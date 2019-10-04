Editorial
NFF, LMC must embrace best practices abroad
The best yardstick to measure the standard of football in any country is the domestic league. No matter how good the national teams perform, the country’s league remains crucial to judge the standard of the game. League requires so much planning over a period of time to get things right in all aspects. There should be a good template for the operations of the league and it is expected that the officials should be focused in the running of the affairs of the league.
After the continental exploits of Enyimba of Aba in 2003 and 2004, so much was expected from the league but rather than improvement, the country’s clubs have been performing poorly in Africa. This term, continental football competitions are still in early stages and already, two representatives – Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes of Minna – have crashed out of CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively. Pillars lost 4-3 on aggregates to Asante Kotoko of Ghana. Pillars won 3-2 in Nigeria and lost 2-0 in Ghana.
Niger Tornadoes, however, lost 2-1 in Nigeria to Santoba and so the impressive 3-3 draw recorded away was not enough to earn them qualification ticket.
Also competing in the CAF Champions League, Enyimba drew 0-0 at home against Al Hilal of Sudan in their last game. The return leg slated for this week is dicey and so Enyimba must score and avoid a defeat to scale through. A score draw could be good enough while a win will be perfect. This won’t be easy in an away fixture.
Also last week, AS Pelican of Gabon defeated Rangers 2-1 and will be coming to Nigeria this Sunday for second leg. It is another tough call because the Gabonese must not score in Nigeria and Rangers will have to score at least three goals to be comfortable. A 1-0 victory can be enough but is very dicey.
As if these were not enough, the country’s CHAN team seeking a place in the home-based players’ Africa Nations Cup lost 4-1 to Togo last Sunday. This is too embarrassing. Any assemblage of players from the league should not be disgraced like that from any part of Africa and to make matters worse, it was Togo. The second leg result is not the issue but how the team conceded four goals with three coming in the last 15 minutes. It is bad enough that the country is yet to win the tournament but the 4-1 defeat was a huge blow.
How did our football degenerate to this level? We make bold to say the lack of planning in the entire system is a major bane. It is important to further evaluate the operations of the League Management Company (LMC). We were told the country’s league is now fashioned after that of England, the Premier League. That was the excuse given for the abridged league staged last season but somehow the EPL has started since August 10 and the Nigeria Football Professional League (NFPL) is yet to start. There is no way the inactivity will not affect the performances of the players.
Sad enough, there is no official reason for the delay and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has also been quiet. It is a shame that the country’s administrators fail to realise that there are decisions and actions that affect the others especially the actors who are working hard to make their career better. Obviously, we cannot compare a friendly match with a competitive one and so the players competing at club and national team levels are not match fit. The delay in league kick off could be due to financial reasons since there is no sponsor for the league. We, however, believe if sponsors see improvement in the general operations of the league, they will embrace it. The problem of putting the league on television should be resolved no matter the amount this will cost because that could also facilitate sponsorship. Most of the pitches approved by the LMC are not good enough. This also affects the results the teams are posting at continental level. The welfare of these players are also paramount and not all the clubs are paying well or paying when the time is due. Some of the players are being owed salaries while their working conditions are so poor. We believe these are salient issues the LMC and even the NFF should monitor to ensure we get it right.
The rot in the league informed the poor results of clubs and national team on the continent. Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has refused to invite home-based players to the team because they are idle. It was learnt that the kick-off date for the league was September 22 but that did not happen and there was no statement from the LMC or the NFF. Nobody knows when exactly the league season will start.
We call on the football authorities to bring the league back on television and ensure the domestic season follow the best practices in Europe especially England, which we are told the NPFL is modelled after. The improvement of the league will have a great effect on the standard of the game in the country.
Editorial
Merger, scrapping of redundant parastatals
Last week, the upper chamber of the National Assembly dropped a hint that it would soon consider pruning the number of Federal Government agencies, councils and commissions.
The Senate disclosed that the proposal was meant to cut down on the number of parastatals drawing funds from the Federation Account through the annual budget.
Under the plan, the operations of parastatals numbering over 500 are to be reviewed to determine the relevance of each institution to governance and the economy. At the end of the assessment, it is expected that some might be merged where they perform overlapping functions or scrapped where they are no longer relevant to the governance system and have become drain pipes on the public treasury. These lofty intentions were espoused as the legislators considered a report on the Legislative Agenda of the Ninth Assembly.
As they rightly observed many government-owned parastatals established over the last five decades have become mere shadows of themselves having lost relevance and sense of direction. However, year in, year out, they have retained their bureaucratic structures with the Directors- General and all other personnel drawing salaries and allowances for doing virtually nothing and adding no value to the national economy.
We must point out that this proposal flowing from the Red Chamber is not entirely a new idea but one that had been mooted by previous administrations which were desirous of cutting down the cost of governance and rechanneling scarce resource to the real and critical sectors of the economy.
It is this overbloated bureaucracy that has forced the Federal Government not just into deficit budgeting, but maintaining a prodigal balance sheet. For many decades, the Federal Government has continued to allocate 70% of its budget to recurrent expenditure and 30% to capital projects and infrastructure development.
It was this situation that compelled the Federal Government to set up special panels on the issue at different times. The Allison Ayida Committee Report (1995) and the Ahmed Joda Committee Report (1999) were some of the attempts at reviewing the structure and content of the public service in Nigeria.
