NASS pledges to support Works Ministry to deliver on roads

The table has turned against the embattled former chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Chief Okoi Obono-Obla as he was declared wanted last week by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the grace to grass story of the ex-presidential aide who oversaw a recovery panel with loads of baggage

Chief Okoi Obono-Obla needs no introduction especially to public officials who had cause to welcome him into their homes or offices over alleged fraud and corrupt practices.

The now-dissolved Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), which he headed operated in a Gestapo manner. Within the nearly 24 months that the panel existed, it was dreaded more than other anti-graft agencies in the land, some will say.

The many controversies

From the time it took off, the panel grew many wings and bare its fangs on both public and private citizens on its radar, curiously, not even the Presidency which set it up could curb its excesses.

From politicians, top civil servants to private businesses, anyone who had an axe to grind with the Obono-Obla’s panel didn’t have any sweet tale to tell.

The heights of the panel’s disregard for rules had no measurement as a certain friend of Obono-Obla, who is not a member of the panel but parades himself as the chief of staff to the chairman used the logo of the Presidency to sign correspondences on behalf of the recovery panel and sending out invitations to alleged corrupt individuals.

Few months to the 2019 general election, the panel caused a stir in the polity when it announced travel ban on 29 persons including the then sitting Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, over alleged involvement in corruption practices.

Obono-Obla said: “We have compiled 29 names and submitted to the comptroller general of the Immigration Service. The 29 people will be banned from traveling because they have corruption charges. Their names have been given to Immigration Service. They won’t be allowed to travel.”

Those placed on the list include Ekweremadu; Senator Hope Uzodimma; former Senate President David Mark; former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole; former Deputy Speaker Usman Nafada; former aviation minister Stella Odua; Folake Oke; Senator Peter Nwaoboshi; Abubakar Yar’Adua; ex-spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisah Metuh; former Sokoto State governor Attahiru Bafarawa, and the Tumsa brothers.

On another level, the panel was accused of writing letters compelling public officers to declare their assets before it, even after they had done so before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). This then posed the question as to whether the SPIP has the power to demand that public officers declare their assets before it since the declaration of assets is done every four years at CCB?

At a time, the panel also had a running battle with its sister anti-graft agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the ICPC over prosecutorial procedures of some flagged politicians.

At another point, the official was also reported to have brushes with the presidency, disregarding Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s directives on multiple occasions without any consequences.

The panel was also accused of not referring cases of asset recovery to the AGF after investigation, non-adherence to the approved budget and due process in its dealings and unlawful arrest and detention of suspects.

Obono-Obla had also been accused of involvement in various forms of abuses, including intimidation and unwarranted possession of people’s properties.

Another case in point of the excesses and abuse of power of the panel that blighted Obono-Obla’s position was when his men raided the residence of the General Manager of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Aisha Usman, and allegedly concealed $30,000 recovered from the operation.

Also, the members of the recovery panel didn’t get along as the three other members complained of being sidelined by Obono-Obla who rather than call for panel meetings to deliberate on issues before taking actions, as expected by law, preferred to unilaterally delegate duties to his trusted assistants.

Interestingly, despite the deluge of criticisms at his doorstep, the presidential aide refused to budge, saying that he was answerable only to President Muhammadu Buhari and claiming that he was being persecuted for probing high-profile persons.

Defending his actions as the panel’s chairman, Obono-Obla told an online newspaper that, “I didn’t appoint myself, my letter of appointment read ‘special presidential…’ and it was signed by the Acting SGF who was responsible for those things and I have not gotten a letter from the SGF office saying that we should remove ‘presidential’ from the panel’s name. I’m relying on my letter of appointment.”

He also described the record of the panel as modest and notable, stating that its recovery achievements have sent signals that public officers can no longer abuse their offices, corruptly enrich themselves and hide their ill-gotten wealth in the names and businesses of private persons.

Obono-Obla submitted that: “The efforts of the SPIP in the fight against corruption in Nigeria deserve to be recognised instead we are being dismissed with misleading scare stories and arm-twisting of the panel’s officials by ‘highly-placed Nigerians’ wishing to protect some persons under our investigation and thereby distracting the panel from carrying out its lawful mandate.

“We have examples of many high profile cases where misappropriated public funds were traced to the personal bank accounts of public servants and rather than explain the source of the funds, they resort to false petitions and unfairly attacking the officials of the panel.”

