridging the gap between aviation and tourism business in terms of creating synergy and making the airports serve the purpose of tourism.
Africa Youth Tourism Session, with focus on: ‘Is tourism a sustainable business for the youths,’ which also made a return this year was quite intense and illuminating for many, particularly the youths and young operators in the industry as the panel, which was made of today’s millennial; younger operators, who have captured the social space for tourism, entertaining the audience with their colourful and rich experience in exploring the social space for the benefit of tourism.
And what a befitting way of ending the three days gathering with the host city, Lagos State Tourism Ministry, celebrating Lagos Day and climaxing with the celebration of Ethiopian Day, which hosted the participants to a rich dinner made of the country’s famed culinary offers.
ENDNOTE
Akwaaba 2019 has been adjudged by many of the participants and observers as the best and most successful in the annals of the exhibition; judging by the number of people in attendance, quality of presentations, high net worth operators and visitors to the fair and its entertainment as well as having the Caribbean adding pomp to it all with its presence and offerings, with particularly reference to the Rum and steel band display.
This was position was well encapsulated by the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture of Ghana, Dr. Iddi Ziblim, who commended the organisers of the event, saying its unarguably the biggest international tourism and aviation event in West Africa. The minister who represented Ghana for the first time at the exhibition said his expectation was exceeded.
“I never thought that Akwaaba is this big. I just thought it was a Ghana-Nigeria something,” he said excitedly.
Ethiopian Airlines: Akwaaba offered us platform to promote our vision
For the General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen, if there is one primary benefit it has enjoyed from Akwaaba, it is the fact that it has aided the promotion of its vision to the world, as she described it as a veritable platform to showcase Africa and network among Africans.
According to Mekonnen, the platform is progressive in the way it drives African businesses together to learn and share. ‘‘We have been with Akwaaba from the beginning, over 15 years now. What drives us is that this is a kind of platform where different African countries can showcase their cultures, tradition, economy and other things, and then what we believe at Ethiopia is that Africa should buy from Africa; inter – African market.
“We have gained a lot because we are able to showcase what we have on the new destination that we have and also important are tourism, you know that the intra-African tourism is poor, why do we go out abroad when we have places in Africa.
“We have a lot to offer to each other and unless we support each other for different things, we cannot grow together. We believe this is the kind of thing that will boost Africa to exchange what they have.’’
The airline, she said is on a steady growth curve and with the expansion work at Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, she said:
“You know we have extended our terminal, the terminal can now take over 20 million passengers, which is a very big feat. We are using the infrastructure upgrade to handle transit passengers.
This is just as she said that the expansion of the airport has given a lot of traction to the airport and has aided the increase in traffic.
Lola Adefope: We need more points like Akwaaba to connect with Africa
Lola Adefope is the managing director of Business Travel Management Limited. She has in the last one decade being part of Akwaaba. She shares her thought on it, describing this year’s event as a huge success while commending the organiser, Uko, for what she said is a fantastic job.
Ten years ago I came to my very first Akwaaba and it is a very different experience from where I am standing now. I have to say that Ikechi Uko has done a very fantastic job and he continues to be an ambassador not just for Nigeria, not just for West Africa but for Africans.
It is a passion of mine to further Africa connectivity and standing here at Akwaaba, it is obvious that everybody that is standing here and attending; Nigerians, South Africans, Gambians, Ghanaians, Kenyans and Ugandans, are working together as Africans.
That is what Akwaaba is really promoting. We have a good representation here and we have people from Dubai. Dubai has set up its entire expo upstairs because they believe in the power of Nigeria volume, they believe in the passion that Nigerians will always bring to the table and they believe in the ability to be consistent and a good entrance point for Africa.
Akwaaba is making that possible. I wish them the best of luck and I will continue to support them in every way that I possibly can. But I honestly think that this is the kind of platform that we need. We need more engagements, we need more eyes on the work that is being done and we need more points of connections to Africa like Akwaaba.
I don’t believe that we are taking full advantage of this platform. We have giants of the industry who are in attendance today and where in attendance yesterday as well as. You have ministers who are actually paying attention to what is being done.
Bilikisu Abdul: It is big travel market for us
Hajia Bilikisu Abdul is the founder/CEO of Bboog Travels and Tours; president, Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and Nigeria President of Women in MICE
Akwaaba is a big travel market as far as I am concerned in Nigeria because what Akwaaba has been doing, I have been praying and hoping that Nigerian government should also be doing the same thing in the tourism sector, but Nigeria has failed in tourism sector.
