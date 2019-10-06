Politics
NDDC has become a conduit for embezzlement, says Igbini
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been under public searchlight following yet another change in its leadership. In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, National President, Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Development (VATLAD), Comrade Odafe Igbini rates the Commission low in the delivery of its mandate among other issues
What is your view on the controversy trailing the appointment of a new board for the NDDC?
As far as I am concerned there is no genuine controversy trailing the recent appointments into the governing Board of NDDC. I say this with all sense of sincerity. If I may ask: what is controversial about some people of the Niger Delta region freely expressing their support or opposition to political appointments? Is this unusual in our country? No! As far as I know, almost all critical political appointments made these days across the country by the Federal, state or even local governments witness similar support and opposition, majority of which are actually to seek the attention of those to be appointed for personal or public interest. In the case of NDDC, this has been the usual trend right from the inauguration of the first Board in year 2000.
I know this because for about 30 years now, my organisation, Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Development (VATLAD) has been in the vanguard for peaceful and intellectual struggles for socio-political, economic, developmental and environmental justices for the people of the oil-rich region. Our struggles contributed to the creation of NDDC in year 2000.
I was at a historic meeting convened by some respected Niger Delta Elders like Chief Dappa- Biriye, Chief David Dafinone and others at Port Harcourt immediately before members were appointed into the first board of NDDC.
How do you think these controversies about which state should occupy which position can be resolved?
As I said earlier, there is no controversy because people have the fundamental right to raise issues concerning political appointments they feel have direct implications on their people and states. Yes, I am aware that some very respected people of our region raised issues particularly concerning the nominations of Dr Pius Odubu, a former Deputy Governor of Edo State and Mr Bernard Okumgba, a former Commissioner of Finance/Economic Planning, Delta State as Chairman and Managing Director of NDDC, respectively.
The first person to oppose these nominations was, our brother, His Excellency, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, who was angry with President Buhari that he did not consult them, the governors of our region before making these nominations. Secondly, he insisted that it was the turn of Bayelsa State to produce the next Managing Director of NDDC, instead of Delta State. He hinged his argument on existing principle and practice of rotation for positions of Chairman and the Managing Director of NDDC.
Let me quickly remind us that it was interesting to note that at the meeting Governor Dickson convened at Beyalsa State Govenror’s Lodge, Abuja, Governors Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Okowa who are two of the four governors of the four highest oil producing states deliberately boycotted it. Does this not settle the grievance bearing in mind that matters that affect the oil rich Niger Delta region are always first jointly handled and resolved particularly by the governors of these four highest oil producing states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom, for obvious reason? Why then did they boycott this meeting?
Now to respond directly to the twin issues he raised, first let me respectfully say that it is not true that Presidents of Nigeria are constitutionally under obligation to consult the governors of the Niger Delta region before appointments are made into the Board of NDDC. If any President of Nigeria did or does so, it is not a right of the governors but a mere privilege extended to them. For avoidance of doubt, Section 2(2) of the NDDC Act 2000, as amended, states that: “The Chairman and other members of the Board shall be appointed by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, subject to the confirmation of the Senate, in consultation with the House of Representatives”. Where therefore in the NDDC Act is there a mention of governors to be consulted by the President before making such appointments?
Is Governor Dickson sincerely expecting President Buhari to consult him to appoint a Bayelsan who is expected to be a loyal and committed APC member and leading politician with vested interesta in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State? Or is he expecting President Buhari to appoint a PDP member and leading politician from Bayelsa State with ambition to become governor in November 2019 against the choice candidate of Governor Dickson? Certainly not!
On the second issue he raised which has to do with his claim that it is the turn of Bayelsa State to produce the next MD of NDDC based on principle of rotation, again I totally disagree with him. This principle of rotation has not been jettisoned by President Buhari in this instant case of the nominations of Dr. Pius Odubu and Mr. Bernard Okumagba as Chairman and MD of NDDC respectively. In fact, it even further justified the nomination of Mr Bernard Okumagba who hails from one of the oil rich producing local governments of Delta State.
To put this issue in a clearer perspective for Nigerians to understand, I want to say that what has actually happened is that by this same rotation and practice, something unexpected happened so soon and for the first time where a state is so lucky to have the chance of producing both the Chairman and MD of NDDC. This state happens to be Delta State for now: same will sure be the opportunity for Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom, some years later.
It is important to note that for the sake of equity and fairness the NDDC Act allows the Chairmanship of the Board of NDDC to be rotated among the nine member states in alphabetical order starting with Abia State not minding the fact the some member states have far lesser oil production levels than others.
This was how Abia and Cross River States have so far produced Chairman of the Governing Board of NDDC. After Cross River, it is the turn of Delta State.
But besides the Governing Board of NDDC which has nine Commissioners representing each of the nine states, Section 10 of the NDDC Act also establishes a Management Committee for NDDC which consists of a Chairman, who is the Managing Director, two Executive Directors, nine Directors for each of the member states and other Directors responsible for the Directorates established for the Commission. The positions of the Managing Director/CEO, Executive Director of Finance/and Administration and Executive Director of Projects are in principle and justifiably so, left for the four highest oil producing states of Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom and to be rotated among them starting with Delta State which in year 2000 was then the highest oil producer and also the current highest oil producer.
Or are we not aware of this arrangement? Is it by mistake that the current acting MD of NDDC is reported to be an indigene of Rivers State and married to a Bayelsan after the exit of Prof. Nelson Brambaifa a Bayelsan who was the immediate past acting MD? Is anyone saying that it has been a case of mistake that the positions of Managing Director, Executive Director Finance/Administration and Executive Directors Projects, substantive or in acting capacities, have been occupied only by sons and daughters from the four highest oil producing states?
Are we also not aware that all these four states have had their turns and the rotations starts all over from Delta State where it all began and in addition, being the current highest oil producer? Are we not aware that Bayelsa and Akwa-Ibom states have the new nominees for positions of Executive Directors for Finance/Administration and Projects, respectively? What then is the basis for the protest against Delta State occupying the position of MD and demanding that it returns to Bayelsa State that has had it more than three times in the past?
It is very important for me to state at this juncture that it will also not be wrong and unconstitutional for President Buhari to simultaneously appoint both Chairman and Managing Director from Delta State based on the established principle and practice because it is settled law that an express mention of one thing excludes all others.
The question therefore to ask, is this: Is there anywhere in the NDDC Act which expressly prohibits Delta State from simultaneously producing Chairman and Managing Director of NDDC? If not, then we should be grateful to Delta State for its magnanimity of not insisting on simultaneously occupying the position of Chairman and Managing Director of NDDC. It chose to donate the Chairmanship position to Edo State.
Do you think the NDDC has delivered on its mandate to the people of the Niger Delta?
I know NDDC has sadly not delivered on its mandate to our people of Niger Delta region in comparison to the huge funds so far disbursed to it since inception. There is no doubt that some projects have been executed in a number of locations, but a lot more of these projects are abandoned or executed in very substandard manners while some others were never executed but moneys were reportedly paid upfront and in full. There are also very disturbing reports that funds are diverted for sponsoring the political ambitions of some persons during general elections. If anyone is still in doubt about the veracity of the above allegations then the revelations at the ongoing public hearing by the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating abandoned NDDC projects settles this.
In what areas you think the NDDC has fared well in the last 20 years?
As I said earlier, there have been some few projects scattered across the nine states of the Niger Delta region but there have been consistent louder outcries and protests from our people against the substandard nature of many of these projects.
In what areas do you think the agency has failed the people?
The Commission has failed in addressing the developmental needs of our people for which we demanded its establishment. The Commission has lost it bearing and heading in opposite direction from our people and region. It has become more of a conduit for massive looting of funds belonging to our region and people.
Where do you think the new team at NDDC should focus on?
The new team should refocus the Commission and return it to its right course for the benefit of our people in the region. Political patronages should no longer be allowed to be the order of the day.
It should focus more on critical and very important public infrastructures by constructing and rehabilitating critical arterial highways to bridge them to the right quality that will make them long lasting. The completion of the dualisation of the East-West road from Delta to Calabar should be of top priority.
Other critical roads in our urban centres and rural communities should also be attended to without any further delay. For instance, the current dilapidated state of roads and public infrastructures in the oil rich city of Warri is a disgrace to the Niger Delta region and by extension, Nigeria. This must be urgently addressed by the commission.
It should als focus on building quality schools and employing very qualified teachers to teach our children. There should also be at least four world class hospitals in the region. The Commission is financially endowed to have these things done.
What’s your reaction to the creation of other replicas of NDDC across the oil producing States?
It was a very appropriate and right decision to create State Oil Producing Areas Development Commissions. We sincerely thank former governor Olusegun Agagu of Ondo State who was the first to establish such a Commission in his state to address the special needs of the oil producing communities of Ondo State. Subsequently, states like Delta, Abia and Imo have established same. I urge the other states of the region that have not done so, to establish theirs. Although it can be rightly argued that these State Oil Producing Development Commissions have also gone the sad way of NDDC because funds are allegedly easily diverted to private pockets through them. But this is still not enough reason not to have them established just the same way it will not be justified to scrap NDDC for the reason that its funds have been massively looted over the years.