Some of the recoveries announced by the panel in the course of its operations include, N24 million diverted and misappropriated by some Directors of the National Theatre; two plots of land valued at over N2 billion, belonging to National Council for Arts and Culture; nine cars belonging to National Population Commission, illegally carted away by former Commissioners of the agency.

Others are, $232 million from a commercial bank, belonging to a government agency which failed to transfer same to the TSA account; over N50 billion unserviceable loans from beneficiaries of mortgage loans for mass housing development projects, among others.

Terms of reference

But the recurring question despite the claims of the panel chairman was whether the activities of the recovery panel is in line with the rules that governed its establishment or not?

Perhaps to raise the ante of the anti-corruption fight of the Buhari administration, the then acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in 2017, announced the appointment of Obono-Obla as the head of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Properties.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Bolaji Adebiyi, the appointment was in line with the powers conferred on the President by Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act Cap R4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. While Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran was also appointed as the Secretary of the panel, three other people were also named as members.

In its terms of reference, the Panel has powers to investigate the assets of any public officer who has corruptly enriched himself/herself, abused his/her office and violated the Code of Conduct provision in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, or who has contributed to the economic adversity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also, by Section 2 (2) of that law, the Panel has the powers to investigate the assets of a private individual – anybody who has accumulated assets beyond his/her earnings.

The battle with VP Osinbajo

However, the panel, it was learnt, didn’t take much time before it derailed from its core objectives of existence. All efforts to make it beat a retreat proved abortive. A case in point was a memo sent to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, through the office of the Vice President by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Ade Ipaye, in October 2017, seeking the panel’s strict compliance with the Act that sets it up.

The letter to the AGF read in part: “Please inform Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, in strict compliance with Section (1) 1 of the recovery of Public Properties Act, he should refrain from carrying out any activities as Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), until His Excellency, the Vice President so instructs.

“As envisaged by this section, it is for the President to specify the purpose or mandate of the panel. It, therefore, came as a surprise that Chief Okoi Obono-Obla had issued notices to several judges to declare their assets without receiving any specific mandate in that regard.”

When the Vice President saw that there was no official response to the October 2017 letter he wrote to Obono-Obla through the office of the AGF, the nation’s number two man wrote a second letter to the AGF in November 2017, and this time, it came with precise mandates and timelines.

Among the specifics given to the panel to deal with the VP is that the panel remove ‘Presidency’ from its letterhead and remain ‘Special Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property,’ as provided by its enabling statute and not ‘Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property.’

Inundated by chains of complaints of excesses of the panel, the VP through a letter signed by Ipaye and dated January 25, 2019, asked Obono-Obla to suspend all activities of the panel until further directives.

The letter reads: “Despite the foregoing, the office of the Vice President has been inundated with complaints from various sources, including members of the panel, regarding allegations of unauthorised and illegal activities of the Special Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property.

“In consideration of the foregoing, I am directed by His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, to instruct you to immediately cease all activities, pending an ongoing review of the SIP mandate and further directives of His Excellency.”

Regardless of the directives, Obono-Obla continued to carry out activities of the panel, stating at a point on the suspension that, “If you look at the law, it (the panel) was appointed by the president and the panel is supposed to be reporting to the president by virtue of the law. I’m not aware of those communications.”

The WAEC certificate scandal

Interestingly, in the midst of the strings being pulled by the panel, Obono-Obla, who is the head of the asset recovery panel, was enmeshed in the thick of claims of certificate forgery.

The House of Representatives had in 2017 looked into claims that Obono-Obla did not obtain a valid high school certificate and other allegations of corrupt enrichment being circulated against the asset recovery panel chairman.

The committee set up by the Green Chamber subsequently found that Obono-Obla enrolled at the University of Jos with a fake WAEC certificate. It also found that Obono-Obla had claimed he obtained the problematic certificate in 1982 as Ofem Okoi Ofem.

Giving his testimony before the ad hoc panel of the House of Representatives investigating the alleged certificate forgery, Mr. Femi Ola, a WAEC deputy registrar, declared the certificate presented by Obla when he enrolled for a degree in law at the University of Jos, Plateau State, as having been altered and therefore invalid.

The WAEC deputy registrar noted that the actual candidate with certificate number 09403/247 of Mary Knoll College, Ogoja, Cross River State, is Ofem Okoi Ofem. The examination number and subjects were the same as presented on the certificate by Obono-Obla, except for Literature-in-English in which he claimed to have scored C6 despite being marked absent in the certified true copy presented by WAEC.