Akwaaba has been a travel market that has been trying to pull the travel agents, tour operators and others together. It is a good platform as I far as I am concerned and thank the organisers for the good job.
Nigerians find it difficult to travel from one part of the country to another if it is not international travels. But I can tell you that I have a lot of tour operators, who are our members that are here in their numbers because it is an avenue for them to meet with people from aviation and other allied businesses.
It is a good opportunity for them to always be here.
My message to the tour operators who are not here is that by next year they should try as much as possible to be here because it is almost like what you are travelling out to attend, like the World Travel Market (WT).
Because this is what we have and we are trying to pull all Africans together and so what others are doing internationally we are also doing the same thing here. So, what is their reasons not be here?
Uloma Egbuna: I have seen Akwaaba grow over the years
Uloma Egbuna, is the managing director and chief executive officer of Tour Brokers International (BTI) and Bespoke Holidays and also represent Royal Caribbean in West Africa. She is one of the oldest exhibitors at Akwaaba, which she said has given Nigeria tourism visibility and a platform for promoting Africa.
I have been a key supporter of Akwaaba because I have always believed in what Ikechi Uko has been doing. We go to other travel markets like the World Travel Market (WTM) and Arabian Travel Market (ATM). So, I like the fact that somebody recongised that we needed to have an African travel market, with Nigeria as the host.
This is the 15th year and I have been with him almost from the second year and I have seen Akwaaba Travel Market grow. I admire the consistence, a number of people would had thrown in the towel and gone to look for other things that are a lot profitable in terms of finances, but Uko has stayed the course.
I really admire him for this because I am also somebody who believes in consistence and who believes in a vision. If I believe in a vision I stick by it. I represent Royal Caribbean in West Africa and when we first started about 10 years ago, we were like a lone voice crying in the wilderness.
Nobody understood what we were talking about but I believed in it and I remained and tried to see it through and today, it is an entirely quite different story as cruising has become a bragging right in Nigeria.
Akwaaba this year has been something else. I have three exhibiting stands here; I have Bespoke Holidays, Tour Brokers International (BTI) and Royal Caribbean. If it is not something that I believed in I won’t be here. I have taken exhibition stand over the years even when it was like this is not happening.
I believe in this idea of an African travel market and I am surprised by what I have seen in the last three days and it just shows me that it is growing. The first day I couldn’t believe it was Akwaaba and even yesterday and today is the closing day and you can see what is happening here.
The travel and tourism industry in Nigeria is growing and we have young tourism practitioners and more. All of these people are actually looking unto us to hold them by the hands and teach them the ropes.
Even though Nigeria has not concentrated on tourism but tourism remains one of the fastest growing sectors of any economy in the world. It is something that Nigeria really needs to begin to focus on because the tourism potentials that we have are enormous.
It just has to do with somebody in government recognising it and focusing on it. But at this point in time we are not focusing on it. However, we from the private sector will continue to do our beat and hope that one day people in the public sector will actually understand what we are talking about.
So, for Akwaaba, I am happy and I am happy for Uko.
For us Nigerians, people just stay back and watch and see what the other person is doing, Well, I always say to people, in this country, one man’s success is the other person’s feasibility study.
All over the place, we are beginning to see that a number of people rather than collaborating are coming up with all sorts of other things that are travel market related. What that says to me is that people feel that what is happening in Akwaaba year on year lacks potential.
But I will rather say to them to collaborate instead of compete. When people put their resources together and collaborate it makes this travel industry a lot easier. So, my message to everybody is, applaud what Uko is doing, and support him; because guess what? If Akwaaba travel market becomes anything like WTM or ATM, all of us stand to benefit from it.
Sheraton Lagos Hotel unfolds October’s offerings
Guests and visitors to Sheraton Lagos Hotel have a lot to look forward to this month as the hotel has unveiled its exciting offers, which according to the hotel General Manager, Barry Curran, are meant to treat them to a whole new experience.
“October will be a transformative month of possibilities with regards to our food and beverage as well as rooms; everyone will have something to enjoy,’’ he said.
The special offerings started with the celebration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence package, which among others offered a refreshing moment for the guests to bond and enjoy the Independence Day celebration.
