Metro and Crime
Naval officer, 11 others arraigned for bunkering
E
conomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned a naval officer, Mrs. Bola Labinjo, before a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged bunkering.
Labinjo was arraigned alongside 11 others, a vessel and two firms before Justice Muslim Hassan on a two-count charge of illegal dealing in petroleum products.
The other accused are Jonathan Abaka aka Joy Boy, Charles Ikemefuna, Benjamin Gold Gageche, Hamzat Yakubu, Emmanuel Oputa, Peter Dung Pule and Innocent Akpan.
Others are Kehinde Labinjo, Pius Matthew Paul, Onoja Emmanuel and Adeleke Hamed. They, however, denied the allegations.
A vessel, M. T. Adeline Jumbo and two firms, Global Shipping Activities Bureau Limited and Labland and Sea Services Limited, were joined as co-defendants.
After the arraignment, the EFCC’s lawyer, Oluwakemi Yemi-Makinde, sought for a trial date and also asked that they be remanded in prison.
Responding, lawyers representing Labinjo, Abaka, Benjamin and Yakubu, pleaded with the court to allow their clients continue on the existing bail conditions granted them by Justice Chuka Obiozor before whom they were earlier arraigned for a similar offence.
Justice Obiozor had admitted them to bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety each in like sum.
In a Bench ruling, Justice Hassan granted the lawyers’ request. He also admitted other defendants to bail in similar conditions while deferring the hearing of the vessel’s bail application till December 2.
At yesterday’s proceedings, the court’s attention was drawn to t he plight of a retired naval officer, Captain Dada Labinjo, who was listed in the charge as an accomplice at large by the EFCC and has remained in the custody of the Navy since 2018 despite a court’s order mandating his release.
Hassan consequently directed the anti-graft agency to locate Labinjo’s whereabouts and ensure his presence in court on December 2.
In the charge, the EFCC alleged that all the defendants sometimes in 2018, within the Nigerian Maritime domain and the court’s jurisdiction, conspired with Segun Sahiyu, Ogunmoyero Oluwaseun Eric, Akpan Friday Itoro, Mr. Richard, Captain Felix, Captain Jude, Engineer Teddy, Mr. Michael, MT Juko, Captain Dada Olaniyi Olabinjo, all said to be at large, to commit the alleged illegal act.
The offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 17(a) &(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Revised edition) 2004.
Metro and Crime
Customs seizes N1.1bn expired tomatoes, rice, others
N
igeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne Port, has seized 20 containers of tomatoes, 11 containers of expired rice and other contraband with Duty Paid Valued (DPV) of N1.1 billion.
The Comptroller-General Of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), who disclosed this yesterday, said other seizures included 10 containers of vegetable oil valued at N58.38 million, 34 containers of roofing tiles worth N505.68 million, one container of machetes with a total DPV of N36.34 million, nine containers of expired vegetable oil and jam worth N117.61 million, one container of expired baby wipes with a total DPV of N9.04 million, one container of scrap metal amounting to N6,04 million.
Ali said that the seizures were in line with the provisions of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) CAP C45 LFN 2004, Sections 46 and 161.
He said: “This is in line with our continuous drive to prevent the importation of harmful and prohibited items into the country. The on-going partial closure of land borders across four geo-political zones in the country has led to increased desperation by smugglers who are now diverting their activities to our seaports.”
Ali promised that a thorough investigation would be conducted with a view to bringing all connected to justice.
He added that the service would apply stringent sanctions on any act capable of compromising its efforts towards achieving better efficiency in the discharge of its mandate.
Also, Customs Area Controller of the command, Aliyu Galadima Saidu, in a statement, explained that the service had collected N89.75 billion revenue from January 2019 till date.
Ali urged the command to sustain the effort and possibly surpass its 2019 target.
He added: “Let me reiterate our concern and determination to do all it takes to protect the wellbeing and safety of all citizens and residents by preventing the devastating effect of these hazardous importation and smuggled items. They endanger our lives as Nigerians hence will not be allowed to find their ways into the markets.