They made far-reaching recommendations on how to prune down the bureaucracy but the situation remained the same due to the hiccups in the implementation of the recommendations of those reports.
President Goodluck Jonathan had to set up a Presidential Committee on Reform of Government Agencies, headed by a former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Steve Oronsaye, to tackle the same challenge.
In an 800-page report submitted by the Oronsaye Panel, it was observed that there were 541 government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) in Nigeria and the average cost of governance in the country is believed to rank among the highest in the world.
It, therefore, recommended the reduction of statutory agencies of government from 263 to 161. As a corollary, the committee proposed the removal of all professional bodies and councils from the national budget in order to reduce the high cost of governance. It also recommended that the budgetary system should be linked to deliverables and output.
Unfortunately, some previous attempts to restructure the public service and cut cost of governance were frustrated by government officials including members of the National Assembly.
The heads of these agencies know too well that these institutions were established by laws and cannot be pulled down by fiat. It will take another law passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President for these changes to occur.
Therefore, as soon as they get wind of the move to merge or scrap their agencies, they quickly run to their representatives in the parliament to seek protection. They practically lobby the lawmakers to frustrate the proposed changes on the excuse that thousands of people will be thrown into the already saturated labour market if the reforms were carried out.
It is ironical that often times when the executive arm of the government made plans to reduce the cost of governance, the National Assembly continued to enact laws creating new agencies.
We urge the 9th Senate to come clean this time and avoid a situation where they hunt with the hounds and run with the hares.
It is noteworthy that this parliament has consistently declared its readiness to work with the executive arm of the government and this is a perfect time for that synergy. Above all, the lawmakers must be prepared to make sacrifices by subduing all primordial sentiments, ethno-religious, regional and political interests on this issue. Organised labour which often joins the fray supposedly to protect jobs must know that bureaucracies that add no value to the economy are like stagnant waters that can only breed mosquitoes. The economic boom which organised labour dreams of would only be realised when scarce resources are invested in productive sectors that could re-ignite industrialisation in Nigeria.
We might not even need to waste time on conducting another long assessment of these agencies because much of this had been done by the panels set up by previous administrations. Let the Senate assemble these vital documents and assign the job of synthesizing them to a special ad hoc committee to come up with actionable plans backed by relevant bills for the mergers and winding down of these parastatals of questionable status and relevance. The time for action starts now.
Editorial
The land border impasse
W
hen everyone thought the end was near, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), dashed the hope of many Nigerians last week when he reemphasised that opening Nigerian borders soon would not be possible.
This is despite the obvious pains the closure had cost Nigerians, especially business owners, who ply their trade using land borders. The main reason he gave while chatting with a group of freight forwarders bordered on the wave of smuggling and insecurity in the country.
The decision of government is in the right direction as it is long overdue. Considering frequent reports in the past of those claiming to be businessmen and women using the ‘freeway’ to smuggle arms and ammunition, rice, as well as hard drugs into the country, the import of the recent security upscaling is nothing but positive.
While it remains a good decision, it is, however, disturbing that such sensitive and strategic steps are always taken without taking genuine stakeholders into confidence.
As usual, the Federal Government triggered panic across the country, and even beyond with the way it suddenly ordered tighter security measures across all the land borders.
The initial impression that it was an outright closure was immediately dispelled by the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC). This on its own is commendable considering the economic importance of some of the borders, even though they have also been used by criminal elements a number of times to intensify their underworld engagements.
Although there are borders in every part of the country, the Nigeria–Benin Republic border at Seme is about the busiest and most popular arena for legitimate and non-legitimate business transactions in and out of both countries.
The closest to this is the neighbouring Idiroko border, which also connects to Benin Republic from the Ogun State axis.
As important as the borders are to both countries, it is, however, on record that while Nigeria can hold its breath and survive for long with the restrictions, the same cannot be said of Benin, whose over 60 per cent of revenue generation depend mostly on activities around the border, until may be recently when the Federal Government of Nigeria trimmed it by banning importation of vehicles and rice through land borders.
For record purpose, this is not the first time the Nigerian government would be closing some of its borders. It had done so in the past the moment it was perceived that criminals were taking advantage of the free movement to perpetrate crime.
Nigeria is bordered to the North by the Republics of Niger and Chad. It shares borders to the West with the Republic of Benin, while the Republic of Cameroon shares the eastern borders right down to the shores of the Atlantic Ocean which forms the southern limits of Nigerian territory. The about 800km of coastline confers on the country the potentials of a maritime power.
Ironically, while attention is usually given more to the South-West end of the channel, past reports had revealed that more criminal elements actually move freely into the country from land borders around the northern part of the country.
Today, the build-up of insecurity in the northern part of the country has been largely made possible by the near free passage enjoyed by citizens of countries like Niger and Chad Republics.
As important as it is to stem the rising tide of banditry by beefing up security at the borders, government’s failure in terms of engagement with stakeholders and genuine investors using the routes became evident just last week when it was reported that over 500 trucks laden with perishable items are currently held down at the border waiting for clearance that may not come soon.
Another faulty step to the situation is that of young Nigerians currently schooling in neighbouring countries. It was something sad not too long ago as they had to bribe and still go through bush paths before they could access their way into Benin Republic.