Next on the line – up is the Noodle Day celebration billed for October 6 at the pumpkin Leaf Restaurant. This will feature live cooking station, with delicious noodle varieties which will come alongside vegetables, proteins and more.
Dessert Day is for October 14, with special dessert station at the Pumpkin Leaf Restaurant while on October 18, lovers of chocolate cupcakes will be in for a treat of their lives. Everyone who checks into the hotel on that day will have a variety of chocolate cupcakes to choose to spice their stay.
On October 25, the hotel will celebrate World Pasta Day at its Italian restaurant. Each dinner who orders a pasta dish will get a free entrée. With the new Italian menu recently launched, exciting time await guests.
Meeting and event planners are not also left out of the October package, with a chance to earn triple Marriott Bonvoy points.
THOMAS COOK BANKRUPTCY:Nigerian travel operators call for caution
Penultimate week, the travel world woke up to the news of the collapse of British travel group, Thomas Cook, which declared bankruptcy. This had a ripple effect on the industry. The 178-year-old operator had been desperately seeking £200m ($250m) from private investors to save it from collapse.
“Despite considerable efforts, those discussions have not resulted in agreement between the company’s stakeholders and proposed new money providers,” Thomas Cook said in a statement.
“The company’s board has therefore concluded that it had no choice but to take steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect,” the statement added.
A number of Nigerian travel operators reacted to this development, calling for caution and the need for travel operators to be circumspect, and deepen their operations by seeking collaboration and franchise when necessary to avoid the ugly development that has brought Thomas Cook to its kneel.
Bankole Bernard: It’s failure to adapt to modern travel business models
Bankole Bernard is the managing director and chief executive officer of Finchglow Travels Limited and the president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA).
It is quite unfortunate that the oldest travel agent, the builder and the creator of travel business just got down the derail like that. How I wished that something was done to correct it before it got to this point. How do you explain a company of 178 years going down the derail just like that?
In this era when travel and tourism is the backbone of some major economies around the world. So, obviously, no attention was paid to it.
Thomas Cook as a company had refused to reinvent the wheel and in not being able to reinvent the wheel it couldn’t keep up with the trend in which travel and tourism is being handled in this age.
That is one of the critical things that led to its down fall. The truth is that when a company get to that size there is need for you to synergise, there is the need for you to break up into smaller units. The overhead cost was too much and that was one of the critical things that led to the collapse of the company.
We must have this as a case study so that we don’t see such thing happening in our (Nigeria) environment. In the travel business of today, flexibility is the key word. To the point that even International Airline Transport Association (IATA) has called for flexibility in the industry because IATA policies are so flexible now that they have made life a lot easier.
Eroding patronage and confidence
It will not affect patronage but the truth is that the level of trust will diminish because there will be an initial reaction from the consumers because if the biggest company could fail then any other could collapse. But forgetting that any company that is going to survive in this age must be ready to reinvent the wheel on a regular basis.
Change the mode of operations to suit the way things are done in the 21st century and those were the things that Thomas Cook lacked and we are saying that there is no need to fret, everything is under control.
There is insurance for those travellers and everything will be sorted out.
Lessons for travel operators
There is a lesson to learn that the bigger you go, the more you invest in your business to change the dynamics, so that the big ones doesn’t have to collapse and there will be an opportunity for the smaller ones to survive as well.
Message to NANTA members
My message to our members is for them to understand some of these things because there is no need to say you can do it all alone. Collaboration should be a key word in the travel business of today because there is the need for us to form alliances.
You need to embark on franchise and we need to work together. When we work together we are able to grow the business without the risk of one person or company pulling everyone down.
No news yet of members selling Thomas Cook packages
Presently we have sent messages to our members and we don’t have any report yet of anyone of them that are selling Thomas Cook packages and affected by the current development.
Chike Ogeah: Corporate governance, due diligence required to succeed
Chike Ogeah is the vice chairman of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL).
It is a very unfortunate development and one that will definitely send ripples round the travel industry, not just only in Nigeria but worldwide.
I don’t know actually what was the issue that brought the company to this level, but obviously, it is not what augurs well for the travel industry and even the world economy at large because a travel company of the magnitude of Thomas Cook will impact the world economy.
I think the significant thing is due diligence and this is always the issue when you find out that companies have failed. I think that it is important that no matter how big or small you are you must develop your corporate governance.
