NFF shocked by death of Isaac Promise
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described as ‘shocking’, reports on the evening of Thursday that former Nigeria U20 and U23 captain Isaac Promise had died.
NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said the Federation and indeed the entire Nigerian football was greatly saddened by the report, coming less than 48 hours after two women footballers of Nigeria Women Professional League side, Police Female Machine FC of Uyo were crushed to death by a hit-and-run Jeep driver after a training session in the Akwa Ibom State capital.
“This has been a tragic week for Nigerian football. Isaac Promise was a very disciplined, energetic, committed and patriotic player who gave his all every time he put on the green-and-white.
“We do not know yet the cause of death, but we mourn his untimely passing at such a young age. Our prayer is that Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest and also grant those he has left behind the fortitude to bear the big loss.”
Promise was captain of the Nigeria U20 squad that won the 2005 African Youth Championship (later renamed U20 Cup of Nations) in Benin Republic with a flourish and finished as runner-up at the FIFA U20 World Cup in The Netherlands the same year, losing narrowly to Argentina (complete with Lionel Messi) in the final.
He also captained the Nigeria U23 team that won silver medals at the men’s football tournament of the Beijing 2008 Olympics, again finishing second behind Lionel Messi-led Argentina.
Tokyo 2020: Ivorians hold Super Falcons to barren draw
Hosts, Les Femelles Elephantes of Cote d’Ivoire battled African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria to a 0-0 draw in their Tokyo 2020 women’s football tournament African second round, first leg qualifying match in Abidjan on Thursday.
The encounter at the Parc des Sports de Treichville saw both teams creating several opportunities but failing to put the ball in the net, with Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala spurning two excellent chances to win the game for the Falcons.
Super Falcons’ youthful goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was again in superb form, thwarting the Ivorians and ensuring a respectable result for Nigeria ahead of the return leg at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Monday.
Nigeria’s midfielder Amarachi Okoronkwo was given the marching order in added time of the second half of the match.
The Falcons’ delegation will return to Nigeria on Friday and the team will immediately begin preparation for the return leg encounter.
Tammy Abraham ‘undecided’ on England/Nigeria future
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham says he “has not decided” on his international future after scoring in Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Lille .
The 22-year-old is yet to play in a competitive fixture for England but appeared in friendly draws with Germany and Brazil in 2017.
He is eligible to play for Nigeria despite featuring at three youth team levels for England.
“I haven’t made a decision yet. I am focusing on the club,” said Abraham.
“It is always a privilege to be wanted by both nations,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I love both nations and for me I am clearly doing something right for Chelsea. My time will come.”
Abraham was part of the England under-21s European Championships squad this summer.
England manager Gareth Southgate will name his senior squad for upcoming Euro qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria on Thursday.
Abraham, who has netted eight goals in 10 games in all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, is currently joint-second in the Premier League’s top scorers charts.
“I am from an area where I have grown up with different culture backgrounds. I am fully aware Nigeria is a massive country,” Abraham added.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, speaking to Radio 5 Live, added: “Tammy is handling the situation as he does with everything in life. He takes it with enthusiasm, happiness, desire to work.
“He wants to be the best and with that comes international recognition. I say it every day, it is his decision and the next decision on that front is for Gareth [Southgate]. I never want to tell him what to do.”
Abraham spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Aston Villa in the Championship and scored his first goal in the Champions League for Chelsea on Wednesday, reports the BBC.
Lampard said he hoped to see “many more” goals from Abraham, who linked up with compatriot Fikayo Tomori to score – the first time since March 2012 that two Englishmen were involved in the same goal in the Champions League for Chelsea.
“Tammy’s performance was more of the same of what we have been seeing,” said Lampard. “He’s hungry for goals, he’s physical, he gives everything for the team, he has quality with the ball at his feet.
“It’s his first Champions League goal and we’ll see many more, I hope, and many more performances like [Wednesday].”
Porbeni to Minister: AFN stinks, overhaul it
A former international, Seigha Porbeni, has charged the Minister of Youths and sports, Sunday Dare, to revamp the Athletic Federation of Nigeria.
Speaking with our correspondent during the week, the athlete turned coach said there we re so many things wrong with the federation and a total restructuring would afford the country to reposition track and field events in Nigeria.
Speaking on the aftermath of the embarrassment that happened to the country in Doha, Qatar, the venue of the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships, leading to the recall of the Technical Director of the AFN, Sunday Adeleye, Porbeni said more people should go including some coaches.
“The way forward is simple, we must start using those who know the business to do the job,” he said.
“Let us forget emotion and stop putting opportunists in positions. There are so many people more knowledgeable than those there at the moment who can give us better results.