He explained that: “Considering the results, particularly what is before me, I would say that what I have brought here is the authentic and genuine one. His (Obono-Obla’s) is not because it has been altered and such alteration renders it invalid.” With that disavowal, it remains to be seen how Obono-Obla could validly claim to be a lawyer without the basic qualifications.

Of course, the report set tongues wagging calling for the removal and prosecution of the asset recovery head. In a fightback, Obono-Obla cried witchunt using the popular cliché, ‘corruption fighting back`.

Typical of the President Buhari’s style of taking time before acting, he didn’t act on the recommendations of the Reps’ Committee for the dismissal of his aide.

However, those familiar with the issue said the perceived reluctance of the president was a deliberate tact to ensure that justice is served as he immediately referred the report to ICPC.

The presidential hammer

But last month, Obono-Obla cup was deemed full when the President sacked him, disbanded his panel and also referred him to ICPC for prosecution.

Prior to last month’s eventual dissolution of the panel, Obono-Obla had been suspended by the President in August over allegations bordering on abuse of office and corruption.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Justice, it said: “Following the crisis arising from the series of petitions from legal practitioners, concerned public-spirited citizens and public officers, alleging abuse of office, intimidation, unauthorised malicious investigation, financial impropriety, administrative misconduct and forgery/falsification of records by the Chairman of the SPIP, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, President Buhari has directed his immediate suspension from office.

“The suspension follows the receipt and consideration of the interim investigative report of the ICPC on the matter. The President has also directed that the ICPC to conclude its investigation and proceed to prosecute Chief Okoi Obono-Obla.”

The hunter becomes the hunted

With the big hammer falling on him, not a few Nigerians were expecting what would become of the former anti-corruption czar following the presidential directive that the ICPC should investigate and prosecute him.

But to the chagrin of citizens, the ICPC, last week, declared wanted the ex-presidential aide.

Taking to its official Twitter handle @ICPC_PE , the ICPC stated that Obono-Obla was declared wanted “due to his repeated failure to appear before it to answer questions bordering on allegations of fraud and corruption.”

“Mr. Obono-Obla is facing [a] series of allegations levelled against him by members of the public on his role as head of the government panel on asset recovery.

“The Commission is in receipt of petitions accusing him of abuse of office, falsification of admission records, living above his income and collection of gratification from suspects under his investigation,” the anti-graft agency noted.

Continuing, ICPC said: “The suspended chairman is also facing allegations of working outside the guidelines governing the panel by investigating unauthorised petitions and prosecuting suspects without recourse to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

“ICPC had conducted [a] series of investigations on the allegations, with preliminary findings showing that some provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and extant laws of Nigeria had been allegedly violated by Mr. Obono-Obla.

“Consequently, ICPC had extended several invitations to him, which he had failed to honour without giving any reason.

“Attempts to track and make him appear before the Commission also failed, leading ICPC to contact other law enforcement agencies for assistance concerning his whereabouts.

“One of such contacts has yielded results, as records from the Nigeria Immigration Service show that Mr. Obono-Obla had travelled out of the country.

“The NIS records revealed that he left the country to an undisclosed location on 17th August, 2019, through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and has not returned two months after,” it added.

Obono-Obla fires back

Not taking the decision of the ICPC to declare him wanted lightly, Obono-Obla has decided to take the anti-graft agency to court.

While challenging his investigation by the agency, he said the commission was already prejudiced against him, adding that he was never invited by the commission before declaring him wanted in the media.

He said the action was an attempt to ridicule and embarrass him.

According to a statement by his counsel, F. Baba Isa, the ICPC had been served with court processes.

The statement read, “Our attention was drawn to a widely circulated press release by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission wherein they declared Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, the erstwhile Chairman of the Special Presidential Panel for the Recovery of Public property, wanted, for failing to honour a purported invitation extended to him pursuant to an investigation they claim they are conducting.

“Though it is obvious that the whole intent of the ICPC press statement declaring our client wanted is an unfortunate episode in a ‘well-oiled’ media trial orchestrated to ridicule and embarrass a man who spent the last two years of his life-fighting corruption to its knees, let us put some record straight as succinctly as possible.