“As a responsible agency, the NCS will not disappoint on its mandate of enforcing compliance by maintaining zero tolerance to smuggling activities, irrespective of whoever is involved and under whatever circumstance.”
Metro and Crime
Fire razes two buildings, destroys millions of naira goods
F
ire has gutted two buildings in Aba, Abia State and destroyed property and goods estimated to worth millions of naira.
Fire first broke out at a multi-purpose four-storey building on Tuesday night. The fire, which started about 6p.m., on Tuesday, raged for more than six hours.
Youths and firefighters from the state Fire Service battled the inferno till about 12.35a.m., on Wednesday.
But as the joint efforts of the youth and the firefighters managed to put out the fire, a one-storey building went up in flames on Umuoba Road, Ogbor-Hill axis.
In the first incident, fire broke out at the about 6p.m. after closure of businesses in the multipurpose building which serves as offices, warehouses, shops, boutiques, churches, school and many other business activities.
It was learnt that the fire started from the back of the first floor which serves as a warehouse where copper wires, cables and all kinds of electrical appliances were piled in their cartoons.
Young men, who were heading home after closure of business, had to climb the building with ladders to pour water with buckets to prevent fire from spreading to a nearby MRS Filling Station separated from the building by a small fence.
Efforts of the young men were complemented by the officials of the Abia State Fire Service.
The fire fighters moved to and fro the scene of the raging fire to refill their 1,000-gallon fire truck with water, while the spirited young men risked their lives doing all manner of improvised fire fighting techniques.
However, fear gripped everyone when one of the young men, after several hours of staying up and receiving water and pouring it inside the building, collapsed and fell on the ground.
This occurred immediately power was restored by the electricity distribution company, which made many people to think that he was electrocuted.
The man was evacuated to the Aba General Hospital in an ambulance.
Barely 10 minutes after the ambulance left, another young man helping to combat the fire collapsed.
He was struggling to breathe about 9p.m. when he collapsed, but later regained consciousness before he was taken to the General Hospital.
Policemen from the Aba Area Command were also at the scene to provide security.
The Commander, Aba Zone of the Abia State Fire Service, Mr. Okezie Uche, who led his team to the scene, told our correspondent that they responded to the distress call as soon as they got it.
According to Uche, Aba and seven other local government areas which his zone covers are being served by just one functional 1,000-gallon fire truck which eventually lost two tyres after the Umuoba incident on Wednesday morning.
The commander appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the fire service and fix its two vehicles.
Uche said the 24,000-gallon ‘Fire Tender’ could have done a better job than the 1,000-gallon fire truck.
He said: “When I got to the scene of the fire on Asa Road, I saw electrical appliances packed everywhere. There was no single ventilation there. We had to break windows to see space.
“We answered the call and at least reduced the damage, but we could have done better with our bigger Fire Tender because with that, we can only refill the water just once. We did our job and left there some minutes before 1a.m.
“We call on the state government to assist us in fixing that big truck. Had it been that big truck is functioning properly, and we had a crane, things would have been easier.
“There was also another fire outbreak in a one-storey building on Umuoba Road at 5a.m. on Wednesday which was caused by a generator and we immediately rushed there as well.
“Our truck lost two tyres after fighting the fire on Umuoba Road. I’ve called the state controller and I believe something must be done before the end of today.”
Metro and Crime
Traffic infraction: Lagos to auction 53 vehicles
L
agos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit said it would soon auction vehicles of 31 traffic offenders already convicted by the court for driving against traffic.
The task force also plans to auction 22 automobiles abandoned for over six months after their arrest.
The task force Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that owners of the impounded vehicles, who abandoned their vehicles, had contravened the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.
Egbeyemi added that public notice had been issued for owners of both the court forfeited and abandoned cars to identify their vehicles at the agency’s car parks in Ikorodu and Bolade-Oshodi.
He said: “At the expiration of the one month verification exercise the agency shall apply to court for an order of ‘Public Auction’ where members of the public would have opportunity to buy any of these vehicles.”
Egbeyemi said the owners forfeited the vehicles to government and pleaded guilty before Magistrate Omobola Salawu of the Lagos State Mobile Court at Oshodi after their arrest for driving against traffic.
