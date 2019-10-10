Sports
NFF should forget about overseas-born players –Akanni
Former Super Eagles’ midfielder, Waidi Akanni, has told the Nigeria Football Federation to forget about extending invitations to overseas born Nigerians. The former international said instead, the NFF should concentrate on home grown players rather than wooing players born abroad to switch allegiance. Akanni is of the view that it will be better to look inwards for home-grown talents, but admits that has to do with an improved domestic league. Akanni said inviting foreign born players would only mean putting pressure on those who do not have the required level of patriotism, loyalty and commitment to the nation.
The former Flying Eagles player concluded that the likes of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori will not be missed considering that the array of talents available at home. Akanni said: “Let’s look inwards. We should start talking about improving our league and scouting for hidden talents at the grassroots.
We should not be excited about players born abroad. Why not develop our own home-grown talents instead? “We are talking about Tammy Abraham, but he does not care for Nigeria. We have players who are equally as good as he is. We have to talk about those players who grew up in our country and are truly committed to the country, not those born in abroad, where their loyalty is,” the former NEPA and Flash Flamigoes midfielder said.
We were unable to sell players we wanted to – Spurs Chair
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says the club were unable to sell all the players they wanted to in the summer.
Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose were strongly linked with moves but remain at the club.
Right-back Kieran Tripper was the most high-profile departure, while Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen also left, reports the BBC.
“In 90% of instances either a buyer couldn’t be found for a player or the player didn’t wish to join a club that had expressed an interest,” Levy said
Levy made the comments at a meeting between the club and representatives of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust last week.
In defending manager Mauricio Pochettino and urging fans to get behind the team after their disappointing start to the season, Levy said the north London club had not been able to make as many changes as they wanted.
Levy also said some players who have been at Spurs for a long time wanted to pursue opportunities elsewhere.
Pochettino has previously said the uncertainty was part of the reason why his team have found it difficult to replicate last season’s form.
Tottenham are ninth in the Premier League, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, and have picked up one point from two Champions League games, the last of which was a 7-2 home defeat by Bayern Munich.
Boxer being treated for brain injury after losing fight
Boxer Patrick Day is in an “extremely critical condition” after his defeat by Charles Conwell in Chicago.
The 27-year-old American is in a coma with “a traumatic brain injury”, said his promoter.
Day was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after being knocked out in the 10th round of his super welterweight bout on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk-Chazz Witherspoon fight in the US, reports the BBC.
“Pat makes any room he is in a better place,” said promoter Lou DiBella.
“I’ve never met anyone who’s met Patrick and not liked him. Never heard him utter a mean word. Never seen him greet someone without a big smile. Life doesn’t seem fair sometimes.
“Please keep Pat in your prayers, thoughts and hearts.”
Day was taken from the ring on a stretcher on Saturday.
British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn wrote on social media: “Deepest prayers with Patrick right now.”
His company, Matchroom Boxing, which organised the event, also posted to say Day had “been taken directly to hospital”.
Speaking after the fight, 21-year-old American Conwell told IFL TV: “I give my blessings and concerns to him and his team. I hope he is OK. I know he is a great person.”
Oshoala shoots Barca to win
A
sisat Oshoala netted the winner for Barcelona as they beat Sporting de Huelva 1-0 in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola game on Sunday.
The Nigeria international had ended her goal drought in the Spanish top-flight with a brace in Barcelona’s 6-1 comeback thrashing of Atletico Madrid before sealing a 2-0 win at Sevilla.
The Super Falcons captain who turned 25 on Wednesday, was on target for Nigeria in Monday’s 1-1 draw against Cote d’Ivoire but her side could not avoid a third successive Olympic qualifying crash.
The FC Robo product struggled with the devastation from another botched Olympic dream to inspire Lluís Cortés’ ladies to their fourth win of the season with her lone 29th-minute strike.
The latest strike from the three-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year at Ciudad Deportiva El Conquero means she has now scored four goals in five league matches this season for Barcelona.
The win sees Barcelona retain the summit of the log on goal difference with 13 points from five matches, while Sporting are 13th with three points after five games.
Barcelona will host Juventus in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday before hosting Logrono on Sunday, while Sporting will play host to Deportivo La Corona on Saturday.
Rohr deserves new deal with Brazil draw –Esin
…insists consistency’ll make team stronger
Ex-international Etim Esin has said the Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr deserves another contract after his side played a 1-1 draw with Brazil on Sunday.
There have been concerns about the future of the coach as his employers the Nigeria Football Federation is yet to table a new contract as the current deal is expected to run down next year’ June.