Power has exposed Buhari’s true colour –Galadima
The celebration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary was an opportunity for prominent citizens to review the political journey of the country. In this interview, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Buba Galadima says President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians. The chat was adapted from his appearance on Nigeria Right Now, a current affairs programme on Africa Independent Television
Nigeria is celebrating 59 years of nationhood, how has the country fared?
When Nigeria got her independence in 1960, our expectation was that by now, we would have gone very far away from where we are in terms of fulfilling the dreams of our founding fathers. Unfortunately, after our founding fathers had the vision for the unity, security and progress of these country, subsequent leaders have kept on deviating from the vision to where have found ourselves. Today, no Nigerian is sure that he would sleep with his two eyes closed and wake up safely tomorrow. In fact when you wake up in the morning, you have to touch your head to be sure it is still on your neck before you would say, thank God for his mercies.
In 2015, you worked very hard to bring about a government we all thought was going on turn things around because of its change mantra, but it seems like you’ve fallen apart with your good friend, President Buhari. What happened?
No. No. I didn’t fall apart with the President. What really happened is that he knew why he came to politics and why some of us sacrificed everything to ensure that he becomes President but when he became President, he sort of kicked out all those ideals for which we fought for, for which we had been intimidated and for which he suffered trial for treason.
So it is something that is most unfortunate for a statesman like him, saying something and not living to his words.
Are you saying that you disagreed with him in principle?
Yes. If we had followed our own programme as envisaged in 2002, Nigeria would have been elsewhere now like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India and a host of so many other advanced countries of the world.
Don’t you agree with the President’s position that the country had been messed up by previous governments and four year was too short to fix it?
Let’s agree with him on what he has said about the situation he met. Why was he voted for? He was voted for because most Nigerians believed that he would take us out of the woods. So it is no excuse. Whenever anybody in this government blames past governments, I just laugh. Who are those song them in the government that were not part of the PDP, including the President himself.
Was President Buhari part of the PDP I any way?
Well, at least some of his key allies who were once in public service supported the PDP, giving them large sums of money. Even while they were in power and they held their convention in Jos. They couldn’t have done that without his knowledge. So I believe that he was part and parcel of those Generals that brought their Oga, Obasanjo in 1999. So he shouldn’t exempt himself from that situation that brought the PDP to power. So as far as I’m concerned he was voted for because the nation believed that he was the man that will carry out necessary reforms, they believed that he was the person that will unify this country, he is the person that will right all the wrongs, he is the person that will bring security, he is the person that will revive economic activities in the country and we believed that he is the person that will calm down the restiveness of the youths in this country and create employment for them.
In the 2019 Elections you supported Atiku Abubakar of the PDP but you good friend, President Buhari was declared winner and they are now in court. Do you still have hope that the case will favour the opposition party?
Yes and no. Regrettably, the judiciary has failed in all ramifications. Of course, for me who believe in God and for every Nigerian who believes in God, we know that the judiciary or the judges are the representatives of God on earth. Therefore, irrespective of who is involved, they are supposed to uphold the oath of their office and do justice to all manner of people. This is why there is an English adage that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. This suggests that it is always the oppressed and the common man that goes to court. But surprisingly and regrettably, the Nigerian judges have found an easy way out. When there is an issue between the strong and the weak, it is only the weak that approaches them for justice, yet they choose the easiest way of technicalities rather than looking at the facts and truth of the case. Since they lack the courage to do justice to all manner of people, they go for technicalities, thereby supporting the strong against the weak. The potential difference is that when the common man believes that he will get justice, he is disappointed by the judicial system. This is exactly what is happening to us. The judges by their oath of office and their position in all religions must be able to speak and do justice to all manner of people. They will destroy this country when there is no justice, fairness and rule of law. When there is no justice, then there is no hope. Today, none of us can go anywhere – from Lagos to Maiduguri, Calabar to Sokoto, without fear. Nobody can drive safely and comfortably on the roads. So Nigerians should be our own brother’s keepers.
The Chief Justice of Nigeria has assured that the judiciary is independent and not subservient to anybody. Don’t you believe him?
Well, let’s hope he will be able to walk the talk. It’s not rhetorics. It takes men of courage to stand by what they say, so we are watching him and the whole world is watching him. In this case, neither Buhari nor Atiku, neither APC nor PDP is on trial. It is the judiciary that is on trial.
Look at how the unanimous judgment passed by the justices of the Court of Appeal has been objected to by all the parties, both applicants and defenders. In fact as we stand now, the whole judgment has been challenged because the PDP and its candidate have appealed against it at the Supreme Court. So also the APC and other respondents have appealed against it. Therefore as far as we are concerned, everybody has rejected their judgment and that judgment is a nullity. The Supreme
Court is supposed to do a proper evaluation of that judgement in order to do justice to both the weak and the strong, depending on their frame of mind, depending on their fear of God and depending on whether they can resist pressures from any quarters. We are now waiting for them.
What are your thoughts for Nigeria as we celebrate our 59th Independence Anniversary?
What I have observed is that Nigeria has come a long way and made a lot of strides in several sectors, but the results are not good enough. Those with whom we started such as Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Singapore, Pakistan, Iran and Brazil, are all ahead of us. In fact we are now millions of miles apart and all that is because they have selfless leaders. They have leaders with foresight; they have leaders with plans as to where they want their country to be. Those leaders recognise the diversity and cosmopolitan nature of their countries and they work for their country rather than working for themselves. They did not work for their community, tribe and religion, but they worked for their country. They ran all inclusive governments so that their people will benefit. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and plural society which needs a selfless leadership that will work for each and every one of us. There should be no iota of suspicion that any leader prefers one group or section to the other. In a plural society, once you do that, the centrifugal forces will be triggered and the country will begin to disintegrate.
What is wrong with the Igbo man being President of Nigeria?
One thing I would say which some of my Igbo friends might not want to accept is that I can promote, work for, assist and make sure and Igbo man becomes President of Nigeria but I cannot work for an Igbo President. That is the mistake the Igbos make. They say they want Igbo President but they should rather look for an Igbo man to be President of Nigeria. There is nothing wrong if an Igbo man tries to become the President of Nigeria and he opens up his heart to accommodate every Nigerian.
But they have done that in the past. What is the problem?
Yes. It has been tried but it failed because the angle from which the Igbo man looks for the Presidency of Nigeria will not allow him to be the President of Nigeria.
From what angle does the Igbo man look for it?
He looks for an Igbo President but it is not Igbo President. It is an Igbo man becoming the President of Nigeria. Look at it this way, you speak fluent Hausa and when you wear agbada, you can melt into any community in Sokoto. So what I advise my friends is get out of clamouring for Igbo Presidency, clamour and support a good Igbo man with a large heart to be the President of Nigeria.
What is really responsible for the disunity in our country?
We are factionalised into several groups which shouldn’t be the case. We are not building a nation but we are building ethnic nationalities. We should go beyond that. My first wife is from the Eastern Region and we have two kids. How many Igbo people married women from my tribe? Uncountable. That is how this nation should be built. We should be our own brother’s keepers but we are not presently. We’re not. In all honesty, we’re not. There is an issue that has been catapulted to unprecedented heights – the issue of Ruga and the Fulani herdsmen. When you speak of the Fulani herdsmen, you are ethnicising the issue when I know of a fact that there are criminals in my tribe and there are criminals in every tribe and religion. So why should we ethnicise criminality? Can’t you see what is happening in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and parts of Kano? They are all the same people but are they not killing themselves? Are the Boko Haram people from heaven? They are part of us from Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba.
So when will someone like you go all out there to say it loudly that we need someone from the South-East to lead Nigeria?
We shouted for Buhari for many years but that didn’t make him a President until he crossed the borders to meet other people from other parts of the country. He went out to seek the assistance of others and that is what I expect the Igbo man that wants to be President of Nigeria to do. I hope you know the impression of people about Buhari before reached out for the support of other people. Then after he won, he brought out his true colours. Mind you, he didn’t say he was looking for Hausa Presidency or Fulani Presidency. Did he? No. So I advise my Igbo friends, whenever you are looking for the Presidency of Nigeria, you should not talk about tribe because it makes everybody suspicious that when they become President, they will only be President for their kiths and kin only. So that is the secret that I am telling you now. Have you ever heard any Hausa or Fulani man that goes to the rostrum and says I want to be Hausa or Fulani President?
The Hausa and Fulani say it is the turn of the North. What is wrong with Igbo saying it is the turn of the East?
They say it is the turn of the North and when it is the turn of the South, you simply say it is the turn of the South because there are several tribes in the South just as there are several tribes in the North. In the South, there is also the East and West but the Igbo is not even saying it is the time of the East, he is saying it is the turn of the Igbo. I hope you know that you still have other tribes such as the Efik, Ibibio and Ogoja people in the East and they are also entitled to the same rights.
But those are tribes in the South-South region…
Yes. I agree. The mistake is that people bring tribal issues into the leadership of Nigeria. It does not help matters.