This again made it convincing that the Federal Government never took some other important routines into consideration while taking the decision.
Unfortunately, and very disheartening as well is that our own end of security personnel positioned there are already becoming overzealous to the extent that Nigerians who were in Benin Republic before the restriction said they were subjected to all manner of humiliation either before being allowed to cross or were not allowed at all.
The situation also reflects some elements of surprise in the sense that the restriction order or security beef up as the case may be came just a few months after President Muhammadu Buhari and his Beninoise counterpart, Patrice Talon, unveiled a state-of-the-art complex built by both countries to ensure close monitoring of movements in and out of both countries.
The question here is if the multimillion naira complex is not enough to guarantee the decorum and security needed around there, so why invest so much only to turn around to make life difficult for all.
Why we appreciate government resolve to put an end to widespread insecurity across the country, we, however, believe certain measures could be taken without necessarily disrupting a whole system like what has been done to genuine investors in and around some of these border locations.
We also advise that the Federal Government, by now, should invest in high tech equipment to monitor the border instead of relying on manual policing by security agents.
Editorial
Niger, others should be prom
Nigeria marks her Independence today. Exactly 59 years ago, the country became a sovereign nation from the colonial masters, Britain, in 1960. Since then, the country has passed through a civil war, multiple military coups and political, economic and social challenges that shook the very foundation of the nation. But the good news is that Nigeria, despite numerous challenges, has soldiered on as one country.
But beyond the unity, are there other things the country is celebrating today? The answer ultimately varies. For one, many would argue that the unity itself is a major milestone, considering that the country is a fusion of cultures, people and groups with diverse backgrounds, whose only affinity is the name Nigeria, which came into being with the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates as far back as 1914.
Such persons would argue that the country has managed to keep itself together, despite the pessimism from even the colonial masters and other world powers that the country would not last as one entity.
The prediction of the country’s imminent break-up in 2015 by the American government is one of such points to hold for them. The civil war, the June 12, 1993 annulment and the subsequent crises that followed it, the upheavals in the Niger Delta and the security challenges in the North-East for more than 10 years now, are strong points to argue that the unity the country enjoys today is an achievement.
They would also argue that several countries across the world, the latest being Sudan and South Sudan have broken up with less troubles. But for a country that gained independence 59 years ago, can we honestly say that Nigeria has done well, compared with her peers, such as Ghana (1957), Algeria (1962) Cameroon (1960), Cote D’Ivoire (1960), Gabon (1960) and Cyprus (1960) among others? With its size, natural endowments and potentials, it is very obvious that Nigeria has just been staggering like a weak giant without much achievement as expected of it.
For sure, the country has suffered interruptions in its leadership as evidenced in the multiple military coups, political instability and several economic woes. But it is in doubt, if the country has had any inspiring leadership that could have changed its fortunes for the better. One thing is certain: visionary leadership is key in governance. It defines the direction and progress of the nation.
But for the 59 years that Nigeria had been independent, it has enjoyed civilian rule from 1960 to 1966, 1979 to 1983 and from 1999 to date. All the other 30 years were occupied by the military.
But we can safely say that in-between such periods, there had been no time that Nigeria could be said to have fulfilled the potentials seen by other world powers when the country gained independence in 1960.
Rather, the country has witnessed a retrogression in both its economic and political life. From a diverse economy in 1960, which had agricultural produce such as cocoa, palm oil, coffee, groundnut and similar items, the country has over the years become known for its mono-economy, relying largely on the export of oil for its survival.
Several efforts by successive governments to diversify the economy have come to nothing, with the country’s fortune swinging around the prices of crude oil in the international market. The same could be said of the political front.
From a country where the regions were developing competitively at their pace, using their resources in the 60s, the country is now stagnated with the monthly allocation which comes from Abuja, where the eyes of the various state governors are fixed every month. Innovation and critical thinking have taken flight in states, with the monthly allocation from Abuja being the only major source for most states.
By the same token, the unity, the zeal and sense of purpose with which the forefathers, such as Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Tony Enahoro, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Festus Okotie-Eboh and the likes fought and got the independence seem to have vanished. Rather, the country is now a hotbed of mutual suspicion among the components coupled with nepotism, imbalanced opportunities, and ethnic and religious intolerance.
The lines of the country’s first national anthem that said “though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand”, seem a memory that is now in the distant past.
Currently, it is about each group to itself, without any deliberate plan for the oneness of the country beyond the indivisibility that is mouthed every day. What of industries that were built after the independence? Where are they now? Where are the steel rolling mills, cement factories, textile companies and all others that made the country a hope for Africa? They are all gone now, leaving space for churches, mosques, event centres and all other things.
The same could be said of our national monuments, such as the national stadiums, National Theatre, Tafawa Balewa Square, among others. They have all gone down in dilapidation. We believe that much as Nigeria’s unity is something to celebrate, the country by now should be celebrating more than unity. We believe that the story of Nigeria is that of a country betrayed by its leaders.
It is a story of failure, crass failure of leadership, greed, discontent, suspicion and unfilled potentials. Nothing illustrates this failure than a country of almost 200 million people celebrating the attainment of 8,000 megawatts of electricity.