He affirmed that in addition to forfeiture of the vehicles, each traffic offender sentenced to 100 days of ‘Community Service’ at any public institution.
The chairman, however, said that with government’s zero-tolerance for violation of the law, the agency would continue to prosecute traffic offenders until sanity was restored on Lagos roads and law-abiding citizens were allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.
Egbeyemi also confirmed that over 7,350 impounded motorcycles were presently in custody of the agency for plying restricted routes, including highways and bridges across the state.
He added that the agency was awaiting further directives from government in respect of the impounded motorcycles.
The chairman disclosed that the motorcyclists were apprehended around Agege, Pen-Cinema, Apapa, Ikorodu, Mile 2, Obalende, Oyingbo, 2nd Rainbow, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ojota, Maryland, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikorodu Road, Apongbon, Ikeja and Iyana-Ipaja.
Metro and Crime
Two FRSC officers arraigned for passenger’s murder
T
wo officials of the Edo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were yesterday arraigned before a Benin High Court for murder.
They were alleged to have murdered a 38-year-old passenger, Mr. Samuel Odion.
The accused, Onotu Joseph (32) and Francis Igboh (35), allegedly killed Odion on October 14 at Owa Hill, on the dual carriage Benin-Asaba Road.
They were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.
The charge sheet reads: “That you, Onotu Joseph ‘m’ and Francis Igboh ‘m,’ had on or about the 14th of October, 2019, about 12 noon at Owa Hill, Benin-Asaba Expressway, in the Benin Judicial Division, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: murder and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code Cap 48, Vol. 11, lLaws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 now applicable in Edo State.”
Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele remanded the two in prison and adjourned the case till November 12, 2919 for hearing
The state counsel, Peter Ugwumba, said the accused were arraigned for justice to be served.
He added that the case had been referred to the Edo State Legal Department for advice.
Metro and Crime
67-year-old woman demands release of domestic staff from Police custody
A 67-year-old woman, Queen Irene Cole said to be the Godmother and Attorney of the beneficiaries of the massive wealth of renowned late philanthropist, Sir Mobolaji Bank Anthony, has appealed to the Nigerian Police to urgently release her domestic staff who according to her was wrongly arrested by the police for allegedly smoking Indian hemp.
Queen Cole, a retired Naval Officer in the United States (U.S.) and mother of one of the children of the late philanthropist, said three of her domestic staff – Rilwan Akinlabi, Rafiu Akinlabi,Olalekan Samson and Rafiu were arrested by the police who stormed her residence at 29, Okotie Ebo Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, accused the boys of smoking Indian hemp and took them away without finding any of the illegal weed in their possession.
Speaking to journalists at her residence, Cole also raised alarm over threat to her life following a petition she wrote alleging diversion of dividends and seeking protection for the beneficiaries of the Will of Late Bank Anthony.
She said the police entered her private residence and bundled her domestic staff away despite not finding anything incriminating with them. She therefore wondered why the innocent young boys would be arrested and detained for four days.
“How many little boys around here smoke that you (Police) will now take them from inside a house and detained them for four days and then take them to Abuja. Why doing such things to those young boys? I see the arrest of my domestic staff as part of the gimmicks of some people to attack me and frustrate me out of this property,” she said.
Metro and Crime
Gunmen kidnap Appeal Court judge, kill police orderly in Edo
Daredevil gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped Hon. Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Appeal Court in Benin, the Edo State capital.
Besides, the heavily armed men, during the incident, shot dead a police orderly attached to the judge before they abducted her
The latest incident occurred about two months after a similar attack took place at Ramat Park in Ikpoba Okha Council Area close to Benin where kidnappers swooped on the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Professor Sylvanus Okogbenin where they killed two policemen attached to him.
Prof. Okogbenin spent over one week with the captors before he was released even as medical workers went on strike to demand for his unconditional release before they resumed work.
It was learnt that the kidnappers of Justice Nwosu-Iheme, numbering about four, who operated in a Toyota Voltron car, had in a commando fashion emerged suddenly from nowhere and overtook the jeep conveying the justice and other occupants.
They had immediately opened fire, killing the police orderly, an Inspector on the spot.