What is your view about zoning of leadership?
I don’t believe in zoning. I believe in quality leadership of someone with a large heart. Even if you are my brother, if you don’t have the large heart to accommodate other people, I will politically fight against you. I’m doing that right now.
Are you saying that President Buhari does not have a large heart to accommodate others?
Have you seen that in the composition of his cabinet? Have you seen it in the composition of the Presidency? This why he has tied down himself. He can’t move because he has isolated himself from the people. Thank God that he doesn’t have any destination he plans to take us. We will all remain static.
What is the way forward for Nigeria?
We must discard primordial issues for us to move forward. We must look for people who have the right leadership qualities to move us forward. I am one of the signatories during the formation of the APC, so whoever that is benefiting from this government is benefiting from our own sweat and the structure we put together.
Are you still a member of the APC?
Constitutionally, I am a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC. Constitutionally, I am a member of the National Caucus of the party. Nobody has sacked me and nobody can sack me from the party.
Do you still attend the meetings of the party?
Whether I attend meeting or not, my membership is guaranteed by the constitution of the party.
Many Nigerians think you are a member of the PDP?
No. I have never told you that I am a member of the PDP because if there is any human being that has criticised the PDP severely, it is me. If you are a student of history, go and check what I did to the government of President Olusegun Obasanjo, you will know that he is a democrat to the core because he accepted my criticisms. At that time, I wasn’t appearing on television. I was mostly making my contributions on radio and there is nobody in this part of the country that is not aware of my severe criticisms of the PDP as well as my contributions to political developments in this country.
Does it mean that the APC and PDP are birds of same feathers?
Did they tell you that they are different? Or is it because APC is tells you that the people in PDP are rogues? Where are the PDP-rogues now? They’ve all migrated to APC and I am ashamed. The other day, I saw somebody taking about corruption but one of the spokesmen of the President acquired property worth over N10billion during the last campaigns alone. Some of them were even lawyers to EFCC who took advantage of their position to buy up properties seized from certain people by the EFCC. What do you call that one? Or what do you have to say about members of this government buying those kinds of properties? They say they are fighting corruption but are they really fighting corruption or they are helping themselves? That is why none of them can engage me in a debate and mention the word, corruption.
Sam Egwu: Draconian tax laws can stifle development
Former Governor of Ebonyi State and erstwhile Education Minister, Dr. Sam Egwu is one top government official who is not too comfortable with the proposed re-introduction of tolls on the roads and increased taxation. The senator representing Ebonyi North in the Upper Chamber, in this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, the Chairman Senate Committee on Housing says he wants government to be circumspect to ensure it does not back fire
While you were making your contribution to the debate on the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), you warned against certain policies of government that could impact negatively on the ordinary citizens. What are these policies?
Well, like I said at the plenary, there are areas government is trying to raise funds, and I am saying that we need to be very careful because of the negative implications especially on the masses. We have heard about their intention to borrow money, and we are talking about borrowing for capital projects, for infrastructure not borrowing for recurrent. It is good to borrow money for productive purposes.
However, the particular area that I laid emphasis is the area that is talking about reviewing of laws of revenue generating agencies of government. You know, all along there have been these issues of increment in Value Added Tax (VAT), reintroduction of tollgates and other means that government wants to use and generate revenue. There is nothing bad in it but you need to be very careful especially because of the less privileged and the upcoming ones; individuals and companies, small and medium enterprises.
These are people trying to start up projects or businesses that require encouragement. What they are telling people is to try and be on their own, try and grow the small and medium industries because these are the foundation of any economy. At the same time, they are suffering from a lot of pressure. One is lack of electrical power; they don’t have energy to power their factories. They are producing using the generators and you know the implication of that because the cost of diesel is too high, and at the end of the day it will impact on whatever gain they ought to have gotten.
So, how do you want them to survive? I am talking from experience. Some young leavers want to be on their own but they don’t have access to funds from the bank because the bank requires collateral. So, they will meet you as a politician and their representative in the Parliament, and ask you to support them with funds to add to the little one in their hands, and halfway, they still come back to you and begin to narrate their problems again to you.
Apart from the light issue as I said before, another serious issue is taxation. The revenue generating agencies of government will just impose taxes on them without caring to know how much they have got over the period they are producing. The normal thing is to assess them and from the result of the assessment you now tell them what they are supposed to pay out of the gain they have made. Unfortunately, what they do is to impose arbitrary taxes on them and when they complain they say they don’t want to know. They will tell you to go and pay 50% of the money they slammed on you before they can listen to you. That is very wrong and no country can develop this way.
There are many well-to-do companies and individuals that don’t even pay tax. Capture those people but you need to encourage the upcoming ones. You know that they are not given money by the banks but instead of encouraging them you are using these draconian laws to suppress them. So, these are people that are naturally pushed out of the economic system and they become unemployed again. This is something that leads to frustration among the youths.
Therefore, while we are trying to explore avenues to generate more funds to finance our budget, we should be very careful so that while are making sure that those who ought to pay tax are made to pay, those that need to be encouraged to stand on their own should be encouraged. That’s just my argument.
You were a chief executive of a state. Now that revenue from oil as a major source of national income is dwindling, what other sources of revenue do you want government to explore so that people will not suffer?
I am not against the areas of revenue generation they have enumerated but in trying to enforce that they should critically look into those who need to be encouraged. I am talking about those are just trying to survive. The question is, what other new areas would you want government to explore to earn more revenue apart from oil, taxation or increasing VAT?
Let the government create infrastructure. Once the infrastructure is there, once we have light, good road network, security, and of course we go into agriculture, industries and manufacturing, revenue will definitely come, and not just through taxation. Also let them find out those who are into serious production, and let them tax them according to the money they make. They should also find out those who don’t want to pay tax and ensure that they pay tax.
Are you not worried that diversification has become an illusion in Nigeria, as successive governments keep paying lip service to it?
Well, it is not easy to be able to succeed in this country as a government because people don’t want to do the right thing. I know that you vote money for implementation after you have come up with the policy of diversification and people that you delegate power to help bring the idea to fruition will now divert the fund. Look at the Anchored Borrowers’ Scheme and other policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in trying to encourage people in other non-oil sectors to access fund to do productive business; how effective have they been? Again, our policies and programs towards that are also not effective. Even when you give money for agriculture; you know agriculture is an area you cannot control; there are certain areas you cannot control such as natural or seasonal issues.
Take for instance, in poultry farming, bird flu can just come and hit your farm and you lose all your birds. The same government that is trying to encourage you by giving you the money instead of coming to assess what has happened and to assist you, as genuine investor or genuine farmer, will not do that but will rather ask you when are you paying back. So, it becomes a problem. If you are making a policy to encourage genuine investors to go into farming, you should also follow it up with programmes to support that fund. You don’t just give them money and disappear and start looking for the pay back. When you give them money, you should follow up to ensure that what they are doing is the right thing, and if they have problem along the line, you find out how to assist them to ensure that the project is successful. But as far as they are concerned, their all they know is to give money and after one year you must pay back with interest. You must be comprehensive in order to succeed. The support programme must be comprehensive.
Solid mineral sector is a huge economic potential for the country and a veritable sector for diversification but no serious attention is given to it by successive governments. What is actually the problem?
We are already overwhelmed with easy money that comes from oil, and because we are already used to it, it is now difficult for us to change because change is very difficult to embrace. The oil money that comes easily is already part and parcel of us. So, it will be difficult for people to go to other areas where they waste more time before they start getting their returns from their investment. But oil money is like a tap water, you just open it and the water starts flowing just as the oil money is flowing. Now that the oil is going it is left for us to start thinking and am sure that government is thinking ahead of time before it gets dried up completely. You can see that cars are now going electric; so, very soon the huge demand for the oil will be reduced apart from the oil going down. I am sure that government is aware of this and that is why they are crying diversification.
In the last Senate, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce introduced a bill to legalise and fast track introduction of electric cars in Nigeria but most of you rejected the idea. Why are the senators afraid of modernisation?
You don’t say that we rejected it, maybe most of the senators did not see it from the angle the sponsor saw and projected it, but whether we like it or not we are getting to that point. I remember that the point raised in the Senate that time was that we needed to build infrastructure first because if we go for electric cars, of course we need to charge it. And if you charge it, just like petrol cars, there is a distance the car will go and it will stop and you need to recharge it, and if it stops on the way where will you recharge it?
Solar is an alternative source of energy, don’t you think so?
Yes, solar is an alternative but we need to get cars that are using solar; for now it is electric that is coming to overtake diesel and fuel. Solar will be the ultimate.
What is your advice to the government on what to do to diversify the economy because the economy is really facing threatening challenges over dwindling revenues?
My advice to government is to continue pressurising and emphasising diversification, and also for people to go along with the government. I have told you as a former chief executive, Nigerians are difficult people to manage. Even when government is trying to put things right, you find out that the people don’t share that vision with government. You are thinking of moving forward and they are thinking about their personal interests. So, it’s a collective responsibility; Nigerians must decide but government must lead. Government must be the driving force leading. That is why government must not relent in their efforts. They are making effort and we are listening to their efforts everyday; and I don’t think that they are deceiving people. But the issue is that, for government policy to be effective, people must queue into it and go along that direction.