We are of the view that time has come for the country to look seriously beyond unity and focus on the development of its various component parts for the good of all. Time has come for the country to redraw its development strategy and lift itself higher up the shelf where it belongs. Otherwise, we make bold to state that we have nothing to celebrate
Editorial
NECO fees: Niger, others should be prompt or hands-off
It is no longer news that Niger State government owes the National Examination Council (NECO) a whooping N470 million, thereby denying many students from the state the opportunity to attend this year’s post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) screening.
The said debt is the registration fees for students in the state’s public secondary schools for the 2019 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). It, however, led to the non-release of the results of over 30,000 students.
The consequence of the state government’s negligence and inability to offset the debt is grievous as the students have been deprived the opportunity of seeking admission this year. We note that it is part of the responsibility of the state government to provide unfettered access to education for all children, no matter their parents’ socio-economic background, religious or political affiliations.
But where such obligation is lacking or seemed to have been lacking, it is suggestive that such government, either at federal or state level, is grossly irresponsive to the needs and aspirations of the people.
We make bold to say that no matter the Niger State government’s explanation for its inability to perform this obligation to the over 30,000 students and the attendant non-release of the state’s results by the examination body, it would definitely sneer the government. Good enough, the state government, through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Abubakar Aliyu, had admitted that the state truly owed the examination body N470 million.
Suffice it to say, however, that despite the fact that government voluntarily assumed the responsibility of paying the registration fees for WAEC and NECO for students in the state’s public secondary schools, this is not enough to hold the students to unnecessary ransom, having realised that progress in the students’ education depends largely on their SSCE results. The permanent secretary, in admitting the debt on behalf of government, said: “For us as a government, we do not have money to release at once, but as a responsive government, we have a clear picture of what we want to do.
Once we get money, we will give them. Within the availability of resources, we have given what we have and we will continue to give them what we have until we clear the accumulated debts.” We plead with the examination bodies to consider the future of these innocent students and that with the N200 million said to have already been remitted by Niger State government to NECO as part payment, with a promise to pay in instalments whenever it could muster funds, the examination organization should ponder on releasing the results. Sadly, Niger is not the only state in this mess.
In Kano, for instance, the state government has tried to reach an agreement with the Governing Boards of WAEC and NECO to release the withheld results of students of its public schools. In fact, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Malam Danlami Garba, appealed to parents and students to exercise patience as effort was on-going to get the results released.
It is expected that the affected state governments would have realised that non-release of the students’ results would deprive them the opportunity to undertake the post-UTME for 2019 admission and, therefore, should have prioritised the children’s education needs in their scheme of finances.
While, in the first instance, Niger State government should be hailed for its bold steps to foot the bills of WAEC and NECO registration fees for students in the state public schools, it is equally important to remind the Governor Abubakar Bello-led administration of the need to take it seriously.
Since such commitment was not forced on government, adequate provision should have been made to capture the payment in the state’s appropriation bill, rather than exposing the state to public ridicule. If the government realised that it has no capacity to foot the bill, we opine that the idea should be jettisoned while parents should be allowed to pay their children’s SSCE fees rather than assuming the ‘big brother’ role, which obviously it has no capacity and wherewithal to effectively play.
It is unimaginable that state governments that spend so much resources on sponsoring pilgrims to holy lands yearly lacks the political will to pay for the education of their students, leading to the withholding of students’ results.
We note with concern that what these states lack is the right attitude to set their priorities right in governance. Since it is not a compulsory obligation, Niger State, ditto for others in this messy state, should, as a matter of public service, either choose to pay the examination bodies, or be bold enough to hands off such commitment for lack of capacity. It will be incongruous for any government to take step that will jeopardise the future of students in any guise.
Editorial
Addressing Nigeria’s unemployment challenge
In the twilights of his first tenure as Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, confirmed the looming threat about the country’s gradual slide into a higher realm of unemployment. The pronouncement coming from an insider within government circle speaks much about the reality on ground, a reality that other government officials would always want to deny or parry.
Ngige’s outcry is not too far from the series of reports that had been churned out by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the growing unemployment figure despite Federal Government’s claim to providing conducive environment for investment to thrive. According to Ngige, the country’s unemployment rate could reach 33.5 per cent by 2020 from the current rate of 23.1 per cent.
The threat is becoming alarming for the fact that in a dispensation where N18,000 (now N30,000) was the minimum wage the country had to contend with a rate as high as 23 per cent coupled with underemployment of 16.6 per cent as reported by the NBS. Prior to the current alarm, the NBS had stated that the number of persons in the labour market increased from 85.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 to 90.5 mil-lion in the third quarter of 2018. The total number of people classified as unemployed increased from 17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 20.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Out of this 20.9 million person classified as unemployed as of the third quarter of 2018, the bureau said 11.1 million did under 20 hours a week to be officially classified as employed while 9.7 million did absolutely nothing.
The economically active or working-age population (15 – 64 years of age) increased from 111.1 million in Q3, 2017 to 115.5 million in Q3, 2018. The number of persons in the labour force (i.e. people who are able and willing to work) increased from 75.94 mil-lion in Q3 2015 to 80.66 million in Q3 2016 to 85.1 million in Q3, 2017 to 90.5 million in Q3, 2018.
From the data, it is obvious that the scale of increase has been steady without any decline. As issues bordering on the growing trend unfold, it further amplifies the failure of various government social intervention programmes since Nigeria gained independence targeted at reducing joblessness and eradicating poverty. Besides poor implementation of programmes, mismanagement of resources/ allocation has been identified as some of the factors responsible for growing joblessness.