The coach has been growing worried about the development and speculation about him dumping the team has refused to abate.
Esin said the NFF should offer the Manager a new contract as soon as possible, insisting that the side’s impressive showing against the Samba Boys meant the coach had put the Eagles on the path of growth.
“I think the contract issue should be sorted out immediately; I am not close to the coach and I have never benefitted anything from him or the NFF but for me he has done pretty well to deserve a new contract.
“There shouldn’t be any reason for us to look for a new coach; you can see that he is building his team and we are getting the positive results. The side needs some kind of consistency to be able to build on the kind of performance we saw against Brazil. If you change the coach, it would affect the players because they are getting used to the man there and a new handler may destabilize the rhythm of the squad,” he said.
The former Flying Eagles star praised the team’s performance against Brazil, saying the result was a positive thing for the country’s football.
“The 1-1 draw was a very good result; it is not easy to get that kind of scoreline against a big side like Brazil and I want the players to savour the victory. Not very many countries can achieve such great result against Brazil but I am not talking about the result alone but the general performance of the young lads; they are proving that with time and consistency they can stand against any country in the world,” he said.
Lagos Open Tennis: 18-year-old Burundi’s player cruise to 1st leg final
N
ewcomer Sada Nahimana from Burundi has had a smooth sail into the final of the women’s singles of the first leg of 2019 Lagos Open Tennis Championship, which is ongoing at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.
Eighteen years old Nahimana defeated Fanny Oslund, a Swedish star, in straight set of 6-3,6-1 in the semi final decided on Sunday.
Nahimana, the right-handed (two-handed backhand) player, will now face Brazilian Laura Pigozzi in Monday’s final. Pigozzi beat Indian Riya Bhatia in another straight set of 6-2,6-2.
Interestingly, the Burundian star, Nahimana is coming to Lagos for the first time and she has shown since her first match of the main draws of the ITF World Tour that she meant business traveling down to Lagos, the Centre of Excellence.
Nahimana is well travelled having played at the junior tournaments of major grand slams. She played to the first round stage of the Australian Open Juinor 2019, so also was French Open 2019Junior where she played in the second round.
In 2018, she played in the second round of the Wimbledon Open Juinor and first round of US Open Juinor of that year.
Meanwhile, Frenchman Calvin Hemery defeated Zimbabwean Takanyi Garanganga 6-4 6-0 to reach the men’s singles final. Hemery will play Setkic Aldin from BIH who defeated Pichler David from Bosnia and Herzegovina
6-2,5-7,6-3 in another semi final.
The finals of both the singles and doubles events were supposed to hold on Sunday, but were rescheduled to Monday because of heavy downpour in Lagos on Saturday which forced matches scheduled for that day to be shifted to Sunday.
NFF axes erring staff after Olympics ouster
T
he ‘powerful’ staff taking unilateral decisions and causing other distractions in the team is on already under severe probe.
Authoritative sources at the weekend revealed pending the outcome of the investigation over various allegations leveled against the official, the football body has removed the erring staff from the female football department of the federation.
It was further leant that the NFF took the decision following the outcry that followed the ouster of the Falcons from the football event of the Olympic Games slated for Tokyo next year in Japan.
Nigeria played goalless against Cote d’Ivoire in Abidjan and in the return leg, the team played 1-1 in Agege to grant the Ivoriens a passage to the next round of the competition.
Two key players- Desire Oparanozie and Onome Ebi were excluded from the team that played Cote d’Ivoire and it was alleged that the powerful NFF secretariat staff removed the players and the interference also led to the resignation of former coach Thomas Dennerby.
“The situation is embarrassing and the NFF is trying to correct that especially because the minister, Sunday Dare, just like many other Nigerians is said to be angry over the development,” our source said.
The source added that the erring staff may be redeployed to the competition department or any other unit.
The Falcons, it will be recalled have missed the last three Olympic Games football event . The last appearance of the team was at Beijing 2008.
UK institute admits Egbe
T
he Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, has added another feather to his cap as he became a member of the prestigious Institute of Groundsmanship in the United Kingdom.
Egbe’s membership of the institute which was founded way back in 1934 was officially conveyed to him last week in London.
Confirming the development, Egbe whose outfit, Monimichelle is Africa’s leading stadium construction outfit said becoming a member of the institute would propel him to do more for Nigeria and Africa in the quest to eradicate bad pitches.
“You know in Monimichelle, our vision is to eradicate bad pitches in Africa. The jobs we are doing in Nigeria clearly shows that we are on course. Becoming a member of the prestigious UK Institute of Groundsmanship would encourage me to do more and I m happy clubs coming to Nigeria to play are giving us kudos. Al Hilal of Sudan after playing in Aba has extended invitation to us to do their pitches. Our geotech pitches are some of the best in the world and we don’t compromise on quality,” Egbe said.