The kidnappers also shot the tyres of the jeep forcing the driver to stop at which they hurriedly whisked her away into their own car and zoomed off to unknown destination.
The four-man gang were said to have trailed the judge along Benin-Agbor Road near Christ Chosen Church close to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), depot in Benin City while she was on her way to Abuja.
Commissioner of Police in the state, DanMallam Mohammed when contacted on Wednesday confirmed the incident.
Metro and Crime
Ambode Probe: Court orders Lagos Assembly, Speaker to maintain status quo
A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja Wednesday ordered the Lagos State House of Assembly to maintain the status quo in the ongoing probe of procurement of 820 buses by the administration of former Governor of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.
Justice Yetunde Adesanya gave the order while ruling on an exparte motion filed by Ambode through his counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN).
The court had on Tuesday ordered Oyetibo to put the respondents on notice before hearing the exparte application.
The respondents are the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, House Clerk, Mr A.A Sanni; Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee set up by the House to probe the procurement, Fatai Mojeed and members of the Committee.
They are Gbolahan Yishawu, A.A Yusuff, Yinka Ogundimu, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, M.L Makinde, Kehinde Joseph, T.A Adewale and O.S Afinni.
In his statement of claim before the court, Ambode averted that contrary to deliberate misrepresentation of facts by the lawmakers, the procurement of the 820 buses was well captured in the 20 18 Appropriation Law which was duly approved by the House.
He added that having prescribed the manner of withdrawal of funds in sections 3 and 4 of the 2018 Appropriation Law, it was unconstitutional for the House to attach another condition in section 9 of the law for further approval to be sought before incurring any expenditure on the purchase of the buses.
Highlighting the specific breach of his constitutional rights to fair hearing by the House, the former
Governor said on August 27, 2019 during proceedings of the Assembly, some lawmakers thoroughly vilified and disparaged him as having purchased the buses without budgetary approval and that the procurement was a waste of public funds, while at the end of the proceedings, the House resolved to constitute an Ad Hoc Committee to probe the procurement .
Metro and Crime
Lagos to auction 53 vehicles arrested for driving against traffic
. . . As Taskforce awaits directives on 7,350 lmpounded motorcycles
Muritala Ayinla
The Lagos State Taskfforce on Environmental and Special Offences has concluded arrangements to auction vehicles of 31 traffic offenders already convicted by the court for driving against oncoming traffic as well as 22 automobiles that were abandoned for over six months after their arrest.
Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that owners of the impounded vehicles who abandoned their cars have contravened the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, stating that public notice has been issued for owners of both the court forfeited and bandoned cars to identify their vehicles at the Agency’s car parks in Ikorodu and Bolade-Oshodi.
Egebeyemi said: “At the expiration of the one month verification exercise the Agency shall apply to court for an order of ‘Public Auction’ where members of the public would have opportunity to buy any of these vehicles.”
Egbeyemi clarified that the owners of the vehicles forfeited to the government pleaded guilty before Magistrate Omobola Salawu of the Lagos State Mobile Court at Oshodi after their arrest for driving against traffic.
He affirmed that in addition to forfeiture of the vehicles, each traffic offender sentenced to 100 days ‘Community Service’ at any public institution.
The Chairman, however, maintained that with the state government’s zero-tolerance for violation of the law, the agency will continue to prosecute traffic offenders until sanity is restored on our roads and law-abiding citizens are allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.
Meanwhile, Egbeyemi also confirmed that over 7350 impounded motorcycles are presently in custody of the Agency for plying restricted routes, including highways and bridges across the state.
He stated that the Agency is awaiting further directives from the government in respect of the impounded motorcycles, disclosing that the motorcyclists were apprehended around Agege, Pen-Cinema, Apapa, Ikorodu, Mile 2, Obalende, Oyingbo, 2nd Rainbow, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ojota, Maryland, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikorodu Road, Apongbon, Ikeja and Iyana-Ipaja.
Metro and Crime
Again, gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Enugu
G
unmen have abducted the Catholic Priest of Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu.
Madu, Vice Rector, Queen of Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was reportedly kidnapped at the gate of the institution on Monday by gunmen.