It is an irony that states in the Niger Delta region as at today holds the highest number of un-employed in the country.
The South-South has a total of 16.7 million (second-largest) labour force in the country and the highest unemployment rate of 32 per cent in third quarter of 2018. This represents about 5.38 million unemployed people in the region. Further breakdown of the report shows that Akwa Ibom State recorded the highest unemployment rate of 37.7 per cent, followed by Rivers State with 36.4 per cent.
Even more disheartening is the fact that from 1972 till date, about 14 different programmes to boost employment have been implemented with no noticeable result. They include the National Accelerated Food Production Programme (NAFPP), implemented between 1972 and 1973. There is also the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), with the N-Power agenda, which is ultimately supposed to contribute to the creation of jobs for young Nigerians. Despite being on the agenda since 2017, and embedded in the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020, unemployment rate still remains on the increase, indicating high resilience against the intervention efforts.
The Nigerian film industry otherwise known as Nollywood is globally recognised as the third largest film industry in the world after United States’ Hollywood and Indian’s Bollywood. In 2016, it surprisingly contributed about 2.3 per cent, representing N239 billion to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Despite these potentials and the attraction it holds for teeming Nigerian youths, the Federal Government has done nothing other than slowing down the momentum the sector gathered during the previous administration when a whopping $200 million was set aside to encourage stakeholders in the sector.
Even though President Muhammadu Buhari made promises to the Nigerian creative industry during his presidential campaign, not much has been recorded in the area of encouragement for an industry with a very expansive value chain and has been surviving barely on the initiative of the founders and the zeal of youths who ply the trade to eke out a living with no support from government. Priority should be given to the sector. To stem the tide of unemployment, we advise that the Federal Government redirect its priority to working on the nation’s infrastructure especially the power sector to enable more people become self-employed.
Editorial
Cleansing Nigeria’s political system
Recently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made known its desire to prune down the number of political parties in the country. As at today, there are 91 political parties, which took part in the 2019 general election. Of the lot, only the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made any substantial showing in the polls. A few other parties also got some seats. But in all, of the 91 political parties not more than six won anything in the 2019 elections.
Thus, INEC is now considering seeking a constitutional amendment for registration and deregistration of political parties. INEC’s concerns now are the ‘dormant and commercial platforms’ with little or no visible structures and presence in the states. According to INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the present framework for the registration of political parties is inadequate to guarantee the registration of qualitative, membership driven and ideologically propelled political parties. He also stated that some parties were mere platforms for hire and have no visible presence in most states of the federation.
While we sympathise with INEC on the onerous journey of establishing order in the multitude of political parties, we cannot fail to state that the move is in order. We believe that political parties should be ideologically based and have the desire to win elections even at the ward level. Much as we acknowledge that every group is entitled to its views and dreams as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, we object to the idea of forming political parties for the purpose of racketeering and endorsement of major political parties during elections. We recall that in the just concluded 2019 elections, most of the 91 political parties were only engaged in the endorsement of the APC and PDP at the national and state levels.
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) was made up of about 30 political parties, which endorsed the candidacy of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Some of the other over 70 political parties that fielded candidates for the election did not go beyond having their names on the ballot papers as the election was strictly between President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.
In some states of the federation also, there were more than 60 candidates for the governorship elections, with many not gathering up to 1,000 votes. As INEC pointed out, beyond the briefcase and the names on INEC register, most of the political parties have no structure, presence or activity to show that they are in existence.
We recall that in November 2002, late human rights activist and lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), had won a case at the Supreme Court against INEC, over the non-registration of his political association, the National Conscience Party (NCP).
That set the tone for the entry of all manners of associations into the system as political parties. In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court voided the guidelines used by INEC in the registration of parties. In a unanimous decision, the court voided 12 of the 13 guidelines used by INEC to register political parties, describing them as unconstitutional. Several years later, INEC under Prof. Attahiru Jega went on to deregister about 28 of such associations registered as political parties, when it felt that the parties were becoming unwieldy, dormant, with many just being portfolio political parties. Incidentally, that move was thwarted at the courts again, following a suit filed by Gani’s NCP and 27 other political parties, against their deregistration by INEC.
Justice Gabriel Kolawole of a Federal High Court in Abuja, in a ruling in 2013, faulted INEC on the deregistration, insisting that the Section 78(7) (i) and (ii) of the Electoral Act, 2010 which it relied on was not in consonance with the Nigerian Constitution.
That portion stated that, “the commission shall have power to de-register political parties on the following grounds: “(i) breach of any of the requirements for registration; and for failure to win a seat in the National or State Assembly election.”
Those two judgements formed the foundation for the latest dilemma facing INEC. But we believe it is time for INEC to work with the National Assembly, the presidency and other stakeholders to correct the errors which the courts spotted previously and ruled against the electoral body. Since they are constitutional issues, we believe that with proper liaisons, INEC should be able to push through the National Assembly, the amendment of the relevant portions of the Constitution to deal with the issue.
While we support multiparty system, we believe very strongly that having over 80 portfolio political parties, who add nothing to electioneering does not represent the ideal. The best election acknowledged worldwide in Nigeria took place on June 12, 1993 with just two political parties. We are of the view that fewer stronger political parties would serve the purpose of the country better.