When the Senate was debating its legislative agenda last week, some members observed that, whereas government is talking about cutting cost of governance, the Senate is still creating agencies that will further expand government spending. What is your take on this?
Which agencies were created? It is an individual observation and not the position of the Senate?
Senator Rochas Okorocha also canvassed that only one Senator should represent a state in the Senate while three representatives should represent a state in the House of Representatives. Do you support this proposal?
Like the Senate President said, it is a constitutional issue. I don’t believe that one should speak for the purpose of speaking or play to the gallery. It is not the best, let us be realistic. There are reasons why these numbers emerged in the Senate and the House of Representatives. I agree that cutting the cost of governance will be the ultimate way to go but if we carry that argument further, you find out that while we are reducing the cost of governance by reducing the number of people, you will also talk about reducing the executive side, number of ministries, parastatals and number of appointees, and going beyond that, moving away from the presidential system to parliamentary system.
Are you proposing parliamentary system for the country?
What I am saying that if we want to reduce number of government functionaries, it has to be holistic and you know the implication of that. It is not just cutting down the number of members of the parliament. And if we are talking about cutting down, it has to get down to the state level and maybe down to the local government. But that is not enough. While I support cutting down the cost of governance I believe that just doing it in the parliament is not the ultimate. The ultimate may be returning to the parliamentary system.
Don’t give amnesty to kidnappers; jail, kill them all –Miyetti Allah chieftain
Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed is the Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Bauchi State. In this interview with ALI GARBA, he spoke on the controversial N100 billion livestock project, grazing reserves and farmers / herders’ clash, among other issues. Excerpts…
What is the position of Miyetti Allah on the controversial livestock farming project?
Any programme that the government wants to implement, we welcome it, and we will support it. But I have asked; is this going to be a reality? Isn’t it a government programme that ends up on a paper, between the ministers in this cabinet and the persons who call themselves senior cattle-rearers, who own thousands of land but keep their cattle in one place for the farmers? If the Federal Government will involve the real cattle rearers at the grassroots, it will be a very good one, a welcome idea that would solve a lot of problems because government resources are for everybody, we are all entitled to the fair sharing of the resources. To the Fulani herder, it doesn’t matter if the government tarred the road for him, whether it provides electricity or builds hospitals for him, all he want is for you to provide a grazing reserve, provide a facility with water points. Even if you are not going plant grasses, let him have the watering points there, let him have the land, he will be okay. And if the government wants to do it, let it do it holistically with the aim of solving problems. It should take it to the grassroots, not on government’s policies that are always done on papers. So this is our stand about the programme, it is a welcome idea if truly it is going to reflect on the rural herders.
How is the relationship between your organisation and farmers in Bauchi?
With the current situation in the country, don’t expect to see any cordial relationship between herders and farmers in Bauchi especially when the government is not playing its own role as government for all. We expect that the government should be able to do justice to the farmers and the herders considering that the population is growing on a daily basis and the land remain static. The farmers usually cultivate the land, the nomad usually move from one place to another, they have residential areas and a route of movement and where they reside during the dry season. Sometimes, they have to move out to look for greener pastures in other areas, so by the time they left that place to come back, with the shortage in the land, you find out that the farmers would have encroached on the route. The government on its side brings in other programmes that do not take cognisance of who and who are stakeholders or users of this land, it brought up the anchor borrowers’ programme and the rice farm association, it tries to motivate the farmers without taking cognisance that there are cattle farmers. These farmers are also essential to the economy of the country and are also entitled to the public funds and resources. So, when the government brings in these programmes, you will find out that they have allocated all the farmlands and the nomad grazing reserve to farmers.
Are you alleging the government of complicity?
When the herders come back and find out that all the land had been cultivated, what do you expect them to do? Suddenly there will be chaos. The government is also contributing to these problems, so you don’t expect the relationship to be cordial except or until justice is done to all especially the Fulani nomads who people feel that they don’t even own any land whether they stay for over 100 years in a place or not, because they move about with their cattle. Some of the traditional rulers are also contributing to this problem because the feel that they are local traditional rulers, and the land belongs to them, it is their inheritance, they can do and undo with the grazing areas. Most of them had either sold the land with grazing routes or ask that herders should pay for grazing; this has caused a lot of problem between the people and the herders. This is a serious issue that needs to be tackled by the government.
What is your recommendation for peace?
The whole issue is very clear; the whole of Nigeria knows that we have categories of areas that are reserved for cattle rearers. For instance, in Bauchi State, we have the grazing areas that are either Community Grazing reserves or Gazetted Government Grazing Reserves. We also have ungazetted grazing areas that are meant for cattle-rearers but with the growing population, the workers of the veterinary in the Ministry of Agriculture, which is suppose to secure these grazing reserves, failed to do its jobs and allowed the land to be encroached by farmers including the gazzeted ones. If you go to Tafawa Balewa, Itas Gadau, Yautari in Misau, Darazo and some other places, you will see that all these grazing reserve areas had been encroached by farmers and the government has done nothing about it. We have continued to talk here and there making all sorts of arrangement that are not working.
When all these were happening, did you lodge a formal complain?
We have being reporting and raising the alarm, and we are still doing it. So, many things have been done but you know that the government is always talking in the media, setting up committees. This has been a very serious problem, for example, cattle routes have now become a very serious issue. Cattle-rearers cannot take their cows on their head and move around, they have to find a route, and you know that where we used as major cattle routes have now been converted to roads, and there are no alternative routes. In all the roads, there are supposed to be 30-50 metres of demarcation, where there will be no farmland, so that the cattle will use the area to graze, but all of them have been turned to farms. So, cattle-rearers now move on tarred roads, and there are accidents all the time, so, when they eventually go beside the farm, on the government land, the farmers will react and this will eventually become another round of crisis. So, we want justice. Everybody should know their lines of demarcation, where they can move to, where they can go and where they can’t go, this is exactly what is expected to be done.
Where are these cattle routes?
The Fulani man moves from one place to another. These routes are categorised, we have the international cattle routes; one is from Niger Republic that passes through Nigeria and Cameroon. We have another one from Burkina Faso through Nigeria and Chad. We also have national cattle routes that move from one state to the other, and there are local ones that are just within the communities. All these cattle routes are supposed to have been properly demarcated; most of them have been blocked and transferred to major roads. As a result of that, the movement of cattle from one place to another is becoming a serious problem. The Jigawa State Government, during the Sule Lamido regime, demarcated about 50 metres from each side of the road, which brought a lot of peace between the farmers and Fulanis and it enabled the cattle-rearers to have access to water and greener pastures.
What is your take on Fulanis involvement in kidnappings, banditry and armed robbery?
It is a very sad thing. No responsible person will want to hear of any social vices involving his people. But this thing can be controlled if justice is done to everyone. The Fulani man is a pure cattlerearer, who is not educated whether in Islamic or Western education, all he knows are his cows. When cattle rustling started, it did not start with the Fulani people, it started with other tribes rustling the cattle of the Fulanis, but at the end of the day, because the Fulanis have lots of cows, security men would arrest and detain an innocent Fulani man, mix him up in detention with those who are not Fulani men. By nature, the average Fulani is a professional in any field he chooses; whenever you train him he becomes a professional, he learns immediately, so in detention, he mixes with the people who are cattle rustlers not Fulani people, and they involve him in gun snatching and robbery. From there, he learns how to shoot and you know they are professionals in the bush, so from there he learns to handle guns and how to kidnap. They also learn to rustle and they become professionals. It is a very sad occurrence but the government cannot do anything without giving justice to these people. The most surprising thing is that the government is giving amnesty to people that had been arrested for serious crimes; they said they want to reform them. Many states are also negotiating and giving amnesty to bandits. When you arrest and you don’t allow the law to take its full course, other people will learn from it and at the end of the day, the whole society will become corrupt. Kidnapping has become a doubleedged sword; it involves every corner of the society, not only the Fulani populace. The issue of kidnapping for the Fulani people is a very sad one but the government should try and allow the law to take its course, allow the people that are arrested to face the law. If it is clear enough, kill them. If it is to jail, jail them. For those who are innocently arrested, detained and sent to jail, let the Ministry of Justice look all over the country, let the police look everywhere and do justice. Let the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Inspector General of Police, the Chief Justice of the Federation and security agencies do justice, let them stop arresting innocent people and be detaining them.
You recently visited the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi. Why?
I was there; the whole issue discussed was on security. This is not the first time; we have had series of meetings at the same venue. But sometimes, they will start a good project and they will not conclude. I know of a Fulani police community security meeting that started three years back and nothing was done about it. But I have to take this police commissioner in confidence, the way he spoke, I will give him a benefit of the doubt; he has good intentions and we will give him the maximum support and cooperation for him to succeed.
What is your impression of the Bauchi State Government?