“Imagine someone who took part in seven events, was used in the 4x400m final at the African Games when there were other athletes who are natural 400m runners with better time all because the athlete belongs to a certain coach who wanted her to be part of the relay because of money.
“That’s putting personal interest ahead of the country. Similar thing happened during the last Commonwealth Games when those who qualified the team for the final in the 4x400m were dropped for an athlete who arrived 24 hours to the race, not minding her state of mind.
“That coach is still in the team despite the negativity around him. Same thing happened at the World Relay.
“How could a country with a 9.86, 9.98, 10.02secs runners failed to beat Ghana in the 4x100m, just because there was not a good coach to tinker them.
“Nigeria have never lost to Ghana since 1984, we beat them at their home ground, in Nigeria and also neutral venue, but we allowed Ghana to beat us when we possessed some of the fastest legs in the world.”
He however called on all the athletes, especially Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru to turn all the negativities to positives by leading the country to a better finish in the relay.
2021 AFCON qualifier: Beware of Benin, Kanu warns Eagles
Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has warned the national team to be wary of the threat posed by the Squirrels of Benin ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled for November.
According to the 1996 Olympic Games gold medalist, there are no minnows again in football and the team must be at their best to get a good result in the game.
It would be recalled that Benin got to the quarterfinal of the last AFCON in Egypt, beating Morocco in the second round before losing to Senegal in the final eight.
Nigeria are drawn in Group L alongside Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho, with the Super Eagles kicking off with a home game against the Squirrels on November 11.
Kanu, who now acts in ambassadorial capacity for the Eagles, urged the team to maintain a high standard against their West African neighbours as big names no longer dictate the result of games on the continent.
“At the last Nations Cup in Egypt, the team set a standard by reaching the semifinals, so I believe that should be a motivational point for them when they begin the qualifiers against Benin,” he said.
“Playing for Nigeria isn’t the same as playing for your clubs. If they give 100% on club duties, they will have to top it and give 110% playing for Nigeria because wearing the green and white jersey comes with a lot of pressure.”
Nigeria hosts the first leg in November and will hope to avoid a repeat of the embarrassing 2-0 loss it suffered to South Africa on opening day of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers in Uyo.
Puma Engineering W/Chair Tennis:Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya to vie for honours
Nigeria will lead no fewer than five other African countries’ charge for glory as the 2nd PUMA Engineering Wheelchair Open will serve off October 29 to November 2 in Abuja.
Nigeria’s head coach, Frank Tarmena, disclosed that Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Tanzania and Zambia have all indicated their participation in the point-winning tournament sponsored by Former Nigeria Tennis Federation boss, Engr. Sani Ndanusa, who is now the head of wheelchair tennis in Africa.
The tournament which is a hard-court event on the ITF Future Series, will feature participants across Africa in the men’s and women’s singles categories, as well as the men’s and women’s doubles, all jostling for a share of the $3,500 in prize money as well as valuable points to aid their attending international tournaments.
Nigeria dominated the last edition with Alex Adewale and Kafayat Omisore winning the top prizes in the singles events while the country also scooped the doubles titles.
Tarmena, who is also an ITF regional developmental instructor for West and Central Africa, expressed confidence in Nigerian posting another memorable outing nothing the championship will serve as a good build up for the upcoming Para African Games slated for January 2020 in Morocco.
He enthused; “The gap between us and South Africa and a few northern African countries that are leading on the continent is not much. The Puma Engineering tournament is coming at the right time because it would be like a test run of what we will be facing in the Para Africa Games and I’m convinced the hunger and determination to succeed will drive us to the top.
‘Within a few years into the sport, our players have qualified and featured in the Paralympics and Icpuld recall on our debut in Beijing 2008, Wasiu Yusuf gave the world no 7 a good challenge playing on an outdated wheelchair. It was the talk of the town and it was a similar experience in London where Alex also making his debut, puts up a spirited performance.”
Tokyo 2020: Falcons target outright win against Cote d’Ivoire
A frican champions Nigeria will go for an outright win against Cote d’Ivoire in their Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s football tournament, African qualifying second round first leg clash in Abidjan on Thursday, according to Acting Head Coach, Chris Danjuma.
Danjuma told thenff.com on the telephone from the Ivorian capital on Wednesday that a win is non-negotiable as the Super Falcons want to make the return leg in Nigeria on Monday an easier session for themselves.
“We know the Ivorians are a strong team; we could only beat them on penalties during the WAFU Cup of Nations. However, it is a new day and an altogether new contest on Thursday and we will go for an outright win,” the coach said.
“The Super Falcons have the capacity to dominate and score goals that will make the second leg in Lagos a formality.”