Editorial
Time to consolidate reforms in the judiciary
Hardly has there been any Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) without an agenda for the judiciary. Recently, the CJN, Tanko Muhammad stated that judicial reforms, which rested solely on the executive and the legislative arms of the government, must be addressed if the third arm of government must recover its lost glory.
While noting that the judiciary would be effective without undue subordination or favour, Justice Muhammad expressed concerns over lack of facilities and structures to serve new appointees.
The Chief Justice noted, however, that it has become more vital to address dearth of facilities, structures and other challenges bedevilling the judiciary as more justices are appointed.
Topmost in his agenda for judiciary are solutions to technicalities in the administration of justice, delays in the trial of accused persons, the interpretation of laws passed by the National Assembly, financial independence of the judiciary, appointment of Supreme Court justices and the perceived existence of corruption in the judiciary.
The CJN also reiterated his commitment to achieving this planned agenda when he told a gathering of lawyers at the recently held Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General Conference in Lagos that he would carry out series of reforms that would extricate the judiciary from executive wreckage.
“I am optimistic that the judiciary will soon be financially independent. I will also work towards achieving holistic independence for the judiciary in terms of everything,” he said.
Expectedly, Justice Mohammad was not the first chief justice to unveil agenda for the judiciary upon assuming office.
His predecessors have, at different times, initiated reforms aimed at repositioning the judiciary, especially making it the hope of the common man and not for the highest bidder as being portrayed in the last 20 years of Nigeria’s democracy.
Within these years, the third arm of government apparently lost its steam of adjudicating or churning out justice without fear or favour as it was traditionally known for.
Judges, who were to be above board, like Ceasar’s wife, were hounded relentlessly following allegations of bribery and corruption against some judges by the Federal Government, which had, over the years, brought the judiciary into disrepute.
Without doubt, the nation’s judiciary needs consolidation of various reforms by successive Chief Justices of Nigeria to enable it stand the test of time and not the old approaches in a new form that would be jettisoned after the tenure of the incumbent.
This is the time to consolidate reforms already put in place by Justice Muhammad’s successors and redeem the image of the judiciary if we must have confidence in the administration of justice system rather than new ones that would also be abandoned after the chief justice’s tenure.
However, it is essential to state that some reforms introduced by the immediate past CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to tackle corruption in the judiciary should be pursued as some of them, including committee set up to monitor judges and corruption cases, be made one of the cardinal points of Justice Muhammad’s reforms.
The former chief justice, in the twilight of his tenure, inaugurated Anti-Corruption Cases Trial Monitoring Committee as part of judicial reforms to ensure that the judiciary would dispense justice promptly on corruption cases in compliance with the letters and spirit of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.
Judges handling such cases were mandated to compile data containing all relevant information on the cases and present them to the committee.

The committee, which was active during Onnoghen’s tenure, ensured that heads of courts must go against prosecution and defence counsel who indulged in the unethical practices of delaying and stalling criminal trials.
We understand Chief Justice Muhammad’s concern on plans to initiate fresh reforms, but we note with concern that this would not be in tandem with the spirit of continuity and various reforms already introduced by successive chief justices, particularly the anti-corruption committee.
So, jettisoning the on-going reforms would be counter-productive.
Justice Muhammad must strengthen the judiciary by leveraging on the various existing optimistic plans to rid the judiciary of bribery and corruption and restore confidence in the administration of justice system in the country.
We believe that to introduce new reforms at the moment when those in place had not rally been fully implemented would not portray the justice system in good light.
An ineffectual anti-corruption committee cannot tackle the issue of delayed justice in criminal matters often orchestrated by legal practitioners.
We also observe that corruption begins with appointment of judges. This must be the central focus of the CJN by ensuring that the judiciary’s highest organ, the National Judicial Council (NJC), live up to its constitutional responsibility.
The challenge of bribery and corruption on the Bench, which has assumed an alarming proportion, must be completely eradicated, using various mechanisms already initiated. This would empower the NJC to wield the big stick on erring members of the Bar and the Bench.
This is the way it should be. Justice Muhammad must see to the eradication of corruption on the Bench by giving teeth to various reforms introduced by his predecessors aimed at restoring the lost glory of the judiciary rather than introducing new ones.
The consolidations of these reforms, we believe, will, no doubt, bring back the good old days of traditional and constitutional judiciary.
Editorial
Lingering Minimum Wage question
W
hen on April 18 this year, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new National Minimum Wage bill into law, many Nigerians had thought that a new lease of life had come for workers in the country.
It is five months now that the bill was signed into law but workers are still waiting for its implementation. The bill was passed by the National Assembly on March 18 and transmitted to the president on April 2. Since then, the whole country has waited for the implementation to take off, all to no avail.
The inability of the government to implement the new wage structure emanates from disagreement with workers on the mode of implementation, the percentage increase for different classes of workers across the federation.
It is instructive that some states across the country, such as Kano, Kaduna, Anambra, Lagos, among others, have consented to paying the new wage, while others are still looking at their finances to know whether they will pay or not. But the signing of the bill into law in April made it mandatory for all tiers of public and private sectors of the economy to implement it.