It is too early to rate the government but I know the governor as a person, he is hardworking. He has the passion, he listens, and he is a person who tries to take up policies and tries to implement the policies, not by talking in the media. The cattle-rearers in Bauchi contributed a lot in bringing him to power, I am sure we will have time and discuss with him, to tell him some of the problems we have, and I am sure he will deliver, he will do justice.
Our government is in the hands of cultists, criminals –Ize-Iyamu
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a man of many parts. As a politician, he is popularly called Professor of Grassroot Politics, he is also a ‘Man-of-God’, being the second-in-command at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin-City, Edo State. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 gubernatorial election in Edo State spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on his alleged stolen mandate, his political future and how he became a born-again Christian, among other issues. Excerpts:
What is your political direction for Edo State in 2020?
Are you dumping the PDP for any other party? As for my political direction, I leave it in the hands of God, because I am not in anyway desperate for power. Everything I do, I try to let God direct me. In my political life, I have made it a point of duty to put the people first. Presently I am fully with the PDP; I’m praying and hoping that things will get better. I do not see myself leaving where I am today, the future is very dynamic, and nobody can say for certain how things will go.
It is only a fool that will say until I die, I will never move from this place. Sometimes adversity opens one’s eyes to opportunities and options. We just pray that our politics will develop to the level where we can have political parties built on ideological lines and transparent electoral system. I am in PDP, I remain with the PDP. God will determine my future.
With the way people perceive politics, how are you able to combine politics with religion?
If you are a good Christian and you study your Bible very well, you will see men of God who are politicians. In fact, if you read Proverbs 29: 2, it says: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, when the wicked rules, the people groan.” If you translate it, God is telling you that, when my servant is in government, people will rejoice or enjoy total freedom, but when the unbelievers are in government, people will suffer and mourn, simple.
“When the righteous…”, who are the righteous? They are those who work closely with God and obey his commandments. What is authority? It is the government. But because of the way politics is played, we have left it for cultists; these people understands what government is all about, they tend to be stronger when they are in government, and they become untouchable, they are able to get jobs, contracts, they go to court, but because they have people who are members of the same cults, they give them signs and the judge or whoever is presiding over will say oh this is my person. Before you say jack, justice is perverted. So you’ll find out that we don’t actually have a sound judicial system. It will take the special Grace of God for Nigeria to operate a system that will favour the common man.
Are you implying that pastors should join political parties?
If people who know God are actuinvolved in our political system, things will change. I kept telling Christians to get actively involved in politics, and see it as a mission. As a pastor, there is nothing that I have not seen in politics, they have made several attempts on my life, they blackmailed me, threatened me, told all kinds of lies against me, betrayed me, in fact so many bad side of politics. People take an oath just to get power, so a lot of Christians are afraid to go into it because of the dirty nature. But a mission field is a place that is dirty, so we must go in there and sanitise it. In Isaiah 6, Jesus said the government shall be upon his shoulders, so it is our duty to carry government on our shoulders. Too many things have gone wrong in this country. Today we are in a serious mess, you and I know that our electoral system is far from being transparent, anybody who emerges in a system that was not free and fair does not own the people any obligation. In a situation where his coming to power is engineered by INEC and other factors, such a person cannot do anything for his people, he will tell the people to go to hell. Yes politics in Nigeria is very rough, but we cannot leave it in the hands of criminals and people who don’t fear God. Our government is in the hands of cultists, criminals and all kinds of human beings. What this means is that they can wake up one morning come to your house, take your wife, kill you, take your properties and nothing happens. If we want good things to happen in this country, we must begin to encourage decent men and women, not only Christians, there are our Muslims brothers that are decent, people who fear God. When the right persons are put in positions, not because his father is a cult member, things will take its normal place. I’m afraid for this country.
How often do you hear from God?
God has spoken to me in quite moments of my life. When I promised God that; “if you save me, I will serve you all days of my life”, I didn’t hear anything from him, I kept on praying, but God answered me by a miracle, and when that miracle happened, I didn’t need to be told that God is the one that did it. Since that time, my relationship with God has deepened. A lot of time, God ministers to me, He drops a word in my spirit, and He has also used me to minister to thousands of people. Serving God has taught me not to be hasty in taking decisions. God is not a talkative to be able to talk to God; you must develop a silent relationship with Him. In everything I do, I wait for God’s direction.
If you were not called by God, where would you have been?
That is a tough one; I suspect I would have been dead by now because I led a very bad and rough life, drinking anyhow. I remember many a time, after drinking to stupor we go into doing so many bad things. I also remembered escaping numerous accidents, but thank God for saving us. I did so many things that I do not want to talk about. But I believed that God rescued me at the right time for His work. The truth is that if I were to die today, I have no regrets, but my children will only say; ‘oh dad went so early’. To tell you how bad we were, we leave drinking spots to church to say Happy New Year, but after that we return again to the same drinking spot because there was no regards for God. But after that I will tell God in the night, please God, do not kill me this night, then in the morning, if I remember, I will say God I thank you that I did not die last night. In all of these, within me I knew I wasn’t happy with the situation. But all glory be to God today that I’m serving Him.
Could you narrate how you got born again?
My real road to Damascus actually started in 1995 because I got married in 1994, and I had my first child in 1995. I was going out with my friend, and as I was about leaving my house in GRA, I had this urge to pray. It wasn’t because I was a serious Christian, I leant very early in life to pray; pray before eating, sleeping and before travelling. I knew that there was a God who protects and that we should pray to Him over certain things. I was not really a church person, and you cannot as at that time address me as a Christian, I was very socially. When I was set for the journey, I asked myself; “why don’t I wait till I get to the toll gate before we pray?” By the time we got to the toll gate at Oluku, I and my friend were so engrossed in a discussion; I just paid the toll fare and forget to pray. We drove off; I think after Ijebu-Ode, on the way to Shagamu, that was where I noticed that the car was no longer obeying my commands. It appeared I had lost control, I was telling my friend to look at the car, it was trying to go to the other side, the steering became something else, and before we jumped over to the other side of the road, I just heard those words;”you did not pray”.
What happened afterwards?
The next thing was total blackout and I woke up later in a very dark room. I only heard people talking but was not seeing them; at that time, I knew there was a serious problem. I started wondering whether I was dead. I constantly heard voices but very low. All of a sudden I remembered those words; ‘you did not pray’. I was really between death and life, but after some time, I regained consciousness and I heard them saying; ‘he will be okay, what a terrible accident’. It was then I realised that I had an accident. I was not seeing them; I started to ask if I am blind. I said: “this accident has made me blind, I tried to talk to them, ‘who are you people’? But they could not say anything to me and gradually I started seeing shapes, the darkness started giving way, all of a sudden I could see dimly, the people also noticed that my eyes were opened and they all started to say ‘ha he is alive’ they started to thank God that I’m alive. But I could not move my body, so from a private hospital, they carried me to Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital in Lagos. I was at Igbobi for six weeks, it was there I realised that I couldn’t walk; everything I did was on the bed, so I became very careful not to eat too much because I didn’t want to go through the humiliation of being hated by those nurses but I went through hell. I asked them what could be done, they said they had to carry out a surgical operation and see if they could bring my hips back to that position but that the chances were 50/50, that I may have to be on a wheelchair. They said the most important thing was that I am alive, that so many people had had accident that made them totally paralysed, and some died in the process. So I began to pray to God and say God I never believed too much in you before, I realised that I ought to have prayed before I travelled, but I didn’t pray, the last word I heard was that ‘you didn’t pray’. I was unconscious for nine hours. It was a period for me to decide either to live or die. I told God if you allow me to live, I will serve and give you all in my life, because if you let me die, I won’t have the opportunity to serve you. I cried to God, I begged and said, ‘God please help me to walk again, I’m promising you that if I can leave this place walking, I will change and serve you all my life. I will no longer pay lips service to you’. Then I took the Holy Bible and began to read it afresh from Genesis to Revelation.
When you were to be operated on, what was on your mind?
On the very day of the surgery, I prayed and said: “God these people have said that the chances was not too bright, I’m trusting you, I’m grateful for my life, but I do not want to be in wheel chair, help me to walk”. Then they lifted me into the theatre, as they were carrying me as they stepped into the theatre, I felt a sharp pain and I shouted. They were saying that they have to be careful, “don’t you know that he is in pains”. So they put me there waiting for the chief consultant who will come and carry out the surgery. So when he came, he asked them to bring the X-ray, they brought it and then he said can’t you see, the hips are separated, they needed to be join to-gether, you are like a house without foundation. There is no connection between your hips and your body so you cannot stand. We have to try and see if we can make them come together again so you can be able to walk, but it is not going to be easy, we have to put you to sleep. So, he asked them if this is the x-ray they took when I was brought to the place, they answered yes, he said he needed to know if the thing had degenerated or not, that they should wheel me back to the x-ray room for another one. They did it and came back he said to them was it his x-ray? They said yes, he said to them again give me his x-ray they said this was it sir, he looked at me and said young man look, your hips are back, God has put your hips back. There is not going to be any operation again, and the nurses shouted and praised God. Then I realised that the time I screamed with sharp pains at the entrance to the theatre, that was when God did his miracle for me. It was the biggest miracle of my life. So, I told God that I will do serve him all days of my life. That is the journey of my life to Damascus. Even when I came back my friends could not believe me, I became very committed to the things of God, I joined the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG). They called for committed people to join workers, I joined, and they called for ushering group I joined. I joined the ministers group, until I rose to the position that I am today. This is how I became a born again Christian.