“Chief Okoi Obono-Obla was never invited by the ICPC for an interview or questioning. Rather, we read on social media and blogs that a purported invitation letter was left at the law office of Obono, Obono and Associates, a law firm which our client resigned from in 2015 to accept the appointment of President Muhammadu Buhari; first to serve as Special Assistant on Prosecution and then as Chairman of the Special Presidential Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.”

The point of objections

Expectedly, some individuals and groups have different stance to the action of the federal government in dissolving the panel, stating that the termination of the life of the panel smirks suspicion that may be a big cover-up.

One of such groups who hold such position is a pro-democracy and civil rights advocacy group – Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA).

Speaking through its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss. Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA maintained that government would be taken Nigerians for a ride should the President fail to explain to Nigerians in greater details the fuller reasons for the dissolution of the Panel and also conduct independent investigation into all the allegations. “We haven’t forgotten that the suspended Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, Okoi Obono- Obla, said the planned investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission would not be fair due to the closeness of the commission’s Chairman, Prof Bolaji Owansanoye, to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. “We think that sweeping all the allegations under the carpets amounts to elevating impunity as the official mantra of this administration even as we do not see any sensitive, rational and sound argument for the dissolution of the panel which should have been allowed to operate if the intention of the presidency in setting it up in the first place was genuine and legally permissible. “Why throw the baby with the bad water? Is the government then conceding that indeed the panel was set up to carry out politically motivated witch-hunt against members of the opposition party but quickly dissolved it when it went after beloved family members of the powerful cabal?” For those who assumed neutrality on the issue, they averred that the trial of Obono-Obla and the panel was an endgame in the fierce power game and proxy war in the presidency. They literally averred that, “Obla was used to fight a proxy war and was eventually dumped.” Some of the major cases on the panel’s table before its dissolution include the alleged mass corruption in the country’s football house, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF); allegations of corruption and money laundering against some top officials at the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board; prosecution of Adedayo Thomas, executive director of the National Film and Video Censor Board (NFVCB), who was arrested for allegedly stealing a multi-million naira generator set but has been granted bail; a running battle with Senator Peter Nwaoboshi representing Delta North, among others.

Is the anti-corruption fight still on course?

With the climatic end of an antigraft activist in the Buhari administration, the recurring question is whether Obono-Obla was a victim of the crusade he is waging or he was just fighting the crusade with his mouth and not heart? In the light of some recoveries allegedly made by the panel, could the dissolution be another death-blow to the war on corruption? Did Obono- Obla actually chewed more than he can bite or was he a victim of an unstructured system? What would happen to the corrupt cases on the radar of the dissolved panel?

Nigerians speak

Some Nigerians bared their thoughts on the issue and the implication on the fight against corruption.

All parties must be investigated- Aborisade

For human rights activist and pioneer General Secretary of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Comrade Femi Aborisade, all those mentioned in the issue should be duly investigated for their roles for justice to be truly served. He said: “While the suspension of Obono-Obla is a step in the right direction to allow investigations into the allegations against him, it appears to me that it would be a onesided fight against corruption if the allegations of corruption being investigated by the body chaired by Obono- Obla are not also reinvestigated and reports made public by the ICPC.

“This is because Obono-Obla has made counter allegations that those who accuse him of overzealousness are the forces behind his suspension. In the circumstances, it is not only the allegations of corruption and certificate forgery allegation against Obono-Obla that deserve to be investigated, those being investigated by Obono-Obla should equally be investigated and brought to justice. It is only if this step is taken that we can say the fight against corruption is being objectively carried out without treating some persons as sacred cows.”

ICPC should be commended- Adeniran

Also commenting on the issue, the Chairman of the Centre for Anti- Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Comrade Debo Adeniran, commended ICPC for probing and declaring the former Chairman of SPIP wanted over fraud allegations. “It was stated by the commission in a receipt made available to the public that Obono-Obla was declared wanted due to his abuse of office, falsification of admission records, living above his income and collection of gratification from suspects under his investigation. Consequently, ICPC had extended several invitations to him, which he had failed to honour without giving any reason. Also, attempts to track and make him appear before the Commission also failed, these were what geared the commission to contact other law enforcement agencies for assistance concerning his whereabouts.

“Report has it that, the commission had conducted a series of investigations on the allegations with preliminary findings showing that some provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and extant laws of Nigeria had been allegedly violated by Obono-Obla.

However, despite the present administration contingent efforts at stamping out the debilitating orgy of corruption through the anti-graft agencies, it is true that there are some apparent cases of corruption bordering on public looting and acts of dishonesty or certificate forgery which was not clearly handled.