But last week, something strange happened. At a time Nigerians and the whole world thought that the issue of minimum wage has been rested, it emerged that negotiation between the government and workers on the matter had broken down.
This came to the fore when the organised labour, under the auspices of Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), said that it would not serve any fresh notice before embarking on strike over the new national minimum wage.
TUS Acting Chairman, Comrade Anchaver Simon, said it had become imperative to alert the general public that all efforts by the trade unions to persuade the government to implement the new wage had proved abortive.
He said that the members of the group at the Federal and 36 States Public Services would down tools without further notice.
The dispute now is about the consequential adjustment of the new wage to accommodate all categories of workers.
“The Consequential Adjustment Committee two weeks ago agreed that the proposal of the TUS that salary of officers on grade levels 07-14 should be increased by 29 per cent and those of officers on grade levels 15-17 by 24 per cent vis-a-vis that of government side of 10 per cent for officers on Grade levels 07-14, 5.5 per cent for those on Grade Level 15-17… but when the meeting reconvened on Monday 16th September the government officials brought a fresh proposal of 11 per cent pay rise for officers on Grade Levels 07-14 instead of its earlier position of 10 per cent and 6.5 per cent for those on grade levels 15-17 instead of the former 5.5 per cent.”
By that, TUS asserted that the government was not serious about paying workers a new National Minimum Wage and adequate consequential adjustment, but preferred taking the trade unions for a ride.
The union, which said that the Trade Union Congress of Nigerian (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had been briefed on the breakdown of negotiation, pleaded with Nigerians to beg the government to implement the minimum wage with the consequential adjustment arising from it.
We recall that when Buhari signed the bill into law in April, his then aide on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang stated that the implementation of the new law starts immediately.
Buhari had late last year, while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage from the committee’s chairman, Ama Pepple, expressed his commitment to ensuring the implementation of the new Wage structure.
We are worried that five months after the signing of the law and six months after the passing of the executive bill by the National Assembly, the country is still being threatened by an industrial action by workers over an issue many thought had been concluded.
We find it hard to believe that the welfare of Nigerian workers is being toyed with by back and forth movements from the government.
For a government that is much committed to the fight against corruption, payment of workers a reasonable wage should be a priority. That is one way of discouraging corruption from the roots.
We do not believe that the N30,000 minimum wage is even enough to take workers home. But since it has been agreed that that is what the government can honestly pay, we believe that all obstacles to its full implementation should be removed with dispatch.
We are aware that the economy has not been favourable to the Nigerian workers for decades now. With the planned increase of the Value Added Tax from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, it only means more pressure on the workers. We also know that the National Assembly members and the executive are not paid based on minimum wage. It is the same for governments at the state and local government levels.
We do not therefore see why the issue has not been resolved by now. It is important that the government takes the matter seriously and give it the urgent dispatch it deserves to avert an unnecessary strike action over a simple matter.
Editorial
Making NYG, NSF count for development
The National Youth Games was concluded in Ilorin, Kwara State last week Monday. A total of 3,893 athletes from 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) competed in 34 sporting events.
A total of 238 up and coming athletes were discovered and they are to be nurtured by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports. We strongly hope this will happen.
However, Delta State emerged overall champions at the games with 104 medals to win for the record fifth time. Team Delta won 41 gold, 32 silver and 31 bronze medals. And so, Delta has won all five editions of the game since its inception in 2013.
Team Lagos placed second in the medals table after garnering 72 medals which comprise 22 gold, 36 silver and 14 bronze medals. Bayelsa came third with 45 medals after 17 gold, six silver and 22 bronze medals.
Akwa Ibom placed fourth in the table with 41 medals comprising 16 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals.
We commend Delta State for its consistency in the past five editions of the games. The exploits of the state did not come as a surprise. We are aware that over 12 stadia are scattered all over the state with elite and young athletes springing up at every national event. It is sad that in the past seven years, the National Sports Festival, which is an upgrade of the National Youth Games, has only taken place once. Many talents could have been lost due to the long period the event was in limbo. Abuja 2019 National Festival took place because the ministry was eager to end the long wait. The last games before that took place in Lagos in 2012. We charge the ministry to avoid a repeat of such which was largely due to financial problems from the prospective host.
Going forward, it is important to determine how these athletes are transiting from one age grade to the other. We charge the national coaches in the geo-political zones in the country to make the grassroots competitions count. The over 200 young athletes discovered in Ilorin should be exposed and taken to another level to serve as back-up for the current elite athletes.
We make bold to say youth development is a key vehicle to drive growth in the sports sector. Administrators of sports look up to the youth to prepare for the future in the country in terms of grassroots development and talent discovery.
Unfortunately, the situation is not the same in Nigeria as administrators are in a hurry to record instant results and so there is little or no place for the youth. The transition through the age groups that many Nigerians clamour for in football is also not prevalent in other sports in the country.
Coaches prefer a quick fix situation to prosecute competitions and to achieve results for the national teams. Rather than project to have some players in the national team fold in four years, the coaches prefer looking for athletes who can immediately make an impact in their respective teams.
What has been missing in the sports sector is a policy template to help in the general operations of the industry. The fire brigade approach of prosecuting competitions has become a normal practice. There should be national coaches and scouts in all youth developmental competition. This has nothing to do with whether the competition is staged by the federations or not. We make bold to say there is nothing wrong in national coaches attending a competition staged by private bodies to scout for talents.