What happened to your friend that drove in the same car with you?
He survived. In fact if he had not been in the car with me, he would have died by now. During that fatal accident, when people in the neighbourhood discovered that my car was stocked, they went and brought axe to cut off my legs so that they can bring me out of the car. I remember my friend telling them please do not cut off his leg. He begged them not to cut off my legs. So, you can imagine using axe on me, it means I would have bled to death. In the first private hospital they took me to, I remembered him asking; ‘Osagie what is the combination of your briefcase? He asked because he didn’t have money, he knew I had some money inside it. In my unconscious situation, I managed to say something, they tried it, it opened they took money and paid. My friend is still very much alive, he is Osaretin Osunde, he was the Chief of Staff to Governor Lucky Igbinedion, he is in Benin. That was the turning point of my life. And since 1995 till date, I have not looked back on the things of God. So this is my story on how I became born again. I’m more than happy that God saved our lives.
Bayelsa guber: Schemings as PDP battles self, APC, others to keep stronghold
As the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State draws near, OLALEKAN OSIADE looks at the political maneuverings that have characterised the leading political parties in the state; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the build up to the polls.
It is no longer a strange occurrence to see political parties adhering to zoning principles ahead of major elections, especially when there are horse-tradings that could enhance the victory of their parties. This is the situation that is currently playing out in the oil-rich Bayelsa State, which has led to a crisis in the state House of Assembly.
Though opinion polls are flying, and in their usual ways, giving victory to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) being the party in power, and owing to the incumbency factor, it is yet to be seen how the party will scale the hurdle of the federal might, as epitomised by the All Progressives Congress (APC). After the emergence of the senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Senator Douye Diri, as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming election, some people in the state have begun using the primary election as a bait to feather their nests.
This is because many stakeholders in the ruling PDP have argued that, Bayelsa, being a PDP state, it is almost automatic for the party’s candidate to emerge as the successor to Governor Seriake Dickson. As such, they were of the view that, the party’s candidate, Senator Diri, and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Isenah, cannot come from the same zone, as such, the speaker must vacate office.
Ordinarily, this should have been a gentleman agreement being members of the same party, but the reverse was the case on Monday, when the lawmakers resume plenary with the expectation that Isenah would resign from his position and pave the way for a fresh election into the speakership. But as the state legislators arrived the parliament that day to settle for the business of the day, the majority of them were shocked to see the Speaker, rather than stepping down, adjourned proceedings indefinitely.
His actions had infuriated the lawmakers who kicked against his move. The lawmakers later reconvened after a war-like scenario and purportedly elect a new speaker. This action has led to a parliamentary crisis as the state now parades two speakers, with less than two months to a major election in the state. Though the state government has recognised the newly-elected speaker, Monday Obolo, the dust is yet to settle. Obolo, who was the Leader of the House of Assembly, is represents Southern Ijaw Constituency 3, the same constituency with the PDP flag bearer.
PDP’s in-house war
However, those in support of the speaker had argued that he should have been left to remain in office till after the election, as the result of the polls will determine whether Isenah should go or not. One of those that argued in favour of the Speaker is a Lagos-based Bayelsa indigene, Kembri Tom, who also happened to be a member of the PDP. According to him, it is a normal thing to horse-trade, and it is a sce-nario that will continue to play out, as far as democracy and politicking is concerned, but he wondered why the party and the government of Dickson are in a hurry to remove the speaker, even when the elections have not been conducted. “We are not saying that the Speaker should not go, no, far from it, that is not the case.
But what we are saying is that the Speaker should be allowed to enjoy his tenure till after the election, when the new governor will emerge. “It is true that Isenah and Diri are from the same zone, so, Isenah knows that he has to go because we can’t have both the governor and the Speaker from the same constituency, but the timing is wrong.
He just came in as the Speaker in June, just four months ago. The election is still in November and the new governor will be sworn-in in February 2020. So, why the rush? “Why not let him remain in office till February? By then, he would have been eight months on the seat.
He can then vacate the seat for someone else. Asking him to go now has raised bad blood among the Assembly men. Expressing fears that the Assembly tussle may affect the chances of the party, Tom said, though he is unruffled about the rising profile of the APC in the state, he still advised that the PDP should be cautious of fifth columnists within the umbrella party. “With this development, some of his supporters may not work for us. What if we do not win the election? We should stop living in fantasy that we are a PDP state, we should not forget that the APC is still in control of the federal forces and its members are not sleeping”, he lamented. Another party faithful, who shares Tom’s opinion, is a former a local government legislative council in Lagos, Barrister Kayode Adeola,
who recently joined the APC. Adeola was emphatic that the PDP had shot itself in the leg with the crisis, saying that it have unwittingly given power to the APC. “They don’t know what they are doing. They have given their power to the APC. They are not calculative at all, and the APC will take advantage of their stupidity. What they don’t know is that those they are fighting now have nothing to lose.
Those people will easily work with the APC and kick the PDP out of power in that state. But for those who wants the speaker out, the argument remain that Bayelsa is a very stronghold of the PDP and those that matter in the state want the equation to change immediately. One of them is Dr. Leke Dairo, a non-indigene based in Bayelsa. According to Dairo, it will be highly impossible for the APC to hijack power in the state, because the entire nook and cranny of Bayelsa State is filled with PDP supporters.
He further alleged that Isenah knew all along that he would have to vacate the seat, once Diri emerges. “There are no two ways about it; the Speaker knew that he must go. He was told from the beginning that if the primary election goes in favour of Diri, then the equation will change.
So, he cannot deny that fact and he cannot remain in office before the election. When probed further on the need to tarry till after the governorship election, Dairo insisted that the people behind the throne will not give in to any further considerations. “If they don’t push him out now, those supporting the PDP in other constituencies may think that the party is playing games with them, and they can rock the boat. So, it is better to push out the Speaker now, the people of other zones want to see it happen now. That is the only way they will support the party in the coming election”, he said.
APC struggling to keep fate
But as the PDP moves to put its house in order, the APC is also not left out of its share of the political crisis. Since the emergence of David Lyon as the broom-party flag bearer, many of those that contested the primary election with him have raised eyebrows, insisting that the election was skewed in favour Lyon, while accusing a former governor of the state, and now Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva of undermining the process.
Some of the APC faithful in the state have vowed to work against their party, but not necessarily for the PDP, as confirmed by a female member, whose identity is shielded. “We are not going to work for the APC because we don’t want Lyon. He was imposed by Sylva and we will make sure they learn their lessons. We are not saying that we will work for the PDP either, but we won’t allow the APC to win.
“What is the experience of Lyon? He has no knowledge about governance but Sylva wants to be controlling the government from Abuja. That will not happen in this state. There are many parties in the state, it doesn’t matter whether we waste our votes or not, we won’t work for the APC, because that will amount to working for Sylva”, she explained. With just few weeks to the election, and with many pundit and opinion polls giving the victory to the PDP, it is left to see how the result that will be released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will confirm or prove bookmakers wrong.
Sanwo-Olu winning the race –Razak
An elder statesman, Chief Lanre Razak, has taken a critical look at the administration of the Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and declared that, “he is set to win the race.” Razak, in a chat with newsmen in his Lagos office observed that, “with steady steps being taken by Sanwo-Olu on critical sectors of the economy, there is the assurance that he will take the state to the next level of development.
The Epe, Lagos State born chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), added that, his concentration on the job had stood him out as a focussed administrator and dogged achiever, advising however that, nothing should be done from any quarters to distract him. According to him, Sanwo-Olu’s case can be likened to a child that raises his hands for people to carry him up, stressing that, “with the way the governor has started, it is crystal clear that peoples’ support is required to partake in this all inclusive government for the good of all of us.” Speaking on 2023, Razak did not mince words in saying that, “Nigerians do not need to look far to know that the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the man that the presidential cap fit in the next election.” According to him, Tinubu has been tested and found worthy of being entrusted with more services to his fatherland, rereminiscing his role as a Senator, governor of the most populous state in the country as well as his roles in teaming along with other like minds to send the military away and enthrone democracy in Nigeria.
“He is eminently qualified to succeed the incumbent workaholic President, Muhammadu Buhari and build on the foundation the latter is currently building. It is not a gainsaying that Tinubu is an achiever and his democratic credentials, vis a vis his leading role in forming a coalition that shoved aside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) misrule had made crystal clear that, with him in the saddle in 2023, Nigeria would be better for it,” the politician said.
He therefore appealed to the leadership of the APC to maintain the rotational system of the party by allowing the presidency move to the South with a view to have a competent hand like Tinubu to emerge the next President of the country.
