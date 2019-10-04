NFF, LMC must embrace best practices abroad

The best yardstick to measure the standard of football in any country is the domestic league. No matter how good the national teams perform, the country’s league remains crucial to judge the standard of the game. League requires so much planning over a period of time to get things right in all aspects. There should be a good template for the operations of the league and it is expected that the officials should be focused in the running of the affairs of the league.

After the continental exploits of Enyimba of Aba in 2003 and 2004, so much was expected from the league but rather than improvement, the country’s clubs have been performing poorly in Africa. This term, continental football competitions are still in early stages and already, two representatives – Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes of Minna – have crashed out of CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively. Pillars lost 4-3 on aggregates to Asante Kotoko of Ghana. Pillars won 3-2 in Nigeria and lost 2-0 in Ghana.

Niger Tornadoes, however, lost 2-1 in Nigeria to Santoba and so the impressive 3-3 draw recorded away was not enough to earn them qualification ticket.

Also competing in the CAF Champions League, Enyimba drew 0-0 at home against Al Hilal of Sudan in their last game. The return leg slated for this week is dicey and so Enyimba must score and avoid a defeat to scale through. A score draw could be good enough while a win will be perfect. This won’t be easy in an away fixture.

Also last week, AS Pelican of Gabon defeated Rangers 2-1 and will be coming to Nigeria this Sunday for second leg. It is another tough call because the Gabonese must not score in Nigeria and Rangers will have to score at least three goals to be comfortable. A 1-0 victory can be enough but is very dicey.

As if these were not enough, the country’s CHAN team seeking a place in the home-based players’ Africa Nations Cup lost 4-1 to Togo last Sunday. This is too embarrassing. Any assemblage of players from the league should not be disgraced like that from any part of Africa and to make matters worse, it was Togo. The second leg result is not the issue but how the team conceded four goals with three coming in the last 15 minutes. It is bad enough that the country is yet to win the tournament but the 4-1 defeat was a huge blow.

How did our football degenerate to this level? We make bold to say the lack of planning in the entire system is a major bane. It is important to further evaluate the operations of the League Management Company (LMC). We were told the country’s league is now fashioned after that of England, the Premier League. That was the excuse given for the abridged league staged last season but somehow the EPL has started since August 10 and the Nigeria Football Professional League (NFPL) is yet to start. There is no way the inactivity will not affect the performances of the players.

Sad enough, there is no official reason for the delay and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has also been quiet. It is a shame that the country’s administrators fail to realise that there are decisions and actions that affect the others especially the actors who are working hard to make their career better. Obviously, we cannot compare a friendly match with a competitive one and so the players competing at club and national team levels are not match fit. The delay in league kick off could be due to financial reasons since there is no sponsor for the league. We, however, believe if sponsors see improvement in the general operations of the league, they will embrace it. The problem of putting the league on television should be resolved no matter the amount this will cost because that could also facilitate sponsorship. Most of the pitches approved by the LMC are not good enough. This also affects the results the teams are posting at continental level. The welfare of these players are also paramount and not all the clubs are paying well or paying when the time is due. Some of the players are being owed salaries while their working conditions are so poor. We believe these are salient issues the LMC and even the NFF should monitor to ensure we get it right.

The rot in the league informed the poor results of clubs and national team on the continent. Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has refused to invite home-based players to the team because they are idle. It was learnt that the kick-off date for the league was September 22 but that did not happen and there was no statement from the LMC or the NFF. Nobody knows when exactly the league season will start.

We call on the football authorities to bring the league back on television and ensure the domestic season follow the best practices in Europe especially England, which we are told the NPFL is modelled after. The improvement of the league will have a great effect on the standard of the game in the country.