“Against the backdrop of the noticeable lapses in exterminating corruption, we commend the ICPC for the patriotic zeal exhibited so far by its leadership, in ridding the nation of the monstrous evil of corruption while we advise against any acts that could be misconstrued for witch-hunting by providing the accused the opportunity to clear their names if they are innocent of the charges preferred against them. Whoever turns out culprit should be made to suffer for their wicked acts, while proceeds of the crime should be completely retrieved and repatriated to their original source, to relief long-suffering Nigerians and serve as a deterrent to others,” Adeniran said.

It’s ridiculous declaring Obono-Obla wanted – Adeoye

Also speaking to New Telegraph, Lagos State Publicity Secretary of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Prince Adelaja Adeoye, said: “The suspension of Obono- Obla is not the first and won’t be the last to be done by President Buhari administration in his effort to curb corruption by public office holders.

“The truth is that ICPC cannot say that Obono-Obla is wanted because he is a public figure who cannot hide, it is very ridiculous for such information to be put to the public domain. In this era of tracking technologies, a high profile man like that cannot be said to be wanted, except ICPC team are afraid to fish him out. Common criminals with no serious Internet footprints or names to their status are unearthed no matter where they hide, not to talk of high profile persons like him.

“Transparency International, an anti-corruption agency launched an investigation into how Chief Okoi Obono-Obla allegedly forged WAEC certificate, during this period, he was serving under President Buhari, despite the group’s public petition, Presidency refused to act not until he may have stepped on toes within the power group, that they decided to show him the way out embarrassingly.” Hestressedfurtherthat:”Thisanti-corruptioncampaignmayhavebeenaimedat soft targets, depending on how well footed one is. We have seen how some top government officials indicted were shielded from prosecution.

It may not necessarily be President Buhari that is behind some of these prosecutions but maybe some powerful forces within the government who know how to use the power that are settling scores with themselves. “Babachir Lawal who is a close friend to President Buhari remains untouchable till date despite serious allegations hanging over his neck. We also saw against the ICPC and EFCC act, cash threshold with private individual, anti-money laundering act, where a bullion van was sighted a day to the 2019 general election at the residence of a private citizen, till date no action was taken by the government, and the government is saying that they are fighting corruption. Let us just imagine for a second that the bullion van was seen at the home of a prominent opposition figure, EFCC and ICPC would have automatically become turbo charged to act. “The fact remains that most of the top leaders in power have one skeleton or the other in their cupboard, corruption strings are pulled whenever they want to deal with themselves. It is not surprising to see that he is being chased by the anti-corruption watchdogs.”

Obono-Obla should submit himself for investigation-Erubami

Also sharing his position on the issue, the president of Nigeria Voters Assembly, Comrade Mashood Erubami said Obono-Obla’s suspension is a right decision of an employer on his employee in the circumstance under which he was suspended. His words: “It is a step in the right direction to send a strong signal to those who might be politically exposed; either politicians, civil servants or whoever, that the anti-corruption crusade of the present government is not selective and its sword is double-edged carrying blind eyes to political affiliation, ethnic, sex and personal relations.

“The issue of ICPC declaring Obono- Obla wanted is also right in the face of the law. The ICPC reserves the right to make such a declaration when a suspect decides to ignore persistent invitations from its departments on any alleged person to submit himself to investigation for a fair hearing. That is the case in this circumstance unless the suspect can prove his or her case otherwise, either that he is sick and hospitalised somewhere through a legal representative with a valid letter from the hospital indicating the nature of illness which when reasonably considered might be seen to be enough to excuse him.

“The handling of the case by the ICPC is appropriate because it is the right anti-corruption institution that should handle the case of public officer involved in such allegations against Obono-Obla. This means that President Buhari fight against corruption is becoming a good fight during this next level and sending a signal that the fight is now on course. “The fight against the alleged corruption of Obono- Obla cannot be said to be a witch-hunt; it is not waged to pursue an opponent from another party. He is a member of the ruling party, hence it is a right signal being sent that the ethical war embarked upon by President Buhari and the APC government is not selective. “If Obono-Obla, himself an anticorruption czar can be fought for corruption, it is a strong and unambiguous message to people, politicians and civil servants that there will be no hiding abode for them during this period.”

• Interviews conducted by Temitope Ogunbanke