On the third term agenda rumour for Buhari, Razak waved the rumour aside with hands and declared that, “President Muhammadu Buhari is too decent and principled to fall for such a booby traps from professional sycophants,” exuding confidence that, “he will vacate the seat in conformity with the constitutional provision.”
Kogi guber: PDP inaugurates campaign committee
- Adeyemi says PDP does not have a candidate
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its campaign committee for the governorship election holding in Kogi State on November 16.
Speaking at the inauguration in Lokoja on Friday, the state Chairman of the party, Mr Samuel Uhuotu, tasked the committee to ensure an issue-based campaign.
He also advised the committee against engaging in hate speech and hulling of insults against other candidates.
Uhuotu, insisted that the party’s governorship candidate, Engineer Musa Wada remains the man to beat in the election, saying that the poor performance of the incumbent had made the election a walk over for the party.
The Director-General of the Musa/Aro Governorship Campaign Organisation, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, assured that his committee had already concluded arrangements to ensure a robust campaign in all the nook and crannies of the state.
He pledged that the campaigns will be issue-based and peaceful but warned security agents, especially the police and the Civil Defence Corps to remain neutral.
Yusuf also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create a level playing ground for all the parties contesting the guber election.
Meanwhile, the former Senator representing Kogi Western Senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has insisted that the PDP in the state has no candidate for the gubernatorial election.
Senator Adeyemi, who is equally the Director General of Governor Yahaya Bello/Edward Onoja campaign organisation, said the last governorship primary held by the opposition party in the state was rendered inconclusive by sporadic gunshots at the venue.
He said the PDP Primary Committee, led by the governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Umar Fintiri, threw legality into the air and went ahead to declare Musa Wada as it candidate at a different venue.
Politics of 2023 at this point’ll distract govt –Sani
Anthony Sani is the Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). In this interview, he speaks with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE on Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary and the early race for the 2023 presidency, among other issues
What is your take on Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary?
Fifty-nine anniversary celebration of our independence is just another celebration of our independence, but there is nothing exotic about the celebration. However, it is good that we celebrate our independence in order to take stock of the progress we have made so far and remind ourselves that we are now responsible for our destiny as an independent nation. We should note our achievements, shortcomings as well as where we have gone wrong in our leadership style and management practices with a view to improving on our performances.
In doing so, we must not look at only the mountains, but also look at the sea. This is because situations and challenges differ from country to country. As a result, approaches for overcoming them must necessarily differ. That is why it is often said that examination papers for different countries are never the same.
As someone who witnessed when Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, are you satisfied with the present state of Nigeria?
In as much as our socio-economic development status is behind those of our peers, we cannot be satisfied with our pace of performances and efforts. But if we compare our socio-economic status at independence like universities, schools, health institutions, level of energy and power, among others as well as number of states that includes the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with what is obtainable at our 59th anniversary, we can hardly avoid the conclusion that the nation has moved, however slow the pace is.
Such observations should suggest we count our blessings one-by-one and resolve to do more, now that multi-party democracy with its freedom is taking root and freeing individual capacities for performance. That should spur us to gird our loin and increase the quality of our vision and the efforts to attain them. And in doing so, we must be realistic about available resources to the nation and their limiting factors.
Do you think the 59th Independence anniversary is worth celebrating considering the present state of the nation?
Our independence is worth celebrating because freedom alone is a value that is worthy of a celebration. We must not forget the truism that all the good things of life like order, justice, liberty, common decency and prosperity for all are never natural order of things, but attained through ceaseless hard work by not only leaders, but by the led as well.
As the challenges arise, leaders are expected to bring the people together to unleash their synergy against such collective challenges for common good. That is what is involved in mechanism of community living; to work hard and overcome challenges as they arise.
Where did Nigeria get it wrong as a nation?
While I agree that our expectations from the independence have not been met due to failure of leadership and collapse of our national ideals and moral values, we cannot conclude that the independence is not worth celebrating. Even freedom that comes with multi-party democracy alone is worth celebrating. We have made efforts at improving socio-economic development through several restructuring of the country by geography, through politics, economics and even forms of governments. That these efforts have not met our expectations at the desired pace cannot suggest no efforts have been made or that no achievements have been recorded.
So, the 59th independence anniversary celebration should make us know that when the growth in population exceeds that of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the economy cannot sustain it. That is where we are today. For example, our population and that of Britain were at par at independence, but today, that of Britain is not more than 65 million, while Nigeria bandies a figure of 180 million.
To this end, the celebration should remind Nigerians of the damage done by corruption to the country and make Nigerians assess progress against plans in the war against corruption, assess the fight against insecurity and the effort in diversification of the economy away from over dependence on oil and resolve to do more.
What is your message to Nigerians and government on this occasion of the 59th independence anniversary?
My message to Nigerians is that the 59th independence anniversary is worth celebrating and that Nigerians must not only look at the mountain, but also look at the sea and count their blessings one-by-one with a resolve to come together and unleash their synergy against challenges as they arise. Since the challenges have largely been inherited by the government, which has promised to remove or reduce the sand bags on the path of socio-economic development, and which mandate has just been renewed as signs of confidence on the government, the people are expected to come together and support the regime to deliver on the promise of its mandate until the next round of elections, when politicians will go back to the trenches in line with practice of multi-party democracy.
One way of giving the government the desired support is to avoid giving ethnic and religious coloration to purely criminal acts lest we provide criminals with platforms to hide and perpetrate crimes in their belief that ethnicity and religion cannot be prosecuted. Another area is for Nigerians to note that diversification of the economy is never a day’s job. So, they should exercise more patience with the government’s efforts, while the opposition should provide viable alternative platforms and not seek to promote cleavages of the nation along ethnic, religious and regional lines.
What is your take on the early race for the 2023 presidency?
It is too early for politics of 2023.This is because playing such politics of 2023 at this point is capable of distracting attention of government from purposeful leadership. Leaders at all levels should note that because resources are always in short supply, governance is not more than an art of balancing competing demands among not only constituent parts, but also among socio-economic sectors, which is the only way to command loyalty in favour of national solidarity.
And in doing so, the presidency cannot afford the avoidable impression of a divided presidency let alone of presiding over a divided nation. Any signs of crimp in the government and the ruling party must be avoided in favour of promotion of national solidarity needed for making the most of our God-given diversity.
Nigeria is passing difficult times, but hard time should not make us redefine our common destiny and set our national agenda. This is because to do so is to be defeatist, whereas great minds are defined by great challenges. Such minds pursue causes higher than themselves as worthy impulse. I am pretty sure that with consciously directed efforts by the government and supported by the citizens, we shall overcome and make Nigeria great again.
Nigeria @ 59: Need to address risks to democracy
To birth good governance and entrench democracy in Nigeria, there is the need to address the tripartite issues of insurgency, corruption and electoral violence, WALE ELEGBEDE writes
Since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, the concepts of good governance and democracy have been a daily talking point among Nigerians and the reason for these are palpable.
For some Nigerians, the return to a democratic dispensation after 15 years of unbroken military rule was all that is needed to redefine the narrative of weak and non-existing public governance and accountability bequeathed by the military.
But for others, the embrace of democracy has not only underdeveloped Africa’s most populous country; it has also widened the inequality gap. Those who belong to this school of reasoning averred that successive leaders since 1999, have only used positions to help themselves, with the public till as opposed to service to the helpless populace.
Beyond the stance of the two divides, Nigeria’s democratic practice which is expected to breed good governance has not been smooth sailing, hence, the daily expression of misery by the citizens that the basics expected from civil rule are not available for the majority. Clearly, the people expect more, but they are getting little or nothing.
For example, despite being the world’s sixth-largest oil producing nation, a report by the World Poverty Clock shows Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the most extreme poor people in the world. Interestingly, India has a population seven times larger than Nigeria’s. Based on the report, the 86.9 million Nigerians now living in extreme poverty represents nearly 50 per cent of the country’s estimated 180 million population.
Also, another albatross on the path of attainment of good governance in the country is the widespread corruption bedeviling Nigeria like a plague. From politicians, civil service and to the private sector, the wave of graft is thick across the board and thereby stunting growth and development in the country.
In the same vein, the recurring security challenge, which manifested more in a bloody insurgency in the northeastern part of the country in 2009, has also cast a shadow on the country’s drive to develop especially in the affected areas.
Although Nigeria’s insurgency is part of a new global trend, it is essentially a local phenomenon, which can be located within the trajectory of Nigerian history. However, what is new about the insurgency is its relative sophistication, complexity, and ramifications.
The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in 2009, escalated dramatically in 2014 and in the ensuing killing spree, nearly 30,000 people were killed and more than two million displaced, according to the Council on Foreign Relations’ Nigeria Security Tracker.
Interestingly, at the beginning of any election cycle, the people are usually hopeful of a change in approach that will elevate their condition of living, but they are left disillusioned as the story is usually the same before, during and after elections, thereby raising questions about the country’s electoral processes and its ability to produce credible, free and fair elections.
Tracking these issues that are hampering good governance recently, the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said these challenges have grave consequences on the people and the democratic system.