The Director of Communication, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview yesterday.
Achi said he was yet to get details of the abduction, which he described as “shocking and terrifying”.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, has confirmed the kidnap.
The PPRO, who confirmed the incident on the phone, said that the command was tracking the kidnappers.
He said: “The priest was kidnapped on Monday while he was coming out from his school located at Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area. But I can assure you that the police, in collaboration with the Army and local vigilantes were combing the forest in the area.”
Amaraizu dismissed insinuations that the kidnappers were herdsmen, saying that their identity were yet to be ascertained.
Some reverend fathers were attacked, kidnapped or assassinated in Enugu about three months ago, among other victims, leading to tight security measures being put in place by the state government.
The measures included the establishment of Forest Guards and reinvigoration of Neighbourhood Watch Vigilante Services and joint security air surveillance of forests in the state.
Meanwhile, the state government expressed concern about the priest’s abduction.
It charged the police and other security agencies to ensure that the priest was rescued unhurt.
The government added that it “will leave no stone unturned to make sure that he regains his freedom”.
Metro and Crime
Flood sacks 100,000 people in Benue villages
…varsity students lose property
M
ore than 100,000 people, including students of the Benue State University (BSU), were yesterday rendered homeless as flood ravaged seven local government areas.
The flood, which many believed, came as a result of the release of water from the neighbouring Lagdo Lake in Cameroon, was accompanied by a downpour which started on Sunday and continued intermittently on Monday and yesterday.
Property worth billions of naira belonging to victims and academic documents of the students as well as food items and livestock of the people were destroyed by the disaster.
When our correspondent visited some of the affected areas, hordes of the displaced persons were seen evacuating their belongings to safer areas.
It was learnt that farmlands, as well as harvested rice, cassava and potatoes were also washed away.
The local government areas worse hit are Ukum, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Agatu, Buruku, Makurdi and Guma, the local government where Governor Samuel Ortom hails from.
In Ukum Local Government Area, our correspondent was told that the flood which came through River Loko, a tributary of River Katsina-Ala, destroyed more than 50 houses especially at Amaafu, while in Logo, home of former Governor Gabriel Suswam, many houses collapsed and thousands of people were displaced in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Ward.
A 400 Level student of Business Management at the BSU, Mr. Patrick Lawrence, told journalists that most of his academic documents, food items and clothes were washed away by the flood.
Also, a 300 Level student of the College of Education, Oju, in the Department of Primary Education Studies, Mr. Austine Beer, said he did not sleep through the night trying to salvage his household items.
The Dean, Students’ Affairs of the university, Prof. Terwase Kerker, who owns a housing estate where students take up accommodation, said over 25 occupants, mainly students, were trapped in the flood.
Kerker said the disaster came when most students were siting for their examinations, adding that they would be badly affected due to the trauma of the flood and the examination condition they found themselves.
A 67-year-old farmer, Josephine Tyongi, told New Telegraph that she did not know where to relocate to. She appealed to the state government to come to their assistance.
The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, said government had already put in place adequate measures to contain the situation.
Shior said all affected victims had been directed to move to the Makurdi Ultra-Modern International Market where displaced persons are camped.
He said: “All those displaced as a result of the flood disaster are expected to relocate to the Makurdi Ultra-Modern International Market as the place has been prepared for them.
“The government took this measure because we are hoping that the water may not stay there for long and so, as soon as the water recedes, those who can return to their homes can go.”
Trending
-
Education17 hours ago
IMSU sacks medical student after 17 years of study
-
News4 hours ago
A money-making Police Command
-
Arts & Entertainments14 hours ago
Nollywood: AY’s ‘Merry Men 2’ set for cinemas
-
BREAKING NEWS19 hours ago
Appeal Court sacks Senator Tambuwal, Reps Shehu; orders PDP candidates’ return
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Lagos to auction 53 vehicles arrested for driving against traffic
-
Politics9 hours ago
Oshiomhole: I won’t reply Sagay in the media
-
Sports23 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Eaglets stun Ecuador 3-2 to reach Round of 16
-
BREAKING NEWS20 hours ago
Atiku v Buhari: Supreme Court resumes hearing