Thursday’s encounter will take place at the Stade Parc des Sports de Treichville, as from 3.30pm Ivorian time (4.30pm Nigeria).
The Falcons, who are staying at the Grand Hotel in Abidjan will have a feel of the match venue during the official training scheduled for 3:30pm Ivorian time on Wednesday.
World football –governing body, FIFA has appointed Togolese Vincentia Amedome as referee, with her compatriots Kossiwa Kpadenou, Abra Sitsofe Agbedanou and Edoh Kindedji as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.
Tempa Ndah from Benin Republic will serve as referee assessor while Fatoumata Guindo from Mali will be match commissioner.
NFF, NWFL mourn death of Police Machine players
The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed shock over the death of two players of Nigeria Women Professional League club, Police Machine Female FC, who were killed by a hit-and-run Jeep driver that ran into about five persons in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Tuesday night.
“It is with deep shock and sense of immense loss that we received the tragic news of the death of the players. It is a very, very sad situation for such young ladies to be cut down in their prime in such manner,” NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said on Wednesday morning.
“This is a tragedy of immense proportions. We are much grieved. Our hearts go out to the families of the players, Police Machine FC, the Nigeria Women Football League and the entire Nigerian Football family. We pray that Almighty God will grant the departed players eternal rest and also comfort those they have left behind.”
Also, the board of the Nigeria Women Football League, headed by Aisha Falode, has sent an official letter of condolence signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Alhaji Ayo Abdulrahman, to the management of the Nigeria Police Female Machine Football Club of Uyo over the unfortunate incidence that led to the death of two of the club’s players on Tuesday October 1, 2019, Miss Aniebet Ekong and Glory Saturday, in Uyo.
The C.O.O, said in the condolence letter addressed to the club Chairman: “We collectively commissirate and grieve with you and the entire officials and crew of the club.”
Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, the board of the Nigeria Women Football League, to show due respect to the departed players of Police Female Machine of Uyo, has announced the postponement, by one week, the kick-off of the Nigeria Women Pro-League Competition.
This was contained in a letter to all the four participating clubs: Pelican Stars of Calabar, Moje Queens, Police Female Machine and Olori Babes.
“Due to the sad incident that happened in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state yesterday, October 1, 2019, where two players of the Police Female Machine FC lost their lives, the NWFL Pro-League 2018/2019 season earlier scheduled between 3rd to 7th October, 2019 in Lokoja, Kogi State has been postponed to now hold between 7th to 11th October 2019 at same venue.”
Reports said the ladies, Aniebet Ekong and Glory Saturday were crushed by the vehicle as they left their team’s evening training session, with the team due to travel to Lokoja to participate in the Nigeria Women Premier League play-off competition.
Another player who was hit by the trailer driver is said to be receiving treatment at a hospital in the Akwa Ibom State capital.
U-23 AFCON: Olympic Eagles up against Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa
Cup holders Nigeria will battle Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia and South Africa at the group stage of the 3rd U-23 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt next month, following the draw held in Alexandria on Wednesday night.
All Group B matches will hold at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo – one of the venues for last summer’s 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Host nation Egypt will be up against Ghana, Cameroon and Mali in a hard-as-nails Group A with matches at the Cairo International Stadium.
Egypt’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Dr. Ashraf Sobhy; CAF Executive Committee Member Ahmed Yahya; Members of the Normalization Committee of the Egyptian FA; Members of the local organizing committee for the U-23 AFCON; Egyptian legends Mohamed Barakat and Ahmed Fathi and; representatives of the qualified nations witnessed the event in the 127 –year-old Montaza grounds.
Cup holders Nigeria will play their first game against Cote d’Ivoire, before further matches against Zambia and South Africa in the group stage. Only the top three teams at the tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the men’s football tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Coach of South Africa, David Notone, told thenff.com: “The truth is that whatever group you fall into would always be tough. We have eight very strong teams here and any team could have fallen anywhere, except Egypt and Nigeria that headed the groups.”
“I call Group B a pool of derbies, with two West African teams and two Southern African teams. Group A is the pool of death, no doubt about it. It is going to be fight-to-finish in both groups.”
Jansen Foo to handle Brazil, Nigeria friendly
Singaporean Jansen Foo has been appointed as referee for the prestige international friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil taking place in Singapore on Sunday, 13th October 2019.
Foo will be assisted by compatriots Abdul Hannan (assistant referee 1), Ong Chai Lee (assistant referee two) and G. Letchman (fourth official) at the game billed for the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang starting from 8pm Singapore time.
It is the first clash between the A teams of both countries since five –time world champions Brazil hit the Super Eagles 3-0 in a friendly game at the National Stadium, Abuja in June 2003.
