New loan policy sparks price war among banks

CBN’s 65% directive unsettles lenders

Rewane: Consumer, the ultimate beneficiary

There are indications that the new 65 per cent Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) target that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) mandated Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country to meet by December 31 this year has triggered a loan price war among the lenders.

Findings by New Telegraph showed that many banks, especially those that were among the 12 that the banking watchdog debited to the tune of N499.18 billion last week for failing to comply with its initial directive that they should maintain a minimum LDR of 60 per cent by the end of September 2019, had started offering lower interest rates on loans to high net worth customers in a bid to ensure that they are not sanctioned again by the apex bank at the end of this year.

According to industry sources, after finding out the interest rates on loans that their peers are offering to high-net-worth customers, some lenders approach such customers and offer them loans at lower rates.

The Executive Director of a leading DMB, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the subject, told New Telegraph that the banks, which are being quite aggressive in undercutting their peers, are mainly from the group of 12 lenders sanctioned by the CBN last week for not complying with the initial September 30 deadline to raise their LDR to 60 per cent.

The Executive Director said: “If you noticed, majority of the 12 banks are Tier 1 banks and international banks that have been investing heavily in treasury bills and bonds instead of lending to the real sector. What they are now doing is that if another bank were lending, for example, at 22 per cent to a customer, they would call that customer and offer to lend to him at 15 or 16 per cent. Of course, they have calculated that it is more profitable for them to lend at lower interest rates than being charged billions of naira again by the CBN in the form of additional Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR).”

However, as the bank top official pointed out, only big companies, which already have performing loans are benefitting from the lower interest rates that are currently on offer in the market.

Specifically he said: “The big companies that benefit from the lower interest rate will have lower cost to income ratios while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which are the main reason why the CBN raised the LDR in the first place, will still not get loans from banks.”

Also commenting on this development, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said the consumer would be the ultimate beneficiary.

“In a price war, only one consumer benefits and that is the consumer.

After the price war comes the price of the product, which would ultimately benefit the consumer,” he said.

In a move, it said, was aimed at ramping up growth in the nation’s economy through adequate funding and investment in the real sector, the CBN had, in a letter to all DMBs, dated July 3, 2019, directed them to maintain a minimum LDR of 60 per cent by the end of September 2019. The LDR is the portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans.

The regulator also warned that failure to meet the LDR requirement would lead to a levy of additional CRR equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. This means 50 per cent of a bank’s deposit will be immediately sent to the CBN.

Although the CBN, at the expiration of the September 30 deadline, announced that it had raised the LDR target upwards to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply by December 31, 2019, it still went ahead to debit the accounts of 12 DMBs to the tune of N499.18 billion for failing to comply with its original deadline.

The lenders sanctioned included four Tier 1 lenders – Zenith Bank, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., UBA and GTB – and three international banks – Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank and Rand Merchant Bank.

Others were FBN Quest Merchant Bank, Jaiz Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank and Sun Trust Bank.

A breakdown of the charges show that Citibank was sanctioned N100.774 billion, Firstbank (N74.67 billion), FBN Quest Merchant Bank (N270 billion), FCMB (N14.37 billion), GTBank (N25.15 billion) and Jaiz bank (N7.53 billion).

Others are Keystone Bank (N4.16 billion), Rand Merchant Bank (N2.82 billion) Standard Chartered bank (N30.03 billion), SunTrust Bank (N1.70 billion), UBA (N99.68 billion) and Zenith Bank (N135.63 billion).

Addressing the media in Abuja after the Bankers’ Committee meeting last Thursday, Bank CEOs had said they fully supported the CBN 65 per cent LDR target and denied that the N499.18 billion levied on 12 of them was neither a sanction nor a penalty.

For instance, GMD, Zenith Bank Plc., Ebenezer Onyeagwu said: “The Loan to Deposit policy of the Central Bank has helped to boost the rate of credit in the system. It demonstrates the fact that the banks are in congruence with CBN in implementing the initiative. Every one of us is ready to ensure we achieve the 65 per cent target set for December.

“The essence is to boost growth and create a multiplier effect in the economy. It is expected to open up the entire economy and a cycle of continuous economic activities.”

Also, CitiBank Nigeria Ltd., Akin Dawodu, said the CBN policy got the industry rejoicing, as it led to an increase in lending by N860 billion in an 11-week period.

“This was as a result of collaboration between CBN and all the banks to increase corporate and retail credit to the real sector of the economy with a view to supporting economic growth and investment in Nigeria,” he said.

However, apart from the concern that despite the 65 per cent LDR target, SMEs may not significantly benefit from bank lending, there are also fears in some quarters that the pressure to lend may push some DMBs into granting risky credit, which would become bad, thereby increasing their Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratios.

For instance, in a chat with this newspaper, a financial analyst, Mr. Mathew Odita, confirmed that his account officer at an old generation Tier 1 bank told him a few days that they (bankers) were under pressure to lend to customers.

“The challenge the banks face is that they might be tempted to take risks and lend to customers they ordinarily would not have granted credit to. If such loans go bad, shareholders will not listen to the excuse that the CBN should be held responsible for the problem,” the financial analyst told New Telegraph.