But now, whether we like it or not, it the way out for everyone, even in the airline, you find out that there is interlink. Even in ground handling, we have all these alliances.
Lola Adefope: It is learning curve for us
Lola Adefope is the managing director of Business Management Travel Limited.
First of all, for me, any business that operates within the travel or aviation sector, when it collapses or fails, it is always a tragedy.
We are going to take it as learning curve, we are going to look at what Thomas Cook went through and where they went wrong and take a lesson from that.
Thomas Cook started off as a travel management company before they diversified and went into leisure business, selling packages and holidays. It was the most profitable within the industry.
They were the model, the example and the influence for a lot of Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and international travel companies around the world. Thomas Cook then diversified further, they changed CEOs, they changed the way the company operated and went into the airline business and it was that additional spook in the wheel that caused the eventual collapse of the entire system.
So, for me, it is disappointing to see such a huge brand, a giant of the industry, involved in a thing like this. It is very disappointing. But it is also very informative because we have to look at their successes and should anybody ask, I will say Thomas Cook is still the blue print.
Look at what they did for tourism, look at what they did for holidays and OTAs and emulate it. Look at what they did with their airline when it was running efficiently and emulate it.
Eroding confidence
Isn’t that what insurance is for? Luckily for them they are public listed company. The end users are not going to lose from this and what is going to be a challenge is the investors. But I don’t think it is actually going to erode confidence as what people are now going to do is that they are going to look for additional options and they are not going to put all their eggs in one basket.
May be instead of booking their holidays and flights with one person now they can actually give smaller operators a chance and instead of staying in a giant resort they are also going to be looking at the efficiency of staying in a guest house or staying with a family or staying in a villa.
So, it is opening up the market for diversification and giving people more choices.
It is not going to erode our confidence, rather it is going to make us to be more careful with the vendors that we chose and the way in which we book our travels.
You will see a lot more people doing their own research instead of just relying on somebody else’s opinions or somebody else’s holiday site.
Rita’s Events and Suites to hold food, wine tasting and exhibition on October 13
Rita’s Events and Suites Limited is set to host this year’s edition of its Food and wine tasting and exhibition event in partnership with Events and Food Vendors Association of Nigeria, Agege/Abule Egba chapter.
Billed for Sunday October 13, the one –day gathering, according to the hotel management, will offer opportunity for the hotel and the food vendors association within the locality to exhibit their various products to the public and other consumers and patrons of the hotel expected to attend the event.
The event, it said promises to be exciting, fun filled and colourful, as it will be spiced with entertaining activities such as music and dance, with D – Don DJ Exhibit Nurella on wheel of steel. The special guest of the day is Mide Martins, one of Nollywood’s actors.
CHEF’S CORNER: Ukang ukom (Braised Plantain)
This special delicacy is highly valued by the Efiks in Cross River State of Nigeria. Through the ages they use the braised plantain, popularly known as Ukang Ukom, is served as a special delicacy for very important persons visiting and during celebration of milestone events by high ranking personalities.
When prepared with the full compliments of traditional feature, this special delicacy is in the class of one of the most expensive dishes of the Efiks.
However, it has through the ages be modernized to fit present dictate and the size of the pocket of the people. Besides, Ukang ukom is one of the sacred foods of the Ekpe Society (The traditional law enforcement agent in Efik, Efut and Abakpa kingdoms), with lots of rules and regulations in preparation and service.
This very special, delicious and gorgeous delicacy still retains its importance even with the modifications that it has undergone and so, a delight of many professional chefs.
Ingredients:
• Four fingers semi ripe or unripe plantain
• Half kilogram of cow leg or cow tail; cut into six or eight pieces • One stick of Uyayak (native spice)
• Half bunch of scent leave
• Two tablespoon of ground fresh chili
• Two tablespoon of ground crayfish
• Salt to taste
• 40 – 60ml vegetable oil
• Four pieces of stock cubes
Preparation
: (1) Wash and cut cow tail or cow leg into three or four inch cube. Cook to tender and preserve the stock.
(2)Wash, peel and cut plantain into three or four portions each and boil for 15 minutes or until almost soft.
(3) Add the already boiled cow tail or cow leg and Uyayak then allow to cook together for five minutes.
(4) Add grounded crayfish, chili, salt, stock cubes and vegetable oil. Allow to cook for another five minutes.