For example, the Higher Institution Football League, which is a private initiative, is ongoing but the NFF has not shown interest to look in that direction to get talents. This is wrong. We recall that in the past, there was a Manuwa Adebajo Football Competition for all higher institutions. The event produced many notable players for the Flying Eagles. Adeolu Adekola and Nosa Osadolor were in the Chile ’87 and they earned the call up to camp from the Manuwa Adebajo tournament.
We recall that the Africa Wrestling Championship was hosted by Rivers State last year and there was a junior cadre where close to 100 wrestlers represented Nigeria. Those talents should be further exposed to prepare them for future challenges.
Athletics, table tennis and boxing are traditional sports where talents abound in the federations and there should be a deliberate effort to fish them out and expose them for future challenges.
For example, a developmental competition, the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup, is billed to start on September 30 in the 25 local governments in Delta State. This is the number one state in the country in sports and we expect NFF or state football federation scouts to keep an eye on players that could be invited into the Future Eagles camp or the Eaglets.
It is good that the new Sports Minister Sunday Dare is passionate about grassroots development and we expect him to woo the corporate Nigeria to enable the ministry take advantage of all developmental events in the country. It is important to identify budding talents at tender age and take them to the next level in terms of exposure.
Editorial
Concerns over growing debt
T
he Debt Management Office (DMO), last week, declared that the Federal Government and 36 states of the federation incurred N560 billion debt in the first three months of this year.
This, according to DMO, has brought Nigeria’s total domestic and foreign debt to N24.9 trillion as at end of March 2019.
Compared with the debt figure as of December 31, 2018, which stood at N24.387 trillion, the first quarter 2019 figure represented 2.3 per cent increase.
According to debt figures released by the DMO, the country’s total foreign debt stood at N7.8 trillion ($25.6 billion) while domestic was N17 trillion. Out of the total domestic debt, the Federal Government alone owed N13.1 trillion, while the 36 states and FCT are owing N3.9 trillion.
DMO stated that the debt which rose by N560 billion was accounted for largely by domestic debt which grew by N458.36 billion, while external debt also increased by N101.64 billion during the same period.
In servicing domestic debts alone, the country spent a total of N650 billion between January and March.
While a section of the citizenry sees nothing wrong with the accumulating debt currently put at over N24 trillion, others are, however, worried that the rate at which the federal and state governments are burrowing into various credit facilities, the future of the country is consciously being mortgaged.
The fear being expressed is evident on the fact that considering the huge sum borrowed so far, there is actually no corresponding infrastructural development to measure up with it. This actually calls for concern as the Federal Government, especially under the current administration, has often make noise about borrowing to develop infrastructure.
With major roads across the country in their unprecedented worse state, and nothing to write about electricity supply as well as other public institutions begging for attention, one is left with no choice to really question the specific areas the funds so far borrowed has been channelled into.
As revealed by the alarming details, as at December 31, 2018, the debt profile had risen by N2.66 trillion from N21.725 trillion as at December 2017 to N24.387 trillion within the one year period with about 70 per cent of the 2018 revenue spent on servicing it.
The situation has become so appalling that even the International Monetary Fund (IMF), last year, expressed concern over Nigeria’s ability to service its external loans estimated then at over $18.9 billion, given the mono-product economy status and low revenue base.
Despite the semblance of a robust economy under President Muhammadu Buhari, the decision to deliberately pile up debts under the guise of infrastructure development and economic stimulation is already creating an enormous milieu of uncertainty.
While Nigerians actually believed that things were beginning to look up for the country especially with the rising foreign reserves, decelerating inflation and curtailed widespread corruption, the rising debt is casting doubt on the freedom of the future generation to decide to destinies.
The future of the country is obviously at stake if nothing is done urgently to cut down the rising debt profile, which the administration and a few others find very convenient to defend based on the simple fact that prevailing economic indices still allows for such projection.
Part of the feeble defence for this long-term entrapment remains the passionate attachment to sustainability even as the Federal Government has adopted a new debt management strategy, which has the objective of reducing the ratio of domestic debt in the portfolio, while the ratio of external debt increases – with a target of 60 per cent domestic and 40 per cent external.
In spite of this defence and plans to raise funds through issuance of Eurobonds, the fact remains that accumulating huge debt within a period of three years calls to mind this administration’s right to question the credibility of its predecessor, which only had a liability of N7 trillion accumulated in four years.
For an administration that came into power under the slogan of prudence and other cost cutting projections, it is indeed alarming that the sovereignty and future of the country is gradually being mortgaged by those who should know better.
While it is good enough to criticise former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration for borrowing to pay salaries, the indiscriminate approach in the current dispensation as regards borrowing to fund infrastructure which are not even there, is also becoming worrisome.
Even while the dust raised by the current debt profile is yet to settle, the Federal Government still seeks more loans from both the World Bank and any other institution willing to offer.
While not ruling out borrowing to develop the economy, we, however, advise that caution should be applied and such development spread over time instead of piling up debts to get everything done at once.
Rather than rush to do everything just to get the credit, institutions should be built to ensure that whoever takes over from the government of today continues from where it stops.
We also believe it is time the government put into use whatever has been recovered from corrupt public office holders.
We call on the state and federal governments to be cautious in their quest for more loans.