The UK Institute of Groundsmanship (IOG) promotes, support and celebrate surfaces and services – and are ’THE’ leading not-for-profit member organisation, that represents professional and volunteer groundsmen and women.
FG to accelerate concessioning of National Stadium
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has assured that the Federal Government will collaborate with the Lagos State Government to accelerate the process of concessioning the National Stadium, Surulere.
Dare said this at the weekend in Lagos, during the inspection of the National Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadium, both in Surulere, as well as the Onikan Stadium.
He noted that there could be no sports development without corresponding improved facility, hence the need for the inspection of the facilities in the stadia to assess their state.
According to him, the inspection tour is in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that stadia in the country are properly maintained.
He said that the inspection was a sign of what would happen to the stadia in Lagos and other sporting facilities across the country.
”Today is historical because we are seeing the next level in sports development in this country.
”There is no sports development without facilities, hence we need to maintain our facilities. We need to upgrade them and we need to manage them properly.
”What you see today is the first step towards maintaining what is a national monument,” Dare said.
The minister said the plan was to renovate and upgrade the national stadium to an international standard.
The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he had gone round with the minister and seen the state of negligence and misuse of the national stadium.
Sanwo-Olu said that the state was ready to turn the stadium to an international asset that Nigerians would be proud of.
He said that the federal government had agreed to work with the Lagos state government on the process of concessioning the stadium.
”Lagos state has indicated interest to help manage and bring back the dead assets that we have there and turn them into a viable asset for our teeming youth,” Sanwo-Olu said.
The governor promised that the stadium would soon wear a new look to gaurantee a sporting future for the people around as well as the sporting community at large.
He said that the stadium was built over 43 years ago and the infrastructure was still very strong.
”We just need to do a whole lot more to revamp it, put it to use and monitor how it is managed,” the governor said.
He said that the state government was committed to making the national stadium ready for the second FIFA inspection team’s visit.
Sanwo-Olu said that government was working with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup tournament scheduled for 2020.
Team Ikate wins EKO Disco Tennis
T
eam Ikate at the weekend emerged the winner of the maiden EKO Disco Team Tennis tournament which took place at the Ikoyi club 1938.
Team ikoyi finished with a total of 10 points against Team Anifowoshe’s 7.
The 10-day tournament had eight teams on parade, thrilling fans of the game at the elite club.
Team Ademola, Team Fowler, Team Badagry, Team Ijora, Team Igbo- Efon and Team Lekki took part in the competition.
Chairman of the Ikoyi Club tennis section, Bimbo Okubena, said he was happy with the standard of the competition.
Okubena said: ” It was a very nice competition with high standards. I am alao glad that club members had a great rime in the past two weeks.
“The quality of tennis witnessed was very high and we expect to stage more competitions as the year rolls to an end.
“We appreciate Eko Disco, our sponsors, and we hope to continue the partnership
Prudent Energy Handball League: Kada Queens, Plateau Vipers shine
K
ada Queens of Kaduna edged northern rivals Desert Queens 22-18 in the first game played at the Prudent Energy Handball League yesterday at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Complex, Rowe Park, Yaba.
Both teams gave their best in a game that saw lots of exciting moments but it was the Queens from Kaduna that did more to win the game.
Former Nigerian Women champions, Imo Grasshoppers fell to Ghana Police team 25-36. The results will not affect the position of Grasshoppers on the league table, but was a good test for the Imo team, who currently remains fourth on the log.
The Ghanaian team is playing as an invited team and their result will not have any bearing on tournament.
Plateau Vipers came out smoking in the tie and were three goals better than Borno Spiders as the game ended 29-26.
Spiders played their part in the interesting tie but were unable to score the goals that would give them victory. Their aggressive towards the end of the game was also not enough to help them win the games as they would hope for better luck today.
Edo Dynamos continued their good run in the league by beating Owena Queens 29-19 to remain unbeaten in the second phase of the league.
This would go down as one of the easiest game for Dynamos who played with a lot of reserves in their tank with the clash against table-topping Safety Babes, a must-win for the Edo team.
D. Defenders (Civil Defence) were in ruthless form as they defeated Prison Key Boys 44-22 in a one sided affair yesterday. The Civil Defence dominated the game and it was a matter of how big the scoreline would be as their victory was never in doubt.
COAS Shooters were also at their best as they defeated Sokoto Rima 35-32 to end the morning games yesterday.
