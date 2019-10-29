New TB treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

Dr. Excellence-Oluye Olukayode is a public health advocate and general practitioner. In this interview, he discusses preventive measures that could put Leukemia, a blood cancer type at bay, persistent blood shortage in Leukemia patients, key role of blood transfusion sustaining lives, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

How common is leukemia and how dangerous is it?

Leukemia like every other cancer, is dangerous. There is no cancer that is a joke. Like every other cancer, leukemia being a cancer of the blood is very dangerous. It is an illness that can affect both adult and children.

There are different categories of leukemia, but something that is common to all of them is the fact that they emanate from blood cells and they lead to destruction and disfunction of blood cells.

Blood cells have different functions. There are different types of blood cells. There are red blood cells and they have their own functions. When leukemia happens it disturbs the function of the red blood cells. Similarly, when leukemia happens it disturbs the function of white blood cells and so the people are prone to different infections. When leukemia happens, it will distrupts the function of cells that we call platelets, which are responsible for blood clotting.

So, for people that have leukemia, they are susceptible to bleeding or uncontrolled bleeding. So, leukemia is a very dangerous problem; it is something that needs to be detected as early as possible.

Is it treatable?

Yes, it is treatable, especially when it is detected early. There are treatment options for it. There are drugs for the treatment of Leukemia including radiotherapy, stem cell transplant, among others.

Why are more Nigerian’s coming down with Leukemia, most of which also lead to premature deaths?

Like every other cancer, if is detected early there is chance of survival is increased. The key thing is early detection and for those that are detected, treatment can be expensive.

Even when it is detected early and the person cannot finance the treatment it becomes another problem. One other thing about the treatment is the place of blood transmission because while the person is undergoing the treatment providers have to be replacing blood to sustain the life of the fellow. This is mainly so because to access treatment, the person has to be alive; it is someone that is alive that can undergo treatment. For the person to be alive the fellow must have enough blood and that is when blood transfusion comes into the picture. Consequently, ensuring that enough blood is available in the blood bank becomes necessary. That is also where getting people to donate blood in the blood bank comes in.

What can the government do to assist and do you think the government is creating enough awareness about the disease?

No awareness can be too much. Even if the government is doing some things now, we can only encourage the government and expect that such should be increased. There is no awareness that can be too much because there are people that still don’t know about it and even for people who know about it due for different challenges of life, they forget. So, there is no awareness that is too much.

On what government can do, the principal is creating awareness because when there is awareness people can take more proactive steps. Government has so many burdens to address; the Nigerian government is facing a lot of challenges.

In the area of finance, funds are infinite; resources are limited. Hence, the government has to manage the little that it has.

When there is awareness private individuals will be more willing to offer assistant to foundations like the Timilehin Leukemia Foundation that is working to speak for and advocate for Leukemia patients.

When people are aware of the disease, they will not mind to part with portion of their resources to help Leukemia patients so that the financial burden of treating or managing Leukemia is not entirely on the patients and their families alone. Consequently, awareness about the medical condition is key. Once there is awareness, Nigerians will help. Some people have good hearts; Nigerians are their brothers keepers. They know that this is a worthy cause to donate to and they will be willing to assist the government. The government alone cannot do it.

What are the simple symptoms to look out for?

Simple symptoms to look out for are the malaria symptoms. Adults in Nigeria know what malaria symptoms are, especially when such symptoms become very frequent.

You could just go to the laboratory and do something as simple thing like the blood count, pax cell volumn (PCV), that is to determine the volumn of blood in the body because by the time you go to the lab and hey take blood sample to do the PCV test so as to check the blood level. Normally, for adults blood level should be at a particular level and they now discover that the blood level is lower. The doctor will then start thinking that malaria alone may not be responsible for these; hence, there could be other reasons and based on that, the doctor may start looking for other things that cool cause this low level of blood in the patient.

The world is going into preventive care. What are the preventive things that Nigeria should know about Leukemia and generally in preventing cancers?

Generally, there are some risk factors that has been associated with the development of cancers. For instance, cigarette smoking is linked to almost all cancers. Therefore, for people who indulge in that particular habit, cutting down on cigarette smoking or avoiding it totally will help in reducing the risk of cancer.

Exposure to chemicals including radiation should be avoided; if it is not necessary, you should not get yourself exposed to such things. In addition, we should consume more home grown food. Let us de-emphasise the eating of processed foods.

Let us endeavor to eat healthy; when we eat healthy, our body will be empowered to fight cancer and nip them in the bud.