(5) Add scent leave and allow to cook for three minutes then put off the fire such that the scent leave remains freshly green. Note: Other native spices may be added to enhance the aroma.
Proper combination of these rich African flavours make Ukang Ukom an outstanding meal for every special guest. Pls do not add periwinkle.
This warning is necessary as I am sure you have been deceived by local cookery books in believing that every Calabar food must have periwinkle. See you next time.
Meanwhile, enjoy Ukang Ukom delicacy, the original Nigerian dish without any rival *Chef Okon, is the president of Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN) and lives in Calabar.
AWALAHHOTEL: ‘Closure, great loss to the people, government’
Background
Awalahh Hotel located on Maiduguri/ Ningi Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State a pearl in the North East and Bauchi, which is known as the ‘pearl of tourism.’ A most sought after hospitality home with rich natural ambience and laced with sophisticated facilities and services offered by highly motivated professionals, but its recent history is that of a pearl turned into sour grape as it fell into bad management resulting in its being shut down by the federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) for inability to meet up with its tax obligations, which is put at about N100 million. It closure is a bad development and a blight on the shining armour of the state, which prides itself as a tourist delight, with one of its foremost tourist asset under lock and keys.
The state government is not the only one feeling the brunt but the entire people of the state, particularly operators in the tourism value chains and visitors to the city. Austin Tsenzuul, a former staff of the hotel in an encounter with this reporter, reminiscent on the glorious days of the hotel, lamenting the fact that the people and state government are losing greatly from the closure of the hotel, which he said was once a symbolism of the tourism wealth of the state and a melting pot for many seeking a natural haven to relax and savour the best of hospitality culture. Huge setback to tourism Looking back on its days at the hotel, he said it was a thing of pride and fulfilling career dream to have worked at the hotel.
However, in an emotion laden voice, Tsenzuul described the closure of the hotel as a huge lost to the state government and a disservice to the people on depend on it for patronage and livelihood.
‘‘First and foremost, let me tell you the closure of Awalah Hotel today as a result of non – payment of tax to the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) is a huge and monumental set back to tourism development in Bauchi State, the North East and Nigeria,” cried Tsenzuul. Going down historical lane, he said that the hotel, which was highly rated then in the whole of North East, started operation before Zaranda Hotel, which is another classy hotel in the city. Ac- c o rding to him, Awalah was commissioned in 1986 and managed by Britons, who then ran a tourism outfit in the city and years later another British organization took over the management of the hotel before two Israeli brothers also came in the fray and years later it reverted the state government under whose management the fortune of the hotel nosedived, leading to its closure.
A glorious past He described the hotel then as not just the most sought after in Bauchi but in the entire North East region. ‘‘Awalah was the melting pot of tourism, it was the melting pot of hospitality, which came to existence before Yola International Hotel.’’ Tsenzuul also spoke glowingly of its rich and fascinating ambience, facilities and services, describing the services as professionally delivered and par excellence. ‘‘Services as at that time were near excellent, almost perfect services,’’ he said.
The rooms, he said were tastefully furnished and fitted with the best of amenities then, offering a wide selection of services, which according to him, included; ‘‘Laundry and dry cleaning services, foods and beverage, security, recreation facilities and any other thing you can think about in a star rated hotel globally.’’ The location of the hotel, he said was another attraction for people then as it was unique, sitting majestically in a naturally appealing, cozy and serenaded environment.
It was a serene cocoon that had its own live aside of the community and visiting the hotel was an experience that many graved. ‘‘In addition, it was the first hotel in this part of the country, North – East, with a functional swimming pool and all this at tracted everybody; both the Africans and Europeans,’’ recalled the former staffer with a tinge of nostalgic undertone.
He explained that culinary treats at the hotel then was a most sought after experience for many, with its wide selection of foods ranging from African to continental dishes. Local dishes such as pounded yam, egusi soup, Tuwan Masara, Miyab taushe, kuka, superggeti bulanya, and chicken castro, where delightsome treats.
On the social plane, he said Awalah Hotel was the place to catch on romance and groove with dates and family members at different times of the year, especially during festive periods, as the hotel was well – primed and offered ranges of romantic treats for people.
A blow to social and night life in the city Tsenzuul revealed that night life was a cherished experience to behold, with its night club the most popular in the city and famed for attracting some of the popular musical artistes from across the country, with such greats as the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, performing at the club.