Speaking in Abuja at a two-day summit on Terrorism, Insurgency and Incidence of Electoral Violence in Nigeria, the SGF, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the SGF, Dr. Amina Shamaki, explained that vices like terrorism, insurgencies and electoral violence have grave consequences on good governance and economic development not only in Nigeria, but across the African continent.
Mustapha added that the challenges have not only increased the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country and Africa, but has also led to unquantified destruction of infrastructure in the North-East.
His words: “In line with the vision, the African Union (AU) also expects that by 2020, all guns would have been silenced during elections, when development and progress will thrive in the continent, unfortunately, we have continued to witness various forms of electoral malpractices and violence before, during and elections leading to loss of lives, properties, and displacement of persons.”
While the SGF was able to dissect the issues appropriately, Nigerians are largely concerned about how to tackle the various malaises that have been recurring on a constant basis and provide them with dividends of democracy.
The tragedy of development and the challenges of democracy in Nigeria can best be identified along with the clutch of problem of corruption and stupendous wastage of scarce resources. Granted that graft is not exclusive to Nigeria and developing countries as it neither system bound nor culture specific. It is noteworthy that the impact on the various systems varies.
For a developing country like Nigeria that has weak economic base, loose accountability process, fragile political institutions and inadequate control mechanisms, the impact is undoubtedly severe and devastating.
Since 1999 when the country returned to civil rule, corruption has been the bane of democratic stability and survival, and shockingly, news about corruption is no longer stunning to Nigerians.
With fewer remedies to the problem of pandemic corruption, the manifestations of graft in the system are clear and portentous. Some of the expressions included democratic instability, electoral crisis, infrastructural decay, voracious poverty, lack of growth and development, among others.
Speaking recently, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, disclosed that at least N1.3 trillion was stolen between 2011 and 2015.
Magu, who is the head of the nation’s anti-graft commission, said the alleged money stolen during the administration of the immediate past president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, was by 32 entities, including private individuals and organisations.
He further lamented what the stolen funds could have been used to achieve in Nigeria, stating: “One-third of this money, using world bank rates and cost, could have comfortably been used to construct well over 500km of roads; build close to 200 schools; educate about 4000 children from primary to tertiary levels at N25million per child; build 20,000 units of two-bedroom houses across the country and do even more.”
President Muhammadu Buhari, on coming to power in 2015, promised to fight corruption and restore public service integrity. While some praised him to have made significant progress in the graft war, his critics, however, say his fight against corruption is selective as he allegedly spared his allies and supporters accused of corruption.
As it is, there is a need for the country to be decisive in the fight against corruption. There should be a deliberate effort at significantly improve openness and transparency both within and outside government. A precise structural shift that will tighten the noose in government procurement programs should also be introduced at all levels of administration.
Speaking on the pitfalls against democracy and good governance, the Executive Director of the Centre for Convention On Democratic Integrity, Mr. Olufemi Aduwo, said the nexus between rule of law and democracy cannot be removed for good governance to be experienced in any nation.
According to him, there is no country on the face of the earth whose citizens do not desire a government that respects the basic principles of democracy and rule of law, which according to him is the life blood democracy.
He said: “Without the active participation of citizens, democracy is dead. The participation is beyond the every four year ritual voting. When people are ignorant; either uneducated or educated illiterate, they may not be aware of their environment and situation. Therefore, attitude matters on how we want our democracy entrenched.
“l strongly believe that democratisation process in Nigeria goes beyond setting up of democratic structures. Good government, not just liberal government must be insisted upon. Good governance must entail responsiveness, humaneness, fundamental human rights, pursuit of policies that address the concern and the interest of the majority without trampling on the minority. True democracy can’t exist in the midst of poverty and that is responsible for the failure of rule of law, which is the life blood of democracy in Nigeria.”
Reps: Revelations as lawmakers probe NDDC projects
For over two weeks, an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives has been investigating abandoned contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). PHILIP NYAM examines the position of the agency
Since the Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai-led ad hoc committee investigating abandoned projects due from contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), began public hearing, the revelations have been chilling and disturbing.
Different stakeholders have testified before the panel including contractors, representatives of MDAs, traditional and community leaders and other interest groups.
So far, the committee has been able to establish that many contractors collected huge sums of money without executing contracts; some without even mobilising to site and there are others who have completed their jobs, but have not been paid.
There are also contracts, which were awarded without adhering to due process and they cut across the different boards and managements that have held forth since the coming into existence of the commission.
NDDC’s dilemma
One of the biggest revelations at the ongoing investigation was made by the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. (Mrs.) Enyia Akwagaga, who attributed part of the problem of many uncompleted projects by the commission to threats from erring contractors. Testifying before the House ad hoc committee on abandoned projects, the NDDC boss disclosed that there is always “subtle and open threats to NDDC top officials in recent past, whenever intention to terminate non-performing contractors’ jobs was declared.
According to the NDDC boss, a total of 9,820 contracts have been awarded from inception to date; out of which 4,288 were completed, 1,796 not yet started, while 2, 645 were ongoing.
She added that 342 projects have been stalled, 30 taken over, 449 cancelled and terminated even as 660 were newly awarded.
On the funding profile, she said N2.832 trillion was budgeted from 2008 and 2018, N1.848 trillion, is actual receipts, N983 billion outstanding funding variance, N1,374 trillion outstanding gap based on amounts payable according to NDDC Act, while N60.213 billion is the unremitted funds due to NDDC through the Ecological Fund.
She lamented the underfunding of NDDC over the years and pleaded with the House to help the commission in the recovery of all payments due from the Federal Government as well as oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta in accordance with the NDDC Act.
“I would like to emphasise that mobilisation payments to contractors are made on the basis of Advance Payment Guarantee (APG) provided by banks. The funds paid to mobilise contractors are amortised throughout the duration of the project and, therefore, recoverable. In fact, the NDDC directorate of legal services has, in the past, initiated processes that led to the recovery of some of such funds paid as mobilisation to contractors,” she said.
The NDDC Acting Managing Director further noted: “I would like to state that the NDDC is determined to tackle this huge challenge of extremely low and slow rate of project completion. But to do this, we very humbly request for the backing of this honourable committee, the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, at large.
“In particular, we ask for your help in the recovery of all payments due from the federal government, as well as oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta region, in accordance with the NDDC Act. We also appeal that you support us to ensure a drastic reduction in the introduction of new projects to the NDDC budget.”
Committee’s concern
But the investigative committee picked holes in the presentation of the NDDC boss. Consequently, chairman of the committee, Hon. Ossai, queried her and other officials of the agency for their alleged involvement in a N61.4 billion contract awarded by the commission without completion.
The lawmaker said a report from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation to the committee revealed that N70.4 billion was paid to 1,723 contractors by the NDDC, who still they abandoned contracts awarded to them.
He disclosed that the committee had petitions suggesting that the commission collects a certain percentage of contract sums from contractors even before they mobilise to sites. He added that available documents submitted to the committee had shown that some people still sign contracts after leaving office.
Ossai consequently summoned all the commission’s past managing directors and former executive directors of finance, warning that failure to honour the invitation; he will sub poena the managing director in line with the provisions of the committee.
He said of the directive: “What we did is to protect the interest of Niger Delta people, whose money has been released to do a good job for them by the Federal Government.
“The investigation we are doing will unravel a lot of issues and make sure that some of these contractors go back to sites to execute the jobs abandoned over the years,”
Ossai also disclosed that documents before the committee show that a total of 1,723 contractors had collected a total of N70.495 billion without mobilizing to sites.
He said the Auditor General of the Federation’s (AuGF) report submitted to the ad hoc committee shows that 1,723 contractors never went to sites after collecting N70.4 billion.
The report, he said, indicates that “90 per cent of these contracts were awarded between 2011 and 2012. It need be strengthened that some of these contractors have three to four jobs with their mobilization payments without reporting to sites.”
According to him, “one can therefore imagine why the region is not developed, when a developmental programme is being awarded as contract to be completed within six months and the contractor would collect mobilization without reporting to site.
“The report above excluded those contractors that collected mobilization and reported to site but with insignificant achievement before abandoning the projects. This equally excluded those in which the commission has declared their projects as stalled.”
The contractors
Testifying at the investigation, chairman of the Niger Delta Construction Consortium, Chief Jasper Jumbo, threatened that he will burn down every single facility installed by the NDDC until a debt of N2.6 million owed him is paid.
The septuagenarian, a contractor and stakeholder, expressed disappointment at the injustices and mismanagement of resources on the part of NDDC management, saying that they have been unfair to the region in terms of infrastructure.
He told the committee that he has been a contractor of NDDC right from the days of Oil Mineral Producing Areas development Commission (OMPADEC) and added that the agency has owed him N2. 6 million contract debt on a job that it had issued him a certificate of completion for over six years.
He also said that he has evidence to nail a former Executive Director of Finance of the commission, who demands 10 per cent of any contract sum from any contractor that bided for a job in the commission.
As the ad hoc committee rounds off its assignment in a week’s time, many expect that it will make recommendations that can make the commission live up to its statutory responsibilities and that contractors who have completed their jobs get compensated, while erring contractors are made to pay for their failings.