‘‘In those days, I must tell you that Bauchi State and the eastern part of the country were such a nice place that you could go enjoy the outdoors 24 hours without any body harassing you even an enstrange dog would not harass you. So at Awalah Hotel then you could grove both night and day life endlessly from days to weeks and throughout the year per.
Now that the hotel has been closed down it is a big lost for many.’’ Death knell of tourism He also lamented that the closure of the hotel is a huge blow to tourism in Bauchi State because tourism is a multi – faceted sector that carters for the needs of all human beings; both the poor, the average and the rich. To buttress this fact, he said that since the hotel was closed down people hardly get the kind of quality services Awalah used to offer and the revenue that was generated from the hotel is no longer being generated, resulting in lost to the state government in the area of internal revenue generation
African Travel Times for Oct 20, unveils 2019 awards winners
The stage is set for this year’s edition of the annual African Travel Times Awards, winners unveiled by the organisers of the event headed by the Publisher and Editor – in – Chief of the travel publication, Lucky Onoriode George. According to George, the event this year is taking a new dimension and it is set for October 20 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana, the city’s poster branded hotel, which is noted for its multi – use and home to high flying patrones and businesses in the city. One of the major guest headlining the event this year, he said is His Royal Majesty, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III Akwamumanhene, as the father of the day.
The award, which is in its sixth year, according to George, is devoted to celebrating ‘excellence’ in the travel and tourism sector in Nigeria, West Africa and beyond. George further revealed that this year’s award ceremony has assumed a new dimension because of interest from more key players in the sector.
He said that apart from individual category, winners also emerged from various industries, including, hospitality, airlines, national and states tourism agencies. Winners in the airline category are: [International]; Ethiopian Airlines, which emerged best for Africa; Kenya Airways as the ‘Most Supportive National Carrier’ for effective promotion of the Kenyan Tourism brand; Arik Air bagged the Most Recognisable Airline brand [Nigeria] and Africa World Airlines, the Most Reliable/ Best Connectivity Airline [West Africa]. In the hospitality category, West Africa winners are; Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Royal Senchi Resort, Number One Resort [West Africa]; Tang Palace Hotel, Best Dining Experience Hotel of the Year, Zaina Lodge, Best Safari Facility and The Envoy Abuja, the Most Modern and environmental friendly facility.
Also, in the governments/agencies category, Akwa Ibom State, Top Sport Tourism Destination [West Africa]; Rivers State, Most Supportive Government in Sustaining Tourism Facilities [Nigeria]; Ghana Tourism Authority, Most Active Tourism Agency, West Africa, as well as South African Tourism, ‘Most Effective National Marketing Tourism Agency’ [Africa]; for the second year running; as well as Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Ghana as the Most Active in West Africa.
In the Ghana category, winners are: Labadi Hotel, 5-Star Hotel/Longevity Award; Peduase Valley Hotel, 4-Star Of The Year; African Regent, 3-Star Hotel of the Year/ Most Authentic Ghanaian Hotel; Villa Monticello, Boutique Hotel Of the Year; Maaha Beach Resort, Best in Ghana; Accra City Hotel, Green Hotel of the Year; Kwarleyz Residence, Best Apartment; Lou Moon Lodge, Best Eco-Lodge and Golden Tulip Accra Hotel emerging ‘Best Ghanaian Dining Experience’. Other winners are: National Council for Arts and Culture [NCAC] of Nigeria, Most Active culture agency in West Africa; Gambia, Most Visited Destination in West Africa; YOKS Rent A Car, Ghana, Best In West Africa; Bernard Bankole, Most Active Association President, West Africa; National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies [NANTA], Most Active Association and Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, Most Active Woman in Tourism, West Africa.
Also to be honoured are, Seth Yeboah Ocran, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, YOKS Investments Limited, Ghana; Chief David Nana Anim, former President, Ghana Tourism Federation [GHATOF]; Associations of Business Women in Tourism and Women in Tourism respectively. On the choice of the royal father for the day, George said: “His Highness agreeing to honour us with his presence is nothing, but a blessing and a clear demonstration of his desire to also promote his legendary and powerful Kingdom as a preferred historical and cultural destination in Ghana”.
The event would be co-chaired by the Chairman, Board of Trustee, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria [FTAN], Chief Sam Alabi, and the former President, Ghana Hotels Association [GHA], Mr. Herbert Acquaye.
